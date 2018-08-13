4 Core Reasons To Buy The Correction In Intel

The core reasons are that the company has many operational strengths, a very low relative valuation and strong underlying investor support.

While I am not sure this is "the" bottom, Intel looks to have a positive reward:risk ratio on a 1-3 year time frame and perhaps for years thereafter.

Intel has been rocked by a CEO departure and further delays in its 14-to-10 nm node migration.

Introduction - Intel as a one-issue stock

Tick tock. Or, tick tock tock. Maybe tick tock tock tock (keep adding those tocks as delays mount). Or, alternatively, just call it (14 nm) tick (10 nm) tick. How much does one mess-up matter to the life of a mega-cap growth stock?

Perhaps if one is short Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) or wants to buy it cheaper. Of course, the bears may end up being right here, but I propose in this article that it need not take a techie to think about buying or adding to INTC around Friday's closing price of $48.85.

An analogy is my bullish Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) articles from 2015. Not only was the stock going nowhere at the time, it was underperforming an ongoing bull market (SPY) and was destined to trade much lower into 2016. For example, in April 2015, I wrote "The Case That Apple Is Worth At Least $200 A Share." The stock was at $130, and in the global economic slowdown that became evident in 2016, a little over a year later, in May 2016, AAPL traded below $90. So, my timing was terrible.

Now AAPL is $208.

Was I right or wrong in April 2015? Stocks being what they are, one cannot answer with certainty even now, but as of today, my core argument was that AAPL's cyclical issues were small relative to its strengths, and I think that the bullish 2015 posture is looking good as of August 2018.

I would analogize AAPL then to INTC now. Of course, the stories are different, and INTC has not had a Steve Jobs equivalent lately. But what's fundamentally similar are that both companies have high-margined, high volume businesses with generally loyal customers and fortress balance sheets, as well as a core of loyal shareholders. Plus, they both operate in similar growth sectors of the global economy, so each has a structural tailwind.

Thinking that INTC is on the bargain counter as AAPL was in 2015 (and in other post-Great Recession sell-offs), all due to overreactions to current AAPL issues (Antennagate, Mapgate, etc.), I recently went long INTC in the $48 range.

This article presents 4 core arguments for being more bullish than bearish on INTC. Of course, there is a great deal about the company not discussed in the article, given the need to keep this at a digestible length.

First up:

INTC appears to be fundamentaly undervalued

I am using $4.00 as the company's EPS. That number is reached two ways. One is that E*Trade's TTM normalized diluted EPS is $4. Another is that either annualizing Q2 EPS or guesstimating 2018 EPS, and then normalizing to a 20% tax rate, comes to $4.y

Working with that number, INTC has an extremely low P/E for a blue chip, with an earnings yield (reciprocal of the P/E) around 12.5%.

Looking past the negative hype, I did some discounted cash flow calculations assuming that INTC grows at a modestly to moderately sub-GDP pace indefinitely. I used the following parameters:

7-8% hurdle rate

4-5% EPS growth rate

$4 starting EPS

These gave fair values for the stock in the $60-70 range.

Basically, this assumes that INTC has positive growth but lags the assumed growth rate of EPS of the S&P 500 (SPY) by 3-4% in perpetuity. While your views may be much more bearish, I think there is significant upside potential left on the table from these assumptions, so I'm comfortable that these are mid-range assumptions and possibly toward the conservative side of the spectrum.

A problem with fair value estimates is how sensitive they are to discount rates and all the explicit and implicit assumptions one has to make to do DCF calculations (and other forms of FV analysis).

In any case, FV is just a starting point. Just as important to me, or perhaps more important, is the simple fact of INTC's low absolute and very low relative P/E, especially when viewed with its improved conversion rate of earnings into free cash flow.

Moving on to #2...

INTC has been doing a lot of things right

When a CEO leaves as suddenly as Brian Krzanich did in June, a company's stock should indeed be discounted. In his case, one can wonder if he really was forced out for the stated reason, for the problems with moving to the 10 nm node, or also for undisclosed reasons. We may never know.

In any case, we can point to a number of positives under his leadership. I would assess his time at INTC as more productive than that of Steve Ballmer at Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), which has soared since he was replaced.

