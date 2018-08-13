60/40 Is The New Neutral Pareto Ratio

The framing of policymaking, by the parameters of the low end of the credit spectrum, will create a set of perverse incentives for consumers, investors and lenders.

It is thought by some that 20% of the effort begets 80% of the results. Based on the 80/20 rule, fiscal and monetary policy are both narrowly focused on the 20%. There is growing evidence, in the American domestic economy, that in fact 60% of the population are driving nearly 100% of the real economic gains.

If the Fed were to focus on the 60%, it may conclude that it has already reached its neutral rate target. The remaining 40% would not be disadvantaged by this arrival, since the 60% are indebted to them (and the Fed). The 20% would be overjoyed, since they own everything else in the capital asset market that the Fed has not so far bought. The Fed would be similarly overjoyed, because the 60% could continue to carry the interest cost that holds up the whole shaky debt pyramid the economy stands upon. Declaring arrival at the neutral rate would thus be a true Pareto Improvement for all concerned. Fed Chairman Powell Doctrine may have to focus more on the 60% in view of its structural economic importance going forward.

A previous analysis of Powell Doctrine initially classified it as “Think Domestically, Act Gradually”. Since this initial classification, the unfolding global trade headwinds have directly impacted the domestic focus. Further investigation now reveals that the domestic fundamentals may not be as strong as initially assumed by observers and the Fed.

As President Trump’s coordinated attack on the Fed and America’s trade partners reverberates through the global economy, the search for context continues. The last report noted that the timing of the attack on the Fed was curious, given that Chairman Powell was already sending out smoke signals suggesting that arrival at the neutral rate is near.

(Source: The Daily Shot)

The attack on America’s trade partners was clearly intended to seize the narrative and outcome of the ensuing G20 meeting in Argentina. The President’s ensuing spectacular climb-down and concessionary behaviour towards the EU’s nuncio Jean-Claude Junker supported the view of the narrative seizing strategy. President Trump has noted that net exports have not been supporting American economic growth. Any progress made in increasing this contribution, by whatever threats necessary, is obviously something that he thinks he can achieve.

A recent investigation of consumer credit by Reuters provides some important context and reasoning for why President Trump is currently in a hurry to end the Fed’s normalisation process. The study found that the lower 60% of income-earners have driven most of the rise in consumer spending over the past two years, even as their financial health worsened. This is a significant break with a historical trend of the top 40% driving consumption growth. It should also be noted that this, passing of the consumption baton, synchronises closely with the passing of the political baton to an allegedly more populist President.

Currently, the 60% are running out of credit to fuel their consumption. The 40% have not taken up the slack and continue to retrench. In addition, the wealth disparity between the two groups has widened to the detriment of the 60% since the Credit Crunch. The study found that, had it not been for President Trump’s tax cuts, the economy would already be slowing significantly. The American economy is being driven by the credit-constrained at the same time that this dependence is being exacerbated by protectionist policies from the President. The same credit-constrained have seen their wealth erode relative to the credit-unconstrained, at a time when the economy and the latter are even more dependent on the former.

By default, America’s trade partners must also be reliant upon the 60%, to sustain their exports. Evidently, President Trump believes that he can switch the 60% purchasing behaviour, from foreign imports to domestically produced goods. Domestic producers would then be able reap the rewards from their increased pricing power. It should be noted that the 60% are key to the President’s trade strategy. The raising of said pricing power, behind tariff boundaries, thus taxes the already indebted 60% consumer with an inflation tax. At this point, the 60% may begin to question their loyalty to the President when the economic cost of this loyalty makes itself felt in their already constrained pockets.

(Source: Mortgage Daily News)

Further evidence of the 60/40 split and its unsustainability has been discovered by CoreLogic in the rental housing market. The CoreLogic Single-Family Rental Index (OTCPK:SFRI) has had a steady increase in rents since 2010, peaking in February 2016 at a 4.2 percent annual gain. Since then rents have stabilised, averaging year-over-year increases of 2.7 percent. The last data for April showed a 2.9 percent annual change.

CoreLogic analysts note that specific price rental tiers reveal a more significant change. Since the recovery began, “rent increases have been driven by low-end rentals”, by properties where rents are 75 percent or less than a region's median rent. Low-end rents increased 4.2 percent for the year ended in April, while higher priced home rentals, with rents 125 percent above the median, were up 2.7 percent. Now however rent growth is accelerating for the higher priced tier, up 1.1, while the low-end increases are slowing. Low-end rents were 0.2 percentage points lower this April than the year ended in April 2017.

