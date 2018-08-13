ECN Capital Corp. (ECNCF) CEO Steven Hudson on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCPK:ECNCF) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2018 5:00 PM ET

John Wimsatt

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for participating in our conference call to discuss ECN Capital's 2018 second quarter results announced earlier today. Joining us are, Steven Hudson, Chief Executive Officer; Jim Nikopoulos, President; and Grier Colter, Chief Financial Officer.

A news release summarizing the second quarter results was issued this afternoon and the financial statements and MD&A for the three-month period ended June 30, 2018 have been filed with SEDAR. These documents are available on our website at www.ecncapitalcorp.com. Presentation slides to be referenced during the call are accessible in the webcast as well as in PDF format under the Presentation section of the company's website.

Before we begin, I want to remind our listeners that some of the information we are sharing with you today includes forward-looking statements. These statements are based on assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. I will refer you to the cautionary statement section of the MD&A for a description of such risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in these statements are reasonable, we can obviously give no assurance that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct.

You should note that the company's earnings release, financial statements, MD&A and today's call include references to a number of non-IFRS measures, which we believe help to present the company and its operations in ways that are useful to investors. A reconciliation of these non-IFRS measures to IFRS measures can be found in our MD&A. You should also note that as of January 1, 2018, the company changed its presentation in functional currency from Canadian dollars to U.S. dollars. All figures are presented in U.S. dollars unless explicitly noted.

With these introductory remarks complete, I will now turn the call over to Steven Hudson, Chief Executive Officer.

Steven Hudson

Thank you, John, and thank you for taking time to join us this afternoon. Before we turn to the operating results for the second quarter, I want to take a moment just a moment and reflect upon the completion of our transition. Under Slide 6 in the deck since you have in front of you, we've got a number of questions about the definition of ECN and given that we've gone from being a direct lender into a business service provider and we thought we would post our outline of basically who we are, what do we do and who our customers are. These slides will form the basis for an enhanced website that you'll see this coming Monday.

On Page 6 of the deck, you will see that we have 90 banks and credit unions they represent two thirds of the second quarter's revenue. That's still a small part of a very big market. There's over 10,000 banks and credit unions in the U.S. We think we're just scratching the surface very successfully.

At the end of second quarter, we now managed 28 billion manage and advise on credit portfolios. We give you some summary of so who are - significant we are to some of the larger players in the U.S. I don't want to leave you the impression that we're just focusing on large money center banks. We have very deep partnerships with regional banks and smaller banks and credit unions throughout the U.S.

Exactly who is our customer? Customer is the head of a retail bank, who has long deposits and seeking high quality risk adjusted portfolios to match deposit base. Why do they turn to the ECN and its companies, because we provide attractive portfolios with better diversification, cycle tested portfolios, and aligned improvement management teams.

Turning to Slide 7. You will see the composition of the revenue that the two thirds of the revenue for the second quarter, a chunk of it is origination income, important chunk is advising and as a management portion for the 28 billion managed assets, important that the average term of those better relationship exceeds five years. Jim Nikopoulos will be speaking to a significant management portfolio that we've just undertook this quarter shortly. When we walk into a bank, our menu has three services. We can offer you unsecure consumer loans, secured consumer loans and consumer credit card portfolios, all the prime consumer prime nature.

Turning to Page 8. Our solution, our first offering all equal is to offer you a unsecured consumer loan portfolio, it is in the form of a wreck and it can be secured if the bank or credit unions chooses to follow you CC Lien entirely up to the them. These loan portfolios are originated through our partners. At service finance, they sell those portfolios and manage them to 15 banks, average cycles 365 and a very attractive return to our bank customers of 5% plus. An important distinction, this like all our portfolios are non-recourse to the long performance including credit losses but as well as prepayment speeds and yields.

Turning to our second solution harmonium, there is one of secured consumer loans portfolios offered to our partners at Triad. Cycle 750, it has a yield of 5.5 steady higher than that of the service finance portfolios, but a longer term. Again non-recourse to the performance including that of credit losses prepayments and yield.

Finally, our third offering on our solution menu is that a credit card portfolios that we offer to 25 plus U.S. Financial Institutions where we provide manage and advice portfolios on their behalf. All three of these and that particular business as over half of its revenue coming from a managed basis, Jim will speak more in the second.

Surprise to say when you get to Page 11, ECN as an active manager behalf of its partners both in terms of our experience expertise and use of our balance sheet has driven additional growth and incremental value for our three platforms and more importantly, for our 90 plus bank credit unions. More good examples about how we see it operates with its investment platforms, we provide for rapid launch of foundation products, what the heck does that mean? It means in Triad's case that within 90 days, we launched a comprehensive or planning platform, a business that we've been in for over two decades and that is driven the 20% incremental origination growth.

And when you turn to service finance, we create a compliant PACE loan program, a little millions of fifty millions of product. That was an additional loan that Mark want to offer his home improvement dealers. That portfolio was created is now been under contract to a financial institution who is purchasing that portfolio.

Third, we're now beginning to cross market our 1 through 3 solutions to our various banks. We completed two, we take two products and they missed completing three. We're happy that the theory of being able to cross sell is actually becoming a practice.

And finally but at least, the ability use a balance sheet investment grade rating has allowed our partners and service finance Kessler to reach out and grab new origination share and take market share more importantly.

