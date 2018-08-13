NetEase: Management Is Confident But Mr. Market Disagrees

Nevertheless, the strong net cash position remains one of the key tenet of the bull case and if we are to believe the optimistic stance of the management, the recent selldown could be an overreaction.

Brokerages rushed to lower their price targets following the earnings call but the founder and his management team remain confident regarding the company second half mobile games outlook.

NetEase Q2 2018 Results Was Mixed

NetEase (NTES) reported its Q2 2018 results on Wednesday after the market closed. Its EPS of $3.15 surpassed consensus estimates by $0.33. While its revenue of $2.46 billion missed narrowly by $20 million, that was an increase of 24.7 percent year-on-year (y/y). NetEase is not the newfangled tech stock like iQIYI (IQ) and Huya (HUYA) which have captured much investor interest as seen from their sharp share price appreciation just months from their IPO. Hence, a revenue jump by one-quarter should be deemed as respectable for a company which has existed for just over two decades (Netease was founded in June 1997).

What's even more commendable is that all its four business segments saw revenue growth, led by a 75 percent y/y increase in E-commerce to RMB4.37 billion ($659.7 million) and a 42.5 percent y/y increase in E-mail and others to RMB1.22 billion ($184.9 million). Gross margins declined on a y/y basis in all segments except for Online Games, which managed to eke out a small increase, thanks to self-developed mobile games like Chu Liu Xiang, Knives Out and Identity V. Nevertheless, all four segments improved sequentially.

Who’s Correct?

Market players initially cheered the results, sending the share price up more than 2 percent in after-hours trading. Some readers pointed out that based on Yahoo Finance data, the revenue was actually a beat, which the positive market reaction helped corroborate this revelation. However, I caution against the use of Yahoo Finance as the information does not appear to be duly updated, at least in the case of NetEase.

Of the 30 analyst price targets tracked by Yahoo Finance on NetEase, even the fifth latest analyst recommendation was more than a year old. In addition, till date, there has been no new updates following the 2Q results. Contrast this with YCharts where a series of price target adjustments were promptly reflected. The low end of the price target range plunged from around $250 before the results were released to $205 currently.

Source: Yahoo Finance (snapshot on 2018 August 10)

NTES data by YCharts

Undue Concerns Over The Slowdown In Games?

Revenue beat or otherwise, the share price of NetEase continued to be soft on Friday, despite having already shed 11 percent on the first trading day after the Q2 results announcement. Jefferies Financial Group lowered its price target on the leading gaming and e-commerce company based in Beijing to $270, citing the lack of new blockbuster games. It cut its estimates for the full-year game growth in mobile to 14 percent, down from 23 percent previously.

On the contrary, William Ding, founder and CEO of NetEase, as well as his management team were more optimistic during the earnings conference call. Below is a translation by Charles Yang, the CFO, on the outlook provided by William.

"[W]e remain confident for our second half mobile games outlook. As you have noticed on China Joy we have announced quite some new products in the diversify game genres as well as some very promising upgrades of our existing titles. So those are, we believe those are the foundation for a very solid second half."

China Joy is also known as China Digital Entertainment Expo & Conference, the largest gaming and digital entertainment exhibition in Asia and was held in Shanghai from August 3rd to 6th this year. While it is natural for company executives to be positive about their business prospects, it is unlikely that they would go too far away from the truth as it would come back to haunt them in the subsequent earnings calls. Another assurance from the CFO was his reiteration that the current delay on the game approval as a result of the restructuring in the relevant government bureau has an "insignificant" impact on the games in the pipeline.

Analyst Karen Chan of Jefferies was concerned about the 10 percent sequential drop in the deferred revenue. The CFO dismissed the issue as just an "accounting treatment", with the management remaining "fairly confident" regarding the second half performance on the game side. Looking back a year ago, the first half of 2017 similarly saw a clear decline in the deferred revenue which climbed back in the second half of the year.

NTES Current Deferred Revenue (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Net Cash Position At NetEase Remains Solid

In my initiation report, I noted NetEase had low R&D expenses as a proportion to its revenue, as compared to its gaming peers. On the other hand, NetEase has been raising its capital expenditure rapidly since the end of 2016, ostensibly as it builds up its e-commerce arm (Kaola.com and Yanxuan) and other ventures. For instance, it has recently begun to set up physical stores for its Yanxuan private label retail concept to compete with MUJI and that means much more cash burn as compared to gaming software development. Nevertheless, while its free cash flow suffered and declined to just $45.7 million, its net cash was still a hefty $4.74 billion, albeit down from $5.38 billion a quarter ago.

NTES Net Financial Debt (Quarterly) data by YCharts

That cash drain is also partly a result of the dividends paid as well as the ramp-up in its stock buybacks which has ballooned to $524.2 million in the previous quarter.

NTES Total Dividends Paid (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

Investor Takeaway

In the comments section of my initiation article on NetEase in early June, some readers expressed their disappointment over my plan to make an initial entry at $215, some $17 below the then traded price at $232.48, which contradicted with the bullish title - NetEase: Compelling Buying Opportunity. However, it should be noted that in the conclusion that I stated while I was optimistic about its prospects but "until there is a consolidation phase for its shares, I would be wary of any rebounds". Indeed, the share price experienced a short-lived rebound to $271 in the subsequent weeks before the post-result plunge took the shares below $220.

Technically, the shares of NetEase appear to be forming a head-and-shoulder pattern, which is particularly ominous since the stock had already encountered a "death cross" with the 200-day moving average trending down.

Source: Drawings by ALT Perspective using chart generated from Yahoo Finance

Nevertheless, the strong net cash position remains one of the key tenet of the bull case for NetEase. Furthermore, if we are to believe the optimistic stance of the management adopted during the earnings call, it would seem that the recent selldown is an overreaction. Still, I keep to my conservative buying plan as Chinese tech stocks already form a good part of my portfolio and I appreciate the kind reminder by a reader of my recent article on Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY)(OTCPK:TCTZF), incidentally the main rival of NetEase on the games front.

What's your take? Are you bearish or bullish? Please freely share your thoughts, let me know if you found this article useful or provide your feedback in the comments section. I made some counter-arguments regarding a short-seller report on Momo, a live-streaming company based in China, which might be useful for those keen on Chinese names to begin your own due diligence.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TCEHY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may initiate a long position in IQ, NTES over the next 72 hours.