The lower end of the rental housing market is exhibiting a tipping point, that may become contagious throughout the 60% economic group going forward. A subprime moment has therefore recently occurred and the ripples are spreading.

The unfolding plight of the 60% is a principle of Pareto Efficiency being clearly violated or at least ignored by the Fed, whose trained economists are supposed to uphold it as a prime directive. The aggregate Social Welfare function of the American economy was not improved. It was simply divided and then increasingly directed towards a significant minority. The Fed is currently calling mission accomplished in the hope of avoiding having to deal with the fact that the mission was too narrowly defined.

Quantitative Easing has rewarded the 40%, who have then refused to repay any of this benefit by driving economic growth. Instead, the 40% have become free riders in the real economy and in the capital markets. The 60% drive the real economy and indebt themselves further to the 40% in the process. The 60% have first been punished by QE by not sharing equally with the 40% in its benefits. After this punishment, the 60% have then been burdened with the heavy economic lifting, which puts them further into debt to the paper asset owning 40%.

If Karl Marx were alive today, he would be rubbing his hands gleefully, expecting a fin de siècle. Schumpeter would also be waiting for his overdue phase of creative destruction. Standing in the way is the Fed, which has tried to make the interest cost to the 60% bearable and in so doing has just increased the unsustainable indebtedness. This of course means that the Fed can never exit unconventional monetary policy totally. It can only pretend to leave, until the situation becomes so unbearable that both the 60% and the 40% beg it to return, although for conflicting reasons.

This lack of checks and balances, in mandated economic policy making, has yielded a situation in which the concepts of social equity and justice, which underlie the legitimacy of the American political process, have ultimately been questioned. This questioning by the voting public has then been inflamed by populist demagoguery and partisan social media. The resulting toxic climate of suspicion is now commonplace. The Swamp did not get drained it simply got even bigger and murkier!

The Fed is thus between a rock and a hard place. In trying to be part of the solution it has also been part of the problem. It is hardly surprising therefore that Chairman Powell clings to his Congressional dual mandates and avoids being provoked by President Trump.

Subprime debt crisis risks, like the one now being opined by CoreLogic, have thus become the norm rather than the exception. The current rolling back of consumer finance regulations will only exacerbate this. Risky borrowers drive the economy as the Reuters survey described above illustrates. They should in theory be charged high interest rates, to fund their consumption, however they cannot live with such high interest rates. The structural reliance of the economy on the 60%, means that their consumption must be supported rather than constrained. A low neutral rate of interest is therefore designed to suit them.

In addition to a lower new neutral rate, credit risk spreads will also be constrained by ability of the 60% to pay. The combined low neutral rate and tighter credit spreads will support/inflate risk asset values. A permanent economic environment, which rewards unsustainable consumption and the lending and investment which sustain it, has thus been constructed and maintained. The Fed is a custodian of this system of perverse incentives. The cost of this system will make itself felt going forward through greater volatility in capital markets asset prices.

The only thing that could get tightened to address these risky inputs is currently being loosened. Capital adequacy and lending standards are being rolled back, as if to enable the consumption of the credit-constrained. The side effect is the creation of a financial system that may not be able to cope with the bursting of future bubbles in asset prices. Unconventional monetary policy, including Quantitative and Qualitative Easing, of the future will resemble today’s mundane open market operations. Consumers, investors, speculators and central bankers will all just have to embrace the volatility and live with it. There is apparently no turning back.

Even more perversely, this increased volatility will be framed by policy makers as a headwind in and of itself. This framed headwind will thus be used to justify the same policy making process and decisions that lead to its existence.

Set against this backdrop, the current ascendance of President Trump is logical. The Fed’s focus on normalising has been framed by the President as being aimed at the 40% and not the 60%. It is clear why President Trump is getting angry with the Fed, especially with mid-terms approaching.

(Source: Business Insider)

The conflation of QE and wealth disparity will continue to dog the final analysis of unconventional monetary policy for some time to come. Fortunately for the Fed, it will be able to hide behind the noble objective of helping the 60% when it finally pauses at the neutral rate. President Trump will then be happy, since his personal wealth is located in the upper echelons of the 40% and his voters come from the 60%. He will have achieved a win-win.

In what may be viewed as double-dipping, the President is now pushing a further tax cut for the benefit of the 40%, so that its gains from the 60% are compounded. This would be done through the agency of linking capital gains tax to inflation. If inflation were suddenly to take off, then the capital gains taxes on QE driven asset prices would get reduced under the plan. Effectively, the President is building in an inflation hedge, against the hyperinflation he hopes to create through deficit spending and bullying the Fed into not hiking interest rates to kill the party.

