Paddy Power Betfair PLC's (PDYPF) CEO Peter Jackson on 2018 Interim Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Peter Jackson - CEO

Alex Gersh - CFO

Ed Young - Morgan Stanley

Patrick Coffey - Barclays

Richard Stuber - Numis

Gavin Kelleher - Goodbody

Ivor Jones - Peel Hunt

Joe Thomas - HSBC

Tal Grant - Credit Suisse

Alistair Ross - Investec

Monique Pollard - Citi

Peter Jackson

Thank you and good morning, welcome to the Paddy Power Betfair interim 2018 results presentation. It's been a busy few months since I was last talking to for the industry and exciting time the Paddy Power Betfair. And I just wanted to cover off briefly a summary the start of presentation I'll hand over to Alex who will take us through the financials and update strategy in a moment. But I thought it would just be helpful to give you a brief summary upfront.

We talked about the challenging quarter one performance we had when we gave you our update back in May. And I think it's been fair to say seeing from our results we just put out, we had a decent second quarter trading performance. In fact, in all divisions have contributed to our double-digit Q2 revenue growth. One of the things we did in March was a took an opportunity to share with you some of our strategic priorities for the business and I think we made good progress on a number of days.

Most particularly I'd call out Paddy Power and Gaming, which I think if you look at Paddy Power [indiscernible] in that business and we delivered some very good gaming performance as well, [indiscernible] Alex will talk about.

There's been a lot of development and a lot of magnitude changes in our sector. And there is one week in May which I'm sure you all remember, the week commencing the 14 of May when we got the resolution around FOBT [indiscernible], we had some around [indiscernible] in Australia. I mean if we look at the Australian situation and FOBT here in the UK. Although both those changes again present us with headwinds from the financial perspective. I think we're actually very well placed to capitalize on the opportunities when we look at our position relative to our competitor and that's something that we will come and talk about in a moment. And make sure that we continue to invest in those areas.

And of course in the US market, we're very pleased to welcome Sanjal [ph] to the family and we're very excited about the opportunities in America. I think it's a good opportunity that when we present results today just to reflect on what a strong business we have in America, [indiscernible] start up there by any means 600 people operating in our US division with a very successful horse racing business and of course we now have our daily fantasy business. But I'll now hand over to Alex to take you through the financial operational performance.

Alex Gersh

Thank you, Peter and good morning. So let me start with the Group's financial highlights here on Slide 4, please. Revenues in the first half were up 7% in constant currency with flat in Q1 offset by 13% growth in Q2 and I think what you'll hear throughout this whole presentation this story of two quarters and the significant improvements in second quarter that Peter will highlight as well.

As we reported in May, Q1 revenue was affected by several factors if you remember including reduced recycling wins due to a sustained period of bookmaker friendly results, high level of weather related waging consolations and adverse sporting results in Australia. And as Peter mentioned already, Q2 trading was good with all our four operating divisions contributing to the double-digit growth for the Group.

The period of course benefit from the World Cup which represented approximately 3% of total H1 revenues, but Q2 trading was also good in the period prior to the tournament we've started on June 14 with revenue up 9% prior to determined falls [ph]. Total operating cost in first half increased by 7% on constant currency basis, within this sales and marketing spend was up 14% and other operating course only increased by 1%. The increase in marketing spend was driven by both World Cup event in June and increased invested in Europe and Australia and we've highlighted previously [technical difficulty].

Excluding new betting taxes [indiscernible] changes and more [indiscernible] draft which are all of these new things. Even DRAFT was up 6% in constant currency if you're looking for business kind of on normalized basis. Agenda with differences between quarter one where EBITDA was flat and quarter two was up 13%. Again the ideal, the story of the two quarters really continues. And finally on this slide, you can see the net cash as of June 30, $148 million after returning approximately $200 million to the shareholders via both dividends, final dividend for last year and share buybacks and we'll talk a little bit more about with our continuing work in both of those areas.

Now as we go to slide, EBITDA bridge. The slides are exactly the same as I try to do every single quarter for the last six years you should be able to easily follow, the structure at least. On Slide 5, we have bridge of EBITDA of course from H1, 2017 to H1, 2018 to highlight some of the key items that affected the year-on-year profit. Firstly of course FX translation had an adverse impact of £6 million and EBITDA most of it is coming from the Australian dollar conversion so that's the number one item.

Secondly, revenue growth after the cost of sales was approximately £40 million as you can see here and then some of you may have expected some EBITDA contribution from the World Cup, the reality is the total contribution from the World Cup we developed about £8 million all within second half of the year, in the first half of the year the revenue growth which is about £23 million or so from World Cup was all offset by marketing cost and obviously the profitability came through in the second half.

And I've shown that, we have a table that shows that the tournament contribution £45 million of revenue and £8 million of EBITDA all the profit from July. And finally on the bridge is the cost COP [ph] we've shown separately the impact of £3 million DRAFT losses, increased investment and marketing of £23 million again significantly impacted by the World Cup and Europe and Australia investment which we talked about before and £8 million impact of the new betting taxes and levies which were announced last year and this is the impact, clearly and those are the numbers the UK rate from the levies the gaming point of consumption tax and the South Australian POC those are the three items that make that £8 million figure.

Now we'll just go quickly through the divisions. Starting of course with online, which included Paddy Power and Betfair brand as well as our B2B business? Revenue in the first half was up 5% year-on-year but within this growth there was some important underlying trends. In Sportsbook and gaming, there was good momentum across the half and Peter already spoke about Paddy Power performance which was very pleasing. In Sportsbook H1 revenue was up 12% in total with growth of 3% in Q1 accelerating to 15% growth in Q2 period prior to the World Cup and then 23% across Q2 when we include the World Cup.

In gaming which is nothing I've described within our internal meeting nothing less than a miracle. In gaming the improved trading momentum was even more evident with revenue returned to meaningful growth for the first time in over two years. Q1 revenue declined by 4% as you remember but it was re-reported in May, the decline was due to the weak performance in January the Paddy Power customers were still on platform. Post platform migration, Q1 revenue growth was 4%, in Q2 this 4% growth accelerated to 11% and then period prior to World Cup it was 14% in Q2 in total.

While the acceleration was most prominent in Paddy Power. We also improved growth of Betfair which also saw increased cost rate of sports, different sports. While football commission on a change also show a good momentum across the half. In fact, all the sports outside racing saw a good momentum on the exchange and growth. Overall exchange revenue were down 4% in H1 due to the weakness in horseracing commissions. And by the way, this weakness in horseracing you will see as I talk about retail operation as well. Clearly there is a general weakness in horseracing, but here in exchange there is no question there was weakness in H1 with 7% decline in Q1 and 1% decline in Q2 after that weakness persisted. While the weak horseracing performance in Q1 could largely be attributed high number of fixture cancellation. The fact this weakness continued in Q2 highlighted the comparative challenges facing racing commission from both low margin Sportsbook have been particularly price and racing and smaller exchange competitors.

So one of the things that I now going to set up, those of you who [indiscernible] me many times, I used to talk about exchange which is a mature business growing about 2% to 3% medium term. For the rest of this year, the exchange growth rate will be forward than that 2% to 3% target, so just to be very clear. And by the way, where horseracing makes up about 40% as we talk about of the exchange volumes and revenues.