And finally legacy businesses has been historically an important business to us. It is a run off prudent basis. We are providing - these business provide stable cash flows, on stable cash flows and as you know when this capital is harvested, we either reinvest it organically into our three core businesses or we return it to our shareholders that we've done in the past.

I do want to conclude this section that there is not a fourth leg coming. These are our three core investment platforms and our business our only plan is to grow them, redeploy capital within them and return excess capital.

Turning to operating highlights, specifically on Page 14, I simply put Service Finance had a great quarter. And some of the exceptional. I highlight that quarter would be we had now have a $0.5 billion annual funding relationship with a new bank partner that is in place in funding. We have 15 banks in total. We have an additional three banks in credit unions. We've been able to transfer credit union from Triad into the service finance platform, an additional three that are in the due diligence process. And we've had 60% plus growth in originations, our managed book and EBITDA. I think some remark that our $55 million was aggressive. As a target for this year, I think this team will prove it and we're quite proud of market as partners' success in this field. We continue to add approximate 170 dealers a month, so we're comfortable that we're not only getting share but we're servicing our existing client base and we're maintaining our guidance for this business in 2018.

With respect to originations on Page 15, you see the very strong month-over-month growth. As you know this is the Q2 and Q3 are the strongest quarters for Service Finance. Jim?

Jim Nikopoulos

Thank you very much, Steve. If I could turn you to the next two slides, I wanted to cover the manufacturing of the vertical for ECN. I try it at a very strong quarter of originations of $150 million. This represented almost 20% increase year-over-year. Backlog that I have reported from the temporary industry impacting Q1 of the normalizing and working away through. This is resulted in the strong order that we experienced in the second quarter.

We remain on pace for a full year originations guidance of $530 million. Try, it's nearly 60 year focus on providing fine, high quality manufactured housing loans is also leads to steady increase in funding partners. In the first half of 2018, try it out in six new bank/credit union funding partners, the breakdown was three banks and three credit unions in that case.

We started continuous on its manage book, focusing increased penetration on all servicing for the entire portfolio nearing nearly 30% of all pending loans today. A launch of the on-balance sheet or plan program that Steve mentioned earlier has been exceeding our expectations. We get an opportunistic portfolio purchase of 43 million in the second quarter that had it over 150 new dealers to try relationship. And for the quarter end, we're at nearly $65 million with 200 dealers.

The success of this program, that this program is successful in and of itself averaging about 7.5% yield for loan, but it also contributed as Steve mentioned earlier to increase the regions for the core business.

So in short, we're very pleased for the performance of Triad in the second quarter and the efforts for Don and his team contributed to very strong results including over 100% year-over-year growth in EBITDA. As I mentioned, we remain highly competent to try [Technical Difficulty]

Referred to the next slide, Slide 18. I just wanted to cover our newest investment which is in the Kessler Group. As you recall, we announced this strategic investment in the Kessler Group on May 10. And thanks for the outstanding efforts of both the Kessler and ECN team to able to close the transaction at the end of May.

As a reminder, we initially invested $221 million for 80% equity stake in the Kessler Group. Subsequent to that transaction close and as part of the previously announced stock purchase program for senior management, we sold the 4% equity of interest to a member senior management at the same valuation. As a result, ECN's equity investment in the Kessler Group could extend to 76%.

In terms of operating results, we only have one month to report, the month of June and our adjusted operating income before tax for the business was $2.5 million of which ECN represent 1.9 million. I'll note in this area that that does not include that result in June did not include any M&A transaction fees and we expect there in the majority of those fees in the latter half of the year.

I also want to highlight a transaction that was very publicly disclosed in the past few weeks. And that is the transaction under which Walmart's private label general purpose co-branded credit cards moved or in the process of moving from Synchrony Bank to Capital One. This was announced at the end of July. This transaction was very complex obviously add a lot of pieces to it. Kessler Group advise Capital One on the transaction. This is an excellent example for us that we let you know about Kessler role in a complex transaction moving a lot about one party to another, helping Capital One structure new program, new card program for those clients and ensuring the best outcome for the banking partners for the partner itself and for the ultimate customers. Kessler doesn't normally highly their transaction because according to them they operate on behalf of the deal, because once they get a high exposure and Kessler was mentioned it's a good reason why we're raising the preferences in this call. This long standing partnership is going to contribute both upfront feed from the backlog moves to Capital One to the process of being negotiated as fee and is for that is for next year. And it also allow for a ten year annuity program for based on any receivables of that program over the next ten years.

So this is it, actually example the transaction and also contributes to not only upfront fees but the 70% plus of multi-year contracted revenue streams of the business that Steve discussed on his slide.

So at the end day, we expect to be accretive as we announced earlier to our net income per share and it will contribute approximately in 2018. And as I previously mentioned, we expect performance to be weighted for the fourth quarter [Technical Difficulty] M&A transactions.

[Technical Difficulty] to the next few slides of our, what we're calling our legacy business is really Aviation. Let me start with the rail slide on Slide 20. As we've previously stated and as good towards the capital, we remain highly focused on prudent line down of these legacy businesses in order to release capital that can be redeployed into our three core businesses or return to shareholders. To this end there were no new real origination in the second quarter and we do not expect any origination volume during the second half of the year.

EBITDA improved on a sequential basin to a small portfolio sale that we completed in the normal course during the quarter. That generated just another million dollars since Syndication income. So during the process, we will continue to remain focused on the operations and orderly wind down to the real business.

