TherapeuticsMD Announces FDA Approval For Year-Round Contraceptive Ring

The cash position is strong, and an offering sold to the public and to a strategic investor was done a few weeks ago raising $85 million, which means there is no near-term risk of another raise on the horizon.

The advantage of ANNOVERA is that it can be washed and reused for a whole year, which is a competitive advantage over many other birth control products on the market.

Recently, TherapeuticsMD (TXMD) announced that the FDA had approved its contraceptive ring known as ANNOVERA. What makes this approval unique compared to other contraceptives is that it is the first one that is a long-acting prescription type. That advantage should make it a superior option over other birth control products. For that reason, I believe that TherapeuticsMD is a buy.

FDA Approval

The FDA approval for ANNOVERA is substantial because it is a small, soft flexible ring that prevents ovulation for an entire year (13 cycles). It is considered to be a flexible form of contraception in that it can be inserted and removed at the woman's discretion in repeated four-week cycles. That means in can remain in place for three weeks continuously, and then removed for one week. This type of contraceptive vaginal system technology combines low doses of a novel progestin (segesterone acetate) with a widely used estrogen (ethinyl estradiol). The approval of ANNOVERA for TherapeuticsMD is good not only because it will generate substantial revenue, but also because it is afforded patent protection. That's because ANNOVERA is expected to be classified as a "new chemical entity" or NCE. Why is that important? It is important since it will give TherapeuticsMD 5 years of market exclusivity under the Drug Price Competition and Patent Term Restoration Act of 1984. What makes this product so unique is that it will offer a long-acting form as a contraceptive. The U.S. market for prescription contraceptives reached more than $5 billion in net sales in 2017. In my opinion, that offers an attractive market opportunity for the biotech to capture. The most important item that I believe is crucial for the success of ANNOVERA is that it will have to be covered by private health plans. By that I mean private health plans will be required to cover this contraception ring under the Affordable Care Act (ACA). What does that mean for the patient? That means the patient won't have any out-of-pocket costs because of this.

Competitor

One major competitor will be Merck (MRK) with its contraception ring known as NuvaRing. It's been a long haul for the company, but it had been able to reach a substantial amount of revenue for this product. For the full year 2017, Merck generated $761 million in sales for NuvaRing. What will allow ANNOVERA to compete against NuvaRing and other contraceptive products? Well, it's all a matter of usage time. With ANNOVERA you can use it for 3 weeks, then remove it for one week (which is considered the "off" time). During the "off" time it can be washed. Then it can be used this way for the whole year without needing a new one. On the other hand, with NuvaRing it has to be replaced every month at the pharmacy. What can also be argued here is convenience. A patient won't have to go to the pharmacy every month to replace the vaginal ring when using ANNOVERA.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC filing, TherapeuticsMD had cash and cash equivalents of $154.4 million in cash as of June 30, 2018. During the second quarter, the company even completed its first drawdown of $75 million on June 7, 2018 under its previously announced $200 million term loan facility with MidCap Financial, managed by Apollo Capital Management. Even with all that cash, it enacted an offering to raise $85 million recently. This cash raise was broken down into two concurrent transactions. There was a public offering of common stock sold at $5.10 per share to net $65 million, and a $20 million registered direct offering of common stock to a strategic investor at $5.10 per share. The good news now is that there shouldn't be any other near-term cash raise on the horizon.

Conclusion

The newly approved ANNOVERA ring should be another product that can generate a substantial amount of revenue for TherapeuticsMD. Its uniqueness in terms of long-term use (being used for an entire year as opposed to monthly) should give it a competitive advantage over other competing contraceptives. The risk that remains depends upon the market uptake of ANNOVERA. In other words, sales may not ramp up as quickly as expected. Another risk is if the product can overcome all the other contraceptive products on the market. I believe that the ability for ANNOVERA to be used year-round should be a good enough reason on why it should not have a hard time performing well once it hits the market. For that reason, I believe that TherapeuticsMD is a buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.