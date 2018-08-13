The Economy And Your Portfolio Part 3: Ignore The Noise And Focus On The Fundamentals

However, valuations, while high by historical standards, are not yet indicating that it's time to adopt a more defensive portfolio strategy.

And with corporate profits expected to grow 20% in 2018 and 10% in 2019, it's no wonder the stock market is nearly back to all-time highs.

Meanwhile, US economic fundamentals continue to be excellent (7-month high) and small business confidence is at its strongest levels ever.

While certainly bad for Turkey, larger US tariffs on Turkey's steel and aluminum are not likely to trigger a wider financial crisis.

Introduction

Note that I offer these weekly economic updates purely because I believe that investors should always take a holistic "big picture view" of the world. That means knowing the state of the economy and what the short- and medium-term recession risks likely are. However, as I'll explain later in this article (recession risk section), macroeconomic analysis has historically proven to be a terrible tool for stock market timing (SPY) (DIA) (QQQ). Which is why I only offer these analyses so that readers will likely be able to see a recession coming about a year or so away.

That will hopefully allow you the time to prepare yourself emotionally and financially for the downturn. It will also hopefully allow you to adjust your portfolio's capital allocation to a more defensive stance, such as with defensive sectors, or potentially greater allocation to bonds (for lower risk-tolerant investors).

Turkey Tariff Freakout Is Likely Overblown

On Friday, August 10, the stock market sold off as investors underwent a flight to safety that caused 10-year bonds to soar (and yields to crater). What was the cause? That would be another Trump tweet, this time announcing the doubling of steel and aluminum tariffs on Turkey, a key NATO ally.

According to the President "our relations with Turkey are not good at this time!" That's partially over disagreements over defense spending as well as an international incident over the arrest and continued detention of US evangelical preacher Andrew Brunson. And of course the US isn't a big fan of Turkish President Recep Erdogan becoming an effective dictator since the disputed results on June's snap election. The result of the tweet was the Turkish lira collapsed 20% against the dollar, falling to an all-time low.

Why would the financial markets care about additional tariffs on Turkey? Well, two reasons. First, Turkey is the world's 6th largest steel maker and the source of:

Over 2 million tons of steel imports pre-tariff

62% of steel used for reinforced concrete

37% of piling pipes

14% of cold rolled steel

With US steel tariffs already causing certain kinds of American steel prices to jump 53% over the past year, these higher tariffs won't do anything to alleviate the suffering of steel-consuming industries.

More important is that long-term collapse of the Turkish lira over the past decade means that Turkish dollar-denominated debt is becoming ever harder to pay back.

Turkish lira to US Dollar Exchange Rate data by YCharts

Erdogan's continued consolidation of power over Turkey's economic and political life has led to slower economic growth, rising government spending (borrowing and large money printing) and very fast inflation (15.9%). Its central bank has attempted to stem the tide of capital flight by more than doubling interest rates (to 17.75%) but that only slows the economy more and makes Turkey more reliant on borrowing.

Much of that borrowing has to be in foreign and stable currencies which is why Turkey has about $160 billion in dollar-denominated debt.

According to the Institute of International Finance, when you take into account its current maturing debt and large and growing deficits, Turkey's near-term financing needs are potentially $240 billion or 28% of GDP. Basically, Turkey's economy and finances are a mess and its ability to service, refinance, and continue borrowing is being stretched to the breaking point. The more its currency falls against the dollar, the less able it is to pay back its ballooning debt.

This has created worry about a possible global contagion effect, in which defaulting Turkish debt could trigger bank failures around the world. That's especially true for European banks which have yet to fully recover from that continent's sovereign debt crisis and which have the most exposure to Turkish debt.

(Source: Yardeni Research)

Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve's attempts to normalize US interest rates via the combination of rising short-term rates (rate hikes) and rolling off its balance sheet at an accelerating pace, means that US dollar-denominated assets are becoming increasingly attractive to foreign investors. It doesn't help that US economic growth is much stronger than that of major rivals like the UK, EU, and most developed economies.

^DXY data by YCharts

Basically the worry some economists and analysts have is that a rising dollar will mean dollar-denominated emerging market debt starts to default at accelerating rates. Theoretically, this could trigger another global financial crisis. However, in reality most EU, UK, and US banks are now so much better capitalized that such contagion fears are likely to be overblown. At worst, countries like Argentina and Turkey are likely to see slower growth, but their troubles aren't likely to trigger disastrous global economic effects.

Which is why it's so important for US investors to ignore what is almost certainly noise and focus on the fundamentals.

Focus On The Fundamentals

(Source: Jeff Miller)

Many investors think of 2018 as a weak one for the market. That's thanks to the return of major macroeconomic risks and the correction we experienced, and technically are still in. However, note that the S&P 500 is now just 1.4% from an all-time high. This means that we're one good week away from a fresh all-time high and an end to the correction. What's more, on August 23rd the current bull market becomes the longest in US history.