By now turn you to Slide 21 dealing with the aviation. We've been very pleased with the wind-down efforts of the aviation book in quarter. We've been highly focused on and it achieved great results in the second quarter. Our average earning assets for the quarter reduced to $389 million, down from $645 million in Q2 of 2017. This included the SIP special sale to global aircraft in the quarter for growth proceeds $70 million.

Sales activity year-to-date including the second quarter of the tracking well ahead of our plan and our pipeline for the remainder of 2018 remains robust. As a result, please update that we are now reviving our yearend forecast for the portfolio of aviation earning assets from the $420 million previously communicated to our new year-end target of $250 million to $300 million of earning assets. As we look back to the start of the wind-down which we initially announced in the fourth quarter of 2015, we have brought the book down by over $600 million and released over $200 million of equity which we deployed into more profitable business segments.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Grier.

Grier Colter

Thanks, Jim. So turning to Page 23 and first looking at our consolidated operating highlights. Managed and advised portfolios increased to $28.1 billion primarily because of our investment in the case the group completed in Q2 and also due to portfolio originations and service financing Triad.

Originations for the quarter were $505 million versus $349 million in the prior quarter and $379 million versus Q2 2017 on a pro forma basis reflecting exceptional quarters from our service finance and Triad businesses and a historically strong quarter seasonally. Adjusted EPS was $0.04 including the results from one month of our Kessler Group investment before the contribution from Kessler and the impact of the SIB, EPS was still $0.04 and in line with our original guidance.

Turning to Page 24. We have provided a summary of our balance sheet. Total assets loss versus the prior quarter reflecting our investment the Kessler Group and accordingly our leverage increased as we drew from our senior line to fund this transaction as well as the substantial issuer bit. Total finance also increase compared to Q1 due to the temporary warehousing of home improvement loan the service finance additional 4 plan loans the Triad and the addition of a short duration senior loan to finance a portfolio of credit card receivables.

Shareholders' equity has declined in the quarter due to share repurchases made under our recently completed SIB of approximately C$115 million.

On Page 25, a summary of our income statement as shown. Please note we have reorganized our income statements better reflect our current business model with a focus on portfolio and origination services, portfolio management services and portfolio advisory services line items. We will no longer present our income and a net interest margin format Portfolio origination and management services income were both up significantly versus prior quarter due to strong performance both the service finance and Triad and the inclusion of one month of Kessler results.

Portfolio advisory service revenue represents one month of results from our investment in Kessler. Interest income in that net rental revenue which is primarily from our rail and aviation businesses was consistent with prior quarter. Operating expenses were higher primarily as a result of the addition of Kessler Group operating results and in prior quarters as we move to Page 27, we provided the expense detail by business segment.

So on Page 27, as expected our corporate operating expenses remain elevated as a result of M&A activity and we remain on track to meet our previously disclosed cost reductions as we now wind-down the M&A process. Moving to the chart at the bottom of the Page, similar to prior quarters we have shown a base corporate line which represents targeted ongoing corporate costs of $20 million to $21 million. 390,000 represents corporate costs that will be reduced over the next two quarters and appear in SG&A expenses currently.

Finally, the 42 million costs at the bottom of the chart represents amount they were expensive as part of business acquisition costs in connection with Kessler and represent legal accounting and travel expenses. I also know that we remain committed to reducing the size of our senior credit line from $2.2 billion to $1.5 billion by the end of the third quarter resulting in reduced standby fees and previously disclosed savings of approximately $2.4 million annual basis and also 500,000 in annual savings with regards to commitment fees.

And I conclude my comments at this time, I'll turn back to the Operator for Q&A.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Geoffrey Kwan of RBC Capital Markets.

Geoffrey Kwan

Hi. Good afternoon. Just on the Capital One, Wal-Mart transaction are you able to provide any even ballpark numbers on what it might impact on terms of the EPS, I know it's not going to be an event for this year but more next year and then also do is are there other opportunities in that relationship to try and grow it beyond what they're inheriting and any sort of others in a broader activity in the sector that that might benefit Kessler?

Jim Nikopoulos

Yeah thanks so - we can't talk about the specifics of the fee arrangement, that being said there will be a component of an upfront fee, basis point fee based on the receivables that I can transfer it over mid next year and then on the forward globe business Kessler would continue to help advise as I see the program on go forward basis so recognize and - basis point fee and outstanding receivables over the next 10 years. Could they have forecasts of what they think yes any receivables will be what they'll actually be depends on what occurs but they're very bullish on it. We will as we update guidance for 2019 behalf the businesses just make sure that we capture are the benefit of the program as we report our as for as end the year.

In terms of a go forward basis and one of the strengths of the Kessler Group is their ability to work on the deal their knowledge of deal flow all on the steps of transaction they know every deal that's happening before it happened and they represent a magnitude of partners and magnitude of retailers, magnitude of banks on all these transactions. So one of the reasons why they are gun shy about announcing themselves with an advisor on one transaction is attentive represent the other side of the next transaction. So we think there's a lot of deal flow the top in the marketplace we're bullish there they're actively involved on many files this one being a very big one as but this is a perfect example of the type of transaction that they do a lot of through the course of the year.

Geoffrey Kwan

Thanks for that. Helpful. So better.

Steven Hudson

Hey Geoff, it's Steve. I would just add to it consistent with past year's management will be providing 2019 guidance on the third quarter call which is slated for early November. But I think you'll see the impact of the Wal-Mart transaction we provide the guidance for 2019 at that time.

