The U.S. Against The Rest

However, there is a lot of dry timber-wood lying around in the world economy, and in this climate, it's like playing with matches.

In and by itself, the effects in the US are local, but the economy is likely to be able to handle that.

The US is retreating from trade agreements and imposing economic sanctions on many fronts.

The US has, for various reasons, imposed one or another form of economic sanctions on a host of nations, like the EU, China, Turkey, Russia, Canada, Mexico, Iran, and a good many others (affected by the steel and aluminium tariffs).

This is a fairly sharp break from decades of trade liberalization, and while there is some justification for some of these actions, taken together, the measures leave the US more isolated as it has also pulled out of one major trade deal (the TPP) and threatened to pull out of another one (NAFTA), and it doesn't seem like they are done.

Taken together, it looks like 'US first' increasingly means 'US alone'. Now, the US itself is a big economy, while the impact of these measures are likely to be concentrated in parts, the economy is likely to be able to handle that.

We see much more risk elsewhere in the world economy though, and this could come back to bite the US. We're in an environment where:

The Fed is tightening (increasing interest rates and selling assets off its balance sheet).

The dollar is rising.

The US fiscal deficit is rising towards $1T by 2020, a level not seen since the financial crisis. This produces a wave of supply (together with the Fed) which could set yields significantly higher.

This is a classic environment for an emerging market crisis with numerous emerging markets having gauged on dollar denominated debt which becomes much more difficult to repay with a higher dollar and higher interest rates.

We are particularly worried where economic means seem to be used to extract concessions have the potential to backfire, setting off a chain of events called contagion which will inevitably come back to the US.

A worrying precedent might have been set on Friday morning, when the US President announced that he was doubling the tariffs on Turkish steel and aluminium, sending the Turkish lira in a tailspin:

The lira was already plunging for some time for reasons we explained in an earlier article, but this tweet accelerated the downfall. Turkish stocks joined the malaise and plunged 15% on Friday:

Now the plunging stock market is mostly a local phenomenon, but the accelerating lira decline isn't good news, for a host of reasons:

Emerging markets, many of which have gorged on USD denominated debt, are already suffering from a climate of rising US interest rates and a higher US dollar. The Turkish crisis could easily spread to other emerging markets and some of that is already happening, with many emerging market currencies plunging.

Emerging markets are now a much bigger part (roughly 60%) of the global economy and hence responsible for a much bigger slice (about two-thirds) of world economic growth compared to the time of the last big emerging market crisis (the Asian crisis in the mid-1990s). An emerging market crisis would surely slow down economic growth in developed countries as well, but this isn't the only transmission channel.

There is an enormous and growing amount of USD denominated emerging market debt outstanding (see graph below). With higher US interest rates, plunging emerging market currencies and reduced dollar liquidity, this could produce another financial crisis.

Then there are other parts of the world economy where fundamental weakness has been contained so far (but no more than that), like Italy's enormous public debt.

From the BIS (Bank for International Settlements) Annual Economic Report June 2018:

Here is BIS head economist Hyun-Song Shin in the Telegraph:

BIS said global dollar lending has exploded to around $25 trillion when “equivalent” swaps and derivatives are included. It is a form of leveraged leakage from quantitative easing and zero rates. The intermediaries are often European and Asian banks. It fueled a global asset and credit boom when the going was good. The process is now going to reverse. The stronger dollar and rising US rates together act a tightening tourniquet on world liquidity. “This could expose financial vulnerabilities in some countries, especially if it plays out in an abrupt and disorderly fashion. This could lead to powerful contractionary pressures alongside currency depreciation.” Mr. Shin said the dollar exchange rate is what drives the world’s animal spirits, in both directions. When it strengthens, banks with unhedged exposure are forced to retrench. “The tail risk in the portfolio goes up and they might have to cut back positions, not just for dollar bonds but for other assets as well. The mechanism acts as a broad tightening of credit conditions,” he said. Emerging markets are on the front line. Dollar debt in these countries has doubled to $7.2 trillion since 2007, much of it owed by companies. Dollar bond issuance soared by 17pc last year alone.

So one another route through which this can come back to bite the developed world is through the banking system. Here is CNBC:

Data from the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) showed that Spanish banks are due $83.3 billion by Turkish borrowers; French lenders are owed $38.4 billion; and banks in Italy are owed $17 billion, the FT reported.

Luckily enough, the exposure of Italian banks isn't that bad because Italian banks are already plagued by a mountain of bad debt, and Italy really is a fault line in and of itself that can erupt should economic conditions turn worse (or even if the Italian government actually delivers on its economic plans).

This is all bad enough, but we noticed something else to worry about, to which we now turn.

Putting maximum pressure on China

One of the scariest elements in this episode is that the US President can wake up one morning and simply decide to tweet something which has profound ramifications for a particular country, and by extension for the world economy, of which the US is very much a part.

Turkey regarded this as an act of economic war and we have some sympathy for this viewpoint, even if it provides a convenient scapegoat for its President, who can now blame the economic problems on the US, rather than his own mismanagement.

But if a tweet can send the (arguably already teetering) economy of a whole country to the cleaners in retaliation for something they've done that the US doesn't like (keeping a US pastor as prisoner), perhaps this is an idea that will catch on.

How about putting maximum pressure on China? The Chinese economy has some things in common with Turkey:

It has an even much higher debt level, although proportionally much lower USD denominated debt.

Its stock market has also been falling quite significantly.

China also suffers from a rapid decline in the external value of its currency.

