Masimo Corporation Is A Solid Buy For 2018

New customers, new geographies, and new products will further drive growth for Masimo in 2018.

The year 2018 has emerged as quite a lucky one for Masimo Corporation (MASI), as the company went ahead to see improvement in all major operational and financial metrics. In Q2 2018, the company reported revenues close to $202 million, non-GAAP EPS of $0.73, and total orders for oximeters and brain function monitors close to 58,700, which was a YoY rise of 12.3%, 33%, and 18%, respectively.

Masimo Corporation expects revenues worth $850 million for FY 2018, which will include product revenues close to $822 million (linked above). This updated product revenue projection is almost 10.8% YoY rise on a constant currency basis, more than the previously projected 9.9% growth rate. The new product revenue guidance stands $4.0 million higher than the previous projection, with $7.0 million contributed by higher-than-anticipated sales volumes partly offset by strengthening U.S. dollar. With all other estimates remaining constant, the rise in revenues is expected to lead to non-GAAP EPS close to $2.90 for FY 2018, almost 26% higher on YoY basis and $0.02 higher than that previously projected (linked above).

In the backdrop of improving financial guidance, I believe this is an opportune time to pick up Masimo Corporation. In this article, I will explain in detail why I consider Masimo to be an attractive investment opportunity in 2018.

Changing regulations may help boost uptake of SET Pulse Oximeter in 2018.

Masimo Corporation expects the non-invasive patient monitoring market to grow from a size of around $3.0 billion to $6.0 billion in the next few years. And the company’s Signal Extraction technology or SET Pulse Oximetry product is expected to be one of the major beneficiaries of the growing market opportunity in this segment.

Originally developed to measure oxygen saturation levels in blood for preventing the risk of hypoxemia and hyperoxemia, SET Pulse Oximeter has advanced significantly in the past few years. Unlike conventional pulse oximeters which are unable to accurately read blood oxygen saturation levels when a patient is in motion, SET Pulse Oximeter’s has demonstrated much higher accuracy in reading arterial oxygen saturation levels and pulse rate for moving patients.

Additionally, SET Pulse oximeters also read perfusion index values which are indicative of pulse strength and Pleth variability index which is a measure of dynamic change in perfusion index during the respiratory cycle. These values help detect life-threatening events with fewer false alarms, especially in moving patients or those with lower perfusion index.

In a comparative study, Masimo Set missed true alarm for the hypoxemic events only 3% times, while the number was as high as 43% for Nellcor N-600 oximeter. Masimo Set demonstrated a false alarm rate of only 5%, while it was 28% for Nellcor N-600 oximeter.

SET Pulse oximeter has also helped clinicians reduce retinopathy of prematurity in neonates, and increased diagnosis of congenital heart diseases in neonates. These features have enabled SET Pulse Oximeter to witness demand in excess of the overall growth rate for the oximeter segment. All these measurements help save lives, reduce patient risk, and also reduce total medical costs.

SET Pulse oximeter will be increasingly used in Utah for continuous monitoring of oxygen saturation levels in patients receiving opioid-based drugs for pain management after major surgeries. The recently issued Utah Senate Resolution, also called Parker's Bill, urges healthcare practitioners and researchers to analyze the connection between opioid usage and respiratory depression after surgeries and start prescribing pulse oximetry monitoring to patients using opioids. Since Masimo’s SET Pulse oximeter was used in the case studies for formulating this legislation, it stands to benefit the most from this bill.

Masimo Corporation is focused on advancing the penetration of SET oximeters across intensive care units and general floor in hospitals, and long-term care facilities The company expects SET Pulse Oximetry product to deliver YoY revenue growth in the range of 8% -10% till the year 2024 (linked above).

The company has launched multiple innovative technologies to further advance its position in patient monitoring segment.

The SET Pulse Oximeter is upgraded with a software to activate the rainbow functionality. Using a greater number of wavelengths of light and improved software, hardware, and algorithms, rainbow technology enables measurement of hemoglobin, carbon monoxide, methemoglobin, fractional oxygen saturation, oxygen content, a partial pressure of oxygen, acoustic respiration rate, and the pleth variability index. This technology is been rapidly adopted by several of Masimo’s direct customers as well as OEMs. The Department of Defense has also chosen Rainbow technology as a part of its initiative to renew or redeploy their monitors.