Geoffrey Kwan

Okay. Perfect. And the second question is on the Service Finance and the project, you mentioned earlier but doesn't take warehouses and not sorry don't want to warehouse was there something specific about them why they weren't kind of according to your allocation matrix using finding partners?

Steven Hudson

Yes. On the pace product in particular just that was sold is under contract and institutional investor who wrote that paper and provided a very attractive return to us. On the solar as you know we have a bank partner that's in the separate funds for that and it's proceeding along as planned we now have had interest from other partners for the solar paper who are going to participate in that fund to and I think will increase the returns to service finance as a result. As you know solar has a longer duration than non-solar paper so it's going as planned I would call it the pace stuff is an institutional product and very attractive returns and that is being sold as we speak. So it will be gone at the end of the third quarter, other would world of will continue to region on behalf of that investor, Geoff and the solar what we've got in the same timeframe.

It's incumbent upon us that we use our balance sheet when prudent that we'll be able to expand the type of products that Service Finance can offer and we only use our balance sheet when we're highly confident that there is a home for those assets. And that's what we've demonstrated with these two particular products.

Geoffrey Kwan

Okay. Thanks for that and just last question I had when you talked about the winding down of the rail business does have any implications from the credit rating perspective because initially with the spin-off that was one of the things when you're planning to keep the rail with to keep that trust may credit rating or is it the current business makes what kind of tied to those agencies?

Grier Colter

Hi, Geoff, it's Grier. I will jump in here so as you know this is a balancing act and of course we look to the increase cash flow generation of the businesses as well balance so this is all well thought out in advance and there's no issue in that regard. Keep in mind also the leverage is coming down quite a lot of the do this.

Geoffrey Kwan

Okay. Perfect. Thank you.

Paul Holden

Thank you, good afternoon. So want to go back to the on balance sheet finance and the first on the home improvement loan Steve you've already talked a little bit about. I guess what I want to understand is the economics while they sit on your balance and then also any kind of credit for risk or other risks you may be taking in that window other on your balance sheet?

Steven Hudson

The two components the pace loans are the state prove product new asset as a loan that ranks senior to that of the mortgage it's a unique product it actually forms a tax link filing and there's almost no chance of credit there is zero chance a credit loss because of where ranks on the capital structure at home. During the period that we are queuing of that so we have an institutional investor the accumulation is hedged into interest rate changes so we're not make it on interest rate exposure and we have an agreement with respect to how the purchase price is calculated with a been situational buyer so the bases that were originating at the base they're buying in there were hedging any movement on that basis during the whole period.

The same applies to the solar that we are hedging in the book on the basis which we buy in the basis which we sell. And again as I mentioned to just both of these were conducted after doing a lot of due diligence with the origination credit methodology behind the see and discussions and agreements with the buyers of paper.

Paul Holden

Okay. So in other words, you're very comfortable that your expected returns are locked in?

Steven Hudson

Correct. Though those returns just are will be add or higher than the traditional home improvement business.

Paul Holden

Okay. Good. And then you also buy or funded a very small credit card portfolio transaction quarter just want to understand that a little bit better maybe the rationale behind it and the expected ratio on per book?

Jim Nikopoulos

Yeah so it's Jim here. I'll now - as we were moving through the Kessler transaction an opportunity came up for us to the operative to mystically find a small portfolio that was for sale that book is run off most the book runs off over the next two to three years that's not big nature of our business on the go forward basis. But that partnership for us opened up some of additional relationships and I was in addition to the kind of return on the portfolio basis under which we undertook that investment but on a go forward basis the managing the originating the advising side of Kessler were on focus for me.

Paul Holden

Okay.

Steven Hudson

I think Paul to add back into that as we get into the next quarter you will see that we have expanded the buyers of the fixed income paper including credit card books into institutional investors by that I mean life insurance and fixed income funds and we think that's an important kind of grow factor in the company yet we are very, very supportive of our banks and credit unions. But we are going to continue to diversify the base is buyers of this type of paper.

So the paper is going to an institutional investor who wants long and I call the paper the same things happening with credit card manager when introducing new partners and a credit cards want to own it where we can manage an advice and structure in their behalf and in this case we able to help facilitate their entry into the marketplace in exchange for becoming a partner for managing and advising. But it's not our core business to use our balance sheet it's used to strategically when we need to launch new institutional investors.

Paul Holden

I understand. Okay. Next question is related to the aviation book, looks like something has changed that has large you to sell assets more rapidly than I thought previously thought the positive wondering what that changes in the marketplace and based on the math it sounds like you expect another $50 million to $75 million to be sold the second half of the year maybe can confirm my math is right?

Steven Hudson

Yes. So the sales record in the second quarter the Global's if you're remember quarter two ago you announced that we get back some Global's as a result of a less see that win through a bankruptcy process so we claim those Global's and moved rapidly to sell them those assets as you know are global they're high quality assets there's a bend in the market in the marketplace for business chats and because of the nature of them these are big ticket aircraft. So moving those for the help move the needle down further than we expected because when we first put out or forecast in the last year we don't expect bankruptcy to occur great news as we got in there quickly we reclaimed them quickly we brought them back to Toronto quickly and we put them on a program to get them sold and happy to report that the sales team did a phenomenal job finding those at the right hands.