In terms of cost, underlying similar trends with overall group with the cost of sale growth effective by changes in UK racing revenue gaming point of consumption factors and operating cost curve is driven by sales and marketing which was up 15.5% in the first half, as I already just discussed. The divisions profit at £142 million were up 1% on a like-for-like basis excluding FX and the tax changes.

Before moving away from my line, I just wanted to color stakes in anticipation of somebody asking me the question. As we've said to you many, many times before we run our business to generate profitable revenue growth. The decrease in stakes in the first half were in part reflecting the reduced recycling of customer win in Q1 was also driven by improved focus on marketing operations decisions which glide revenue as opposed to volume. For example, one of this is including reducing the level of duplicate accounts from Paddy Power customers and that can create a reduced level of staking but not a higher quality customer base and a higher rate of cost.

Therefore notwithstanding World Cup, we further reported sales declined by 5%. You've seen this we don't view this decline as any structural negative in the business, a lot of it is effectively us doing the right thing by taking out the multiple accounts and taking out the non-profitable customers. Although obviously some of the decline had to with some of the horseracing performance that we talked about before.

Onto Australia, turning to Australia. Sportsbook revenue increased by 12% in local currency, we continue to increase the level of investment and promotional generosity in the half and this accounted for most of the 80 basis points decrease in the sports book net revenue margin year-on-year. Of course the sales were affected by the impact of the POC in South Australia and increase product fees. While these are predominantly will be lapsed as we enter the second half of the year, in recent months there has been new additional headwind announced that will impact the cost of sales in H2, 2018 by approximately £6 million and that is now part of our guidance when we get to that point and that relates to Queensland point of consumption which will I think start in October and racing product changes some of the additional product changes which will impact us going forward.

So we're supporting the increased promotional generosity with investment in marketing continue to have supported as Peter talked about last time we did the results [indiscernible] and talk about operating cost [indiscernible] 6% driven by 14% increase in sales and marketing cost. Notwithstanding this investment, profit growth remain strong with EBITDA up 18% or up 22% excluding the impact of South Australia point of consumption tax. So if you can achieve those kinds of growth rates, you could continue to invest, it's the right thing to do and I has an impact.

Turning to retail, turning now to Slide 8 in retail. Revenue is up 1% with 3% growth in our UK estate offset by 4% decline in revenue from our Irish estate in local currency again. The trend of horseracing is very evident here, we know that both our retail is over indexed to horseracing, Irish retail even more over indexed to horseracing so clearly this has been effecting the business, although again if you look at our performance versus some of our retail competitors. I think we've always talk about meters in retail and I think it's very clear with these numbers that we continue to be the leader in retail, which is a very, very, very tough market.

And the like-for-like revenue was down 1% in constant currency comprising 3% growth in the machine revenue offset by 3% decline in Sportsbook revenue, horseracing. In the period we opened five new shops and closed two and for the reference we have repeated the previous guidance on a direct impact before litigation of the £2 FOBT stake limit announced by the government. This equates to 2% to 3% headwind to the Group revenues.

While this impact is of course much more material for the weaker division we do not anticipate it affecting our strategy which is focused on being sports led and offering customers the market leading proposition with the best betting shops on the High Street therefore notwithstanding the pending headwinds we continue to invest at the market disruption, is an opportunity to further expand our strong position relative to our competitors in UK retail. In the first half, such investment included the launch of third in-house TV channel providing with shops with coverage of an extra 59 races per day and an additional of the same-game multi product onto our efforts betting machines which are net product has been very successful in online and [indiscernible] this is a great achievement which together with the World Cup contributed to good growth in football stadium and these sports betting machines.

Now we go to the US, I'm so in a hurry to get to the US, as if it's almost. So Slide 9, obviously turning to our US division which for the first half also included our existing business at the Fanduel transaction while we announced that we didn't complete until 10 of July, no Fanduel in these numbers. Performance in the first half was very strong with revenues local comps we have 12% and 22% growth in sports revenue and 18% growth in Betfair casino.

Sports revenue was comprised of 17% growth in TVG, supplemented by DRAFT and Betfair horseracing exchange in New Jersey, those are very small it was clearly TVG, that's the driver of performance. The Group performance of TVG was due to - boasted market growth Justify's Triple Crown bid increasing interest in horseracing and by market share gains driven by continued investment in TVG's products and marketing. This included a new wagering up and with embedded streaming of TVG racing channels, now it was part of the app [ph].

Overall the division contribution £9 million of EBITDA in the first half which was up 38% year-on-year notwithstanding the additional of £3 million of startup losses for DRAFT. A few words on the cash flow; Slide 10. Starting with working capital which was adversely affected by couple of things in the period some of couple of times thing in the period. First as I told you, at the full year results in March the Q4, 2017 working capital benefited from the timing of payments approximately £20 million which reverses [indiscernible] this year, secondly at 30 June we have a material prepayment related to marketing assets some of these related to World Cup spend but we also made some material prepayments relating to the new football season to avail of commercial terms and quite frankly, we got a very significant discount and it was a no brainer for us to just prepay in some of these marketing contracts.

The positive cash flow from separately disclosed items in the period, we in fact received a disposal in February while remaining stakes in LMAX for £22 million, these assets were previously held up and available for sale of financial assets [indiscernible] strategic and operational involvement in 2013 and according no contribution from the business was included in Group's income statement.

As I mentioned earlier we returned £201 million of cash to shareholders in a period including $114 million for 2017 final dividend and £87 million in share buyback and share buyback as we continue and we started the return of £500 million to the shareholders in May, with the initial £200 million tranche and this morning, we've announced that when this tranche completes later this month, we will immediately commence a program covering the remaining £300 million. This tranche is expected to be completed over the next six months.

As we sit here today the Group has a net cash a position of £148 million as of June 30, 2018 after payments of completion of the Fanduel transaction. Payments of interim dividend of circa £55 million in September and the share buybacks. It is likely we now move into a small net debt position sometimes around year end. If you remember our medium term guidance was about 1 to 2 times EBITDA we're nowhere near that number, clearly so it will be a small net debt position but no way near those numbers just yet.

Okay and now for the final slide. We will move into a financial guidance for the rest of the year and then I'll pass it back to Peter for strategic update. So first we expect the full year underlying before impact of US sports betting to be between £460 million and £480 million. I like to kind of explain this as follows, if you look at our guidance previously. Right. There is been two changes to that guidance. So in terms of the operation of the business, right, we've got the better performance on casino and a slightly worse performance on the exchange, effectively offset each other.

And so the net impact on the guidance are really three items. It's the new point of consumption tax in Australia - in the new product fees, which was about £6 million, altogether - this is new news since the last time we gave the guidance, as well as the losses for FanDuel which we have talked about as being immaterial and they are immaterial. They're single digit. However, they are high single digits. But in terms of the guidance those are the two items that have impacted the guidance going from where we were before to where we are now.

Now, in terms of - so that's pretty much as I mentioned earlier, the FanDuel transaction completed on 10th of July and combined entities known as a FanDuel Group will be accounted for as a fully consolidated subsidiary with a minority interest recognize on both income statement and in the balance sheet. Overall, the division is expected to be loss making in H2 2019. This is obviously FanDuel selling the inclusion of both FanDuel fantasy sports because losses are more heavily weighed to H2, giving phasing of marketing and the beginning of NFL season in the US and also due to the launch of our US sports betting business.