Some of the positives that INTC now enjoys include:

Successful growth within and dominance of chips for data centers

Improved operating efficiency and improved FCF conversion

Advances in the JV with Micron (NASDAQ:MU) (the parties are going their separate ways now)

High R&D spending as a percentage of sales, yet good EPS growth (i.e., high earnings quality)

Potentially successful expenditure of $32 billion for Altera and Mobileye

Unlike mega-cap old-line companies that have lost their way, such as IBM Corp. (NYSE:IBM) 5 years ago and General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the late Immelt era and perhaps still today, INTC was able to point to the above positives and others in the recent conference call. Additional points made in this past week's Data-Centric Innovation Summit and the conference call include:

Major advances within the 14 nm node

Extensive growth of custom Xeon chips ("Xeon Scalable... getting close to crossing over at about 50% of our volume")

Optane as a hoped-for force multiplier for the current (and future) Xeon line-up

INTC has increased its revenue guidance for 2018 from $65 billion to $70 billion. That approximates AMD Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AMD) entire 2017 revenue. INTC's projected revenue increase from 2017 to 2018 of about $7 billion is roughly equal to AMD's consensus revenue for 2019 (data from E*Trade).

When there are enough positives, and sales and earnings have been rising strongly, a stock often recovers after the media's emphasis on the negatives fades away.

The biggest negative is the mess in advancing from the 14 nm node to 10 nm. Let's look at the company's defense of the situation. Maybe it's valid enough that based on today's state of investor knowledge, the problem has been fully discounted by the correction in the stock price.

INTC loses a process lead - but that does not mean that the stock is a dog

I've been alluding to this topic, and profiting from it, by going long Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) and discussing it last month. (I'm not an INTC fanboy by any means.)

However, I'm agnostic as to where to find value, or in the case of INTC, what I think is moderate future compounded growth at a reasonable valuation. One thing I like to see is an apologia and a plan to do better. I see the company trying to provide both those things.

Here is what a key INTC executive said about this issue on the conference call:

Venkata S. M. Renduchintala - Intel Corp.



Recall that 10-nanometers strive for a very aggressive density improvement target beyond 14-nanometers, almost 2.7x scaling. And really, the challenges that we're facing on 10-nanometers is delivering on all the revolutionary modules that ultimately deliver on that program.

He is saying that INTC bit off more than it could chew, and while it could launch the 10 nm node sooner, it will wait until yields improve because what they have is good enough (emphasis added):

And while there's risk and a degree of delay in our timeline on that, we're very pleased with the resiliency of our 14-nanometer roadmap, where in the last few years we've delivered in excess of 70% product performance improvement as we've moved through our 14-nanometer generation of products.



So as we look at 2019 across both the client and data center space, we feel very good about the product competitiveness of our 14-nanometer program, and that to some degree is factoring into our timing on 10-nanometer and launching 10-nanometer at a point in time where we believe the yields are at a level that make it prime for volume production. So 14-nanometer I think through the rest of this year and through 2019 continues, we believe, to drive product leadership across all our portfolio in client and server.

INTC is admitting that it is taking on risk by the unplanned delay, but says it's (mostly) all good anyway. As the CFO and interim CEO Mr. Swan confirmed is the company line:

... good progress on 10-nanometer and what we think is a very good lineup on 14-nanometer product for next year on both client and server that we think will deliver best-in-class performance as we continue to ramp [development of] 10-nanometer.

All of us can trust or not trust management here. I'm mostly on the fence, but leaning toward INTC getting it right "in time."

The company also made forward-looking comments on how it will do better with the node beyond 10 nm, which it is calling a 7 nm node. From a response by Dr. Renduchintala to a different question:

... 7-nanometer is very much R&D in deep progress, and we're making good progress on that development. We're not giving a direct timeline right now. But we've also made some fairly judicious choices in defining 7-nanometer, learning from our 10-nanometer experiences. And we're focusing on an optimum balance point between density, power and performance, and schedule predictability. So I think what you'll see is a more balanced approach across those three vectors... we're really also focusing on being much more precise in our ability to launch.

So they have laid it on the line. INTC promises to meet the next-gen timelines, they tell the Street (and the customers).

