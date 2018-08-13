Weekly Fund Wrap: When Push Comes To Shove

We have an upbeat view on the EM Income sector; however, we would wait for better entry points and a stabilization in the direction of the US dollar.

What happens in Emerging Markets tends to stay in Emerging Markets. However, on Friday, news came out that the European Central Bank was looking more closely at the exposure of European lenders to Turkey, particularly banks in Spain, France and Germany. While the overall European direct exposure to Turkish banks is relatively small, the concern was that the foreign currency loan exposure of the Turkish corporate sector could have a knock-on effect on the capital of Turkish banks and consequently on the capital of European banks. This link put European stocks under pressure and weighed on US equities.

Turkish assets have been struggling lately due to a toxic mix of runaway inflation, high current-account deficits and a hesitant Central Bank. In addition to these economic problems, Turkey has been in a spat with the United States revolving around a number of issues, most notably the holding of an American pastor on accusation of having been involved in the coup in Turkey a few years ago. A delegation from Turkey visited Washington this week but apparently returned empty-handed, being unable to resolve the dispute.

Adding salt to the wound, President Trump tweeted on Friday that he was doubling tariffs on Turkish steel and aluminum. While the economic impact of the new tariffs is not very significant, this escalation was not what the market wanted and it punished the lira which fell to 7.0 at the high, effectively doubling its level of 3.5 just a year ago and taking the prize from Argentina for the worst-performing currency. President Erdogan fired back in an op-ed in the New York Times, suggesting that he may seek a closer alliance with Russia and China. It's not clear whether this would resonate with President Trump who has been very skeptical of the NATO alliance in his comments.

Macro

Consumer inflation edged up 0.2% in July to a yearly figure of 2.9% with core CPI also rising strongly to 2.4%. Current inflation figures are the highest in the last six years.

Source: FRED

Interestingly, 5-Year inflation breakevens are going the other way. It's hard to tease out what is driving breakevens lower, but we think a reasonable cast of suspects is the following:

growing concerns about the approaching end of this extended growth cycle

worries that the fiscal boost from the recent tax legislation may lead the Fed to overtighten to prevent the economy from running too hot

recent escalation of trade-related actions and the potential knock-on confidence effect on certain sectors of the economy

Source: FRED

With the drop in breakevens vs. Core CPI, the inflation risk premium, which measures the difference between the two indicators, has fallen from positive territory earlier this year. While we are still off the lows of 2016, we think a further drop will make the market more vulnerable to a correction if inflation indeed proves to be persistent.

Markets

No prizes for guessing the worst-performing assets this week. Emerging Market assets got clobbered, just as they were beginning to recover from a tough few months.

Source: ADS Analytics, Bloomberg

Zooming out, it was a tough week overall with the worst total positive-vs.-negative sector returns in two months.

Source: ADS Analytics, Bloomberg

Fund Space

Most of the fund sectors had middling returns, book-ended by MLP and Emerging Market Income sectors. As we have discussed in the past, MLPs are buoyed by renewed confidence in the sector due to investor-friendly simplifications and distribution stabilization, and Emerging Market Income has suffered a bout of confidence, particularly this week.

Source: ADS Analytics, Bloomberg

Overall, we view Emerging Market Income attractive on a fundamental basis due to overall current account balance strength, improved FX reserves and controlled inflation. Higher debt levels that are discussed in the markets are not a big worry for us since overall debt levels are sustainable and one would expect growing economies to also have increasing debt levels overall.

We think current weakness in the sector is coming from two directions

Rising US yields and a stronger US dollar - historically not a favorable combination for EM performance. Negative idiosyncratic stories, particularly in Turkey, Argentina and Brazil.

Both of these drivers are challenging for EM and can lead to further weakness in the sector. In our view, however, the saving grace is that these drivers are not emanating directly from the broader EM sector itself. Rising US yields are an indication of a solid economic picture in the world's largest economy and idiosyncratic stories in Turkey and Argentina are due to economic mismanagement in these specific countries.

Emerging Market Income valuations are reasonably, if not outright, attractive. Last 12-month distribution rate is the highest of the sectors we track, although this is less obviously appealing as we do expect the sector to be forced to cut distribution rates given broad-based EM FX depreciation. Sector Z-Score is at zero and we expect it to drift lower. Our overall recommended allocation to EM Income is in the mid-to-high single digits due to the sector's high volatility as well as potential capital loss as some of the sector's exposure is in local currency.

Source: ADS Analytics, Bloomberg

Conclusion

Our view on EM Income is fairly upbeat given strong fundamentals, however, we expect volatility to persist in the sector due to the uncertainty around US trade policy as well as potential contagion from EM idiosyncratic stories. We think sector valuation can improve in the coming months and we would wait for entry points at slightly better valuations as well as stabilization in the direction of the US dollar which we expect to be increasingly weighed down by growing budget deficits.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is for information purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or an offer or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities. Past performance is not a guarantee and may not be repeated. Investment strategies are not suitable for everyone and you should always conduct your own research or speak to a financial advisor. Although information in this document has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, ADS ANALYTICS LLC does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness and accept no liability for any direct or consequential losses arising from its use. ADS ANALYTICS LLC does not provide tax or legal advice. Any such taxpayer should seek advice based on the taxpayer’s particular circumstances from an independent tax advisor.