We're looking at this guidance without sports betting - very important. But I would like to say a couple of things, and we won't be giving guidance on what those losses will be. We're working through it. I think in the Q3 you will get a much better view in terms of how the business is performing. However, out there in the world in - I've heard the numbers some of our competitors are spoken about spending £50 million to £60 million for this year on sports betting.

With the addition of FanDuel we've added 300 people to our strong group in the US We have the infrastructure in US. The additional money we're going to spend in the US will be on marketing, right. That number will be significantly lower. That means £50 million to £60 million of projections I have seen and heard about and some of you have written about. So while we're not going to give you the number, I want you to be very - I want to be very, very clear, that that number will be significantly lower and anything like that. There's only a few states, most of them will be retail. There's no way you could spend that kind of money quite frankly, from our perspective we already have the infrastructure in place. So that's just an important point to be made.

And finally, this is Paul Rushton's - really favorable thing for me to finish on is the effective tax rate which we all, I know, waiting with bated breath to receive and our effective tax rate is going to be between 13% to 15% for the full year. That's what we expect the percentage to be.

On that note, I want to thank you and I'm going to hand it back to Peter.

Peter Jackson

Thanks Alex. So in March I outlined the key priorities I've set for the group and on Slide 13 here you can see a copy of the slide we used back then in that presentation. And our objectives, when I talked you through these was to make sure that we're positioned to be one of the long-term winners in our industry, and that's going to be achieved by leveraging, as a group, our competitive advantages and our market position, as well capitalizing on opportunities as they come about from substantial legacy changes. And boy, did we got lot of legacy changes in the first half of the year.

I think in recent months we have made substantial progress against these policies, and I'll walk you through that as we go through our businesses in Europe, Australia and the US Before we do that, let me briefly cover the capital structure. In March, we announced we're adopting a medium term leverage target of one to two times net debt to EBITDA to improve efficiency of the balance sheet, whilst retaining strategic flexibility. And as Alex referenced earlier, the step two of this route commenced in our share buyback returning take the £500 million share to shareholders that we envisage being done by the end of February next year.

It continues to be our intention to move toward the leverage target. It is a medium term leverage target. And that it's going to involve a combination of the three things I talked about with you before. Firstly, being cumulative investment in our customer propositions within our existing markets where we see now opportunities. Secondly strategic investments to capitalize on new great opportunities, and finally, returns to shareholders. And actually there's no reason why we can't do all three and actually that's what we've been doing recently.

So let's start with Slide 14 which talks about Paddy Power and online and in Europe really. And I think it's fair to say that over the last few years Paddy Power has lost market share in the UK You remember me sharing with you the charts in March that outlined our performance. And returning the Paddy Power brand growth has been the most important organic growth opportunity within our European business.

This slide sets out the four main actions that we are taking to reinvigorate performance. So from a product perspective, the key driver customer stickiness and share forward and it's been a keen contributor to our historical success as a disruptive challenger brand. And actually with the platform integration behind us, it's really important that we now take the opportunities as to reestablish product leadership.

Betting is a very crowded marketplace, and actually the Paddy Power brand has a very distinct personality. And there's not many other people who could hand that pieces of memorabilia, if you like, this will be as recognizable as ours. And for those you know I'm referring, I'm referring to the Paddy Power brands. We do have some great attributes, expectation being fun and entertaining. And then actually if you think about the focus we will have for Paddy Power recreational - for Paddy Power being on recreational customers, they are really, really important. We got to make sure we continue to leverage that to increase our engagement with customers, improving acquisition and retention.

But to go after the recreation market, I think it's also important you support that with appropriate levels of marketing investment. And we did highlight earlier on this year that we're going to be increasing the amount of investment we put behind the Paddy Power brand.

And finally, I think, in conjunction with the product improvements, it's also really important to improve our share of wallet that we'll reward customer's loyalty and increase the investment we've put in behind our attention initiatives. And I think, whilst these are important priorities for us to support Paddy Power over the long-term and it continued success in the long-term, I think they've also beginning to have a meaningful impact on the performance of the business over the past few months, and I'll cover that over the next couple of slides.

So on Slide 15, you know there's a color of concern here. But I think it reflects the activities we've had going on across the business and whilst it is still early days on our journey down our road map. We are encouraged by the customer reaction to the announcements we've made. You know, if I remind you in January when we migrated onto our new integrated platform, Paddy Power customers benefited from a much improved sports app, faster, it easier to use and it comes with a - example in a 50% load time and navigation is much more straightforward on the product.

We're also able to access some of our superior in-house algorithms which has helped us improve in like our Cash Outs offer. And actually, I think, what's really important is that customers are beginning to notice these enhancements. And if you look at the chart on the top right, you can see the new app has given significant improvements in approval ratings for both the app's speed and the overall user experience.

In gaming, Paddy Power customers have benefited from a significantly improved offering this year. The gaming apps and desktop user interfaces has not had any material updates in many years. And we've definitely improved the cross-sell experience within the sports app with a redesigned gaming lobby and faster navigation and load times. We've also enhanced the promotional functionality within gaming apps, having now pooled the jackpots across both Paddy Power and Betfair, ensuring prices are more attractive. Now this improved product has driven a material uplift in usage of gaming by sports customers.

You can see in the charts here that there's been a three percentage point increase to 28% in terms of the percentage of sports customers who are also playing gaming. And this has been an important factor in driving the uplifting in gaining revenue growth as of recent months. New features are, I think, a very important part of differentiating our offer. Recent example of this was the Same Game Multis product. The first material new product feature developed on our integrated of single platform.

The feature allows customers to build accumulator bets or as we'll call them in America, parlays, with up to 20 legs on the same events. And it's been in use in the Sportsbet since 2017 and we're able to leverage some of that sort of knowledge and capabilities in that market. Because we developed it on our integrated platform, we developed it - want to able to launch it simultaneously for both Paddy Power and Betfair brands in all jurisdictions towards the end of the English Premier League season.

Importantly, our in-house development model allows us to continue to sort of relate and enhance the features off with the release customers. So we became the first bookmaker to offer in-play markets for Same Game Multis when we released in time of the Champions League final. And actually during the World Cup, we became the only bookmaker with cash outs on these bet types. I mean, that requires quite a lot of complex integration back into your risk and trading capabilities to deliver that .And felt good usage on both brands with 16% of active customers using the feature during the World Cup.

If we turn to Slide 16, which we highlight some of the Paddy Power brands and promotional activities in recent months. I mean, clearly the World Cup is a key period for engaging customers. And the top of this page shows some of the key marketing activities which ultimately led to Paddy Power dominating social media conversations around the tournament.

In fact, Paddy Power was the number one brand cited in the UK in June. I think we were ultimately beaten by one of the tournament sponsors for the whole competition. But I think you can imagine the size of check that they wrote. And measure of the reach that was achieved is also highlighted by the brand achieving number six globally, despite a Paddy Power only serving customers in UK and Ireland.

I mean for us the really common theme around the brand campaign was to link messaging to very user topical news content. But to do it in this sort of unique Paddy Power style which resonates so strongly with our recreational sports fans. One favor from the World Cup and if you saw the ads was our alternative use of FIFA's new VAR system which ran through the tournament on both Prime TV advertising and enhanced produced social content. The content grew in profile over the course the of the tournament with each hotly debated use of VA during actual match, leading to material spikes in social media engagement.

