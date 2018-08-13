Ep. 70 - How The Billionaire Contrarians Of Deep Value Beat The Market With Tobias Carlisle

For this episode, I caught up with Tobias Carlisle, who is the founder of Carbon Beach Asset Management and The Acquirer’s Multiple. Since our first interview on the Planet MicroCap Podcast on Episode 34, Tobias has written a book titled, “The Acquirer’s Multiple”, which I recently read, and wanted to discuss its contents with him.

As he says in the interview, “The Acquirer’s Multiple” is an amalgamation of his first three books, and lays out in a clear concise way, as the title states, “How the Billionaire Contrarians of Deep Value Beat the Market.” The goal for this interview is to learn how some of the greatest investors beat the market, as well as understand even better what deep value investing is.