Our focus obviously with the wind-down as much as far as sell some aircraft we have to reify them or put them on one solution is not really part of our core focus so having done that in finding optimistic buyers there's a big basis for that. So just to your second question you're right on the last call we guided to having about $420 million of earning assets kind of at the end of the year our pipeline looks strong we got some sales activity as we go some assets on under alliance that were currently negotiating so we'd expect the number to be close to be $75 to $20 million end of the year.

So we think that's great I could use to our group aviation group I'm extremely proud of their contributions over the past quarter really over the past couple years moving a lot of assets out from maybe aviation release this demand is capital. Because on these a typical events 65% so on equity and knows every step would be to be redeployed into these three profitable businesses as a great welcome.

Paul Holden

And then in terms of the redeployment of Capital, it sounds like the tone you have this quarter is a little bit different the last quarter. Last quarter you kind of said you can't contemplate all opportunities including potential acquisitions out sounds like you pulled back on that is my impression of your own correct and sort of what's changed in your thinking if I am right?

Jim Nikopoulos

Maybe with to all of start own like way pick up but we are still looking for tuck in deals with in our three core businesses but there was a rumor floating around that we're going to add a fourth business line to you ECN, so I want to hit that they only have and so that's not going to happen that we are still looking in for tuck and deals within our three core businesses. I think like Grier speak to…

Steven Hudson

Look I would say that we've got there's sufficient liquidity to support the organic growth of our businesses and look at other capital allocation alternatives as you probably know we have filed another NCID's so we have plumbing in place and that tool and consistent with our strategy will continue to look about an option but no formal commitments but will continue to be careful capital allocators as we've been over the last two years.

Grier Colter

I would say the stock at $3.53 and it looks very attractive.

Paul Holden

Understood. Thanks for your time. That's all the questions I had.

Vincent Caintic

Hey, thanks. Good afternoon, guys. Two questions first on service finance. So good growth trend seems like both you and your direct competitor have shown pretty good growth here on the revenue side, if you could update us on the pipeline in the conversations you're having with the manufacturer relationships and also the progress you're having on the penetration rates with the contractors at the existing relationships you have?

Grier Colter

Yeah. Thanks, Vincent. We don't publicly announce I'm sure that that competitor that you mention is on the call. We don't typically name names but we have large we have landed exclusive for a very large home improvement manufacturer and distributor. Greater than the size of that, but don't expect that to roll out in any meaningful way till late this year most likely in 2019. So we are now we Mark and his team are continue to have significant win in the marketplace.

With respect to existing dealers we're still going through and pulling in dealers at 170 months under existing programs so it continues to be a story of taking share but as well as organic growth and with respect to the competitor you mentioned yes we both do home improvements and obviously they've had a very successful IPO but I would comment to you that our model is different in that we have a lot more revenue for measuring fees and our banking relationships are very, very clear. They are non-recourse with respect to credit losses prepayment our deal make them stand their whole loan sales or full stop. Congratulations on their IPO.

Vincent Caintic

Great. Yeah now we don't have the word to get the valuations aligned there in terms of the multiple with you with your competitor but I think that that's great color. So next question on the Kessler Group, so as an expert in the affinity card space if you can kind of give us an overview maybe of the pipeline it seems like there's a lot of competition amongst the if any card players so between the retailers and the banks, maybe if you could outline the size of the opportunity you're looking at and how you see the environment playing out with this competition in the space?

Steven Hudson

So I will not first be an expert in the Canadian space that's Mr. Kessler and yeah people of Kessler Group. That being said we are seem a lot of activity across the board there are certain not. Thank you as far as in with you obviously read a lot about this. But there's a lot of banks that are looking to grow their own branded cards there's a bunch of other banks that are looking to partner, and co-branded and it really is a bit of a hodgepodge of quote but we would say and the good news about something like a Kessler is you remember the beginning of the slide presentation we talked about relationship with banks, relationship with issuers and a relationship with partners.

That's a strong across all those boards having established the first affinity credit card and that was over 6000 part of programs, a lot of credibility in the marketplace. And those partner programs and the partnership relationships are so strong that when that partner's looking to augment the program, is to do a program, move a program, restructure program. The good news is that life cycle with Kessler continues for all those transactions. So obviously the pipeline there appears to be strong at the same time bank interests on the increase in their own receivables under the bank brands are also very strong and again Kessler strong relationship with those banking partners the product managers, C-Suites and put them up front center across all those.

So we really believe they have a unique model where unlike a traditional banking relationship where you come in and it represented a give up tend on a transaction of buy and sell. Kessler we're going to look for the life cycle of transaction and their corresponding fee structure take a lot of their fees under kind of long term annuity programs really tell a part of the other bank we're in for the long haul or where the promise is a long term the better not that so.

Vincent Caintic

Great. That's very helpful. Thanks very much, guys.

Mario Mendonca

Good afternoon. If we could go back to the balance sheet stuff the growth in the finance receivables. On the manufactured housing my sense there with the floor times that you were going to add you're going to lend to some dealers over time and this would gradually get to you I think it was pretty what the target was $65 million or $100 million or something like that?

Grier Colter

Yeah Mario $65 million at the end of the year.

Mario Mendonca

So if you added $43 billion or so billion and one quarter but it doesn't sound like it was to individual dealers, it sounds like it was one big deal. Could you just describe how that happened because it's different from the way I understood this tax?