In my highlight would be continuation of Paddy Power's longstanding support of LGBT rights with our Rainbow Russians' campaign, paying for every goal scored by Russia in the world cup. I'm not sure anyone could have anticipated us paying out on 13 goals, nor the fact that Russia would win their first game five nil. But it definitely was for worthy cause. What's really important now with this marketing is it is practiced by a very strong customer proposition, and not just on products, but also as I said earlier around value and promotion. And as highlighted on the bottom of slide, we have increased our investments in promotions in the first half.

We doubled the membership of the Paddy's Rewards scheme by using the qualification criteria and we also launched the innovation Finders Keepers promotion, where around sort of key events and fixtures Cheltenham and Aintree festival, we made £10,000 cash drops into random customer accounts with a deadline of one hour for them to claim it. The success of it on Paddy Power actually meant that we subsequently used similar promotions with Sportsbet, TVG and more recently with FanDuel as well. And this increased investment is resonating with customers. The third-party research show Paddy Power as the top ranked brand association with best offers this year compared with fourth last year. In short, I'd say that Paddy Power is getting its mojo back.

Another priority we set in online Europe was to accelerate international growth, and Slide 17 set out the strategy we've pursuing in these markets. And our approach depends on the regulatory profile in the market. While, regulated markets provide certainty to participation, they often have significant taxes and local regulatory and technology costs. Therefore, substantial local scale and brand presence can often be essential to compete sustainably. This has benefitted us in our key online markets where we enjoy leading market positions. But in other regulated markets where we do not currently have local scale, we are assessing opportunities to also achieve podium positions, either through organic with Betfair or via inorganic investments.

We do have a clear path of scale in some of the regulated markets that we operate in. For example in Spain, we've seen very strong growth on the back of improved localized product and increased marketing spend and we're taking market share, the revenue is 60% in H1. Strategy change has also increased the attractiveness of this market with the recent reduction in online tax rates, which contrasts with Italy together where together with onerous tech requirements, recent regularly developments provide additional challenges to achieving scale. In markets where the path to scale is more difficult, we're continuing to assess and participated in these markets profitably.

Within unregulated markets, where profit margins may be high due to local tax - due to lower tax and regulatory costs, and participation through a dotcom global operating model, it is possible to operate in profitable niches without local scale. Indeed, Betfair operates profitably in many such markets. This model because platform flexibility and efficiency which our global scale and technology capabilities help achieve. We do see an opportunity to further minimize the cost to serving Betfair customers internationally and are making further platform investments to achieve this.

Unregulated markets have present challenges. Most material of course is that regulatory changes can force market access, but even without this, unregulated markets can also be more - can be more exposed to operational challenges that can affect revenues. And a good example of that is, Brazil recently where the most popular customer deposit method was withdrawn from the markets. This method was previously used in a vast majority of customer deposits and its withdrawal had a materially adverse impact on revenues in the country.

Accordingly, we must remain mindful not to place any material concentration of revenues which could affect variable sustainability of our profits. And turning to Australia where the importance of our podium position has become increasingly relevant given the industry's fiscal and regulatory headwinds - Page 18.In recent months, state governments have confirmed point a consumption tax rate that I've outlined on the map on Slide 18.

Overall, the blended tax rate versus approximately 11% of gross revenues was 13% of net revenue which is our current revenue levels equates to that AUD 95 million or £55 million. This is clearly a significant headwind, which is shown on the graph on the right-hand side of the slide, will materially impact our profit margins. The overall tax and product fee paid will now increase to 37% of revenues. But the strength of our brand and our scale, however, means that our margins will still be over 20%.

Some of our key competitors are not as well positioned, particularly when you also factor the other additional regulatory headwinds and effects which were recently announced, many of which even may further erode margins or inhibit those looking to increase the presence of their less established plans. Therefore, we see an opportunity to target further market share gains by increasing investments in marketing products and our value proposition.

As illustrated on Slide 19, this investment is across many different areas. In 2017, we made a significant step up in our promotional generosity. This year we'll continue to expand this investment. In the first half alone, we gave it to AUD 40 million of extra value to Sportsbet customers through mechanics such as the extension of early pays offers in the World Cup and NBA and increasing the number of daily races, featuring Money Back Specials.

Recent product investments have included the development of new desktop and mobile, web apps which launch in the coming weeks. As well as the immediately enhancing the speed and functionality of the desktop and web apps, this further reduces our reliance on third party components and will enable us to more efficiently release future product updates.

Finally, we are also supporting the promotional generosity by continuing to increase our marketing activity. As the chart shows in the bottom right of the page, Sportsbet enjoys the leading brand presence and awareness in the market and is well ahead of all the other online only operators. This is a clear competitive, particularly considering recent tax consolidation and regulatory changes, and we're continuing to invest in maintaining the brand's presence.

Now moving on to the US , we're seeing considerable change since March. And I want to start on Slide 20 by giving you a brief overview of fantasy sports. While we've been active in fantasy sports since May 2017 when we acquired the startup operated draft. The addition of FanDuel last month now makes us a considerable player in this space. It is also worth highlighting that fantasy sports is a product that will continue to be an important feature of the US market, particularly in states that may take fantasy regulate sports betting. Even in an early mover states such as New Jersey, we see it as an important component of our public suit and source of customers for cross-selling.

Fantasy sports are online contests between customers whereby participants constructs a team of players and seek to win by scoring the highest poker points based on their selected player's performances. These contests can be played over one day, weekly or season long. And the number of participants can be as few as two in a head-to-head contest or being hundreds of thousands.

The fantasy sports operators such as FanDuel hosts the contest and generates revenue through a rate being the total participation entry fees less prize pool paid. Now FanDuel is a number two operator in a market with over $1.2 billion dollars of annual entry fees and over 40% market share. His book has a substantial customer base with the database of seven million registered users and a nationwide footprint as illustrated on the map. The products and platform is proprietary and these customers are mobile centric and show a very high percentage of bets on sports.

Financially in the last 12 months, the business generated $127 million of revenues and had operating losses of $23 million, reflecting continued investments in growing its customer base as well as significant legal and regulatory costs as the products legitimize in increasing number of states. And in the last six months revenues grew by 4% year-on-year. Fantasy sports has an important role to play in the US and we believe that FanDuel is well positioned to continue to grow. We also believe that brand offers us an ideal route to market for sports betting, giving us the opportunity to achieve scale more quickly in states where we can launch sports betting.

On US strategy where legislation permits us to go to the B2C market opportunity into the FanDuel brand. We are confident that FanDuel Sportsbook can become a key player in many states. To target this opportunity, we need states to legislate for sports betting and then we need to gain market access. In most cases, this is expected to find agreement within existing licensed gambling and see such as a local casino or racetrack.

The process will vary in a state-by-state basis. And as shown on Slide 21, there is already substantial legislative momentum with four states already allowing sports betting and sort of 11 states with sports betting will be allowed by the end of 2019, including several where some form of sports betting legislation has already been passed. To date we have secured market access agreements that cover 15 states, representing approximately 36% of the total US population. Importantly, this includes the key states expected to regulate the sports betting by the end of 2019, including New York, Illinois, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

The list of states to market access partners is shown in the table. It's worth noting, that of the 15 states and 12 with our direct access agreements with our teacher strategic partners and have assured of market access if the state legislates, with the remaining three states giving its potential via Boyd Gaming's agreement with MGM.

