Amicus Receives First FDA Approval For Fabry Disease Treatment In 15 Years

Recently, the FDA announced that it had approved a drug, known as Galafold (migalastat), to treat Fabry Disease. Galafold was developed by Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) and will soon reach the U.S. market for these patients. The capability for these patients to be treated with an oral capsule drug instead of other methods is a huge advantage for the biotech. That's why I believe that Amicus Therapeutics is a buy.

FDA Approval

The FDA approved the drug known as Galafold to treat Fabry Disease. The key point is that the approval is for those Fabry Disease patients who have an amenable GLA Variant. Amicus expects that Galafold may be able to treat up to 35% to 50% of the population who have this amenable GLA variant. Fabry Disease is a rare genetic disease that has a deficiency of the galactosidase A ((a-Gal A)). Why is that enzyme, a-Gal A, so important? That's because without that enzyme the body can't break down fat known as globotriaosylceramide ((Gb3, or GL-3)). Without this breakdown process of fat, there is a buildup of it in the cells. That causes a host of symptoms that these patients experience such as:

decreased ability to sweat hypohidrosis

cloudiness that occurs in the eyes corneal opacity

pain primarily in the hands and feet

issues with the gastrointestinal system

ringing in the ears tinnitus

hearing loss

Those listed above are just initial symptoms. The problem with this disease is that it also can lead to life-threatening issues such as:

heart attack

stroke

progressive kidney damage

What makes this FDA approval so important is because it is the first Fabry Disease drug to be approved in the U.S. in over 15 years. In my opinion, that's a long time for a new drug to be approved in the U.S. for this indication.

Market Opportunity

As I noted above, Galafold will be able to treat 35% to 50% of the total population. There are about 10,000 patients with Fabry Disease globally, and about 3,000 patients in the United States. That is a not a large population of patients, but drugs that are approved for rare diseases still generate a lot of revenue. For example, Galafold is already approved in seven other territories including: Australia, Europe, Japan, and Canada. It is not yet clear how much Galafold will sell for here in the United States, but in Europe it costs as much as $250,000 annually per patient. The main point to consider here is that the CEO stated he would like to keep the cost of the drug at or below current competitors. That's a good thing to hear, because it's possible that Galafold could be priced much lower in the United States. Wall Street forecasts that Galafold sales this year will be around $90 million, and then possibly climb to $171 million in 2019. The good news is that the expansion of Galafold in the U.S. will be a good boost to earnings for Amicus.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC Filing, Amicus Therapeutics has cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $553 million as of June 30, 2018. Even though Amicus has generated some revenue from product sales, it maintains that it will still need to fund its operations by raising cash through various financial instruments. However, it believes that with its current cash position it should be able to fund its operations into 2021. That is good news because it will at least advance its Fabry disease and Pompe disease programs forward until it has to raise more cash.

Conclusion

The FDA approval for Galafold in the United States is good in that it expands the potential market opportunity that can be obtained. It is also a huge milestone in that it has been 15 years since another drug has been approved by the FDA to treat Fabry Disease. The risk is that Galafold will have to go up against a replacement enzyme therapy from Sanofi (SNY) known as Fabrazyme. It remains to be seen how Galafold will be priced as well, and that will determine how well it will be able to compete against other Fabry Disease drugs like Fabrazyme. Still, this was a huge win for Amicus. That's why I believe that Amicus Therapeutics is a buy.

This article is published by Terry Chrisomalis, who runs the Biotech Analysis Central pharmaceutical investment research service on Seeking Alpha Marketplace. If you like what you read here and would like to subscribe to my Service, I'm currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to take advantage of. My service offers deep dive analysis of many pharmaceutical companies throughout the biotech sector. Come see for yourself if my service is right for you.

Pricing: The Biotech Analysis Central SA marketplace is $49 per month, but for those who sign up for the yearly plan will be able to take advantage of a 33.50% discount price of $399 per year. Author's note: To get these types of premium articles on attractive biotech and pharma stocks as soon as they are published, just click here for my profile. Hit the big orange "Follow" button and choose the real-time alerts option thank you for taking the time to read my analysis.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.