Grier Colter

Yes so the transaction that generated $43 million portfolio purchase actually was area or plan facilities with 150 dealers. And so the benefit of this transaction for us to for right one the fore plan own in the itself with the 7.5% yield and zero credit losses historically as compelling or compelling is the new the other relationships that were established with these dealers that would not mention some of the growth. We've already seeing those dealers refer business to try at and will continue to track that because our ultimate goal is to do fore plan Mario to get the benefit of the good for us for the origination of the loans as opposed to the product in and of itself.

Mario Mendonca

So were these dealers all new to try at?

Grier Colter

But the vast majority of them were new.

Mario Mendonca

And just or perfectly clear. The seller was the seller like a bank or credit union with a bank or credit union a bank or credit in that was in the syndicate?

Grier Colter

Yes and no one it was a financial player, it's not a current funding partner.

Mario Mendonca

So under no circumstances this a loan that was somehow or series of loans that were put back to Triad from someone in the in the syndicate?

Grier Colter

No. This is the just being opportunistic to look for opportunities to tuck-in portfolio buys. And we continue to look for opportunities whether it's on the core manufactured on the four plants side Mario.

Mario Mendonca

Okay. And then on service finance and the fairly significant increase there in financials Steve both again. I just want to be clear that we're not talking about loans in any way that are being put back to service finance or anyone like I want to be on the nature of these loans because although I think you would suggest that this is consistent with your strategy, it is different from how I understood this ECN would operate so is there anything special about these loans being put back from any of …?

Steven Hudson

To me these are all new loans or net loans being back from any one of our banks to the personal loans, as I mentioned the last call or the call before that Mario we've launched a base product pays loans are approved by the state of California and Florida they are senior to that of a mortgage they are longer and duration. So when duration makes them not of interest to a bank so we have been accumulating both ways loans on behalf of institutional investor and we are completing our first saleable pays loans to have institutional investors. As we speak this afternoon.

But with respect to the solar loans which are new loans not loans being put back by anyone then mentioned before there was a longer duration their interest they are one of our banks a spoken two of them who since then we've had other banks and one life and that would like to participate in that as well and we are in the midst of closing that sale.

Mario Mendonca

Okay. So the solar loans and that's where I was going to go next they're not automatically transferred to that one bank you referred to in the past?

Steven Hudson

We do selves or loans last year 12% of our origination were solar loans and we do sell them through our core banks. We have one bank meticulous that would like more solar because they have a need for longer duration and higher yield and we are forming a specific pool for them in addition to selling solar through to our existing banks.

Mario Mendonca

Okay. And then...

Steven Hudson

Since our bank expressed interest and arrived at a term sheet we had other institutions expressed interest in the long duration solar.

Mario Mendonca

Okay. And then space loans how material is going to be how what proportion of the $355 million in originations where the space loans?

Steven Hudson

Is longer average anywhere from $4 million to $5 million a month?

Mario Mendonca

And then what I'm getting at is the increase in the financial receivables was fairly significant this quarter. So of the 350 …

Steven Hudson

We've been underwriting, we've been space loans now for three quarters now. So it's been averaging about $4 million to $5 million per month. We have a buyer for those space at $50 million, we are now $54 million we're executing on that sale specific. Going forward think of $4 million to $5 million to as a run rate and that any situation will buy the go forward flow as well.

Mario Mendonca

Okay. So maybe that to put this to just wrap it all up because this describes the balance sheet is not something that I expected I think by the nature of the questions you're getting there probably a few of us that didn't see it coming. How much larger do you expect the balance as the finances as it belongs to get and I'm not interested in what's going on with and I'm just talking the three core verticals?

Steven Hudson

Well the service finance book will shrink because going forward the pace will be sold on the flow basis and solo or shrink so think of surface service finance having $75 million of outstanding maximum.

Mario Mendonca

And then Triad, $65 million make sense there also you told us?

Jim Nikopoulos

Yeah we put that forecast at the beginning of year where nicely ahead of it will continue the if look at a few new digital dealers as they come on through the course of the year Mario but we was as we did earlier in towards the expect a big increase in that this year. And then going forward are plenty purposes as Steve mentioned forecast will continue to provide updates on things like fore plan for that business every year.

Mario Mendonca

Thanks very much.

Grier Colter

And I would just add one comment which is all of these three categories are driving the core growth in our loan origination sales the 6% plus of the service finance and the 20% at the Triad.

Mario Mendonca

Got it. Thank you.

Brenna Phelan

Hi. Good evening. And so I just wanted to start on the aviation asset sale, is that come out of your inventory and the charge-off of $4.6 million does that relate to the carrying value of the $70 million of proceeds you received?

Grier Colter

Yes. So combination obviously the largest example I gave with Global's one of them was with an inventory coming off the bankruptcy that we discussed earlier so it's a really combination Brenna at the end of the day obviously we focus on the complete wind-down the if things are in inventory really going to move those quicker that being said even the early in assets as we could do with the wind-down will be opportunistic. So we don't distinguish, but we are looking for opportunities on all of the assets whether they're earning our inventory because I think our primary focus is a pretty wind-down a strategy. So every quarter that combination will change but it will tend to be from both inventory and from but mostly from earning assets.

Brenna Phelan

So can I think of the $4.6 million charged-off from your allowance as relating to that some of the inventory product sale?

Grier Colter

Yeah. First given a larger tech in nature that's fair.

Brenna Phelan

Gotten. On the Kessler Group the sale of the non-controlling interest do you still expect to solve the remaining question to get to the 10% sale or is that finished now?