The first major states to introduce sports betting was New Jersey and our market access partner in New Jersey is a Meadowlands Racetrack which is located 10 miles west of Manhattan and adjacent to the MetLife Stadium, home to the New York Giants, New York Jets NFL teams. On Slide 22 you can see pictures of our Sportsbook which launched on the 14th of July and took $10 million of bets in the first 18 days of trading. In New Jersey, the regulations allowed full mobile and online access with no requirement in-store signups or deposits.

And with an existing active online customer base of 100,000 customers across our businesses, it is an ideal state for us to launch the FanDuel Sportsbook. We are on track to go live with online service in the coming weeks for the forthcoming NFL season. With the tax solution that combines a third party platform or wallet with bespoke front-end and our proprietary risk & trading platform, which will allow us to offer an exclusive set of markets to launch and I look forward to updating you on our progress as our Q3 trading update.

On Slide 23, to summarize what we believe we are well positioned to achieve scale quickly in the US as the market develops. We have established brands that's already strongly associated with sports. We have an extensive product suite. In addition to ongoing and retail sports betting, we have a number two daily fantasy operator, the number one online horseracing wagering operator and have the number two online casino brand in New Jersey.

Together, these products give us a truly nationwide set of customers in 45 states and an extensive distribution networks via our TV channels at TVG. Operational expertise is, of course, a prerequisite for running a successful B2C sports operation. We have both local US based sports expertise and leading global capabilities.

To participate in sports betting market access is essential, and as discussed already, we have already secured key access agreements. An our scale and existing relationships position us well to secure further agreements.

As already covered in regulated markets, I believe scale is essential for generating sustainable returns over the long-term and we're mindful of this in the US market. Well our existing assets give us a good launch pad for achieving scale, the group's strong balance sheet give us substantial firepower and may prove to be an important competitive advantage.

We've made good progress on our strategic priorities in H1. In the second half we'll focus on the following areas maintaining a positive momentum in Paddy Power through product marketing and retention, all in the unique tone of Paddy Power which is now entering its 30th year. The real opportunity is to accelerate the Betfair brand in international markets. In Australia, are podium position will allow us to withstand the point of consumption tax increases through investing in products and customer generosity, we want to expand our market leadership.

And our US business is not softer. It's important the TVG continues to grow and allows us to leverage the TV network and earnings. We're also relying on FanDuel fantasy as an important source of customers and revenues in the states that haven't legislated. We have materially enhanced our position to address the sports betting with the addition of FanDuel and the key market access agreements and we'd like to see our plans come to fruition.

And Alex and I would now like to invite questions. I think we will focus questions that are in first before we turn to the phone.

Q - Ed Young

Thank you. Ed Young from Morgan Stanley, I've three questions please. First of all on gaming. Obviously, a very good acceleration, sort of miraculous acceleration in Q2. And talked a lot about increasing the customer journey there and to the platform changes, speed time, that kind of thing, is everything else you're trying to do in the second half? I mean, you tap more content, more Gamification as sort of that's being talked about before and drive growth even higher from where you are now?

Second question is on the exchange and you talked about the negative sort of on horseracing, positive on Sportsbook. Could you give us a bit more - can you tell us what's going on there, which customers are you utilizing? Is it top customers or is it retail customers. Or what sort of pressure you are seeing on commissions, a bit more detail would be helpful.

And then third of all, you've flagged and quantified the headwinds in Australia, £55 million or so next year also counting World Cup. You talked about positioning the group for long-term sustainable growth. But do you think, looking towards next year might be another year where probably growth is difficult to come by. Or do you think that given momentum you might be able to do that next year. Thanks.

Peter Jackson

So without giving all of our commercial secrets away that what we tend to do with gaming, we're going to have some further product enhancements that we plan to make. So if you look at the and if you are Betfair customer, or the Paddy Power, if you look at it now, we've actually just updated the whole of our sort of casino and entrée lobby which is going to allow us to personalize that feature by individual customers. The full gaming suite is now available within the Sportsbook perhaps for that customer. So I think we should expect to see improvements in our cross-sell performance and here probably done yet and there's such things we'd like to do down the track.

From an exchange perspective, I think it's worth making a point that when we look at the performance of the business in first half, importantly for the exchange is something like the World Cup. It's actually you really need lots of events that happens it seems driven by in a limited events. Actually the number of matches that happened in World Cup isn't that substantial. So whilst the World Cup is a big distraction for people, we definitely see ourselves that sort of the across the whole horseracing piece and there - always necessarily get the benefits back.

I think in terms of the types of customers that we're going to losing, Alex talked about the challenges we are seeing in - also seen on the exchange. I think the issue there is little bit, we are facing some Sportsbook competitors who are able to offer very, very low margins. Question is how sustainable that is. And actually for punters they probably can't get on the size of bets that they would like to. We recently launched an initiative which will allow anyone who went up to £500 on any of their bets on horse racing, which is something which I think is important.

And we just need to see how some of the changes and initiatives which are trailing on the exchange work for us. So say for example, we're rolling out now on our platform much better interoperability between the Sportsbook and the exchange that customers can toggle between the two. And I think we just want and I think that's going to - those types of things are going to be important for us. Alex, do you want to talk about?

Alex Gersh

Yeah, just another thing. I mean, exchange, I think one of the issues that we've highlighted before is that, due to the closure of a lot of markets internationally we've lost some of the exchange - and a lot of those people used to bet on horseracing, so we've lost some of that. So one of those things that we're doing on the exchange is looking at the international markets and technological trying to make the exchange in a more palatable product, a differential pricing, better translation language to get some of that international growth that Peter was talking about on the last slide as his one of the targets. We'll take into consideration some of the technical work that's been done in exchange, particularly through the international markets.

And in Australia, there is no way you were going to be - I mean, if I understood your question, we will not be able to grow through the point of consumption taxes. We will not be able to go through the point of consumption tax a group. I think we've always said that those types of things-- massive £55 million type of things what they effectively do is they reset our board. Now I think the business has a lot more operational leverage going forward. But when you have new investment in the US , when you have a new point of consumption tax you have to expect that to have an impact. There is no - I don't see anywhere that we would be able to grow through that.

Patrick Coffey

Thank you. Patrick Coffey from Barclays, four questions please. Just on a FanDuel in H1, the revenue growth is 4%. That represents a bit of a slowdown from historic levels. So can you just give us your views on the overall growth of daily fantasy sports and the relative importance of that versus the basically the access, and the brand, and the proprietary technology for the much bigger price in the US.

Secondly just on the investment in marketing. Is there any way that you can quantify how much more marketing dollars have spent on Paddy Power in H1 '18 versus H1'17? I appreciate your [indiscernible] than historically or maybe just the mix of Paddy Power versus Betfair. Next question just kind of related to Ed's question on gaming. You talked about the percentage of sports customers playing gaming, going up to 28% from 25%. Then you think about kind of longer. Where do you think that could get to, is it 30% or 40% or 50%kind of in the longer term. And then finally just on your M&A strategy and of your leverage targets. Would you consider ever doing M&A in the UK or - and/or would you need to do further M&A in the US? Thanks.

Peter Jackson

I will answer your questions in the order you gave them to me. From a FanDuel, I think, it's important to go back a little bit and just recognize the context that FanDuel had for the first half a year and sort of two things I'd highlight.

