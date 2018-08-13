Week 32 Winners: Breakout Forecast Portfolios Deliver Top Gains

Selections highlight the success of different financial models and ideas for your own portfolio development.

Summary is based on the last 5 weeks of short-term momentum portfolios and the last 6 months of the long-term fundamental value portfolios.

17 stock selections across recent portfolios had better than 10% gains last week.

The Weekly Breakout Portfolios took 6 of the top 10 spots this week from across many different value & momentum selections.

Week 32 Summary Results

Our results show that the RSI oscillator and parabolic strategies outperform the other technical trading strategies. In other words, not allthe active trading strategies appear to have equivalent performance.” (Chiang, Ke, Liao, & Wang, p. 964).

NFEC top gainer for Week 32

For Week 32 the S&P 500 for Week 32 lost -0.25%

The newest Positive and Negative Forensic Portfolios have been released for August.

have been released for August. Premium Portfolio is up 15.74% YTD (exclusive to subscribers)

(exclusive to subscribers) 2018 Breakout Portfolio is up 40.23% YTD (exclusive to subscribers - 2 sample stocks released publicly each week) last week selections.

The Value Based Approach

While there is some agreement that value strategies have produced superior returns, the interpretation of why they have done so is more controversial. “Behavioralists” believe that investors consistently tend to overpay for “growth” stocks that subsequently fail to live up to expectations (for example, Kahneman & Riepe, 1998 and Gilovich, Griffin, and Kahneman (2002)). In their view, value strategies produce higher returns because they are contrarian to “naive” strategies followed by other investors. (Elze, 2010, p. 528)

My application of the fundamental value algorithms from the financial literature seeks to bridge the gaps from theory to every day practical trading advantages. The two value-based models offered so far at V&M Breakouts include:

Piotroski-Graham enhanced value portfolios that leverage the 9 fundamental ratios/parameters of Piotroski along with the two Benjamin Graham enhancements. The monthly portfolios are set up for one-year buy/hold based on the literature or any intervals in between. Forensic Portfolios (both Positive and Negative scoring) that leverage the bankruptcy and earnings manipulation detection methods of Beneish, Ohlson, and Altman for a combination of 22 fundamental ratio tests.

Explanations for the value premium by Fama and French (1992, 1996) show that value strategies are fundamentally riskier, so the higher average return on value stocks reflects compensation for bearing this risk. (Sehgal, Subramaniam, & Morandiere, 2012, p. 122)

The Index Anomaly Approach

My application of the Russell 3000 index reconstitution anomaly formed at the end of June each year is a type of momentum portfolio model designed to capture the increased interest in high performing stocks recently added to the Russell small cap index. This cross-sectional momentum approach benefits from return continuations of the price momentum.

Chordia and Shivakumar (2006) have also concluded that, “Two robust and persistent anomalies over the last four decades that have defied rational explanations are the post-earnings announcement drift, or earnings momentum, and the short-run return continuations, or price momentum” (p. 655)

The Weekly Momentum Selection Model

Based on multiple discriminant analysis of the strongest characteristics of momentum stocks, the breakout momentum model leverages short-term weekly gains selecting 8 stocks each week from among 7,700 candidates. These time-series momentum selections continue to outperform the benchmark S&P 500 by more than 4x the returns over the same period.

Momentum is based on the observed phenomenon, “where stocks with low returns over the last year tend to have low returns for the next few months and stocks with high past returns tend to have high future returns” (Fama & French, 2008, p. 1653)

Putting it all together

We find that fund managers demonstrate the ability to time market liquidity at both the portfolio level and the individual fund level — they increase (reduce) market exposure when the market is more liquid (illiquid) (Cao, Simin, & Wang, 2013)

What if the key momentum characteristics can be applied to fundamental value portfolios to enhance timing and short-term returns? What if hedge funds are using this strategy every day to exploit every possible advantage of the interconnectedness of each of these anomalies?

Momentum Indicators for Week 32 both closed on the low end of medium levels with positive momentum increasing throughout the week and negative momentum declining.

What if we can develop market momentum measurements to better assess when positive short-term breakout conditions are strongest? Taking a cross sectional look at the best performing stocks across these different financial models not only provides some great stock ideas to consider, but it gives us some good insight into which of these portfolio types (enhanced value, fundamental forensic, momentum) are showing better success for us in the short term.

The momentum based selections continue to take the top spots of the weekly portfolio performance list with higher levels of expected volatility than the value portfolios. It is especially useful if Nobel laureate Eugene Fama is right about the momentum anomaly where "stocks with high past returns tend to have high future returns."

Extensive details on all these methodologies and their ongoing performance can be found via the links in the performance table above.