Grier Colter

Now we've talked about 10% or so we're having calls a transaction and actually being extremely busy a customer with the Wal-Mart the almost everything we will still we're still talking to senior members of both and so I would expect 10% over short well to be the senior management as we promised on.

Brenna Phelan

Okay. And

Grier Colter

Report obviously that's the case because that impacts obviously being in fact as you see of the earnings of the entire company that were all report on as well.

Brenna Phelan

Right. Okay. And then moving on to service finance would these pace loans that are currently on balance sheet when they are sold with the origination management fee yields be similar to the rest of your portfolio are these higher or lower as you move into potentially more institutional buyers are you pricing your management see the same?

Jim Nikopoulos

Right. So that they will be sold that and our margins slightly above our traditional went from a margin.

Brenna Phelan

And say management fees?

Jim Nikopoulos

Yeah it the longer duration assets over the term you'll have the same management fees these are in essence, these are - there are 9 to 12 year duration loans. So you will get the same economics as you would in home improvement when you look at both the origination and management.

Brenna Phelan

Okay. And then last one form me, can you just give us your thoughts on GreenSky the next partnership that was announced earlier this week. Is this something you'd be in pursuing concussed for help out with that?

Jim Nikopoulos

No I what we don't understand more that was in the press release. We don't use the credit card rails to originate transactions as you know we originate through bricks and sell them directly to the bank so it's not a method of origination that we have chosen and that's by design. So I can't comment I would say that the Kessler relationship has helped us by opening up banks who currently manage credit card portfolios that we are now in due diligence with they have them by their service finance or triad portfolios so that's been the big opportunity.

Brenna Phelan

So my understanding was that the partnership allows merchants that accept and next to offer GreenSky financing options at the point of sale. So that they're not necessarily using credit card rails either rail?

Jim Nikopoulos

We do not use credit card rails or credit card issuers or merchants at all full stop.

Brenna Phelan

Okay. And thank you.

Jaeme Gloyn

Yeah. Thanks. As I want to go back to the balance in questioning. The increase I guess isn't necessarily a surprise to me but the I guess the pace of the increases a little bit quicker you did speak about increasing and you the balance sheet for Triad for plant financing and also around and then also in Kessler around the other risk based marketing segment and I was I guess supposedly supposed to be a growth channel as well. So I guess the break there the question is what expect the breakdown to be of that sort of 250 to 300 in finance receivables among the three segments?

Steven Hudson

Yes. So I think I commented on the service finance that. Going forward the pace project will be sold through to the institutional buyer so that'll be I would call it effectively or maybe got $5 million, $10 million the monthly flow but it's been minimums. And solar won't be in that $25 million to $50 million range once you get the initial portfolio sold which is being sold was big. Should you do have some dealer data so-called service financed I mentioned earlier to Mario's question, no more than $75 million.

Jaeme Gloyn

On a run rate?

Steven Hudson

Yeah. On balance sheet one point in time. When you look at the growth we've got at the after relate the on balance sheet to the overall origination grow. The overall origination growth is over 6% year-over-year. So you need to be able to provide some balance sheet that supports or drives that origination growth and that's what we've done.

Jaeme Gloyn

Right. And then Triad $65 million for now growing from that base to what would you think maybe by the end of 2019 and then same question for cash flow?

Steven Hudson

Yes. So as a relief to the 2019 not sure for 2018, we still have a - have we launched in January so that applications are in the queue and I will reviewing now dealers going on especially new relationships that are reported to us. I don't have a number if there's - what they expect by the end of year but it will be higher than what $65 million today is obviously with that they purchase that opportunity that we source those sort of expected we're not don't look at not as aggressively as we did year-over-year. That being said if it makes sense we'll take on a new dealer.

As relates to 2019, our specific experience over the lot of next few months entertain what we're going to do for 2019 obviously important for me is that those dealers who signed up in the four plant lines we've expanded our we've been very join this originations. Is that continues will be to continue to go on it and grow it because it makes good business sense.

As relates to Kessler that with an opportunistic portfolio buy in run up is going to run up over the next 12, 24 months. That's not us that's not the nature of our business I don't see that continuing on a go forward basis. Is that okay here.

Jaeme Gloyn

Okay. So what exactly is the plan for the risk based marketing then and the capital that you would expect to put up in that segment to drive growth. What's the plan there?

Steven Hudson

So for 2018, we going through aggressive growth as we speak our press news, the Point Capital for those programs is from the business itself right the business is generating cash, the average program for Capital is you've got the average only there is for a three month marketing campaign so the payback tends to have in very quickly on those programs and historically just reduce some capital obviously right to fund those. We see and expect in the funds their own programs going forward we expect the same thing. What we've told our partners I guess there is your growth is stronger than expected which is good news we're there to help to financials programs. But for all intents and purposes if you think what 2018 for example you really are going through strong growth we would expect that all in finance internally through their own capital.

Jaeme Gloyn

Okay. Understood. And then just in aggregate what would be the data of answer if any on interest receivables?

Steven Hudson

Yeah. So it's like a three to one Jaeme.

Jaeme Gloyn

Okay. Great. And last one for me just around the Air Bus settlement. A couple of weeks ago or maybe a few months ago now can you comment on what that means potentially for your helicopters there exposed to the same issues around potentially timing for settlement and magnitude of that so element?

