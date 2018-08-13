Ionis Shining

Ionis' (IONS) recent Q2 2018 earnings CC lived up to my expectations for this sterling biotech company. It is among my three top biotech entries (the other two are Omeros (OMER) and Geron (GERN)) in my speculative growth biotech portfolio). I consider Ionis as the most clearly established of the three.

This article will present Ionis' achievements which have me so high on the stock. In particular, I will focus on the 8/7/18 Q2 2018 earnings CC and its accompanying slides and 10-Q together with a review of its Huntington's disease (HD) pipeline therapy asset soon to enter a pivotal phase 3 trial.

Ionis has recurring revenue sources refreshing an ample cash position

Ionis has two therapies which have received regulatory approvals, Spinraza and Tegsedi. Spinraza was approved by the FDA to treat spinal muscular atrophy in children and adults in December 2016.

Spinraza has since been cleared for sale in multiple jurisdictions around the world. In its Q2 2018 earnings call, Ionis reported that its licensee's, Biogen (BIIB), global sales of Spinraza increased to $423 million for the quarter. Ionis collected >$56 million in royalties (Q2 2018 10-Q, p. 28) from these sales.

The European Commission (EC) recently granted marketing authorization for Ionis' Tegsedi (inotersen) to treat stage 1 or stage 2 polyneuropathy in adult patients with hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis (hATTR). No Tegsedi revenues occurred during Q2 2018. Ionis expects that its subsidiary, Akcea, which is marketing Tegsedi, will be generating revenues from it later this year.

Accordingly, both prongs of Ionis' market therapies should show growth: Tegsedi as its sales rise from zero, Spinraza initially counting for far greater sales volume. Ionis expects Spinraza revenues to increase for the balance of the year.

Without setting a specific target, Ionis indicated that it expects expanding global sales of Spinraza to qualify it for higher royalty tiers under its Biogen license. While Ionis has stated that it expects Tegsedi revenues this year, I am thinking that they will be minimal as discussed below.

For Ionis, commercial revenues from its product sales are less than half the full revenue picture. The excerpt below from Ionis' Q2 2018 10-Q (p. 28) gives a more complete view. So-called "R&D revenues" from collaborative agreements accounted for more than half of its quarterly revenues.

This was not simply a fluke for Q2 2018. It was true, but far more pronounced for Q2 2017 and for H1 of both 2017 and 2018. Ionis is working its hardest, with notable success, to grow into a traditional biotech with diverse product revenues. Its traditional revenues have come from its R&D deals.

In her Q2 2018 earnings CC presentation, CFO Hougen separated Ionis' R&D revenues into four components. These include: 1) amortization of upfront payments, 2) milestone payments, 3) license fees, and 4) R&D service revenues.

In the aggregate such revenues made up $386 million in 2017. In Ionis' 2017 10-K, it confirmed the reliability of these as a revenue source for Ionis with the following:

Through our partnerships, we have created a broad and sustaining base of research and development, or R&D, revenue in the form of license fees, upfront payments and milestone payments while spending prudently to advance our pipeline and technology. Our R&D revenue has consistently grown year over year since 2011.

2018 will likely see a break in this progression. While CFO Hougen expects R&D revenues to pick up for the balance of the year, it does not seem likely that they would rise close to an aggregate of $386 million.

In response to a question, Hougen expressed confidence that Ionis will continue to receive ample R&D revenues over the foreseeable future. She supports this expectation by noting that Ionis' existing deals will mature, ticking off revenues as they reach new milestones and then move to generating license revenues. Ionis' effective drug development program will replenish its pipeline, in turn giving rise to new collaborations.

In her Q2 2018 earnings CC, the CFO reported the following:

... We're projecting R&D expenses in the range of $360 million to $390 million, and SG&A expenses in the range of $180 million to $210 million, both on a pro forma basis. Importantly, we are on track to achieve our third consecutive year of pro forma operating income, while continuing to invest in commercializing two new drugs. We ended the first-half of 2018 with approximately $2 billion in cash, and we project to end the year with more than $1.8 billion in cash, making us cash accretive for six out of the last seven years.

Ionis is spending its revenues on R&D to maintain and build its pipeline providing a base for future growth in revenues.

Ionis has two upcoming PDUFA dates among its near-term catalysts

In addition to wide marketing approval for Spinraza and the EMA approval for Tegsedi, Ionis is awaiting FDA's response to its Tegsedi NDA; Tegsedi has a PDUFA date of 10/6/18, so the wait should not be long. From a revenue standpoint, Spinraza will likely be a 2019 story.

Ionis expects EU Tegsedi revenue yet in 2018, but I see this as likely muted. Akcea has announced that its initial Tegsedi launch will take place in Germany after the summer holidays. If it is approved in the US in October 2018, it will take time to launch.

CFO Hougen opened the door to a wide range of possibilities when it comes to the pricing of Tegsedi. She confirmed that pricing would be in line with that for other life-changing rare disease drugs. She referenced an unhelpful article that such drugs are priced in a full range from $300 to $700,000. Continuing to play the sphinx, she assured that Ionis would price responsibly and did not expect to be at the upper end of the range.

Competitive pressures will likely inform Tegsedi pricing. On August 10, 2018, the FDA approved Alnylam's (NASDAQ:ALNY) Onpattro as a treatment for hATTR. Onpattro will carry an eye-popping list price coming to $450,000 a year, though to descend to ~$345,000 with discounts.