That's thanks to a combination of stronger economic growth and tax cuts causing US corporate earnings to jump 20% in 2018 and an estimated 10% in 2019.

(Source: Jeff Miller)

Meanwhile, small businesses, the main job growth driver in this country, are experiencing their highest levels of confidence ever recorded. That bodes well for continued job growth and stronger wage growth (and consumer spending) in the future.

(Source: Hoya Capital Real Estate)

In addition, the fears of runaway inflation appear to be dimming, with producer price growth (which ultimately get passed onto consumers) starting to pull back thanks to energy prices moderating. As a result, long-term inflation expectations, which peaked at 2.35% this year, appear to be stabilizing very close to the Fed's target range of 2%.

That reduces the risk of the Fed actually following through with its plan for five more rate hikes, with some economists expecting the Fed to stop at 2.75% or 3%. That's close to the Fed's consensus of the neutral interest rate (core PCE + 0.9%) which is the Fed Funds Rate at which the Fed is neither stimulating nor slowing the economy. Note that core PCE (Fed's official inflation metric) is stable at 1.9%, meaning we might just get three more rate hikes not five.

Ultimately that decreases the risk of the Fed making a mistake and triggering a recession by hiking rates too aggressively to stem high inflation. Which bodes well for the chances of this economic expansion and bull market continuing for several more years. As does the fact that, in terms of leading economic indicators, America's economy is the strongest it has been in seven months.

Current Economic Growth Projections

(Source: Atlanta Federal Reserve)

As expected, the Atlanta Fed's real time GDP tracking model started off very high (peaking at 5%) and has been steadily trending lower. That's due to how it weights its leading indicators and economic reports, with a very heavy emphasis on volatile ISM indices.

(Source: New York Federal Reserve)

In contrast, the New York Fed's real time GDP tracking model is far more conservatively weighted and thus tends to be both more accurate and more stable. The Nowcast is estimating 2.6% inflation-adjusted GDP growth in Q3 which is essentially unchanged from last quarter's core growth rate of 2.7%. Core growth is when you exclude temporary effects from tax cuts and a massive one-time boost caused by companies racing to stockpile goods before tariffs went into effect.

That 2.6% growth estimate is also in line with the overall economist consensus and puts the US on track for 2.8% to 3% GDP growth in 2018. That's compared to 1.6% growth in 2016 and 2.3% growth in 2017. If the US hits 3% growth for the full year that would be the first full year of 3% growth since 2005.

The bottom line is the rate of economic growth continues to be stronger, but not so strong as to trigger "overheating" and rising inflation. This means the US economy remains in the goldilocks zone that is needed to keep the expansion (and bull market) rolling for several more years.

Recession Risk: Very Low

I use five key meta analyses to track the health of the economy. That includes those which have historically proven to be good predictors of recessions:

The 2/10 yield curve;

The Base Line and Rate of Change or BaR economic graph;

Jeff Miller's meta analysis of leading economic indicators;

The St. Louis Fed's smoothed-out recession risk indicator; and

The New York and Atlanta Fed's real-time GDP growth trackers.

(Source: Business Insider)

The yield curve has proven the single-most accurate predictor of recessions over the past 80 years. Specifically, when the curve inverts, or goes below 0 (because short-term rates rise above long-term rates), then a recession becomes highly likely. It usually begins within 12-18 months.

Yield Curve Inversion Date Recession Start Date Months To Recession Once Curve Inverts August 1978 January 1980 17 September 1980 July 1981 10 December 1988 July 1990 19 February 2000 March 2001 13 December 2005 December 2007 24 Average 16.6

(Source: St. Louis Federal Reserve, Ben Carlson)

According to a March 2018 report from the San Francisco Fed, an inverted yield curve has "correctly signaled all nine recessions since 1955 and had only one false positive, in the mid-1960s, when an inversion was followed by an economic slowdown but not an official recession." In other words, if the yield curve goes negative, there is probably a 90% chance of a recession starting within the next 17 months or so.

Unfortunately, investors hoping to use the yield curve to time market tops are out of luck. While a yield curve inversion is very accurate at predicting recessions with long lead times, its track record on predicting bear markets is far less impressive.

2/10 Yield Curve Inversion Vs. Bear Market Starts

(Source: Wealth Of Common Sense)

The lag time between market tops and yield curve inversions is all over the map, ranging from just 2 months in 2000 to nearly 2 years in 2005.

And if we go back to 1956 (using the 1/10 yield curve), we can also see that yield curve inversions are largely useless for timing bear market starts. In fact, on three occasions, the forward-looking market has actually peaked before the curve inverted. This means that the yield curve should not be used as a market timing mechanism but rather purely as a good recession risk indicator.

Current 2/10 Yield Curve: 0.26% (down from 0.32% last week)

The yield curve is near its lowest point in 11 years. This week's sharp decline in the curve was almost all from Friday's flight to safety (Turkey freakout) that caused the 10-year to fall 7 basis points. That's a large amount for the usually slow-moving bond market. Fortunately, history shows that the actual number isn't significant, and recession risk is low as long as the curve is positive.

