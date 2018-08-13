Deep Down, Inc. (DPDW) CEO Ronald Smith on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Deep Down, Inc. (OTCQX:DPDW) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Ronald Smith - Chief Executive Officer

Charles Njuguna - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Tate Sullivan - Sidoti & Company

Walter Schenker - MAZ Partners

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to Deep Down's Second Quarter 2018, Conference Call. During the presentation, all participants will be in a listen only mode. After the speakers remarks you will be invited to participate in a question-and-answer session. As a reminder, this call is being recorded today, Thursday, August 9, 2018.

A detail disclaimer related to Deep Down's forward-looking statements is included in the press release published last night and filed with the SEC. It is also available on the Company's website deepdowninc.com or upon request.

A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures used in the press release and on today's call is included in our press release and on our website. Listeners are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Deep Down also undertakes no obligation to revise any of its forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date made.

At this time, I'd like to turn the call over to CEO, Ron Smith.

Ronald Smith

Thank you, Ashley. Good morning and welcome to our second quarter call. I'll first review the quarter and then share some insight on where management sees opportunities for Deep Down. I'll then pass the call to Charles Njuguna our CFO for additional flavor on our financials and then will open the call for questions.

We believe industry demand for our specialized deep water equipment and services is in the early stages of an upward trend driven by major oil companies and independents that are starting to spend on new and existing projects after several challenging years. Demand for off shore services industry wide continues to progress at a reasonable pace as oil prices have firmed in a far higher range over the last few months.

Oil majors and independents have long relied on Deep Down for maintenance projects. However, many such efforts are long overdue as a result of capital availability budgeting constraints and less certain financial forecasting. Another positive for Deep Down are the onshore production bottlenecks affecting the Permian Basin with production hampered by these logistical hurdles many companies are turning some of their attention to offshore oil resources that can get into production faster.

We are very optimistic about projects at different stages of development in Latin America and Africa. As you may recall back in April, we announced the 4 million in subsea orders from two new customers in South America. However, the pace of the engagement in this region has been slower than expected largely due to political and regulatory issues. Despite their slow pace we are encouraged that during the second quarter the majority of Deep Down's revenue came from international markets.

Despite some added complexity involved with international projects we continue to view our international diversification as offering substantial growth opportunities for our unique experience and capabilities. Though hard to predict work on a quarterly or even annual basis, our growing pipeline of international opportunities should provide Deep Down with ample room for growth and improved financial performance over the next few years. While cost cutting and operational streamlining have been key areas a focus during the downturn, there has also been an increase in industry consolidation activity spanning companies of all sizes.

And on the customer side, we are seeing a shift in contracting strategy by the super majors where they are now looking toward engineering, procurement, installation and commissioning AKA EPIC contracts to only one large service provider the EPIC contractor will then subcontract special requirements to companies like ours. Deep Down is regularly invited to bid on portions of such contract opportunities in support of the lead EPIC contractors, given our expertise, capabilities, innovation and problem solving in a deep water situations.

In summary we are confident Deep Down offers valuable and unique expertise, equipment and customized engineering and services that solve major requirements in deepwater production. Based on our expectation of increasing demand of off shore explanation a production development driven by a more efficient project planning and higher oil prices, we believe we are very well positioned to expand our business over the next few years. For the remainder of this year, we have very high confidence in completing a few key assignments that were originally scheduled for the first half of 2018, while also continuing to grow our pipeline of opportunities for 2019 and beyond.

And with that I'll now turn the call over to Charles.

Charles Njuguna

Thank You, Ron. Good morning. Thank you for your interest in Deep Down. As we have provided a good overview of our second quarter financials in our press release published last night, I keep my remarks brief so we can get to the Q&A session.

We are pleased with the progress we have made our cost containment plan over the last few quarters. While those measures are now largely completes, we expect incremental benefits to be seen over the balance of the year and some additional benefits to be seen beginning in the first quarter of 2019. However, we are always in the lookout for additional operational efficiencies.

Cash collection improved in the second quarter as anticipated and we have continued this trend so far in the third quarter. Our cash and short-term investments have grown to over $4 million as of today compared to approximately 3.5 million as of the close of the second quarter, despite having to make some large payables in the last few weeks.