One article gives a quick comparison of Onpattro to Tegsedi as follows:

While Alnylam's drug appears to have an edge in clinical efficacy, Ionis and Akcea's Tegsedi (inotersen) is given through a more convenient injection rather than intravenous infusion.

Ionis' second upcoming PDUFA date, again by way of its subsidiary Akcea, is for Waylivra (volanesorsen) for the treatment of people with familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS). Waylivra's PDUFA date is August 30, 2018.

Ionis' Huntington's pipeline therapy is a standout

While Ionis has a product pipeline second to none, it called out several as having near-term catalysts. I will focus on one which is particularly exciting; it is IONIS-HTTRx; this therapy recently received a prime designation from the EMA for treatment of Huntington's disease. It already enjoys an Orphan Drug Designation from the FDA granted in January 2016.

In December 2017, Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) exercised its option to license HTTRx, now RG6042. Under the license, Roche is now responsible for future development and commercial activities.

Roche and Ionis, then known as Isis, structured their Huntington investigations in 2013. Now that Roche has seen positive phase 1/2 data, it is moving full speed ahead to develop RG6042 as quickly as possible. It plans to skip a full-on phase 2 trial of efficacy and to move directly to a phase 3.

The following excerpts from interviews with Roche officials during a March 2018 conference featuring presentation of top-line results from a Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating Ionis Pharmaceuticals' antisense drug IONIS-HTTRx in people with early-stage HD; they give a picture of the potential significance of Roche's approach to this therapy:

What we're really focused on is: what are the requirements of regulators to ultimately look at the supporting evidence for this experimental medicine and make a determination that it's acceptable for approval and, ultimately, to make accessible to the HD community? That is a registrational study, or a pivotal study.

This interview is worth reading in its entirety for anyone who is interested in the progress of this therapy. It goes into detail on the planning for the phase 3. It is too early to give any timeline beyond as long as it takes for a wholly-committed, fully-resourced, world-class organization to do so.

The interview discusses why Roche is so confident in the science underlying the therapy. It discusses how the commitment of the worldwide HD community has advanced the program.

In early March 2018, Ionis also published a slide presentation on the therapy. Among the slides presented were ones summarizing its significance as in slide 6 below:

It also included slide 9 which describes the scope of HD...

...and slide 59 which further communicates the horror that is HD and explains the urgency surrounding this therapy:

Slide 64 sets out the action plan:

One point that struck a chord with me was Roche's plans to enhance the trial's significance by circumventing episodic symptom reporting. Roche has designed a HD Digital Monitoring Platform using a smartphone and watch.

This has potential to increase sensitivity to detect treatment effects. There are 365 days of the year, and imagine if there's only twelve visits in that period. There's a lot that happens over the course of a day, let alone a month. There's an inherent problem also with being able to remember, for anybody, how you were feeling a day ago, let alone a week ago, etc. It's your recall bias. We're really excited about this. We've already started deploying it in the open-label extension study. We're going to learn and perhaps adapt this for inclusion in the pivotal study, Phase 3.

Conclusion

For what I regard as a solid citizen, Ionis has shown wide swings in its stock price over a five-year period per its stock chart below. It has made four assaults on $60 per share, twice falling back below $30.

IONS data by YCharts

I have been following Ionis for less than six months. Even its six-month stock price chart below shows wildly erratic moves:

IONS data by YCharts

As I write on 8/12/18, Ionis is trading up toward $50 a share. Does it seem likely that it will continue higher without falling back?

Ionis' success in bringing such a wide pallet of commercial opportunities to the fore is partly to blame for the volatility. Disparate news from time to time impacting Spinraza, Tegsedi, Waylivra or HTTRx, now RG6042 may catch investors' attention for the good or bad.

Take for example Waylivra (volanesorsen) with its PDUFA date coming up within two weeks. Questions about its safety profile sank Ionis' shares to a three year low in the $20s several years back. Concerns about platelet declines continue to dog both Waylivra and Tegsedi (p. 47) although Ionis has protocols in place to manage these.

The FDA advisory committee report on volanesorsen went to great lengths to balance the severity of FCS, a condition it characterized as a "rare syndrome that currently lacks approved pharmacotherapy", with the risks of Waylivra.

Assuming the FDA approves Waylivra, Ionis will face the obstacles of marketing its new therapy as set out in its Q2 2018 10-Q (p. 46) including:

Receipt and scope of marketing authorizations; establishment and demonstration in the medical and patient community of the efficacy and safety of our drugs and their potential advantages over competing products; cost and effectiveness of our drugs compared to other available therapies; patient convenience of the dosing regimen for our drugs; and reimbursement policies of government and third-party payors.

Ionis' stock price trajectory has only been predictable in terms of its fluctuations. Accordingly for those with the time, patience and experience, it seems appropriate for accumulation in the face of overreaction to negative news and disposition on excessive enthusiasm for positive news.

For those experienced selling covered calls and puts can be rewarding in this name. Since my overall outlook is highly bullish, I try always to maintain a core positive position. Straitened boundaries of my limited capital allocation to clinical stage biotech hold me back from seemingly obvious plays.

I close by advocating all to do their own due diligence and to never invest in excess of your comfort zone. In this regard be especially cautious in selling covered puts.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IONS, GERN, OMER.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may buy or sell shares in IONS, GERN or OMER over the next 72 hours.