Masimo Corporation has launched ROOT patient monitoring and connectivity hub, to integrate SET and rainbow technologies, which will effectively result in automation of hospitals. The company has also introduced the Patient SafetyNet system for remotely monitoring patients in post-surgical wards.

In July 2010, Masimo acquired sedline and entered the brain function monitoring space. The second-generation Sedline helps decide on the right amount of anesthesia to be given to patients of different ages. Integrated with ROOT, this system helps in EEG monitoring and regional oximetry monitoring.

Further, the ROOT monitor is also integrated with non-invasive Nomoline capnography and gas monitoring system acquired from PHASEIN. This device also helps in weaning patients who have undergone anesthesia or are in intensive care from ventilators.

Masimo Corporation is also witnessing solid demand trends for its Rad-97 Pulse CO-Oximeter monitor, used to provide home monitoring services with telemedicine and telepresence capabilities.

Together with the recently launched Uniview, Replica, and Patient SafetyNet coupled with ROOT, Masimo plans to provide optimal hospital automation services to its customers.

Rainbow technology and Root are expected to be worth $200 million and $600 million - $700 million revenues, respectively, by the year 2025 (linked above).

Masimo is focused on expanding its product portfolio, customer base, and target geographies in 2018.

Masimo Corporation has entered into lucrative collaborations with multiple major OEMs including Philips for its rainbow technology. The company has also witnessed expansion in installed base amongst its direct customers which include hospitals such as Changi General Hospital in Singapore, Turgut Ozal Medical Centre Liver Hospital in Turkey, Penn Highlands DuBois, Penn Highlands DuBois, NYU Winthrop Hospital in New York, and Women's Hospital and Mass General Hospital, part of Partners HealthCare. The increasing installed base is expected to further drive demand for consumables which will further boost recurring revenues in future years.

Since 2011, the American Academy of Pediatrics and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services require mandatory screening of newborns with motion-sensitive and low perfusion sensitive pulse oximeters. United Arab Emirates Ministry of Health & Prevention has also initiated a screening protocol for newborns to detect critical congenital heart disease, and the company is currently targeting all the 30 hospitals in this country. China has also initiated screening of newborns to detect congenital heart diseases, while this is emerging as a practice in other markets such as Sweden and Switzerland. These trends will drive increased adoption of SET Pulse oximeter in future years.

In January 2018, FDA approved Masimo’s RAD-97 Pulse Co-oximeter with an optional integrated camera, which offers non-invasive and continuous monitoring through SET Pulse oximeter which can be upgraded with rainbow technology, in the home setting. RAD-97 can also be integrated with blood pressure measurement and capnography measurement functionality. On April 10, 2018, RAD-97 with integrated NomoLine Capnography also secured CE Mark, which now makes the device available both in U.S. and ex-U.S. markets. On February 07, 2018, the company announced CE marking for Eve, a screening application for diagnosing critical congenital heart diseases in newborns.

Certain company-specific risks, however, cannot be ignored by retail investors.

Masimo Corporation faces tough competition from other pulse oximeter players such as the much bigger Covidien and other large medical device companies as well as from other OEM distributors. On top of this, the company faces business concentration risk due to significant reliance on a few big customers like Philips. Masimo also earns almost 33% of its revenues by being a supplier to OEM distributors. This third party reliance has further exposed the company to uncertainty in revenue streams for future years.

Despite these risks, I believe Masimo Corporation is an attractive investment opportunity in 2018.

At end of Q2 2018, Masimo Corporation had cash balance close to $429.65 million and zero debt (linked above) on its balance sheet.

While Wall Street analysts have projected the 12-month consensus target price for this stock to be close to $112.33, I believe that the Zacks target price of $122 is more indicative of the true potential of this stock.

Hence, I believe retail investors should add Masimo Corporation to their portfolio in 2018.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.