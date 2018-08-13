A 3.8% Dividend Yield? It's Still Not Hanmi Time

The facts have changed and I am changing my advice, the stock is a buy at around $22.50 per share at a PE of 12 and a 4.25% dividend yield.

YTD 2Q 2018, rising interest rates are squeezing the net interest margin, noninterest income is down due to lower gains on sale and noninterest expense is up from increased compensation.

Is the stock still a buy at $25.45 per share; equivalent to 1.45x book, a PE of 14.5 and a dividend yield of 3.77%?

In April, 2018, when we last checked in on Hanmi Bank (NASDAQ: HAFC) my Seeking Alpha article with the catchy title “Hanmi Financial: Compounding Shareholder Value Plus Growing Dividends” concluded with this advice:

With patience, the weak Q1 2018 quarter may offer an entry point at a reasonable 1.50x book, a PE of about 15, and an indicated 3.70% dividend yield.

Now we’re half-way through 2018 and the stock closed at $25.45 per share on August 10; equivalent to about 1.45x book, a PE of 14.5 and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Is it time to buy or have the facts changed?

A Handle on Hanmi

Founded in 1982 to serve Los Angeles’ Korean-American community, HAFC is a $5.4 billion-asset bank serving “multi-ethnic communities” through 40 full-service branches and 9 loan production offices in California, Texas, Illinois, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Colorado, Washington and Georgia. The bank specializes in real estate, commercial, SBA and trade finance lending to small and middle market businesses.

SOURCE: investors.hanmi.com

HAFC is not a “bare-bones” bank. The bank offers a competitive suite of retail and business technology services including online and mobile banking with Bill Pay and eStatement features, merchant card, tax payment, remote deposit and ACH services, etc.

Historically, other than a stumble related to the Great Recession beginning in 2008, there are few banks of any size that can match HFAC’s sustained growth in net interest income, EPS, dividends per share, loans and deposits. From 2013 through 2017, HAFC grew loans and deposits at remarkable annual average rates of 18.4% and 14.7%, respectively. A caveat is that well-timed acquisitions helped boost this growth rate. Even more remarkable is the stunning 54.6% CAGR for dividends per share since 2013 - and this growth in dividends was accompanied by a moderate 47.1% dividend payout ratio in 2017.

A possible Achilles Heel is ironically what was the bank’s greatest strength as a smaller institution, its focus on a loyal Korean-America or more generally Asian-American clientele. There are approximately 1.8 million Korean-Americans in the US. While Asian-Americans are the fastest-growing racial or ethnic group, totaling about 20.4 million, and could be considered a sizable addressable market, that population is not monolithic and includes ethnic groups as diverse as Japanese-Americans and Indian-Americas. It is an open question as to whether a “Korean-American” bank will have any relevance to the larger Asian-American population. Another issue is that approximately 46% of the bank’s customers have been with the bank more than 10 years. This is excellent customer retention, but it also suggests that many second-generation Korean-Americans have moved to the suburbs, “gone mainstream,” and now bank with Wells (NYSE: WFC), Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) or Chase (NYSE: JPM).

For the time being, as the bank’s latest planned acquisition indicates, management is maintaining and strengthening its ethnic community strategy.

Hot on Texas: The Southwest National Bank Acquisition

On May 21, 2018, HAFC announced that it was acquiring $411.0 million-asset SWNB Bancorp, Inc. (“SWNB”), a privately-held bank holding company for Southwestern National Bank, headquartered in Houston, Texas for approximately $76.7 million.

SOURCE: wikipedia.org

As of March 31, 2018, SWNB had a $261.0 million loan portfolio, $347.0 million in deposits and six branches located in predominantly Asian-American communities in Houston, Dallas and Austin, Texas. C.G. Kum, President and CEO of Hanmi had this to say about the transaction in the Press Release:

This transaction will bolster our footprint in attractive Texas banking markets and is expected to be accretive to earnings per share in 2019 and beyond. SWNB has a strong portfolio of assets with an excellent credit profile along with an attractive deposit base. In addition, with a loan-to-deposit ratio of 75%, SWNB brings over $100 million in excess liquidity that we plan to deploy into new loans as we grow and scale the Hanmi franchise. This transaction is an important milestone for Hanmi and a great opportunity to build on our track record of successful M&A transactions which have enhanced shareholder value.

