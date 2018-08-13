Why I Couldn't Resist Taking A Bite Out Of This APLE

Investment Thesis

Investors’ portfolios should consist of stocks for growth and stocks for income. Not all income plays are “high risk” despite what their higher yields would have you believe. I also do not agree with the idea that anyone pre-retirement is seriously considering using a sub-3% treasury bond as a significant source of income. Stocks that yield 3% are not “income stocks” in my opinion, because that’s the benchmark yield you can get from regular blue-chips. Therefore, a proper income stock, one that should not be expected to appreciate much in share price over the years, should be yielding at least 5% and preferably higher, as long as it’s reliably covered. Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) is one such income stock that I believe is currently undervalued and can play an important role in anyone’s portfolio.

Image from finviz.com

One of my favorite authors, Achilles Research, recently published an article on June 28 titled Apple Hospitality REIT: Buy The Drop? and it does a fantastic job of explaining APLE’s business model and why shares might be undervalued. However, since then, shares have fallen from $18.23 to their last close of $17.24. If you liked the stock back then, you should love it even more today. I have been layering in small purchases of the stock over the last few trading sessions, and I hope that the following snapshot will help to explain why.

Portfolio

Image from 8/8 investor presentation

APLE is wonderfully diversified geographically and has done an excellent job of building a young, high-margin portfolio of properties. It owns the hotels and then hires management companies to run the day-to-day business. By investing in capital expenditures and renovations it has young and attractive hotels that should continue to see occupancy growth. Average overall occupancy was up to 81.8% with RevPAR up 1.3% to $114.38.

Growth

According to the press release:

During the first six months of 2018, Apple Hospitality acquired four hotels for a combined total purchase price of approximately $137 million. The following acquisitions were completed during the second quarter of 2018: On May 2, 2018, the Company acquired a newly built 210-room Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton in Phoenix, Arizona, for a total purchase price of approximately $44 million.

On June 28, 2018, the Company acquired an existing 132-room Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton in Atlanta, Georgia, for a total purchase price of approximately $30 million. Contracts for Potential Acquisitions During the second quarter of 2018, the Company entered into contracts for the potential purchase of four hotels. Each of the hotels has a current planned opening in 2020, at which time closings on these hotels are expected to occur. There are many conditions to closing under each of the contracts, including completion of construction, and there can be no assurance the hotels will be acquired. The contracts are for: A planned dual-branded Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton and Home2 Suites by Hilton property in Cape Canaveral, Florida, with a combined total of 224 guest rooms and a purchase price of approximately $47 million.

A planned dual-branded Hyatt House and Hyatt Place property in Tempe, Arizona, with a combined total of 254 guest rooms and a purchase price of approximately $63 million.

I am happy to see growth out of this company funded mainly by retained earnings and minor share issuance. I fully trust management and its history of accretive acquisitions.

Debt

APLE does not have any debt maturities in 2018, and barely any debt is due until 2022 because of a fantastic refinancing that occurred last July and earlier this August. The company was able to reduce interest rates and extend debt maturities. Debt to Market Cap of 0.25 is among the lowest leverage in the entire hotel REIT sector, and by far the lowest among the bigger peers. As you can see below, a vast majority of its debt is at very favorable rates below 4%.

Image from 8/8 investor presentation

Image from 8/6 10-Q filing

Dividend Coverage and Risks

APLE pays a monthly dividend of $0.10 per share, and sports a very healthy payout ratio of 68% as of the August 8 financial report. Funds From Operations, the proper way to ascertain REIT financial health, came in at $0.51 for the most recent quarter. A valid argument against this stock is the issue of zero dividend growth since the IPO despite having the financial means to do so. However, the other leading argument for not owning a stock in the hotel sector is that the business is pro-cyclical, meaning that in times of economic strength the company does well, but then has problems during recessions. By being conservative and not raising the dividend, APLE has a huge cushion with which to sustain an economic downturn. I don’t doubt that the next recession could cause the stock to drop, but as long as it keeps paying me my $0.10 per share per month I’ll just reinvest the dividends. In addition, by being the least-levered hotel REIT out there, an economic downturn could turn into a wonderful acquisition opportunity for growth.

Valuation

The following is a peer comparison on several metrics that I find important, with the data being pulled from the finviz.com stock screener database. I apologize for the small size of the pictures, so I compiled all of the information in the table that follows. Bolded values are the “best” in each category (i.e., lowest debt, highest yield, etc.). RSI stands for Relative Strength Index, and it is a measure of how overbought or oversold a stock is in the past 14 trading days. The lower the number (between 0-100), the more undervalued the stock.

Financial:

Valuation:

Technical:

Ticker Yield Price/Book Debt/Equity Profit Margin % Off of 52 Week Low RSI APLE 6.96% 1.12 0.37 15.30% 3.11% 26.58 HST 3.95% 2.11 0.60 12.20% 17.73% 36.92 MGP 5.86% 1.29 2.43 5.80% 15.92% 40.92 RHP 4.07% 11.89 4.58 14.30% 44.63% 49.61 RLJ 6.17% 1.20 0.84 4.00% 14.54% 31.69 LHO 2.63% 1.63 0.46 0% 41.99% 33.91 SHO 1.26% 1.46 0.41 8.90% 12.56% 37.35 PEB 4.05% 1.69 0.80 14.10% 19.91% 35.45 XHR 4.68% 1.45 0.63 10.60% 23.19% 36.63

Data taken from finviz.com and the screener results shown above

Summary

APLE is by far the best hotel REIT out there in my opinion, because it has a unique combination of a conservative balance sheet, high profitability and high dividend yield. Shares are drastically oversold, both in a vacuum and comparatively to its peers. Critics will point out that hotels are great in a booming economy but struggle in a recession when travelers are cutting costs. If a recession were to hit, I would want to own the stock with the best margins and lowest debt.

Strong Buy for income.

Disclosure: I am/we are long APLE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.