And of course it has also earned the wrath of the US President, as China has not yielded much in its trade dispute.

Some think that the Chinese have used their currency to offset the impact on the tariffs, and there is something to be said for that view. However:

It is just as much a function of increasing monetary policy differential with the US.

China isn't all that comfortable with the speed of the depreciation, given what happened in 2015/6 when capital flight accelerated and the PoBC had to spend $1T of its forex reserves and install severe capital controls to stem the rot.

Chinese corporations have a surprising amount of USD denominated debt outstanding.

On the latter point, from Bloomberg:

Chinese companies and banks—and even the government—sold bonds denominated in dollars at a record pace last year, and underwriters expect that growth to continue for years... the dollar-bond market will continue to grow, says Ben Yuen, fixed-income chief investment officer in Hong Kong for BOCHK Asset Management Ltd. He sees 20 percent average annual growth over the next five years, taking the market to more than $1 trillion.

It's about $700B now, serious enough for the Chinese authorities to limit their wiggle room with the currency.

Now, remember the tweet that President Trump sent on Friday morning, doubling the tariffs on Turkish steel and aluminium, from Reuters:

The lira, he noted on Twitter, “slides rapidly downward against our very strong Dollar!” “Our relations with Turkey are not good at this time!” he said in an early morning post.

And here is President Trump on a campaign rally in Ohio, from Bloomberg:

He added that Chinese stocks are down, weakening that nation’s bargaining power in the escalating trade war. Trump continued his focus on tariffs Sunday morning, tweeting that the duties are working “big time” and that imported goods should be taxed or made in the U.S. He also suggested duties will allow paying down “large amounts of the $21 Trillion in debt that has been accumulated” while reducing taxes for Americans... Trump also posted a string of tweets on the issue, saying the U.S. market is “stronger than ever,” while the Chinese market “has dropped 27% in last 4 months, and they are talking to us.” .. “Tariffs are working far better than anyone ever anticipated” and would make the U.S. “much richer than it is today,” the president tweeted.

Apart from the fact that it's mostly US consumers who pay for the import tariffs so taxes for them actually go up, not down (and tariff income really won't dent the US debt/GDP ratio in any material way), there are worrying similarities here.

It is often said that Trump doesn't like weakness, and with the Friday morning tweet, he certainly took advantage of Turkey's weakness to put maximum pressure on the country.

What would putting maximum pressure on a country like China entail? Here is One River CIO Eric Peters (from ZeroHedge):

“The best way to bring Beijing to its knees is by running a tight monetary policy in the US,” continued the same investor. “China has the world’s most overleveraged, fragile financial system.” In 2008, China’s total debt-to-GDP was 140%. It is now roughly 300%, while GDP is slowing. “The economy is held together by capital controls. If those fail, the whole system fails.” The capital flight in 2015/16 cost the government $1trln in reserves, and that was with ultra-dove Yellen in charge. Imagine what would have happened with Volcker at the helm. “The Chinese are dying to get their money out.” “Engineering a decade of rolling Chinese financial crises would be the most effective foreign policy the US could run.”

Needless to say, we have to take issue with this (and we're putting this rather mildly, needless to say). As if the US (or any other part of the world economy) could remain in splendid isolation and be a mere spectator of the implosion of the Chinese economy under its own debt.

Has Peters forgotten what happened with the S&P in the summer of 2015 and early 2016, when China experienced just a fraction of what he now recommends forcing upon them? A reminder, from Investing.com:

These were 200-300 point crashes in the S&P in short order and there was only a whiff of problems, really. We don't know about you, but if things go seriously wrong in China, we don't want to be in the markets with open long positions.

Yet, we fear that Trump's administration, and Trump in particular, might be inclined to try to engineer something like Peters suggests, for various reasons:

Trump has argued multiple times that trade wars are "easy to win."

Supposedly this is because the US exports much less to China than the other way around, so China has much more to lose, at least that seems to be the thought.

Trump might be emboldened by the limited damage to the US stock market, and the substantial decline of the markets in China.

Trump tends to see trade as an extension of real-estate business dealing, a zero-sum game. If China is losing, it must mean the US is winning. The more pain your adversary has, the better, or so it seems as Trump is rejoicing the fall of the Turkish lira and the Chinese stock exchange.

The value added, the complex supply networks, that is, the interdependencies even on the trade level itself seems lost on Trump, let alone other ramifications like financial contagion. Much of the electronic export from China to the US, for instance, has less than half of value added in China itself with most coming from other Asian countries or even the US itself.

There is also a risk of a vicious cycle here. The more the US pounds on China, the more capital might want to leave China, putting downward pressure on the exchange rate, which actually mitigates or even eliminates the effects of the tariffs on China and will tend to rise the US trade deficit.

This is especially likely if the situation evolves into a general emerging market crisis, the odds of which seem to be pretty fair to us given what is already happening in places like Turkey, Russia, Brazil and Argentina.

Given the huge dollar-denominated debt in many emerging economies and the background of rising US interest rates, a rising dollar, trade wars leading to slowing economic growth is an ideal backdrop for an emerging market crisis. China is the biggest emerging market of them all.

Conclusion

Sinking the Turkish economy via tweets and tariffs is already dangerous enough, given the perilous state of many emerging markets which have gorged on dollar denominated debt which they now struggle with in a climate of rising US rates and a rising dollar.

Adding trade wars to the mix and what could be seen as deliberate efforts to throw whole economies like Turkey and China into serious problems in order to elicit concessions from them is playing with fire. There seems to be plenty of dry timber lying around.