Deep Down did achieve sequential improvements in to key operating metrics in the second quarter 2018. We realized a gross margin of 40% up from 31% in the first quarter of 2018 and were able to SG&A to 43% as a percentage of revenue, down sequentially from 51% in the first quarter.

Deep Down benefited from higher margin service work in the second quarter and our cost actions are respectively right sized our overhead to our current and anticipated level of business activity. We identified and took action in areas that could absorb cost reductions, while still ensuring that we retained key capabilities, personnel and our ability to support new custom opportunities in coming quarters and years.

We will continue to pursue any other cost reduction opportunities and are optimistic that the recent trend towards higher margin service work will continue. Importantly, while you have done some belt tightening I want reiterate that Deep Down remains in a very sound financial position with a tangible book value of 21.2 million including working capital of $7.9 million as of June 30. We believe our financial strength is an important attribute good for current and prospective customers in addition to our investors.

And that concludes our prepared remarks today. So we will now open the call to take any investor questions. Ashley?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And the first question comes from the line of Tate Sullivan with Sidoti & Company. Your line is now open.

Tate Sullivan

Hi, thank you. I think you had an asset sale in the quarter Ron, can you give more details on what you sold and do you view those kinds of sales as operating and do you still have inventories assets to sell as well.

Ronald Smith

I'm going to let Charles answer the question on stuffs that we sell. Go ahead, Charles.

Charles Njuguna

Thanks, Tate. How are you doing?

Tate Sullivan

Hi good morning.

Charles Njuguna

We sold some of our ROV assets and ROV tooling assets. You may recall last quarter and I believe in the call before that, we talked about looking for opportunistic sales assets in areas where we're not renting them out actively. So that was some opportunities that we saw in that area. We also have a couple of other former rental assets that clients opted to purchase rather than rent on the long term. So do view that as an area where - if the opportunity presents itself and something that we're not renting actively, we'll go ahead and sell it.

Ronald Smith

Let me touch on that too. What we're what is we're making sure that we're not selling anything that is less than what we're having on the books for and we're not selling it to anyone that we don't feel will actually give us more work in other areas. In other words, there's a good opportunity that after they're buying some of our gear that we'll be able to offer some of our other solutions to them, so this sort of like introduces a new client and future revenue potential.

Tate Sullivan

Okay, I also saw that I think you had noted committed backlog of $15 million in your 10-Q and that's up from your last number of 13 million. Can you give any detail on the incremental orders or was it related to a previously announced order?

Charles Njuguna

Yes, so the incremental is on some additional work. It's actually a good question that you have - that segue is perfect on discussion we'll have. It does relate to relate to scopes of work that we knew we were going to perform. One of the project is actually one where it was going to be about 2.3 million, it's now going up to close to 4.5, but unfortunately that slates to the right rather than wanting the equipment at the end of the first quarter of next year, they now want it wanted at the end of September, so that will shift some of our revenues further to the right.

Tate Sullivan

Okay, I may have missed it in your prepared remarks, but I imagine you can't talk about your strategic review, but I mean is there a timeline to finish the review or is it open ended?

Charles Njuguna

We can talk about a little bit because I imagine we may get multiple questions about that. At this point we do not have a finite timeline. All we can commit is that it wouldn't go on forever. By the time we have this call in three months, if there is any update we'll provided it and definitely by the time we have the call about the end of the year financials, we'll be in a better position to see where things stand. As Ron touched on in his remarks there's a lot of consolidation going on in the industry. We've been approached by multiple companies where they first talk about partnering and then it evolves into a consolidation discussion and so the company felt it was in the best interest of the company and especially shareholders to run a full process, see where the genuine interest is and go from there. Depending on who you speak to, estimates vary from 400 billion to 600 billion that's billion, that's a billion with a B of or private equity funds that are available to be spent on M&A that have been sitting on the sideline and they're now looking to be deployed. So with that kind of money you can imagine the random calls you're getting, many of them not really credible but we've had a few that are credible that led us to this position.

