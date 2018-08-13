Profire: What Happened To The Mojo?

I will continue to track this stock, and jump on board if I believe the market price-to-fundamentals dynamic becomes too attractive to ignore.

The stock of energy service provider Profire (PFIE) has lost its steam. After reaching $4.81 in early June that marked a peak since the start of the 2014-2018 oil downcycle, shares have painfully lost 39% of their market value in a matter of 10 weeks.

The most recent leg down followed the release of the company's 2Q18 financial results. On the surface, nothing seemed wrong about revenues of $11.34 million that beat consensus by a very modest $210,000. Earnings also came in aligned with expectations, at three cents per share.

But the chart below appears to suggest that the recovery from the oil bear trough of late 2016 has largely run its course. Profire has started to face tougher comps, following a 2Q17 that saw revenues grow nearly 140%. This is not to say that favorable trends in BMS adoption, to play out first in the U.S. and eventually overseas, has started to or will soon change directions. But in regards to catalysts that could propel share prices forward, Profire seems to be approaching a period of less pronounced growth from previously depressed levels.

Gross margins, while still looking healthy, might have failed to impress at 52.1%. This was a 50-bp drop from 52.6% this time last year, back when lack of scale would have intuitively translated into profitability challenges. Although I understand that swings in revenues mix and higher cost of production might justify the slight margin compression, I suspect that investors may have lacked compelling reasons to hold on to their shares in the face of operating profits that grew at a slower pace than revenues this quarter.

Aside from the P&L, Profire's debt-free balance sheet continues to look robust. Inventory levels have increased, but the long-lead time rationale seemed like a reasonable explanation to me. Perhaps more importantly, cash reserves (including cash equivalents and investments) of $21.6 million, roughly 50% of book equity, remained high despite the company's recent efforts to buy back some of its stock. Should Profire be successful in its openly-discussed intentions to engage in M&A, the company's liquidity could create sizable opportunities to spark inorganic top-line growth.

Parting thoughts

PFIE's recent lack of traction (to put it nicely) does not seem to be grounded on weak operational and financial performance per se, despite some margin softening observed in 2Q18. Instead, I believe share have lost their appeal as a result of (1) revenues whose growth has started to decelerate, absent new M&A-driven developments that could have excited investors about the top line once again, (2) a correction, following the 240% stock price run between July 2017 and June 2018, and (3) the recent secondary offer at $3.25 that seems to have anchored PFIE's fair value well below the $4 mark.

The good news is that, now trading at a 19.5x current year earnings multiple that looks more realistic than the 30-plus levels of June 2018 (see chart above), the more speculative and risk-seeking investor may now see in PFIE a more compelling play. In regards to my personal portfolio, I will keep a distance from this name in order to cap my exposure to micro-cap energy service names and the volatility associated with them -- I already own some Independence Contract Drilling (ICD). But I will continue to track this stock, and jump on board if I believe the market price-to-fundamentals dynamic becomes too attractive to ignore.

