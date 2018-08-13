The Trade Desk: A Very Impressive Story

I am not considering to chase the momentum, as a short position might be quite risky, given the great execution and long-term view of management.

Originally trading at very low multiples, these same multiples have increased quite a bit as shares have nearly tripled so far this year.

The Trade Desk continues to be on fire. In fact, it only seems to accelerate its performance.

The Trade Desk (TTD) continues to report stellar operating results, accompanied by a crazy momentum run seen in the shares. As we have seen many technology companies going public in recent years, while often trading at a lofty sales multiples (as earnings are often non-existing), I have unfortunately been too cautious on the shares, even as they were trading in their $20s as recent as late 2016.

In May, I looked at the shares in this article: "Wow what a quarter," after the company reported very strong first quarter results, as it has quickly built up a "trend" of under-promising and over-delivering. While the results were to be applauded, I could not put myself through buying the shares after they jumped 40% overnight in response to those numbers. That appears to have been a mistake (again), as I cannot put myself through buying at the latest levels as well.

Personalised Messages

The Trade Desk was founded as recent as 2009, as it has created a platform in which advertising buyers can send personalised messages to consumers. The services provided by the company can be labelled under the label "programmatic advertising" which is a huge real-time advertising marketplace. Furthermore, this and adjacent markets are set to become even bigger going forward.

The Trade Desk offers similar services as provided by another high flier a few years ago, called Rocket Fuel. The timeline of events for that business made that I was sceptical about the sustainability of the business model when I first looked at The Trade Desk. This was especially the case as the company took a 20% "cut," defined as revenues for the company in relation to advertisements being facilitated through its platform. Unlike my fears, this percentage has been quite stable ever since.

Valuations Creep Up

Just after the IPO back in 2016, The Trade Desk was valued at $800 million (enterprise basis) at $23 per share, which was equivalent to just 4 times annualised sales. That multiple was very attractive given that sales were growing by +80% year on year and GAAP operating margins approached 30%. I was fearful for a rapid slowdown, as the company warned about growth slowing down, as I worried about the "cut" as well. That however was a big mistake. Instead of the guided 45% growth for the final quarter of 2016, the company grew sales by 70%.

The 33% revenue growth guidance for 2017 has been too cautious as well, as the company guided for adjusted EBITDA to rise by just 11%. In reality, the company delivered on 52% revenue growth last year with sales advancing to $308 million, as the "cut" remained fat at 20% of money spent on its platform. Furthermore, EBITDA rose to $95 million, far ahead of the initial guidance of $72 million.

Trading at a $2 billion valuation at around $50 per share at the start of the year, shares were trading at a 5 times forward sales multiples, as the company guided for 2018 revenues to rise by at least 31% to a minimum of $403 million.

That guidance was too conservative as the company really delivered on blowout first quarter earnings, prompting the company to raise the full year sales guidance by $30 million to $433 million. Furthermore, the company raised the full year EBITDA guidance by $16 million to $133 million. With shares having risen to $75, and the valuation having risen up to more than $3 billion, shares were going for 7 times sales.

Shares continued to grind higher and traded in their $90s ahead of the second quarter earnings report, as they jumped to $130 overnight in response to the second quarter earnings report. Second quarter sales rose another 54% to $112.3 million as adjusted EBITDA rose by 46% to $36.9 million. The company hiked the full year sales guidance by another $23 million to $456 million, with EBITDA now seen up to levels as high of $140 million, as the company fortifies the mantra of under-promising and over-delivering.

The 45 million shares represent a value of $5.7 billion at $127 per share, or closer to $5.6 billion if net cash balances are included. Based on sales running at a rate of $450 million per annum, or probably closer to half a billion given the conservative nature of management, the business is now valued at little over 11 times sales. This stands in sharp contrast to the 4-5 times sales multiple at which shares have been trading in more recent quarters.

Not Chasing Momentum, Dangerous Short As well

In hindsight, I have been too cautious on the shares for the wrong reasons, that of being fearful of margin compression and slower growth, neither of which have materialised.

The simple fact is that the valuation, in terms of sales multiples, is increasing rapidly as it cannot be justified by GAAP earnings trending at just $2 per share. That said, many technology-related peers which have gone public trade at 10 times sales as well, while growing sales at much lower percentages and often reporting no earnings at all, in fact often reporting steep losses.

Hence shares trade within my large neutral zone as we can have nothing but respect for management, yet at the same time, have to acknowledge that great operational achievements have gone hand in hand with continuously higher expectations, while operating margins have come down a bit.

Hence I continue to applaud management and early believers, but am in no way contemplating to chase the momentum, as the valuation is not too elevated yet to consider a modest short position. This comes as leadership has a true-long term vision and acts upon it with a sound strategy, controlling shareholder ownership and market practices.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.