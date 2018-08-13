Premium Large Format Screens Boost AMC To A Good Quarter

Bigger Screens, Better Results

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) posted Q2 revenue that came in ahead of consensus by $10 million and in line with my revenue estimate. Revenue (constant currency) in the quarter of $1.41 billion, up 18% y/y, was driven by domestic outperformance, buoyed by strength in Premium Large Format Screens. AMC also beat on the bottom line by $0.09 due to greater revenue and tighter cost control.

Management again laid out the bull case on the call in detail, highlighting the value of AMC stock in detail, and my key points as to why it remains a bargain are: 1) continued profitable theater reinvestment and new builds, with AMC on pace to renovate 44 theaters and open 16 new ones worldwide in 2018; 2) European theater investment continuing generating returns of 2x-3x than the U.S.; 3) Expanding PLF screens near the 400 mark by year-end 2018 and upgrading IMAX and BigD screens; 4) increasing traction in its 15.8-million member AMC Stubs loyalty program, and the recently introduced subscription service at $19.95, which has over 182,000 members in just five weeks; 5) expansion into Saudi Arabia opening up another overseas avenue to expand profitability; and 6) better cost control and rising Food & Beverage revenue; 7) improved performance of the Carmike brand; and 8) continual share repurchases at attractive levels. I maintain my Buy rating on AMC with a 12-month $25 price target and implied upside of 43.2%.

I’m positive on the company’s decision to introduce its subscription A-List service at $20, more than double that of any other competitor. Expected generation for every millionth subscriber of $15-25 million in incremental EBITDA, assuming 2.5 visits per month, puts AMC in a much better position than the money-losing MoviePass, which has reduced the value of its service for customers with new film limitations. I suspect that some possible softness in 2H18 may energize the bear camp to further argue the theater industry is dead, but as management stated on the call, they believe looking at over the course of full-year 2018, it’ll be the best in the company’s history. With MoviePass effectively being trumped by AMC’s subscription offering, in my opinion, no PVOD looming, and a healthy underlying box office, AMC should continue to move higher.

AMC outperformed the industry on a domestic basis, growing admissions revenue by 22.9% and domestic attendance per screen of 21.1% outperforming the industry by nearly 600 basis points. Despite high film rent in the quarter, greater cost control led to a 93% y/y rise in U.S. Adjusted EBITDA. With a strong 1H18 at the box office, 2H2018 will likely fall short on a comparable basis, but the overall year should still result in records for the company. At just 6.5x my 2018E Adjusted EBITDA estimate, I believe AMC will continue to purchase stock at these levels, even as it pares down debt, and ultimately, the bulls will prevail on AMC over time.

Seated for Profitability

Admissions revenue of $880.1 million in Q2 was $10 million light of my estimate. Food & beverage revenues were $439.8 million, exceeding my estimate of $426 million. Other theater revenues were $97.6 million, surpassing my estimate of $82.7 million, driven by higher online sales, which now make up about 40% of total sales. Domestically, admissions revenue per screen outperformed the industry by nearly 300 bps, in addition to a nearly 600 bps delta in domestic attendance per screen. The outperformance was augmented by the performance of Premium Large Format Screens, which increased admissions revenue 70.3% in Q218. This also helped lift F&B revenues to the highest of any major operator, at $5.29.

The European box office had a tough quarter, being hampered by a tough comp y/y, and crowd-out from the World Cup. The industry box office declined 4.3% in the countries served by Odeon, with a 9.4% decline in the Nordic-served countries. The total international revenue decline of 2.3% y/y was still much less than the industry decline, and on an encouraging note, despite lower revenues, international Adjusted EBITDA was flat y/y. Longer term, in my view, the opportunity still remains ripe in Europe, as theater renovations are occurring at 2x-3x the returns of those in the U.S. AMC is also on track to reopen its flagship Odeon theater in London at year end, which management predicts will be a notable profit driver. It’s also in the early innings of the company’s plans to renovate European theaters, as it currently has nine theaters with signature recliner seats, serving alcohol, and operating Premium Large Format Screens. The company expects to have 14 by the end of August and 25-30 sites operating by year end. Management reiterated its ongoing discussions for an IPO for its theaters, with no updates beyond what it's disclosed in that the IPO could generate hundreds of millions of dollars, and it is targeting a time frame of 2H18-1H19 for an announcement, likely weighted toward 1H19.

