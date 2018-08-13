BP Bets On India's Gas Demand

BP plc is smart to increase its presence in the global upstream gas space, as these are the types of investments that make growing a ~5.7% yield possible.

BP plc (NYSE:BP) has been increasingly shifting its investments towards natural gas in a bid to make its upstream production base gassier. The general idea is that natural gas demand is set to grow at a faster pace worldwide than oil over the coming decades, and the logistical constraints placed on the natural gas industry are significantly more onerous than the logistical constraints facing the oil industry. It is relatively easy to pick up a barrel of crude oil and send it across the world via a marine crude carrier, but relatively hard to do so with natural gas due to the need to cool the gas down so it becomes liquefied. This is primarily why LNG supplies tend to trade at material premium to gas supplies moved through pipeline systems, and why major LNG importers are always looking for ways to diversify their gas supplies via domestic investments. BP plc partnered up with India’s Reliance Industries (OTC:RLNIY) to help address this issue. Let’s dig in.

Macro overview

For starters, let’s take a look at the size of the opportunity BP plc is targeting. In BP’s 2018 Energy Outlook report, the firm notes that India consumed 5 Bcf/d of natural gas per day in 2016. India only produced 3 Bcf/d of natural gas that year, with the remainder filled primarily via LNG imports. Looking out to 2040, BP expects India will consume 14 Bcf/d of natural gas, a trajectory based largely on what one’s assumptions for the nation’s GDP growth rate are. That seems quite reasonable based on India’s current economic trajectory; if anything, it very well might consume a lot more natural gas than that by 2040. In BP's press release, the firm noted that India “aspires to double gas consumption by 2022.” That implies a goal of consuming 10 Bcf/d by the early 2020s.

Longer term, it appears there is more downside than upside to BP’s 2040 forecast. BP is assuming India’s coal consumption rises from 412 million metric tons in 2016 to 955 million metric tons by 2040. As coal consumed in the production of electricity emits an enormous amount of pollution that negatively impacts the surrounding area, India may find itself following China’s footsteps. By that I mean utilizing more gas-fired capacity for electricity generation, particularly near wealthier metropolitan areas (see the closure of the coal-fired plants near Beijing as an example).

This isn’t to imply that coal won’t play a major role in supporting India’s economic growth trajectory, but my point is that BP assumes a lot of India’s future electricity needs will be filled via coal instead of natural gas (indicating more upside than downside to these forecasts on the gas consumption front). BP expects India’s power consumption will grow by 4.6% CAGR from 2016 to 2040 as the nation continues along with its industrialization and urbanization process.

From 2016 to 2040, BP’s Energy Report assumes India’s gas production only grows from 3 Bcf/d to 5 Bcf/d. India doesn’t have many known major gas opportunities to exploit, so that forecast is based on recoverable gas resources known as of this year. Let’s now take a look at some of those known future gas supplies, and how BP and Reliance are going to develop those resources.

Can’t spell growth without R

Known as the R-Series offshore natural gas fields, a consortium is working together to develop gas resources located off the coast of SE India in Block KG D6. Reliance Industries is the operator of the consortium with a 60% stake in the venture, followed by BP with its 30% stake and Niko Resources (OTCPK:NKRSF) (a Canadian firm) with its 10% stake.

BP plc joined forces with Reliance back in 2011. Since then, the venture has invested a combined US$2 billion in oil & gas developments which includes numerous deepwater exploration & appraisal endeavors. That activity uncovered the D55 discovery in offshore Block KG D6 in 2013 (note that this is one of numerous discoveries in Block KG D6), which is still in the design phase.

It is worth mentioning that there is a chance Niko Resources will sell its stake in the KG D6 development, possibly to BP, as it has already tried marketing the asset to raise cash for other purposes.

Bringing BP on was essential as the firm has extensive experience in both finding and developing gas resources on the upstream front, building out the appropriate infrastructure on the midstream front, and knows how to run expansive downstream/distribution networks.

The R-Series gas fields are considered deepwater finds, thus requiring the kinds of petro-engineering prowess that only a handful of international firms have. Without that expertise, development costs tend to quickly spiral out of control, and at a certain point, those resources no longer offer the kind of competitive edge over LNG imports (to be fair, it would take a major cost overrun to get to that point). The deepest field is located underneath 6,500 feet of water, with some of the satellites located at shallower depths of 4,300-6,200 feet.

For a total development cost of US$6 billion, which includes the cost to develop the satellite fields, the consortium expects to produce 3 trillion cubic feet of gas from the R-Series gas fields. Production will come in phases, as the first phase in KG D6 development is expected to come online in 2020 and will steadily ramp up to 425 MMcf/d of natural gas. This phase envisions drilling six wells that will be tied back to a production platform being constructed in Block KG D6.

During the second phase, five wells targeting the four satellite fields in the area will be tied back to the production platform in Block KG D6, boosting gas output up to 1 Bcf/d. Gas extracted through Phase Two will start flowing by 2021, and the entire project is expected to be completed by 2022. Readers should note that peak production will probably be reached a year later in 2023. The third phase is still being designed, which will develop the nearby D55 field I mentioned above.

Final thoughts

It will be extremely easy to find demand for these supplies, as beyond India’s voracious gas demand growth creating new opportunities, domestic gas resources piped in off the coast of SE India are much cheaper than LNG imports received at regassification terminals. BP plc is smart to move more aggressively into India’s upstream industry, and Reliance Industries is smart to pick a quality firm like BP plc (whose track record of bringing projects online on time and on/under-budget has been on point as of late). Outside of India, BP has made major upstream gas investments in Trinidad & Tobago, Azerbaijan, Oman, and Egypt as of late.

BP plc can use the cash flow generated by these gas-oriented investments to bolster its already high ~5.7% yield. As global gas demand growth appears to be on a very bullish trajectory, especially in India, these are cash flow streams that should continue to compound and grow over the coming decades. Thanks for reading.

Author's note: Some of the companies mentioned above don't trade on a major U.S. stock exchange, which come with their own sets of risks and rewards. Always do your own due diligence before investing.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.