Tate Sullivan

Okay, thank you for that. And I'll jump back in the line, thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And your next question comes from the line of Walter Schenker with MAZ Partners. Your line is now open.

Walter Schenker

Actually two or three questions, first, in looking at the business, you have net plant, property and equipment of 12 million, but it's about 40% depreciated. Depreciation is an accounting term, sometimes it's not enough, sometimes it's too much. As you look at the 17 million of equipment you have plus another 3 million of construction in progress, you've got twenty million, what would the replacement and how viable in looking at your asset base should I look at your net plan property equipment versus the cost basis?

Ronald Smith

It's not Charles; I'm going to let you answer this. I'll jump in if I need to.

Charles Njuguna

Walter, yes if do a sophomore lecture on he his teaching to I know that. So you're right depreciation is an accounting term and one thing we like to touch on is that a lot of that property, plant and equipment number is also the self-build assets, which we build on our own labor cost and with low or actually in some cases zero cost basis materials. The replacement value on that in our view is much higher than what we have it in the books for, especially when we talk about rental assets like our pumps or that kind of off shore operational equipments. So we may not be able to give a specific number right now. I don't like to say it's a lot higher than what we have it in the books for.

Walter Schenker

Okay, on the other hand what you have on the books are two carousels we can't have a call without me asking about it, that's a big issue to whoever might want to buy the business, are they going to sit and - I don't know if they're actually resting. They're going to continue to rest for the next three years or are we actually going to turn them into - we don't have to make money on them, but we can turn them into something that actually like money.

Ronald Smith

The reason I let you talk first Charles is I wanted to talk about this. So these carousels we've got the great one in Mobil, Alabama on the books for 1. - okay, just shy or two, I've been - I'd say 1.5 a long time, so this is just shy of two and this blue win down here is right around 3.2, right. But the market value on these carousels have not gone down one penny, they are $10 million in market value and when we are looking at different opportunities to sell these, we're not being dismissed because of the price, it's usually some project falls through or this or that. So we have one here that's ready to go and I wanted Mobil, we send down people every couple of months to run it and I have to say it's just as good as shape as this one here and we have two opportunities right now one for all the carousels and that's a little bit of the softer opportunity and one pretty serious one for - or one in Mobil, Alabama with a large T&M price for mobilization to Malaysia. So I'm feeling really good that we're going to be able to put some money in the bank if we can sell one of these carousels and so I'm feeling really good about that now. But knowing that just those two carousels is what - ten out of the out of the PP number and - but then you walk around and there's like Charles as said, there's just so much more here. So yeah, Walter I think good chance for the carousel this year or next year.

Walter Schenker

Let me just say that we've heard for three years Ron the lecture. You know that the carousels be it Pemex or someplace else, we're going to create value. The cost is 5 million combined roughly; hopefully 10 million is not necessary - if I'd find a house across the street for me. They started at 1.6 million or a 1.2 million; they really wanted to get it sold so they're going to bring price down. I think that hopefully we can really get one of these sold and at least for the first one we don't stand on you know your view of price, prices where someone can buy it for. Just like the price of your stock, we may argue the value of the company's a buck and a half $2 whatever you can buy a fair amount of stock at the moment for under a dollar. So I'd like to see it sold that's number two and I think everyone would like to see it sold, it would make everyone feel more comfortable and the price we can realize for the company to get them off the books. And the last question is you've done a very good job Charles when you discuss lease so far, cutting overhead and enhancing gross margins. Is that the new norm of using someone else's term i.e. can we maintain those type of numbers as the revenues ramp going forward and all of a benefit you've had in the downturn whether is that a realistic way of looking at a business model with higher revenues?

Ronald Smith

Actually I'd like to answer that Charles because we worked really hard in the strategy behind us and that when the revenue starts increasing we are not going to have to add more people and processes. We have really tightened up our process because we're constantly being audited by these super majors and we can't have to reduce of an engineering or quality control or safety and get the work. So we've done the cost cutting, the streamlining and still increased the processes so that we can do more with less. So the answer to your question is yes, this is going to be the trend, but we are not going to have to add back when we start increasing the revenue and that is what we work really hard to achieve, so that SG&A come down steadily as we increase the revenue.

