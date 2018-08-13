IYH: Positive Demographic Trends For Healthcare

The ETF does have substantial exposure to a small number of companies, but should still be able to provide steady growth and inelastic stability.

Another trend is the rising prevalence of obesity and all the chronic health problems that go along with it.

One of the first and strongest trends that should benefit the industry over the coming years is the aging of the Baby Boomers.

There are several demographic trends currently playing out in the United States that should prove quite beneficial for the healthcare industry as a whole.

There are several overall positive demographic trends going forward for companies in the healthcare industry. While some of the more obvious ones, such as the aging of the population in the Western world, are likely somewhat well-known, there are others including a rise of certain health conditions that may not be as well-known. What all the trends point to, however, is increasing business for the healthcare industry. Investors can profit off of this by purchasing shares of the iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (IYH).

Demographic Trends

The first demographic trend that is likely to have an impact on healthcare companies is the aging of the Baby Boomer generation. As I discussed in an earlier article, this generation began when American soldiers, returning home following the end of World War II, settled down to raise families in the relative prosperity of the post-war era. The generation is therefore generally considered to start in 1946 and lasted until 1964. Baby Boomers are thus aged 54 to 72 years old today.

The Baby Boomers can thus be concluded to be largely retired within the next ten years, with the oldest members being in their early eighties at that time. This datapoint is important because eighty years old is typically considered to be the point at which individuals see their healthcare consumption increase dramatically. While only the oldest Boomers will be in their eighties a decade from now, the remaining members of the generation will reach that point over the following fifteen years. When we consider that one in every five Americans is a member of this generation, we can see how the number of people needing various healthcare services will continue to increase over the coming years.

A second demographic trend that is impacting the nation is the rising prevalence of obesity. This is something that I have discussed numerous times in the past so it is something that many regular readers are likely familiar with. As of today, approximately 39% of American adults are obese, a number that is expected to climb to 55% by 2045. Obesity increases the risk of numerous health problems, including heart disease, osteoarthritis, hypertension, high blood pressure, and diabetes. Many of these are chronic conditions that result in continual medical expenses. Even if the individual develops a non-chronic condition as a result of their obesity, this condition will still require medical care to treat. It has been well proven in the medical community that obese individuals consume more healthcare dollars so a rising obesity rate should result in higher revenues for companies in the healthcare industry.

About The Fund

Now, let us take a look at the iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF itself.

The iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF contains 120 different stocks in the U.S. healthcare industry that allow it to duplicate the performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index. This is a market capitalization-weighted index consisting of the largest healthcare and healthcare-related companies based in the United States. As the ETF is designed to follow the performance of the index, its portfolio largely duplicates the index, with appropriate weightings. Here are the top ten holdings of the fund:

The companies on this list are almost certainly familiar to any healthcare investor in the United States. The largest holding in the fund, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is a blue-chip dividend aristocrat that is widely held in the portfolios of many different investors while UnitedHealth Group (UNH) is a Dow Jones component that is likewise widely held. One thing that we do see here, which may be a cause for concern, is that the fund has concentrated exposure to the three largest holdings as all three companies individually account for more than 5% of the portfolio, with Johnson & Johnson alone accounting for nearly 10%. Thus, poor stock performance from this company, for whatever reason, will have an outsized impact on the fund as a whole. As a solid blue-chip, the odds of Johnson & Johnson experiencing problems are remote but they are nonetheless not zero so potential investors should remain aware of this.

While the long-term trends for healthcare are quite good, the industry as a whole is not a high growth one. Its past performance reflects that. As we can see here, the index tracked by the ETF has shown relatively slow but steady growth over the past five years:

The ETF's own performance has likewise reflected this fact, boasting an annual return of 7.52% since inception.

Source: iShares

This is somewhat lower than what the S&P 500 Index delivers but with less volatility. When we consider the beneficial demographic trends that are affecting the healthcare industry however, we can expect this performance to improve somewhat over the coming years. The inelastic nature of the healthcare industry lends itself to much lower volatility than the economy as a whole, which will likely continue to be true.

Distributions

Many healthcare companies, especially the more established ones, pay dividends. With that said though, as is the case with the U.S. market in general, the yield on the industry is not especially high. We can see that in the fund, which paid out total distributions of $2.041274 over the past twelve months. This would give the fund a trailing dividend yield of 1.06% at the current share price. It is worth noting though that the number of outstanding fund shares as a whole is constantly in flux, which can cause the fund's distributions to vary significantly and independently of the dividends paid by the underlying holdings.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the United States is currently facing some powerful demographic trends that strongly favor healthcare companies. These trends should allow these companies to speed up their growth rates over the next few decades. Investors can easily profit from this growth through the IVH ETF, which delivers the stability of these companies with the profitable growth of the healthcare industry.