Any further increase in protectionism will only enhance the US economy’s reliance upon the 60%. This will simply reinforce the positive feedback loop to put interest rate hikes on hold and search for economic stimulus from either fiscal or monetary policy or both. President Trump also seems to be hedging his bets on continued sustained support from the 60% as he now seeks to turn his narrative seizing into a trade deal with the EU. In effect, the President is trying to force the Fed to end its interest rate hikes and then pivot from this into a new trade deal with the EU. Confrontational rhetoric can thus be turned into economic stimulus.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

The last report noted how the Washington and New York Fed were both ahead of their regional colleagues in the race to the neutral rate. It was suggested that this was because the Washington and New York Fed have a more global exposure and perspective. Since then, it transpires that the regional Fed presidents have converged on the Washington and New York Fed. Rumour has it that the regional Fed presidents have become worried at what the flattening yield curve maybe signalling about the prospects for an economic slowdown.

President Trump effectively framed the narrative, of the Fed’s monetary policy decisions in the last report, through a tactical attack on the central bank and alleged currency manipulating nations. The attempt to drive a wedge, between the Fed’s domestic economic obligations and its external impact on the global economy, was timed on the eve of the recent G20 summit.

The response from G20 was to turn the story on its head and re-frame it in order for the global narrative to set precedence over President Trump’s narrative. G20 sees diverging economic growth rates at risk of diverging further, with negative consequences for global trade involving all nations concerned including the United States. In effect, G20 is attempting to look beyond the current round of tariff skirmishing, to an end game in which global trade is frozen. Having staked out its baseline, G20 can play the waiting game in which economic growth slows first in America’s trade partners and then in America itself.

During this convergence period, America’s trade partners will desist in any attempts to normalise monetary policy and raise interest rates. Indeed, some nations may ease monetary policy as their economies decelerate. Ultimately, the Fed will follow the global trend; however, this time it will have fallen behind the global curve which it had been leading since 2008. President Trump will then get his weaker Dollar.

Unfortunately, this weaker Dollar may come at the expense of higher long-term interest rates because the President has enacted considerable fiscal stimulus since arrival in office. The Fed will then be expected to make its balance sheet available to drag long-term interest rates lower in line with global benchmarks and the ability to pay of America’s afore-mentioned critical 60%.

The latest FOMC decision to keep things unchanged came as no surprise. It was widely viewed as a stepping stone to the expected interest rate rise at the September meeting. Perceptions of the September meeting rate hike were framed by the FOMC’s commentary that the economy has strengthened from “solid” to “strong”. Interestingly, in the context of this report which is examining the consumer, said consumption is now deemed to be “strong” versus “picking up”.

If the 60% are watching the FOMC, which is unlikely, they will cut back on their consumption. More likely they will do this when the pain of the next interest rate rise hits their cash-flows. The 40% will cut back their exposure to risk assets and move to cash. The net 100% effect of the behaviour of the 60% and the 40% is an economic headwind. The neutral rate is here even though we don’t feel it yet.

St Louis Fed President James Bullard was the first domestic responder to President Trump’s attack on the Fed. Whilst accepting that the President is entitled to have an opinion about monetary policy, he made it clear that the Fed is an independent Federal agency answerable to Congress. Then he provided his own opinion, which he is entitled to have as a non-voting member. His opinion, that there is not enough inflation to warrant further interest rate increases, neatly defused the tension between Fed and adversarial President.

On the subject matter of the flattening yield curve, Bullard advised his voting FOMC colleagues to respect the power of its signal. In his opinion this signal is telling them that the economy is slowing, so that they should not invert it to give a recession signal by hiking interest rates further in the short term. He advocates a pause that refreshes long-term inflation and growth expectations to create a normal yield curve, synonymous with a normalising monetary policy.

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans continues to morph even further from avowed Dove to self-confessed gradualist Hawk. He opined his latest incremental transition as being prompted by the economic tailwind from President Trump’s fiscal stimulus. He now expects monetary policy to be slightly restrictive by 2020 in order to counter-balance this tailwind. Evans has thus nudged the new neutral rate a little higher, which leaves scope for the Fed to get an extra interest rate hike in if needed by 2020.

Voting member and Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin will be data driven from here on out. His latest comments signal that he believes that the FOMC has already hit its neutral target.

In the face of global headwinds, domestic momentum driven by the constrained 60% and Pressure from the President, the Fed is trying to accumulate time and space to deal with these threats. Thus far, the incoming economic data has not been of a direction and/or magnitude to disrupt this process.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.