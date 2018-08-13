Huya Q2 Earnings Preview: Growth Is In The Bag

Huya (HUYA) is set to report earnings on Monday after the close. This would be the company’s second earnings report after it became public in May. Last quarter the company demonstrated the rapid growth that we all expected having than doubled revenue year over year.

Let’s see if the company can carry that momentum forward in Q2.

Revenue Growth Is In The Bag

The management had guided for 970-1000 million RMB of revenue for Q2, which would represent a year over year growth rate of over 100%. The management clearly has a lot of confidence, and I find no reason to not believe them.

Let’s think about the guidance from the management’s point of view. The guidance was given on June 5 th, 2018, so it was just several weeks before the quarter was over. It would very foolish for the management to set unrealistic expectations if data didn’t trend the right way.

From a fundamental perspective, I also believe that the aggressive guidance is very achievable based on its current level of monetization. Using YY’s (YY) mobile MAU disclosure, which includes that of Huya, we can estimate YY’s mobile MAU (assuming no overla p); comparing that number with Huya’s mobile MAU can tell us the relative level of monetization between the two streaming companies that operate a similar business model.

In Q1, Huya and YY’s mobile MAUs stood at 41.5 million and 77.6 million, respectively. Taking the difference gives us 36.1 million, which would be core YY’s mobile MAU. Core YY’s revenue was 2.4 billion RMB in Q1 compared to Huya’s 844 million RMB, meaning that the ARPUs for YY and Huya in Q1 were 67 RMB and 20 RMB, respectively. Thus we can see that Huya is likely under-monetized compared to YY, and because the two companies run the same playbook albeit with different content focus (gaming for Huya, entertainment for YY), I see YY’s ARPU as the potential ceiling in the short-run. This means that Huya’s ARPU could double again and there could still be more room for growth.

Advertising Vertical

It would be interesting to see if Huya can continue to scale this revenue streaming as I question its peer iQIYI’s (IQ) ad potential. The company tripled its ad revenue year over year in Q1 from 16.3 million RMB to 50.8 million RMB. Note that its parent YY saw its “others” revenue, which consists mainly of ad revenue, decreased year over year in Q1 from 193 million RMB to 168 million RMB; clearly Huya will differentiate itself from YY financially if this trend continues, making it a more diverse streaming play. YY’s management had also specifically called out the great ad potential of Huya in Q4 2017 prior to Huya’s IPO, stating: “…advertising has great potential, particularly on Huya, to promote the value for game developers as well as brands that cater for younger consumers.”

Fundamentally, I think Huya does have much more ad potential than YY simply because games are products that companies want to sell and Huya’s highly engaged audiences are a natural fit for ads. Note that advertising need not cannibalize token sales (i.e. how Huya makes most of its money today) as the two serve completely different purposes. Users are not buying tokens to not watch ads, they are buying them to interac t with the host and other audience members. This dynamics gives me more confidence that the company will continue to see strength in ad revenue growth in the future.

Conclusion

I believe that Huya will continue to deliver great revenue growth this quarter. Based on core YY’s inferred level of monetization, I believe that Huya can at least double revenue in the short-term before growth slows.

Unlike its peer iQIYI and its parent YY, I believe that advertising revenue could be another leg of growth for Huya due to the nature of its focus on gaming.

Overall, I believe that investors can expect another positive quarter without negative surprises.

Click the "Follow" button beside my name on the top of the page to be updated with my latest insights. To learn more about the Core Value Portfolio, whose goal is to compound capital at 20% over the long term, I encourage you to read the introduction to my investment process. Premium subscribers get full access to the Core Value Portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long YY, HUYA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.