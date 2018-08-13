4 Months Since Deutsche Bank's New CEO Started, How Is It Going?

I expect Deutsche Bank to have perhaps hit its price low, as further stock dilution at the moment seems not too likely either. Nonetheless, some restructuring risks remain.

Given that it seems growth has stalled for Deutsche Bank, its only path to mild earnings growth for the moment may indeed be through expense reduction.

While Deutsche Bank's stock price has continued to decline since Sewing took over, the financial results show cost-cutting slowly taking place.

Sewing took office with the expectation of speeding up Deutsche Bank's restructuring process, particularly in terms of cutting costs.

The market was hopeful when Deutsche Bank (DB) replaced its CEO on April 8, 2018 with Christian Sewing, a long-time Deutsche Bank insider who seemed to promise greater speed towards the long-ailing bank's recovery, restructuring, and reorganization plan.

I think based on the initial results since then it seems like Deustche Bank is slowly edging back on track as Sewing seemingly focuses on cutting costs, but in terms of immediate price recovery it seems like it will still be a slow process. However in terms of a floor for Deutsche Bank's price, whether from a shrinking valuation or stock dilution, I think we may have now finally hit it.

Reviewing Sewing's New Leadership Of Deutsche Bank

Since Sewing took over Deustche Bank stock is down 14.8% while still being down 37.9% for the year as a whole.

In comparison, under John Cryan's leadership as Co-CEO from July 1, 2015 to May 2016, and then as Deutsche Bank's only CEO from May 2016 to April 2016, saw the company's stock price fall 48.4% over his tenure, with at points it reaching 60% down. Much of this was due to massive stock dilution, as the actual market capitalization of Deutsche Bank was only down 31% during his tenure.

DB Market Cap data by YCharts

With the Q2 2018 earnings report out recently we also have our first quarter to see what kinds of changes Sewing is bringing to Deutsche Bank, as it is reporting for the period from April 1, 2018 to June 30, 2018, of which only a few days were under Cryan's leadership still.

Sewing has apparently made cost-cutting a priority and the quarter's results are already showing it. Total employees are down 2% quarter-to-quarter to their lowest levels in years at 95,429, with branches down similarly to a low of 2,346 (a 3% quarter-on-quarter reduction and 5% year-on-year).

The actual impact on non-interest expense seems mixed, as at $5.784 billion for the quarter it is a 10% quarter-to-quarter reduction but still a year-on-year gain of roughly 1%.

Upon closer examination it seems much of that seeming non-effect is due to $182 million in restructuring activities costs, as general and administrative expenses are down 26% quarter-on-quarter and 6% year-on-year to $2.552 billion. Compensation still seems a struggle though, as it's up 2% quarter-to-quarter and 4% year-on-year to $3.050 billion.

In terms of revenue it seems Deutsche Bank is doing well, as its net interest income is up 18% quarter-on-quarter and 11% year-on-year to $3.429 billion, the best quarter in 2018 or 2017. Non-interest income does appear to be struggling however, being down 22% quarter-to-quarter and 11% year-on-year as commissions and fees lag.

Indeed this has resulted in the mixed $401 million net income result, up from Q1 2018's $120 million but still down 14% year-on-year.

In terms of segments, the Corporate and Investment Bank seemed relatively flat and same with the Private and Commercial Bank. Asset Management was however down 17% year-on-year, which, combined with a reduction in the corporate segment's losses, resulted in essentially flat year-on-year net revenues at $6.590 billion in Q2 2018 to Q2 2017's $6.616 billion.

Can Deutsche Bank Really Cost-Cut Its Way To Earnings Growth?

It seems at the moment that Sewing is putting revenue growth on the back-burner while focusing on cost-cutting, as both the financial results from this quarter and media reports about his new budget, expense, and staffing policies support.

Based on the reports Deutsche Bank is aiming to eventually get headcount to 90,000 by the end of 2019 and even more to an eventual goal of 87,000, but the reduction in about 2,000 employees this quarter without much compensation cost reduction makes one wonder how much of an impact it can actually make. Furthermore, the cost-cutting reductions in terms of reducing the amenities that are assumed to typically come with a job at a bulge bracket bank, such as upgraded travel options, may be risky in terms of driving talent away to other competitors.

Nonetheless because Deutsche Bank's growth remains difficult in its current market environment it seems cost-cutting is the major potential way of increasing net income and thus earnings growth at the moment.

As has been reported, with the bulk of Deutsche Bank still based in Germany and there being limited cost-reductions possible, the eventual result likely will be limited in terms of both how far and extensive the reductions can be as well as bottom line impact. With few other options however, it seems positive from a valuation standpoint that Deutsche Bank and Sewing are pursuing it full force.

DB data by YCharts

Conclusion

It seems the initial quarter under Sewing's leadership may be a sign of what we can expect in upcoming quarters, which is very aggressive cost reduction that may save the company a mild amount of money in the long-run. With revenues stagnant, this may be Deutsche Bank's big hope at the moment for raising its earnings and thus shareholder value.

Furthermore, it remains to be seen whether Sewing will engage in as shareholder-abusive capital raising stock dilution methods as Cryan embraced, which steepened the already-significant losses in Deutsche Bank's stock price during his tenure. While he has given little indication of being for sure one way or the other, from a business standpoint it seems they may not want to be so aggressive with shareholders unless an extraordinary situation merited it.

In the meantime therefore, Sewing seems to be about cutting costs and budgets to increase net income. This is a positive sign for Deutsche Bank, even if it may only result in mild gains from the currently still historically-low levels in terms of both stock price and total valuation.

(Source: Deutsche Bank)

Disclosure: I am/we are long KBE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.