The Carmike circuit continues to perform in line with AMC-branded theaters since its successful turnaround. In Q2, without the added benefit of reclining seats in many theaters, attendance per screen was up 20.8% y/y for the former Carmike circuit, in line with the 21.1% y/y increase for the entire AMC U.S. circuit. Significant opportunity remains still left to introduce recliner seats into the former Carmike theaters. By year-end 2018, of the 44 additional theaters expected to be renovated in the U.S, management expects many of them to be Carmike, which makes sense given the attractive returns from renovated seats. The company continues to implement Premium Large Format Screens and should have close to 400 by year end. AMC is also upgrading 100+ IMAX screens and former Carmike BigD screens. The company noted on the call its IMAX, Dolby and in-house screens over-index and carry about a 70% price premium relative to a traditional ticket for Dolby and IMAX, and a 45% premium for house brands. The investment should translate to higher EBITDA margins over time.

Worldwide, the company expects to add 16 new theaters globally in 2018, with more than 275 fully reclined theaters at 2018 year end. In addition, as Saudi Arabia looks to expand entertainment offerings in the country, AMC has opened its first theater in the region. As it stands right now, its initial solo screen is greater than 20x more profitable than the average AMC screen. Management plans to build 30-40 in the first three to five years and 50-100 theaters in the long run. It expects this to be a highly lucrative opportunity for AMC over time, as the Saudi government is shouldering most of the capital investment, enhancing the profitability for the company. While the year 2019 looks like it could end up with only 3 or 4 theaters, management expects that 2020 should be the year the company can begin to open 10-15 theaters a year. I expect the Saudi partnership to be a sizable international tailwind for AMC. Ancillary factors that could also provide increased growth are continued traction of the AMC Stubs reward program, which penetrates 15.8 million U.S. households, AMC Stubs A-List, continued cost reductions, and the increased proliferation of online sales.

I expect the company to post Q3 admissions revenue of $730.9 million, food and beverage revenue of $357.8 million, and other theater revenue of $89.3 million, for a total revenue of $1.17 billion. Adjusted EBITDA could be $165.7 million, driven by lower film rents and better expense control.

Investment Risks

AMC is tethered to consumer discretionary spending. A downturn in the economy may present lower admission revenue to its business. Failure of new movies that generate excitement may lead to a downturn in attendance, negatively impacting business. The inability to generate cash returns as it undertakes capital investment in recliner seating across its business, which may lead to lower attendance. AMC is currently 4x levered, according to my 2018 EBITDA calculation, which can potentially magnify declines in the stock price.

Should PVOD grow in popularity and lead to a decline in theater attendance, if AMC fails to negotiate beneficial revenue splits with studios, this could materially impact the top and bottom lines. If a subscription service to movie theaters at a low price point, such as MoviePass, gains in popularity, consumers may become less sensitive to the $20 price point for AMC Stubs A-List. This could be detrimental to the company's profits, as the cost of operating its movie theaters may hamper its ability to compete on price, causing consumers to choose cheaper offerings. As AMC expands into Saudi Arabia, the company may face economic risk if it fails to navigate a different cultural landscape with government officials.

Valuation

I estimate AMC will generate total revenue of $5.45 billion in 2018, with Adjusted EBITDA of $1 billion. It trades at 6.5x my estimated 2018 Adjusted EBITDA. With a healthy overall box office, an investment strategy yielding attractive cash returns across theaters, an absence of competitive pressure from PVOD and MoviePass, and share repurchases, AMC warrants a 7.5x Adjusted EBITDA multiple on 2018 estimates, in my view, resulting in a 12-month $25 target price, implying a 43.2% upside.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.