I'm optimistic that INTC will do better on the 7 nm node, but from a stock market standpoint, there is no way to know how traders will handle this as the weeks and months go by. INTC apparently has been the biggest purchases of the latest-greatest ASML lithography machines, so it certainly has the R&D wherewithal in all respects to focus on R&D and manufacturing excellence at its 7 nm node and thus get back into the Street's good graces. If so, we could look realistically at both higher earnings and a higher P/E.

I think that companies that are mostly executing well, have massive FCF, vast internal resources and almost unlimited abilities to utilize consultants tend to work through these issues. So, I'm comfortable looking past the 10 nm issue and focusing on INTC's low valuation and secular growth opportunities in going long the stock.

Moving to the fourth core point, all this is occurring in a Dow 30 (NYSEARCA:DIA) stock that has delivered big-time for investors over the decades and has the great, rare combination of high gross margins and high volumes.

Intel the company and INTC the stock: Double resiliency

This is the final point. Most market icons that grow to a certain dominant size mess up for one reason or another. It's good to be the king, but remaining on top while growing forces risk-taking, and inevitably, stuff happens.

So it goes.

But when a company is an MSFT, an AAPL (by now), an INTC, etc., the business can withstand a shock or two (or three, etc.) and the stock will attract bargain hunters at some point.

Just focusing on the potential resiliency of the stock price, let us say that INTC is currently trading at 12X forward EPS. Now let us say that economies weaken and data center and PC demand fall below expectations. So let's say that EPS drops by one-third. Even then, INTC would just be at an 18X multiple, and I expect that bottom-callers would then appear. So, the stock could be unchanged and might even provide alpha by so doing. No guarantees exist, but cheap institutional favorites often act this way if and when times get fundamentally tough.

The above 4 big-picture points lead me to be comfortable owning some INTC, more or less for the first time in decades of tech investing.

Now, a few words on the stock's technical situation.

Technical considerations are more good than bad

Long term, INTC has failed to recover its Y2K spike high, but more relevant to institutional memories may be this comparison of INTC versus SPY since SPY was formed in 1993:

SPY data by YCharts

INTC has solidly beaten SPY over the past 25+ years.

Also, it has beaten SPY over the past 12 months:

SPY data by YCharts

So, despite all the INTC angst and a strong performance from SPY, INTC has delivered alpha over the short term as well as over the long term.

My experience in the latest bull move, which began in 2016, is that these sorts of outperformers have been the best stocks to buy on dips.

However, the next approximately 8 weeks remain technically challenging for stocks seasonally, and I sense that there is a global economic slowdown underway (but not a recession in major economies). If so, cyclicals such as INTC would tend to provide negative alpha, and until there is a permanent CEO in place, I do not see a rush to "back up the truck" with INTC (or any stock). So, a starting position of a certain size seemed appropriate to me.

Risks, and a comment on competitors

Obviously, this is a risky time for INTC. The bears are circling; Goldman Sachs put a price target below $45 on it late last week. AMD bulls are feeling perky, Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) is a powerhouse, TSM has made technological gains on INTC, and so on. Please see INTC's recitation of its risk factors in its regulatory filings and elsewhere for a full description of its risks.

I'm long TSM and offer no opinion on the stocks of AMD and NVDA. The chip world is very large and in long-term secular growth mode, so it's possible that shares in company A can be winners, and so can shares in companies B, C and D.

Summary - Scaling into INTC on weakness

To summarize, INTC's chart is in a reasonably good technical position as I see it. This is a cheap stock by today's parameters, and has many operational positives which are receiving a good deal less media and trader attention than the well-known and non-trivial negatives. INTC, as a Dow 30 tech stock, is an investment icon with strong Street support. As Intel, the giant and highly-profitable company, it has vast resources. It can improve its operations, hire a great permanent CEO and utilize its generally loyal customer base to grow its data center operations, maintain market share in PCs and forge new growth paths in growth sectors for the chip industry.

With general tailwinds for its sector, INTC looks to me to be a probable source of alpha on some uncertain but not-too-distant time frame. Risks are not to be ignored. Finally, it is possible that INTC and several competitors all can provide alpha if the chip sector continues to take enough share of the world's GDP.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you wish to provide.

Submitted Sunday, before futures opened.