Walter Schenker

And I'm sorry my really last question. You didn't buy any stock in the first half, obviously you may have been precluded given the distorts you're having or the fact that the board was considering the process you've now started, are you precluded now that you've put that out in the market legally from buying back stock or can you - if you see blocks of stock just go out there, as an example there appears to be at the moment 60,000 shares at a dollar. Would you be allowed to under - I'm sure you've asked the - hopefully you've asked the question in buying stock, has the process continued since you've announced the process is going on?

Ronald Smith

So there's three steps in here, one step is can we with the processes going on the answer is, yes. We can sell stock. The second process -

Walter Schenker

Buyback actually.

Ronald Smith

That's what I wanted to say. Sorry, we can't buyback. Secondly Charles is working on this line of credit, okay with the banks. So as we're operating without a line, so this cash in the bank is something that I look at every single morning on Matthew's Treasury report, so the line of credit is key and third is our cash balance. So we are not buying stock back because we don't have the line of credit yet and we are - our cash balance was teeter tottering, they're a little less than 4 million. We've got it over 4 again, it's going to start increasing and the thought is as soon as the carousel sells and before the stock price really increases based on all the good things that are going on, we're hoping to balance that to still get some - could get some of that stock back. So it's either going to be the cash value increasing or based on what we're doing or one of the sales. So that's really the goal, sell the carousel, buy a whole bunch of stock back.

Walter Schenker

Okay, thank you

Ronald Smith

Walter it's always good talking to you buddy. Take I care.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And your next question comes from the line of Gene Riley [ph], private investor. Your line is now open.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. Last quarter, I asked a question about your estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts and the billings to date on completed contracts, so both of those accounts they dropped significantly last quarter and now they've bounced right back up again this quarter. Could you explain to me what that means?

Charles Njuguna

Hi, Gene. Thanks for the question. A lot about the shift in those accounts is more to do with just the contracting mix, the mix of the projects that we have on the books and that we've gotten more fixed price contracts that are subject to be AFCC proceeds to the revenue recognition on a percentage of completion basis. And so when this accounts shift when we move from fixed price to time and material type projects is really when those accounts change. So we - when those accounts are high and so when we have a higher proportion of fixed price contracts relative to our T&M contracts and vice versa.

Unidentified Analyst

So the dramatic shift in just the last two quarters from one type of contract to the other and then back again, is that what you're telling me?

Charles Njuguna

Yes, so what happens is that we –when we announced that we got a big - just for argument's sake, if we get a $5 million purchase order today for our fixed price contract, that would be accounted for under the 606 in a way that would show up on that balance. But typically, especially in the second and third quarters, we do a lot of offshore service which is on a T&M basis, so we may get commitments, but would account for them on a continuous basis and those accounts would not show - those projects would not show up on the contract after the contract liabilities on the balance sheets and therefore would not be susceptible to being on that part of the financials. So I thought not to say - go ahead, sorry.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, I was just going to say does this relate in any way to like the business that's in your backlog? So you say your backlog is 15 million last quarter, it was 13 million, so is that like some of that business that was in your backlog is now moved from sort of like - yeah, still on the backlog, but now it's actually a signed contract as opposed to one that you expected to be receiving, is that correct?

Charles Njuguna

What I was just about to say is that part of it is, but we have a chance to use that as a predictor of the future simply because - a short answer is if a contract that's on the backlog, what we have on the backlog is committed work actually. There are a couple of instances where we do not have a contract yet signed, so partially answer would be, yes. But in some cases it may not be - some hesitance to give a clear cut answer of a yes or no just because that shifts so much and I would hate for you to use that as a basis of what to predict will happen in the future because that may change at the drop of a heart.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And I'm not showing any further questions at this time. I would now like to turn the call back over to CEO Ron Smith for any closing remarks.

Ronald Smith

Thank you, Ashley and our thanks to all of you who joined our call and with that this concludes today's, [indiscernible].

Operator

Thank you. Ladies and Gentleman thank you for participating in today's conference. This does conclude today's program. You may disconnect. Everyone have a wonderful day.