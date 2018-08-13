Aimmune And DBV Technologies: A Comparison

Last year, I was quietly rooting for DBV technologies (DBVT) mainly because they are an European company relatively less known in the US, thus offering a solid diversification avenue. However, trial results have shown that Aimmune (AIMT) is probably the better drug, and although the news is out, current pricing still leaves an opportunity for new investors to make an entry.

These trial results are from the pivotal study evaluating the efficacy and safety of AR101 in peanut-allergic patients. The trial met its primary and secondary endpoints. One of the concerns with AR101 has been safety but in the phase 3 study, the drug candidate showed promising tolerability and safety profile.

The detailed results from the phase 3 study are below. The primary analyses of subjects aged 4-17 showed 79.6% in the AR101 arm completed the trial, while 93.5% in the placebo arm completed the trial. After one year of treatment, these are the percent of patients tolerating each dose in exit DBPCFC or double-blind, placebo-controlled food challenge (these are for the intent-to-treat patient population; the completer patient population numbers are even better than these):

Source: Aimmune Press Release

Other highlights of the study are, one, “Among patients ages 4–17 who completed treatment with AR101, 96.3% tolerated a 300-mg dose of peanut protein in the exit food challenge, 84.5% tolerated a 600-mg dose, and 63.2% tolerated a 1000-mg dose” and “2.4% of AR101 patients ages 4–17 and 0.8% of placebo patients experienced serious adverse events.”

As for safety, out of 372 patients in the drug arm in the ITT population, “four AR101 patients experienced severe SAEs, which, for two of these patients, were not related to treatment (a concussion and a viral asthmatic exacerbation). Of the two patients who experienced severe SAEs related to treatment, both of whom had elevated baseline peanut-specific IgE levels greater than 100 kU/L, one experienced anaphylaxis, and the other experienced wheezing on the first day of treatment.”

The company claims, and we agree, that for a patient group with severe allergy to peanut protein, these are quite benign numbers.

Aimmune’s AR101 is an oral immunotherapy or OIT, while DBVT’s Viaskin is an epicutaneous therapy or EPIT. Studies have shown that EPIT may have better safety profile. Usually, adverse events are “limited to local cutaneous symptoms at the patch application site; occasional systemic reactions have been non-severe and resolved with antihistamine.” This was shown in DBVT’S own phase 3 PEPITES (Peanut EPIT Efficacy and Safety) trial, which produced the following efficacy results:

"Topline results show a statistically significant response with a favorable tolerability profile, with 35.3% of patients responding to Viaskin Peanut 250 µg after 12 months of treatment as compared to 13.6% of patients in the placebo arm (difference in response rates = 21.7%; p=0.00001; 95% CI = 12.4% - 29.8%). However, the primary endpoint, which evaluates the 95% confidence interval (CI) in the difference in response rates between the active and placebo arms, did not reach the 15% lower bound of the CI that was proposed in the study's Statistical Analysis Plan (SAP) submitted to the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA).”

Compared to the outstanding results for AIMT, these results are much more humble in terms of efficacy, as you can see not only from the differences between the two in 95% confidence interval in the difference in response rates between the active and placebo arms ( 58.6% - 78.5% at 300 mg for AIMT versus 12.4%-29.8% for DBVT) but also in the wider range of peanut protein tolerability in the former patients. Note that 15% was the lower bound for this CI for both trials as discussed with the FDA.

It was initially assumed, including by us, that viaskin, because it is a skin patch, has a critically better safety profile than AR101. However, the phase 3 PALISADE data has shown that AR101, given its much higher efficacy, is quite benign, causing very few SAEs, no serious infections, and so on. So, while there is some justification for using a “non-invasive” skin patch over an oral treatment, the risk of allergy to a susceptible child more than outweighs the mild differences in safety that is naturally to be found in a less effective treatment method. In fact, reports of anaphylaxis in two viaskin trials, despite mild and quickly resolved, make the claim of better safety a little doubtful.

In terms of cash position, AIMT currently has Cash: $321.88M and about $100mn burn rate as of last year. DBVT has a slightly higher burn rate of around $114mn, but its cash position is less than half at $156mn. DBVT is trading right near its 52-week low, and has a market cap of $1.1bn; AIMT, on the other hand, has a market cap of $1.6bn. Although DBVT does intend to go ahead with a BLA despite the failed study, and although there’s a certain chance it will gain approval and also gain some market share, AIMT seems to be the better bet here as we have discussed.

AIMT is trading at a little less than the midpoint of its 52-week range. The 52-week high was achieved in February 2018, right after publication of the PALISADE data; it was also almost attained late last year after publication of DBVT’s failed study data. That means, in a simplistic model, that the stock has the potential to attain those highs based on the potential of AR101 in peanut allergy treatment. Given that, one would assume that the stock would go back to those numbers as PDUFA approaches, which will be sometime in late-2019.