In addition, typically the 7/10 yield curve inverts first (by 6 to 28 days). It currently remains at 0.05% (it's naturally lower than 2/10) and so there is no indication that an inversion is imminent. I expect the 10-year to recover next week as worries over Turkey fade.

Note that the 2/10 yield curve bottomed at 0.24% a few weeks ago and has since recovered and appears to be stabilizing. In addition, one shouldn't fear a flat yield curve as a sign of poor short- to medium-term stock performance.

During the strongest bond market in US history (tech boom), the yield curve was as low or even lower than it is now. Of course, that was also an epic bubble, but the point is that a flat but positive yield curve has no predictive significance to the stock market.

Remember that the yield curve is a totally binary indicator.

positive = very low recession risk (carry on with long-term investing plans)

negative = 90% chance recession is coming within 6 to 24 months (most likely 18 months) - consider getting more defensive

The second economic indicator I watch is Economic PI's baseline and rate of change, or BaR economic analysis grid. This is another meta analysis incorporating 19 leading indicators that track every aspect of the US economy. That includes the yield curve, though a different version of it. I consider it the best overall indicator of fundamental economic health (because it's so granular).

(Source: Economic PI)

The BaR grid has shown to be a reliable indicator, predicting the 1980, 1990, 2001, and 2007 recessions.

Currently, 13 out of 19 economic indicators in the expansion quadrant (indicating accelerating growth), and 6 out of 19 still showing positive (though decelerating) growth. This is not just the strongest the economy has been in the 17 weeks I've been doing economic updates, but the strongest level in seven months.

Note that over the past 16 weeks, the number of leading indicators in the decelerating but positive growth quadrant has ranged from six to 10. In any given week, one or two indicators might flip flop between decelerating or accelerating growth. This is just statistical noise and only long-term trends should be used as recession risk warning signs. However, that trend remains highly positive and currently moving in the right direction (stronger, accelerating growth).

(Source: Economic PI)

Next, there's Jeff Miller's excellent economic indicator snapshot, a rich source of numerous useful market/economic data. It also provides an actual percentage probability estimate for how likely a recession is to start in the next few months.

(Source: Jeff Miller)

What I'm looking at here is the quantitative estimates of short-term recession risks. In this case, the four-month recession risk is about 1.24%, while the probability of a recession starting within nine months is about 24%. While that is up slightly from last quarter, I don't consider it statistically significant.

That's especially true, given that long-term inflation expectations remain slightly above the Fed's target and stable. If the bond market was really convinced that a recession was coming soon, then inflation expectations would be falling. This gives me some optimism that perhaps 10-year yields can rally in the coming weeks and avoid an inversion. That would likely signal that any potential recession might not arrive until 2021 or later.

For another look at recession risk, I like to use the St. Louis Fed's smoothed-out recession risk indicator. This looks at the risk of a recession beginning in the current month (it's actually delayed two months). It uses a four-month running average of leading economic indicators.

(Source: St. Louis Federal Reserve)

The way to read this graph is to understand that in the past (since 1967), as long as the reading (currently 1.7% recession risk) is under 18%, the economy has never been in a recession. This means that this graph can tell us with about a four-month lead time whether or not the economy is likely to be contracting. While the most recent spike may seem alarming, keep in mind that even if the current risk estimate were to increase 10 fold, we'd still not be at high risk of a recession starting soon.

Bottom Line: Economic Fundamentals Are At Their Best Levels In 7 Months, So No Need To Get Defensive Yet

Again, I'm not a market timer, just a macroeconomics nerd (my major in college) who wants to ensure I and my readers see the big picture. Thus, the reason I provide these weekly economic updates. They are not meant for market timing purposes, but rather to allow you to prepare yourself emotionally and financially for when a recession does inevitably happen. It's also meant to give you around a year's warning (hopefully longer) to adapt your portfolio's capital allocation strategy.

That might mean:

Stockpiling some cash (to take advantage of future bargains during a bear market)

Putting new capital to work in more defensive companies (utilities, healthcare, telecom, consumer staples); or

For the most risk-averse investors potentially moving some money into bonds.

My personal plan is, when the 2/10 yield curve inverts, allocate 50% of weekly savings to cash. However, because my portfolio strategy consists of overweighting in the most undervalued and low volatility sectors (with recession-resistant cash flows), I will always be buying some new quality undervalued income stock. That's even when the recession clock officially starts counting down to the next economic downturn and its accompanying bear market.

But for now the economy isn't just strong, but appears to be accelerating and becoming stronger at the fundamental level. In fact, based on leading indicators, economic strength is now at a seven-month high. And with inflation acceleration fears moderating it's likely the Fed will only hike another two to three times before stopping. That could help the current economic expansion and bull market to continue for several more years and means investors should continue with their long-term investing strategies.