Jim Nikopoulos

Thanks, Jaeme, it's Jim here. So obvious we are actively involved in that file can't be too much about it obviously because we're in litigation for the claim an anterior core and that's going through its queue. An important event that happened in quarter was the delivery of origin final fact report that we viewed as which kind of line there are reasons and recommendations for the crash. We say favorably so we hope that into the combination of verification that we can have that result because so we took the reserve against those assets which we are put in to do tends to be exact indication of timing on when this will get settled or what is sort of currently or through it. We certainly hope that we do so actually but I can't I'm fortunate given the uncertainty of this do to your decision of exactly when that will occur. That being said as developments happen all continued updating but again we're pleased with the findings of the report in terms of the strength of our claim.

Jaeme Gloyn

Correct. Okay. Thank you.

Tom MacKinnon

Yes. Thanks very much. Good afternoon. Question with respect to the corporate segment, the interest expense one of our quarter-over- quarter, maybe elaborate a little bit on what's driving that and how that with then comes down as you kind of illiterate before that reiterated before to credit facilities coming down well I think that deductions but credit facilities by the end of the third quarter so I'm not sure if this is temporary jump up in terms of corporate expenses but maybe you can …?

Grier Colter

Sure, Tom. It's Grier. So you're right the plan is to restructure credit facility and bring the size down and I think I would earlier to stand by for from commitments which will come down by about $2.5 million at $2.4 million I guess annually on the standby fees and the upfront commitments but $0.5 million so I get about $3 million a year in savings. With regards to interest costs so when we originally did our plan for 2018, you're for we - we did not have cash there in our plan we also did not have a substantial issuer bid in our plan and accordingly our capital structure would reflect that.

So fast forward from that plan I think we said it would be in around $100 million or $150 million and draws on your line. So past four we've done the same that's wish we had that we've executed our investment in the Kessler Group and accordingly our draws are much higher now that they're more nearly 500 more in the investments we put in to balance sheet our opportunistically it's help organically grow these businesses and you end up with a number about 500. So according to the interest loss of 500 and I would expect that will continue as this was kind of capital structure is that help?

Tom MacKinnon

Yeah. Okay. So I think we just kind of look for this rate and then where do we end up getting there is the benefit of the drawdown in the credit facility where does that comes - that comes in corporate?

Grier Colter

The benefit of the draw-downs I'm not sure but understand the question?

Tom MacKinnon

No, that the benefit of the reduction in the credit facility. Where did you that I mean we've got two think, we got one thing driving interest costs up and then we got another thing that bring them back down. So I'm just a little bit confused as your interest expense in corporate you said adjusting agreement there?

Grier Colter

Yeah so that - they will go through the corporate segment that's right or go through the exact same line item so interest cost expect to stay very close to what it is now that already being generate cash will be other opportunities but all of the things we will be pretty close to our around now or looking years to bring the facility down in size which will take down standby in the Canadian same line item

Tom MacKinnon

So standby fees and commitment fees are in the interest expense line right?

Grier Colter

That's correct.

Tom MacKinnon

So it should we expect interest expense in corporate to stay around the same level or should they start to come down as a result of the reduction in size of the credit facility?

Grier Colter

Well firstly I would say that the customer acquisition wasn't done until the end of May just be it was done halfway through April. So Q2 is not really representative of a run rate quarter anyway on interest expense. Q3 will be more representative which the again I think the draw as above $500 million right now multiplied by your live or plus once 7 years the drawing rate. When we restructure this with the facility at the end of Q3 the ongoing standby fees will be reduced by $2.5 million annually and then the up fronts will go down accordingly. But it all goes through our line on that basis when we get to Q3 and we introduce our guidance for next year will reflect all that and hopefully give you a clearer picture but those other pieces moving around.

Tom MacKinnon

Okay. And then one final thing with respect I mean we can we can sort of with respect to you've got some revisions with respect to aviation in terms of the assets at the end of the year but if we were looking at just rail final next year. Is it just kind of stay around the same or just modestly down I mean you calling this a legacy business but the earnings I guess even if we took out the originations don't the average earning asset seem to be generally flat quarter-over-quarter so if this is the legacy business as Triad is running down very, very slowly?

Grier Colter

Yeah we've like I said we are Tom if you look into the marketplace and every couple of orders we test the market with the indications we've been doing that since we got into the real business and it's just a way for us to appetite for leases those syndication sales activities every couple more years generate a good returns for us and supplement the interesting cover for the business. So we're going to look opportunistically at opportunities in the marketplace of the I'm told there are opportunities to continue to move relative says we'll continue to do that in the interim they are there are books there are at generally in different terms. I look for us to be to be more aggressive on that indication front put forward.

Tom MacKinnon

But in terms of average earning assets have failed that we expect those things just to sort of run pretty steady through next year well?

Grier Colter

Yes we stayed as and Steve I think it's fair to say quarter-to-quarter, it didn't move much but year-over-year or 18 months it's moved a lot of this down 60%. So to Jim's point we look for opportunities and sell substantial parts of the portfolio but we're not running to do it it's a great portfolio it's got investment grade paper behind it forms nicely stable cash flow and we will sell those portfolio when we get the right bid. But it will be chunky Tom but it will it will get sold out on our terms.

Tom MacKinnon

And if you didn't sell it we deceive the average earning assets relatively flat through next year?

Grier Colter

Yeah but that's not the plan, Tom.

Tom MacKinnon

All right. Thanks.