First of all, for the daily fantasy market, I mean a huge part of it is actually the folks on NFL season, which is not many weeks long. And last year - yes, I think four weeks before the NFL season started they found out that the planned merger with DraftKings was called off. And so actually the plans and preparation that FanDuel had done at the time to prepare for the NFL season were pretty poor because they hadn't expected to be operating of this underlying business at that stage. So I think they executed it, but not as well as they could have done and that, I think, it does impact the number of customers that they acquired and we see some of that flow through into the revenue performance in the first half of this year.

In terms of what's going to happen on a sort of go forward basis with fantasy and how important is that going to be compared with tech and market access. There are going to be a lot of states where sports betting isn't allowed and actually we will continue to go forward with our TVG services and fantasy in those markets.

But I think where sports betting is legalized and we will see this, and particularly to see what happens in New Jersey. I do think we could end up with a different market construct in the US market to the ones that we see in Europe or possibly in other markets around the world. I think there is going to be a bigger balance between some free to play games, fantasy and sports betting, and things will work in different ways of what we've seen elsewhere in the world.

So we think that we're the fantasy stuff will continue to be important even in states where sports betting is legalized. And of course it will allow us to acquire customers in states in advance of others that becoming legalized. And here, I think, having a 100,000 customers in New Jersey is a very good starting point in terms of driving several things, the fans will again sort of acquire more and buy on. If you look at the marketing investment

Alex Gersh

Well, I mean if you look at the results, the marketing investment in total was 128 million online versus 113 million in H1, so there's 15 million increase. The only thing that I would say is that, so overall, you're not talking about massive numbers, you're talking about massive shifts. Overall, I think and what I could see is that I think it's a very dynamic thing. We put the money where it's working and not where it's not.

So, for instance, if there is - I could see for instance a situation for the second half of the year where perhaps less spend in some of the international market that have not shown a significant growth and that is being transferred to the Paddy Power and Betfair brand where it has showing. In terms of speaking specifically of Paddy Power and Betfair, we don't we don't do that, but there could be those kinds of shifts.

Peter Jackson

I think the improvements in gaining costs together with some of the changes that we've made, we think have improved the performance of the Paddy Power's profitability, I think you've talked about some of the changes made overheads in brand for example, I think that is helping improve the overall profitability of some of those customers which is going to give us more confidence, particularly with the marketing is working to sort of lean in and trying to make very business.

I think in terms of the long term ambitions for the percentage of the customers sports customers are playing gaming, one way of using that percentage figures is to take a look at the timeframe because of you always going to capture more customers. So it is - you can't sort of fudge those numbers. What I think we have achieved basically, we've fixed a lot of things that were broken in the last few months. So we knew we some customer of the journeys weren't working effectively. We start regressing that. As a reference of the new lobby, we're starting to see it --we are starting sort of personalized content for customers.

I think, it should lead to step up in performance. There is going to be I think an inevitable divergence between the performance of our brands, because we want to focus on recreational customers that aren't core betters. So I think we will inevitably see some differences there. And then I think from an M&A perspective, I'm not going to rule anything at this stage. I think we are very disciplined. We look to things very closely in Australia. We can get to the prices that people pay there. And I think what we are very focused on is achieving these podium positions. I think in regulated markets, having the scale that is really important and that we're beginning to see evidence of it's quite important as is in places like Australia.

Richard Stuber

Hi, it's Richard Stuber from Numis. Just two questions please. First one on the exchange. I thought you were ruling out sort of changing the commission of in order to drive that growth to compete with lower margin operators, basically you could clarify that. And also where you think you will get back the 3% next year. I know you're saying it won't be in the second half of this year. And then second questions is on cost, can you tell me what your plans are with drafting are you working in differential. What sort of any investment in that all, basically what you are doing within that brand? [Technical difficulty]

Peter Jackson

So on the gaming, yeah, I think we are beginning to innovate and try things across our business and actually we suspect that there are some customers in the exchange who are more price sensitive than others and more differential services. So we'll see whether in time we can create products that would work for them more appropriately.

I think we'll have a better visibility of how we think these exchanges perform in the second half of the year when soccer World Cup and we can sort of see a bit more stability and horseracing and the fixtures which will give us a bit more confidence to make forecast for next year which we're not going to do right now.

From a draft perspective I think you'll see us doing the draft part, which we like. I mean, it is a good national recreational type of products in the sort of fantasy arena from the some of the substantial products. I think you'll see us move the draft products within it will fix within the framework of our product suite in the US more who to migrate their customers over and probably possibly even keep some of this sort of the draft branding for that for the same product that they have.

I think we have a good team of people who can benefit from our US business and indeed parts of the group. You better to ask Paul questions about how that, after I'm he's going to be able to tell you. And then I think we're very pleased with the performance of gaming that we saw in quarter two, that as you said earlier there's more to be done in gaming and I think that's our focus at this time.

Gavin Kelleher

Good morning Gavin Kelleher from Goodbody. Just firstly on the wagering trends in online, you've obviously kind of highlighted the racing cancellations, if you all know meant to focus on more profitable customers. When the process actually starts and when should we be through all the kind of duplicate account issues et cetera, et cetera when we look through kind of underlying wagering trends and some of that. And secondly, you were saying there was all cross-selling gaming. So there's no kind of gaming only improvements with gaming only customers and then that's I mean, we can go about in the future. And just obviously really in last week talked about sources of funds the potential issue, would it be right in thinking that that's not an issue for you guys at all?

Peter Jackson

Thanks Gavin. In terms of the wagering trends, I mean, I think the new platform we've put in place is - once of all remove the issue of duplicate accounts. I mean, it ultimately we did at the beginning of the year that we will try to take steps to address it last year as well. There were also some streams of business that we switched off, because whilst they had very large wagering fees attached to it there were actually any revenues and that's something which we did at the beginning of the year as well. So I think you can think about lapping it next year.

From a gaming perspective, yes, I think a lot of the work we've been doing, has been focused on trying to address the areas that we knew were broken within the Sportsbook apps of both Paddy Power and Betfair. And if you look at the apps now and the way that the new if you've got one of the if you've pass to the segment who has an exposure to the new lobby, you'll see how fantastic it is, if you happen - if you don't see it, I can share my sign afterwards. And I think that's definitely helping us. But undoubtedly, also give us sort of more conviction in terms of the costs and that this sort of saves for our gaming customers as well.

I think on to your final point, source of funds. I think we've always been pretty robust in terms of our sort of whole AML and sort of KYC procedures. Sometimes this is sort of moving fees with the Gambling Commission that changes on made. But we made some changes last year that would in this year's numbers. So this is not their actions that we had to trying to take in the short term which caused any further impacts.

Ivor Jones

Good morning. Ivor Jones from Peel Hunt. On one slide you so you won't see podium positions in regulated markets online and you said you might get there organically. Could that be a situation where you would spend heavily potentially geography into losses in order to grow organically to a podium position? Are you hinting you would grow very aggressively in Italy for example organically to get to podium position?

Peter Jackson

It's quite tough actually you got to advertise to grow. But I think in markets that - there are some markets where we can see we've got very good growth rates and we know that if we carry on doing what they're doing, we're going to in time we'll get to a podium position. And so in that situation you probably need to look for other strategies.

Ivor Jones

That's organic, but not a spec change in marketing to go there?

Peter Jackson

Yes. I mean, look, if there are opportunities to acquire customers in a possible way and we can put more marketing and we'll do that. We don't mind about the optics of it in such a short timeframe. Because we don't believe that there is a sort of organic then we would look and consider for M&A.

