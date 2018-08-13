Is Your Data Talking To You, And Are You Listening?

Here, I provide an example of a screen that can find winners but also finds troubling markets.

Stock screens can tell a tale bigger than the results we see. Certain screens can predict overall market outcomes.

For those of us who use stock screeners, we can find a lot of winners with these new tools.

Introduction

Screening for stocks can be very useful when looking for companies that fit one’s personal investment philosophies and objectives. I also personally think it is fun. While this form of data mining for investment opportunities is important, it is also imperative that one pays attention to what our screens are telling us about the overall markets.

In July 2007, a value screen that I was using at that time returned zero results. That was a first for me, and I mused on an old blog site whether Mr. Market was being ridiculous. Subsequent to that observation, the market fell 16.5% in the next 12 months. Now, I certainly don’t claim any clairvoyant abilities, but that experience showed me the importance of using my screens to gauge the overall market environment.

My Dividend Screen

Here is my screen for finding dividend-paying companies at a reasonable price:

General analysts’ consensus is “Hold” or better

Future long-term earnings growth remains positive

Large American companies only

Average historical return on equity is 15% or greater, or:

Average historical return on investment is 12% or greater

Payout ratio is 50% or less

Positive free cash flow over the last 12 months

Financially strong as measured by an Altman-Z score of 3 or greater

Current dividend yield is 2% or greater

Dividend has increased every year for the last ten years

The company is undervalued based on discounted cash flow

It’s a good screen. When there are stocks to pick, it averages 10.17%, compared to the S&P 500’s average since of 4.62% 1999. This is a healthy return for relatively safe companies. What is really important is that the 10 companies that made the list at the very end of 2007 lost only -12.29%. While that is not much to crow about, it does compare favorably with the market’s loss of -40.58%.

Just as a report on what this screen is returning, here is a list, without commentary:

Ticker Name Last Yield Present Value HRL Hormel Foods Corp. $37.09 2.02% $118.55 CMI Cummins Inc. $140.29 3.25% $151.46 WMT Walmart Inc. $90.18 2.31% $92.03 IBM International Business Machines Corp. $144.48 4.35% $195.00 QCOM Qualcomm Inc. $64.82 3.83% $67.32

Actually, I will add one comment. Qualcomm recently issued a Dutch auction for a $10 billion buyback offer. The floor for the offering is $60, and the ceiling is $67.50 - so it appears, based on the present value of the dividend, that the company is making a lowball offer. Just my two cents' worth, but I would take a pass on its offer.

Ok, I lied. I have one more comment. Hormel Foods has been passing this screen for a few months. Given that its historical yield is south of 2%, the 2.02% yield does indicate a value buy.

Now to The Point

Because of the aforementioned comment where I first noticed my screens could be telling me something about the overall market, I decided to take my Dividend Screen and see if any patterns existed. I ran my screen at weekly intervals and determined what the overall market did in the following 12 months. To do this, I divided my data in deciles, depending on how many passing companies my screen returned. From there, I used an ANOVA analysis to see if there were any significant differences.

Here are the results:

Number of Passing Companies Number of Portfolios Average Nominal Return (%) Margin of Error (%) 0 Picks 51 -0.01324 13.058 1 Pick 76 -3.63747 14.2995 2 Picks 71 1.368383 12.30716 3 Picks 102 -2.94568 15.73949 4 Picks 90 9.061093 10.07367 5 Picks 99 8.331881 12.48059 6 or 7 Picks 137 8.186004 15.26782 8 Picks 91 3.883021 18.12348 9 Picks 81 6.596736 14.6913 10 or 11 Picks 106 7.89027 20.04981 12 or More Picks 65 16.74234 23.39338

ANOVA Source of Variation SS df MS F P-value F crit Between Groups 28405.92 10 2840.592 11.36021 1.48E-18 1.840569 Within Groups 239545.5 958 250.0475 Total 267951.4 968

As one can see, there is a strong significant difference (ρ < .001) between the ten groups. If one looks carefully, one can see the clear differences in the results between having fewer than four passing companies versus having more than three passing companies. When only a few picks are available, the overall market return is 2.37% (±14.12%). This was far less than the 8.20% (±18.41%) for the market when there were more choices. Simply stated, this screen has a technical/value indicator warning of higher likelihoods of market corrections.

Why Does This Matter?

For roughly two months, this screen has yielded less than four passing companies pretty consistently. Given that it indicates a 43.3% chance of negative returns for the next 12 months, one needs to be alert and make some adjustments for predictable drops in the market.

I usually reserve only 25% of my portfolio for large-cap holdings. Given that I don’t want more than 5% of my portfolio dedicated to a single company, that means I just go to cash if there are not enough passing companies in which for me to invest. I patiently wait for better opportunities. It’s a kind of buy low/sell high process.

I am using a dividend screen for this analysis. It is not the only one I use. I implore you to do the same for your screens. Do they have an innate indicator telling you that the market is overvalued? If they don’t, then create one that does. Your portfolio will appreciate it.

