Alnylam Receives First Ever FDA Approval For RNAi Therapeutic Treating Rare Disease Making History

Recently, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) announced that it had received FDA approval for its drug Patisiran. This is the first of many approvals, because the EMA is also reviewing the drug for treating the same disease hereditary ATTR ((hATTR)) amyloidosis. The company has a pipeline full of drugs that utilize a different delivery technology which may end up being superior over LNP. Things can only get better for it as the products progress in the pipeline. For that reason, I believe that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is a strong buy.

FDA Approval

Patisiran was approved thanks to a positive phase 3 study, known as APOLLO, which recruited patients with hATTR amyloidosis. The study showed that patients treated with Patisiran displayed significant and clinically meaningful improvements in measures of polyneuropathy and quality of life. The primary endpoint looked at a composite measure known as mNIS+7 score, which deals with neuropathy of the disease. That's because hATTR amyloidosis causes issues with the nerves, known as polyneuropathy. In essence, this scale was used to see if Patisiran could improve the issue associated with the disease compared to placebo at 18 months. The study met on this primary endpoint in that the mNIS+7 score achieved a p-value of p<0.001. The trial also met on the secondary endpoint which was the measure of Norfolk QOL-DN, which measures the quality of life for these patients. This secondary endpoint was met with a p-value of P<0.001 at 18 months. The takeaway from these results is that patients not only achieved a greater reduction of nerve fiber damage, but improved patients' quality of life. Both endpoints work in tandem, but in my opinion the ability for Patisiran to improve the quality of life for these patients is the most important finding. There is something else to consider here that is far more important, which is that patients can finally get the relief they need. That's because Patisiran is the first drug ever to be approved by the FDA to treat hATTR amyloidosis. This means that Alnylam would pretty much have the market to itself for a few months. I state a few months because there is another competitor that is also developing a treatments for hATTR amyloidosis. This biotech is Ionis Pharmceuticals (IONS) with inotersen. Looking at Ionis its PDUFA date got pushed up to October 6, 2018 for FDA approval of its drug so one can argue whether or not a two-month lead for Patisiran will make a difference for treating these patients. However, Ionis' drug inotersen is a subcutaneous form of administration, while Patisiran is given intravenously which may be an advantae. The other side of this issue is that Alnylam is developing its own subcutaenous treatment for hATTR known as ALN-TTRsc02 (Buxbaum). Ionis has already received European approval for TEGSEDI treating hATTR polyneuropathy.

Different Delivery Technology

It is important to note that Alnylam's FDA approval, is also a win for another RNAi biotech by the name of Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS). That's because Patisiran uses Arbutus' Lipid Nanoparticle (LNP) delivery system. According to the agreement made between both parties, Arbutus is entitled to single-digit royalty payments that escalate based on sales performance once the drug reaches the market. That's not to say that Alnylam is heavily reliant on the LNP platform, but it's good that it had received the licence to use it. The fact is that Alnylam has a pipeline full of other candidates that make use of another good delivery tech known as Enhanced Stabilization Chemistry (ESC)-GalNAc delivery platform. This is another good delivery technology that is able to get RNAi molecules to their intended targets. It took a good long 15 years for Alnylam to finally reach the finish line and make history with the first RNAi approved drug. The basis on why it took so long was because of what had occured when RNAi was first discovered back in 1998 by Andrew Z. Fire and Craig C. Mello. They saw that by using double-stranded RNA they could silence messenger RNAs and stop them from translating proteins. In essence, halting messenger RNAs to stop the protein from ever being created (also known as silencing the gene). The problem was that the science of RNAi was known for a long time, but the first few forms of testing were done with what is known as "naked" gene expression. That means the first few RNAi molecules were sent to their intended targets without any type of a delivery vehicle. That is a problem because sending RNAi without a delivery vehicle was never going to work out. For example, the naked RNAi molecule couldn't reach the intended target because of lack of tissue penetration, cellular uptake not being efficient, or a possible escape into the cytoplasm.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC Filing, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has cash, cash equivalents and marketable debt securities, and restricted investments of $1.48 billion as of June 30, 2018. The cash position is strong, and it is likely that as sales ramp up for sales of Patisiran it should build over time. It was even able to generate some revenue for the second quarter as well. It generated $29.9 million during the quarter. At least $23.1 million of which came from the partnership with Sanofi (SNY) and $6.8 million from other sources.

Conclusion

The first FDA approval for Alnylam with Patisiran will not only help patients, but it will also allow the company to start generating some substantial revenue. Things will only start to get better for it as it advances its other products in the pipeline that make use of the GalNAc delivery platform. The first risk would be with respect to the sales of Patisiran. It remains to see how well the ramp up is as the drug hits the market. Another risk would be the development of the other products in the pipeline. There is no guarantee that all other products in the pipeline will yield positive results against their intended target indications. Still, Alnylam has proven that it can take its RNAi drug Patisiran all the way to the FDA for approval. For that reason, I believe that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is a strong buy.

This article is published by Terry Chrisomalis, who runs the Biotech Analysis Central pharmaceutical investment research service on Seeking Alpha Marketplace. If you like what you read here and would like to subscribe to my Service, I'm currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to take advantage of. My service offers deep dive analysis of many pharmaceutical companies throughout the biotech sector. Come see for yourself if my service is right for you.

Pricing: The Biotech Analysis Central SA marketplace is $49 per month, but for those who sign up for the yearly plan will be able to take advantage of a 33.50% discount price of $399 per year. Author's note: To get these types of premium articles on attractive biotech and pharma stocks as soon as they are published, just click here for my profile. Hit the big orange "Follow" button and choose the real-time alerts option thank you for taking the time to read my analysis.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.