Ivor Jones

And thinking about responsible gambling, you've obviously haven't owned FanDuel for very long, but could you just talk about the concentration of revenue per customer within the fantasy sports? And whether as you guys know the business better, if there will be some responsible gaming actions you need to take in that section of the business?

Peter Jackson

I mean we actually ran we recently a responsible gambling adverted in the US market. I mean, I don't think - we don't know of anyone else who has ever done it before and there's no Gambling Commission sort of pressure in the US market to those types of things. So certainly we thought was the right thing to do and to get the industry on the right foot. I don't have the figures to hand in terms of the concentration of revenues by customer. I'd don't think that there is any particular issues in the way that the product is constructed in the US market that concerns us. You can ask Paul afterwards.

Alex Gersh

Experience with the exchange when so we have experience with the type of contracts not working before we have no issues with responsible gambling how we treat the customer.

Peter Jackson

And it's also worth noting here, we are not a startup in the US so we've got the casino in New Jersey. We know how to operate that. We're number two sort of brand in that market. TVG is upgrading extensively across US and we have experience of operating that, and we believe we'll do it in a very thoughtful way, which is one of the reasons we've been running some of these ideas.

Ivor Jones

Thank you. In relation to the exchange, could you give us a bit of guidance about operating leverage in the exchange? I don't think I understand if you would spend more money on marketing specifically on the exchange structure, I think it's more profitable than the average within the business.

Peter Jackson

So Ivor, if you look at the advertising we were doing Betfair around the World Cup, you'd have seen it was focused on the exchange in first time for a while. We've done that and actually we changed some of our sort of acquisition funnels so that customers can choose more easily between the exchange and the Sportsbook. So I mean, we're very comfortable spending money acquiring customers from exchange if it makes sense.

Ivor Jones

So if we look at exchange revenue falling, we'd expect some profit to fall in line with the average profitability of the group?

Alex Gersh

I mean it depends on where it falls, right. I mean, obviously the unregulated markets are more profitable, very difficult to make that statement, right. The profitability of - with the exchange is different in the UK than it is in other market. So it's a very difficult thing to say.

Ivor Jones

Okay. And just lastly on gaming, is there anything you haven't based on the percentage growth rate? Is that what you're guiding us to think it's now stable, because it thought second quarter last year was a very easy base when revenue fell, it's little bit easy to grow at high percentage rate against that. It's not such great growth against 2Q '16. So you're telling us you're going to achieve double-digit revenue growth in gaming against tougher comps?

Peter Jackson

Yes, we are thought about our gaming performance. But, yes, we're pleased with where we've seen the business get here, I think in particular having fixed some of the issues that we knew about and it was frustrating that we can fix some loss within the integration, but we had to get that done first and that was the right thing to do.

One of the reasons I shared with you the stats on our number of sports customers who are playing gaming is, because something if you take a long sort of timeframe like that, I won't be use with lot of those potential issues and I think it shows that there is good movement in that part of business.

Alex Gersh

I think also the current trading shows us that the momentum continues.

Ivor Jones

So it's the double-digit growth rate that you are point to?

Alex Gersh

Yes, sure because the momentum continuous.

Ivor Jones

Okay. Thank you.

Joe Thomas

It's Joe Thomas from HSBC. You sort of mentioned couple of times really around this year. Once we are free investments Australia, once we have additional investments in UK, there were £10 million and £20 million. How much of that was spent over the course of the first half and therefore was still to come through? And is that going to be a recurring investment each year. And second thing just on the World Cup calculation you did right at the outset is that just a sort of substitution or were was just sort of kind of a total amount of revenue from the World Cup less various costs?

Peter Jackson

Okay. Joe, in terms of the sort of two areas that we highlighted we want to invest in, and one being the online business and the other being Australia. Look and I think, we obviously heading there. I think we are pleased with the performance we are seeing the Paddy Power, also right thing to do to investment to get behind that business, so we've obviously seen the momentum there. So I think that is something we were pleased with.

To the extent to which these things become recurring, we can look at this unit one, acknowledge that customers we're acquiring. We know the acquisition cost, so we know the revenue. So they are generating from - how we'll make the decisions around those things. And that's particularly true in the international markets and it will have very good understanding and visibility of that. So there's a limited amount of money spent on brands and much more spent on sort of acquisition. And we just guide that obviously seen in the three markets being Spain, Italy and Brazil. And you can imagine how it need, want to be moving the marketing spend around those things.

I think in Australia, there is a lot of disruption happening in the markets. William Hill's old business there and CrownBet's old business, I think they're going to rebound themselves BetEasy, that's going to cause disruption. I hope customers will choose to find the new betting partner that will serve the changes that will come as a result of the point of consumption tax. So I think it has been important in terms of investing in customer generosity. When you look at the first half results we are seeing in Australia, I think it justifies the investments we're putting and as Alex said, for those growth rates you want keep backing them and that's what we are doing.

In terms of the phasing of spend.

Alex Gersh

I mean it's really not - I mean, well, the only thing we can say, we disclosed it and we're spending as per plan, is the only thing that we can say. So we planned it and it's going wrong and I guess at the end of the year we could update in terms of the actual spend.

Peter Jackson

I mean, in terms of your question about the World Cup and sort of substitution effect. We've been looking at the trading performance and been comparing it with what happened with the Euros to try and understand the extent to which focus on a big soccer competition impacts other sports and things. And we're pleased with what we're seeing. At the moment we are pleased with some of the market share figures we've taken out of the World Cup campaign. It's quite hard to sort of understand exactly how much substitution you get out of that.

Alex Gersh

I mean the figures we've given you is the World Cup betting rates, so it's pure World Cup betting, so that's what the £45 million is what it represents. We don't try to figure out how much of it will be substitution or anything like that, that's how much was bet on the World Cup.

Peter Jackson

Are there any questions coming in on the phone?

Tal Grant

Hi good morning. Thanks for taking my call. I just had a question you talked about important events are for the exchange. Can you give us an idea of the scale, could you please tell us how much was traded between the World Cup and the Exchange and maybe how much has traded on the Grand National well. Second question I have is just the payments as you brought up Brazil, just exactly did that start and you said it was the biggest payments provider in Brazil that had the issue [ph] right. And then final question is on Italy, given the advertising restrictions there. Is it a case you either buy a retail operator, using which you can convert customers online or you exit Italy? Or how you're thinking about Italy? Thank you.

Peter Jackson

Hi, Tal. We're not going to pull out the spreadsheet if how much money we have on the exchange and all of the different events. I mean I can tell you that, if you look at sort of staking levels, also in matched levels on the exchange. We saw £36 billion actually in the first half this year, which was up 12% on last year. I think football volume sort of up in a 20% plus which we think is partially down to the World Cup. I was cheering Pleasant Company on in the Grand National and it was pretty irritated when that whole stadium went, but that's probably all I'll tell you about it. The Grand National that was an expensive photo finish.

In terms of Brazil, I think the changes in the payments occurred in over the Q1 back early Q2, this year I mean, I can get back to you over the precise data. I'm sorry I can't recall. And you've seem to have done thinking about you and with advance to - luckily betting is a regulated market and I think and that's why we're in this - possible issues in regulated markets. We want to make sure that we can get onto the podium in those places and so as I probably there is you need to get there organically or through M&A. and I guess losses or if you couldn't make any of those things happen and then you might choose perhaps the market.

