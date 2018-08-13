Your Daily Pharma Scoop: Amicus Cleared, Gemphire Tumbles, ASLAN Proceeds

Stocks in News: FOLD, GEMP

FDA OK's Amicus' Galafold for Fabry

Discussion: Amicus Therapeutics' (FOLD) Galafold (migalastat) for the treatment of adult patients with Fabry disease is now FDA-approved. Migalastat as a monotherapy is already approved in EU and other geographies and has moved to commercialization stage. Almost negligible gross income in 2016 (<$1M) has zoomed to $63.61M over the last financial, indicating a 290.59% revenue growth.

The company is also developing migalastat in combination with novel Enzyme Replacement Therapy (‘ERT). The combination therapy is still in its preclinical stage. It too will be indicated for Fabry Syndrome. Another extension study to evaluate the long term safety and efficacy of migalastat Hcl monotherapy in subjects with Fabry Disease is at Phase 3. The trial began in 2014 and is expected to be completed in 2019.

Fabry disease is a rare inherited disorder characterized by the buildup of a type of fat called globotriaosylceramide (Gb3, or GL-3) in the body's cells. The people suffering from it are people with a deficiency of an enzyme called alpha-galactosidase A. Since Fabry disease is caused by a defect on the X chromosome and X-linked genetic mutations tend to occur mostly in males, majority of patients of the disease are male.

However, rarely females too may inherit the disease. The patients are affected in many parts of the body including the skin, eyes, gastrointestinal system, kidney, heart, brain, and nervous system. It is a progressive disease and the most sever forms of symptoms affecting kidneys, heart, or brain most often occur when patients are of 30-45 years of age. In severe cases, renal failure may require kidney transplants.

Apart from migalastat and Fabry Disease syndrome program, Amicus is also developing AT-GAA therapy indicated for Pompe Disease. The company describes the therapy to consist of “recombinant human acid alpha-glucosidase (rhGAA) enzyme with an optimized carbohydrate structure (designated ATB200), administered with a small molecule pharmacological chaperone (designated AT2221).”

The therapy has moved to Phase 1/2 trial. The trial is an ascending-dose, first-in-human study to evaluate the effect of a highly targeted rhGAA (ATB200) co-administered with a chaperone (AT2221). The trial began in 2016 and will continue till 2019. The technological platforms developed by the company can be broadly differentiated into three major programs. These are pharmacological chaperone, enzyme targeting technology and Chaperone-Advanced Replacement Therapy (‘CHART®) technology to develop chaperone/ERT combinations.

For the last 52-wk period the stock price remained rather narrowly range-bound at $12-04-$17.62. The 52-wk performance is 27.39%. Cash at hand is $538.95M.

Gemphire nixes mid-stage study of gemcabene in pediatric NAFLD; shares down 20% premarket

Discussion: Gemphire Therapeutics (GEMP) announced termination of the Phase 2a clinical trial assessing gemcabene in pediatric patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (‘NAFLD). The company reported "unanticipated problems" as the reason for abandonment of the trial.

Data after 12 weeks of treatment on the first three patients of the trial, which started in Q1 2018, showed that all three experienced increase in liver fat content as well as increase in ALT. Change in the liver enzyme ALT from baseline was the primary endpoint of the trial. ALT is a biomarker and an increase in it indicated a worsening disease. In spite of the set back in the trial data outcome, the company said that they remain committed to the development of gemcabene in multiple indications.

In spite of a varied program range to which Gemcabene is working, the lack of depth and variety in the pipeline may turn into an Achilles heel for the company. Share price of the company slumped 20% on light volume.

In other News:

ASLAN Pharma completes enrollment in mid-stage study of varlitinib in gastric cancer

Enrolment of 52 subjects to the Part 1 of Phase 2/3 trial of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ (ASLN) evaluating pan-HER inhibitor varlitinib, in combination with chemo, for the first-line treatment of patients with HER1/HER2 co-expressing advanced/metastatic gastric cancer is completed. The change in tumor size from the baseline to the 12th week is the primary endpoint of the trial.

FDA OKs long-acting birth control device

The Population Council's Annovera (segesterone acetate and ethinyl estradiol vaginal system) received FDA approval. Annovera is vaginal ring contraceptive effective for an entire year, Few weeks ago TherapeuticsMD (TXMD) secured exclusive commercialization rights of the ring.

FDA OKs birth control app

A smartphone app called Natural Cycles which uses an algorithm to calculate the days of the month a women is likely to be fertile recently received FDA approval. The algorithm takes into account factors like body temperature readings and menstrual cycle information. This method of birth control is usually referred to as "fertility awareness". The app and the method is is intended for use in premenopausal women of at least 18 years age. The clearance came via de novo premarket review pathway that reviews new types of low-to-moderate risk devices.

Innovus Pharma signs purchase agreement with Showcase to sell Apeaz cream in U.S. and Canada

Due to a recent agreement with the developer and manufacturer, Showcase will soon start selling Innovus Pharmaceuticals’s (OTCQB:INNV) Apeaz cream through its 110 stores across the United States and Canada as well as on its www.ShopAtShowcase.com portal starting mid-August, 2018. Apeaz is approved for the relief of arthritis pain. From its mid-April 2018 launch, the drug is in demand with 10,218 units shipped through June 30 in the United States. Sales figures in Canada are marginally higher with 10,875 units shipped during the same period.

