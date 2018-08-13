The Ultra Flawed Buffett Indicator

We examine what is right and what is wrong with this indicator.

The Warren Buffett indicator. A ratio of US stock market capitalization to US GDP. When one of the most legendary investors has an indicator attached to his name, markets pay attention.

The eight best stock-market indicators are all flashing warning lights — some yellow, others a shade or two closer to red — and the takeaway is that returns are looking pretty grim over the next decade, according to Mark Hulbert, a longtime MarketWatcher and founder of the Hulbert Financial Digest. “Of course, it is impossible to say that there aren’t other indicators with even better long-term records than these eight,” Hulbert wrote in a piece for the Wall Street Journal. “But I’m not aware of any.” One of those measures, in particular, has popped up on investor radars lately, and that’s the “Buffett indicator.” The Berkshire boss called it “the best single measure of where valuations stand at any given moment.” If historical patterns hold true, a thrashing could be in store for complacent investors. Put simply, the indicator is the total market cap of all U.S. stocks relative to the country’s GDP. When it’s in the 70% to 80% range, it’s time to throw cash at the market. When it moves well above 100%, it’s time to lean toward risk-off.

At near 126% this indicator stands in crimson red territory.

The history of this also shows that a low value is likely to be a better buying point than a higher ratio. We examined the assumptions and fundamentals behind this and give our findings below.

Fact 1: A price to sales ratio by another name

GDP is a revenue proxy. While a flawed indicator in its own right, GDP at a country level is commensurate with revenue for a company. By using a ratio that includes GDP as the denominator and the market capitalization of all companies as the numerator, we have essentially taken a price to sales ratio at the country level. Don't get us wrong, this ratio has its merits and we have used it recently to initiate a short. But let's not make the Warren Buffett indicator something that it is not. As we delve further though, we see that there are a few more problems that severely hamper the usability of this.

Fact 2: Makes explicit assumption that margins will mean revert

Buffett's indicator by being a price to sales proxy, makes the assumption that profit margins will mean revert over time. While that may be true on very long timelines, the timing and extent of that reversion puts this indicator into question. The key reason is that labor's share of GDP has been declining for decades and anyone playing the mean-reversion game here has definitely lost the wager.

So if operating margins trend higher over time, the maximum and minimum values of the Buffett indicator will likely do the same.

Fact 3: Makes explicit assumption that tax rates remain constant over long periods

Beyond the operating margins, the final pie available for shareholders is heavily dependent on tax rates. The recent tax cuts have translated more pre-tax dollar profits into after tax profits for investors. The Buffett indicator obviously does not compensate for that. Is there an "average tax rate" over the long run? We don't know and neither does the indicator.

Fact 4: Listing on an exchange has nothing to do with country's GDP

To prove this point, we will look at the rather neutral Switzerland.

Source: The Economist

If Buffett's indicator calls US overvalued, he would be outright shorting Switzerland. But when we look at the components of iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (EWL), we get an idea of why this indicator could and often does take a dive off the deep end.

Source: iShares EWL

The top 3 listed firms are extremely global in nature. Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) is particularly instructive. With 2017 sales of close to 90 billion CHF, it is a global powerhouse listed in Switzerland. What were its sales within Switzerland?

Source: Statista.com

1.26 billion CHF. That is correct. Nestle's sales within Switzerland could be rounded down to 1% of its total global sales. Why then would we expect Nestle's market capitalization or by extension market capitalization of all Swiss listed stocks to have absolutely anything to do with Switzerland's GDP? The same logic applies herein the US. With multiple global technology firms leading the US stock market, correlation with the US GDP should likely decrease over time.

Source: Wikipedia.org

Fact 5: There is no adjustment for cross/dual listing

As the markets have gotten more globalized, multiple firms choose to list on more than one exchange. The way these indicators are run, there is no adjustment for this fact. Unilever (UL) for example is listed in multiple places and likely plays havoc with Warren Buffett's indicator when applied to Trinidad & Tobago (TTSE).

Source: Wikipedia.org

Source: World Bank

Source: Bloomberg.com

Here in the US, NYSE documents that most globally cross-listed/dual listed companies choose NYSE as their home.

Source: NYSE

As more firms get a global reach, a second listing is really not out of the question for a significant percentage of them. This will continue to distort this metric in US and abroad.

Conclusion

There are further flaws with this metric including that it makes no adjustment for debt or cash being carried by all stocks and also for the fluctuation of private equity to public stock market values. While we have great respect for the man's investing acumen, we think the indicator bearing his name is probably not much to write home about. Even using his logic of "throwing money at the market" when the ratio is sub 80% would have investors stuck in a sideways market between 1970 and 1980 when the indicator finally bottomed close to 30%. The indicator might appear to "work" ultimately when we have a bear market due a to recession, but by itself, it likely says nothing significant at this point.

Of course, if people insist on buying this market only when the ratio is sub 100%, we could try and convince Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), Facebook (FB) and Google (GOOG) to list on the Zurich stock exchange. That should send Buffett indicator to sub 100% for the US and get the Switzerland ratio to a cool 700% of GDP. Definitely in shortable territory!

For more analysis such as this, alongside real-time alerts to sell insurance (puts) to panicked investors and lottery tickets (calls) to euphoric investors, please consider a subscription to our marketplace service Wheel Of Fortune.

About "Wheel Of Fortune"

Wheel of Fortune is a leading and comprehensive marketplace service dedicated to picking the best risk-adjusted opportunities in stocks, bonds, ETFs, and CEFs. We look for securities from an income and capital appreciation standpoint and focus primarily on managing risk in trades. We use options frequently to minimize risk and enhance returns.

We invite readers to have a closer look at our investment strategy and our best current picks.

Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

If you enjoyed this article, please scroll up and click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles. If you did not like this article, please read it again, change your mind and then click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.