Tal Grant

Yes, thank you.

Operator

Alistair Ross

Good morning, guys. I've got a lot of questions, I've take in one at a time, if that's okay. If I just look at your first comment in your statement, you talk about Q2 revenue being up 13% and then you talk about 9% growth ex-the World Cup. If I then strip out the World Cup I get negative growth of about 19%, if I look at in sort of linear basis for the sort of 17 days ended 30, June. I mean maybe you can answer this question by giving me, how current trading is doing ex-the World Cup in Q3. But it seems to me like that is a huge decline in performance.

Alex Gersh

I got to be honest. I don't understand the calculation, 9% growth is without the World Cup. Before the World Cup. Before we started on June 14, it was 9%. So I'm sorry I don't understand the question.

Alistair Ross

The way I'm thinking about it is, as you generated £23 million in the first half on the World Cup, all of that would have been in Q2, 2018. So for the last 17 days you generated £23 million in relation to the World Cup. If I look at growth on a linear basis and I look at your 9% versus your 13%, so your 9% is pre and 13% is a whole. And I strip out £23 million for the last 17 days, I get implied revenue growth of negative 19%.

Alex Gersh

So Alistair, if we strip out the no significant even that's happening in those days. What you're seeing the rest of the business there's some substitution going on for the case.

Alistair Ross

Absolutely there's definitely an element of substitution, but I'm just concerned about the underlying business and also maybe you can answer the question by giving us current trading ex-the World Cup in Q3.

Alex Gersh

It's in our statement, we're not concerned about how we're trading.

Alistair Ross

All right and in relation to Boyd, the Boyd access agreement. Am I right in thinking that you only get market access where Boyd has two skins per license in a state?

Alex Gersh

[Technical difficulty] it works. There's sort of cascade apples [Technical difficulty] relationships that we'll get the first skin until we get the next skin 2nd June we've got a skin and again in June, if we could get a skin, looks in reverse and further in June locations. We expect in time most of these things will be multi-skins and so we can imagine we have access [Technical difficulty].

Alistair Ross

And then just in relation to the exchange, who do you think your main competitor is there? I mean is it Smarkets, is it Matchbook. Who do you think is taking market share?

Alex Gersh

[Technical difficulty] For the horseracing [Technical difficulty] and if you look at our [Technical difficulty] sort of lot of promotion that they get into [Technical difficulty] margin in horseracing.

Alistair Ross

And then just on, I don't know because the phone keeps on cutting out. In terms of overall profitability maybe Alex you were talking about Australia, but did you say overall profit in FY 19 was going to go backward or are you talking about Australia specifically in relation to point of consumptions tax?

Alex Gersh

What I said was that the £55 million point of consumption tax increase, right. We're not going to just grow over that, in other words consumed that a very, very significant and we're not giving guidance for 2019, but it's an enormous number, right? We've got now so then the faulty changes are coming in. we've got a lot of [Technical difficulty] impacts on especially in 2019 as well because we're not giving guidance on that.

Alistair Ross

Can I just clarify that you Alex, you mean overall profitability I'm not talking about the division of Australia?

Alex Gersh

Yes, I mean overall.

Alistair Ross

Okay because consensus heard you guys £25 million above, FY 2018 at the moment in terms of growth.

Alex Gersh

Yes, but I don't want to consensus [Technical difficulty] but what I'm saying that we would be able to just go over this and plus, this will have a very material impact on the profitability of the business. It's a huge decline.

Peter Jackson

[Technical difficulty] the US potentially - there's a lot of things we need to [Technical difficulty] not giving guidance for 2019.

Alistair Ross

Just in terms of your profitability in regard to the World Cup. I mean revenue of £45 million, profit of circa £8 million, do you think the additional marketing spend that you've reached the sort of level of saturation, it feels to me like versus your competitors. It feels me like not all your marketing spend was had positive ROI.

Alex Gersh

[Technical difficulty] performance our plans across the room [ph] in the World Cup I think. In Australia [Technical difficulty] one in the morning and [Technical difficulty] I think performed very well. At present customers [Technical difficulty] I think Paddy Power [Technical difficulty] I think really good showcase for the [Technical difficulty] we have performed [Technical difficulty] in terms of question [Technical difficulty] on the external [Technical difficulty] wouldn't share your view around [Technical difficulty] with us targets on [Technical difficulty] makes sense.

Alistair Ross

Okay, thanks very much. Appreciated.

Monique Pollard

Just a couple of questions from me. On the US opportunity maybe you can just give us some details, I see here you already launched less than a month ago and you've taken £10 million in wagering and mobile is due to launch before the start of the NFL season. When exactly do you think that will launch? What are you predicting at the moment in terms of how significant that could be for the market? And then also on the US, when you think about expansion beyond the states where you've got already access or access via Boyd you know potentially in direct access via MGM, what will be your approach to that, to getting access as and when the stakes open up.

And then finally, obviously a little bit of talk in the presentation about the potential for gray market and being sort of strategic about growth in those market. Given you've now got your sort of pretty much fully integrated tech platform, how easy and quick is it for you to expand into those gray markets and what's the sort of cost associated?

Alex Gersh

Thanks Monique. I mean it's over the US market, we will give you only information up to Q3 around what we expect to happen, we're not going to make any indications at the moment. I'm not going to tell you, about launching or follow expect at this stage. However, I think we have [Technical difficulty] 100,000 customers that can off subscribe cost sale [Technical difficulty] in the market and there appear to license of market. [Technical difficulty] there are people sort of coming in and came - wondering if it was open and it's still open in 1 or 2 in the morning. You still go to some stores in the UK, I mean people are drinking there and slight different environment. In some place of market access, I mean in Page 21 of the presentation we - the market access we go up to - access 36% of the US market and I think [Technical difficulty] next year and in being some stage, we think coming down the track. We have got plans like how we target [Technical difficulty] got after at the moment. And then in terms of [Technical difficulty] and regulated market. I don't think we're changing anything at all, in terms of [Technical difficulty] we're making some investments [Technical difficulty] to previously platforms [Technical difficulty] new payment types, different languages, personalization. Which [Technical difficulty] eager for us to allow into additional markets over the last - service to customer in those markets. And that's wondering that will have for probably next year.

Peter Jackson

I've just one comment on the gaining asset. I think one of the great assets that we have in the business is TVG. And TVG operates and works in horserace tracks and always horseracing in many, many different states. Right so there is an opportunity if the states regulate and those guide access market, we already have, already made relationships with a lot of them, which I think is a great asset.

Alex Gersh

[Technical difficulty] license because end of sales allow us to get access and provide full service customer without meeting any third party.

Monique Pollard

Great. Thank you.

Alex Gersh

It's fine. We're having a slight audio issues. I think we ought to please, to shut the line down. Thank you very much and we're happy to see you all and [indiscernible].

Peter Jackson

Thank you.

Alex Gersh

And so there's one thing I do want to say, [Technical difficulty] fantastic for business [Technical difficulty] the last time we'll have upon the pay [Technical difficulty] thank you for your help us [Technical difficulty] time this year and appreciated enormously. Thank you very much. And also Mr. Rushton, all the best in America [Technical difficulty] later he'll be around and actually he'll be the one responsible for the questions in America, so good luck Paul. In America, he's responsible for the question. And thank you for your help.