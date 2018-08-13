Treasury Bonds And Utility Stocks Rebound On Turkey Turmoil As Junk Bonds Slump

The SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF may have a positive weekly chart but remains below its ‘reversion to the mean’.

The Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF ended last week with a positive but overbought weekly as investors continue to seek dividends.

The 20+ Year Treasury bond ETF ended last week with a neutral weekly chart on ‘flight to quality’ rebound on Turkey Turmoil.

The Turkey Turmoil Does Matter

The plunging Turkish lira fueled a ‘flight to quality’ into U.S. Treasuries and the dividends afforded from utility stocks. Money will flow out of junk bonds particularly if stocks slump.

Keep in mind that the record $247 trillion of total global debt can be called a ‘debt bubble’. A small leak could easily pop the bubble and spread to stock averages around the world.

Here are the weekly charts and key levels for bonds and utilities exchange-traded funds.

The 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT)

The U.S. Treasury 30-Year Bond ETF trades like a stock and is a basket of U.S. Treasury bonds with maturities of 20+ years to 30 years. As a stock-type investment, it never matures, and interest income is converted to periodic dividend payments.

The Treasury Bond ETF ($120.66 on Aug. 10) is down 4.9% year to date with a neutral weekly chart with the ETF above its the five-week modified moving average of $120.47 and below its 200-week simple moving average or ‘reversion to the mean’ at $125.10. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading fell to 64.29 last week down from 70.11 on Aug. 3.

Investor Strategy: Buy weakness to my monthly and quarterly value levels of $117.48 and $109.86, respectively, and reduce holdings on strength to the 200-week simple moving average of $125.10.

The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU)

The Utility Stock ETF ($52.99 on Aug. 10) is up 0.6% year to date and has a positive but overbought weekly chart with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average of $52.23 and above its 200-week simple moving average of $48.63. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading rose to 84.65 last week, up from 81.71 on Aug. 3, rising further above the overbought threshold of 80.00. Investors should continue to hold a core long position given its 3.32% dividend yield.

Investor Strategy: Investors should buy weakness to my quarterly and monthly value levels of $49.98 and $46.38, respectively, and reduce holdings on strength to my semiannual and annual risky levels of $53.86 and $54.46, respectively.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

The Junk Bond ETF ($35.81 on Aug. 10) is down 2.5% year to date but with a positive weekly chart. The ETF is above its five-week modified moving average of $35.77 but well below its 200-week simple moving average of $36.69. JNK has been below this ‘reversion to the mean’ since the week of Nov. 14, 2014 when the average of $40.08. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading ended last week at 64.98 up from 56.62 on Aug. 3.

Investor Strategy: Buy weakness to my monthly and semiannual value levels of $35.13 and $31.15, respectively, and reduce holdings on strength to my annual and quarterly risky levels of $37.15 and $37.23, respectively.

