In Value We Trust

Now is the time to switch from growth to value.

Value and growth cyclically outperform one another.

Factors like value and growth have a history of long-term outperformance. But this history contains large periods of underperformance.

Exhibit 1: Periods of value underperformance

The same goes for value and growth compared to each other. During the internet-bubble, growth clearly outperformed value. When the bubble burst, it was time for value to shine. After the Great Financial Crisis, growth again outperformed value.

Exhibit 2: S&P Value vs. Growth

In the long run, value outperforms growth.

In the past nearly 90 years through 2017, a new report by Dimensional Fund Advisors shows that investing in value-styled stocks - as represented by the Fama/French U.S. Value Research Index - generated a 3.5% greater annualized return versus a sister domestic growth benchmark.

Exhibit 3: Long-term value-outperformance

Exhibit 4: Long-term value-outperformance over rolling periods

The past decade's growth outperformed value.

The past decade's growth clearly outperformed value, both globally (Exhibit 5) and in the U.S. (Exhibit 6). Growth’s run has been led by tech stocks, fueled by momentum and the outperformance of several of the largest growth benchmark constituents like Apple (AAPL), Facebook (FB), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN) and Google (GOOG).

Exhibit 5: Global growth outperformance

Exhibit 6: Growth outperformance in the U.S.

Value has also underperformed growth in every sector for the last 8 years.

Exhibit 7: Growth sector-outperformance

Sector differences

When we take a look at the differences in sector-allocation between the iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) and the iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW), the big difference in Technology really stands out!

Exhibit 8: Sector allocation

When we look at the allocation to the FAANG-stocks, the difference is very striking! Almost a quarter of the iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF is invested in those five stellar growth-stocks, while the allocation in the iShares S&P 500 Value ETF is nihil…

Exhibit 9: FAANG-stocks allocation

Disappointing economic growth?

Those high-flying technology stocks are priced to perfection and very vulnerable if growth disappoints. We recently saw some prime examples with earnings disappointments from companies such as Facebook, Netflix (NFLX) and Dropbox (DBX).

Exhibit 10: Price chart Netflix

Exhibit 11: Price chart Facebook

Exhibit 12: Price chart Dropbox

Can we expect disappointing economic growth? Yes, for a number of reasons.

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard thinks one big risk to the U.S. economy in coming years might be his Federal Reserve colleagues raising interest rates to a level he believes would restrict growth. Mr. Bullard says the Fed shouldn’t raise the rate from its current level, partly because of uncertainty about its neutral level, but also because he believes long-term changes in the economy have reduced the odds of runaway inflation. Mr. Bullard pointed out that the inflation pickup has been driven in part by volatile oil prices, over which the Fed has little control. Faster economic growth, in the meantime, is being fueled by recent tax cuts and federal spending increases, effects he expects to fade in 2019 and 2020.

Recent studies have indeed found that fiscal stimulus has a smaller impact when the economy is strong (as it is now), implying that the near-term boost to GDP growth could be two-thirds or less of that from previous tax cuts.

Lacy Hunt and Van Hoisington, at Hoisington Investment Management, also believe that central bank policy has turned highly restrictive. These conditions put the economy’s growth at risk over the short run.

They add that “sizable increases in federal debt will serve to diminish, not enhance, economic growth over the long run.”

Exhibit 13: Ratio of GDP to Debt

Amid the optimism of a 3.8% unemployment rate (matching the rate observed at the 2000 market peak), investors appear to ignore the implication that this has for economic growth. The fact is that nearly half of the economic growth we’ve observed in the U.S. economy in this recovery has been driven by a reduction in the unemployment rate. The red line below shows how the underlying “structural” growth rate of the U.S. economy has slowed in recent decades.

Exhibit 14: Impact of unemployment changes on economic growth

Based on population and demographic factors, even if the unemployment rate remains at 3.8% in 2024, employment growth will contribute just 0.6% annually to GDP growth, leaving productivity growth (averaging well below 1% annually in the recovery since 2010) to contribute the balance. Without the cyclical contribution of a falling unemployment rate, real U.S. economic growth is likely to slow to well below 2% annually, and even that assumes the economy will avoid a recession in the years ahead.

The high price of growth leaves the group vulnerable. Since the latter prices in strong future earnings, signs the economic growth may disappoint should be a red flag.

Valuation

Value is (almost) always cheaper than growth. But the difference in valuation is - due to the long value-underperformance - very high. As a consequence, the chances of value-outperformance are high.

Exhibit 15: Value-opportunity

When we look at the standard valuation measures, the dispersion between value and growth is very clear.

Exhibit 16: Valuation

Momentum

On the graph of the iShares S&P 500 Value ETF we can see that the momentum is still positive despite the underperformance of value vs. growth.

Exhibit 17: Price chart iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

Conclusion

It’s often said that a disciplined investment plan emphasizing consistent exposure to value stocks - through good times and bad - is the most reliable way for investors to maximize longer-term benefits of the value premium over time.

An even better way to capture the value premium is to switch to value stocks after a long streak of value-underperformance. That time is now: buy the iShares S&P 500 Value ETF.