Upon closing of the transaction, HAFC will have approximately $5.7 billion in assets, $4.7 billion in loans and $4.7 billion in deposits. Management noted the following benefits:

Increases bank’s operations and market share and in high-growth Texas markets

Majority of customer base has ties to Chinese, Vietnamese and Indian-American communities

$200.0 million excess liquidity (75% loan/deposit ratio) supports HAFC’s loan originations

2.2% accretive to 2019 EPS

IRR expected to be in excess of 20%

“Stretch” target of 100% year-end 2018 loan/deposit ratio produces 2019 EPS accretion of 4.4% and reduces tangible book value earn-back period to about 2 years

Anticipated ease of integration with little to no business disruption to SWNB’s customer base

The transaction is expected to close late in the third quarter of 2018. The SWNB acquisition is logical as it increases market share in the growing Texas economy while continuing HAFC’s ethnic community strategy and providing an accretive financial boost in what, as we will explore in the next section, looks to be a challenging earnings environment for 2018 and 2019.

The Rising Rate Squeeze

Many pundits opine that a gradually rising rate environment is optimal for bank earnings, but that is not true for all banks. Many U.S. community banks, HAFC included, have balance sheets that would look very familiar to a 1980’s S&L executive, with the very positive exception of having higher percentages of core deposits. When rates rise, these banks earnings suffer as their net interest margins decline and gains on the sale of loans and securities evaporate. Following is a table that illustrates what has happened to HAFC’s earnings sequentially from 1Q to 2Q 2018 and year-over-year from YTD 2Q 2017 to YTD 2Q 2018.

One way a community bank with an old school thrift-like balance sheet suffers from rising rates is through a declining net interest margin as interest-bearing liabilities re-price faster than interest-earning assets; the “squeeze.” As might be expected from a bank with a growing loan portfolio in a rising rate environment, interest income has been rising. In the first yellow band in the table above, there was a 4.1% increase 1Q 2018 to 2Q 2018 and a strong 12.8% increase YTD 2Q 2017 to YTD 2Q 2018. In the second yellow band, however, it is clear that interest expense has been rising even faster, 20.2% sequentially and an amazing 58.1% over the prior period. Net interest income did increase both sequentially and over the prior period, but this was due to the lower base level for the increase in interest expense. The changes in the net interest margin for the comparable six-month periods illustrate the “squeeze;” the average net interest margin declined 20 bps from 3.85% YTD 2Q 2017 to 3.65% YTD 2Q 2018. If we focus on quarter-end numbers, the yield on interest-earning assets was 4.57% at 2Q 2017 and had increased 5 bps to 4.57% at 2Q 2018. The rate on interest-bearing liabilities, however, increased 38 bps over the same quarter-end periods.

In HAFC’s case, as core deposits shifted away in search of higher yields, management turned to other, more expensive funding sources. Demand, money market and savings deposits dropped $121.9 million or 7.5% to $1.5 billion at 2Q 2018 from $1.6 billion at 2Q 2017. The gap caused by the decline in core deposits plus funding for loan portfolio growth was filled by increases in borrowings, up $194.1 million or 970.3% and CDs, up $233.7 million or 17.7%. In addition, the bank’s leverage increased as average equity/assets fell 32 bps from 11.16% at the end of 2Q 2017 to 10.85% at the end of 2Q 2018.

A second way rising rates can negatively impact the earnings of a community bank is through making loan and securities sales less profitable. HAFC’s SBA loan sales were down $13.3 million or 23.6% to $38.3 million YTD 2Q 2018 from $52.0 million YTD 2Q 2017. In the first light purple row in the table above, gains on the sale of these loans fell $1.3 million or 30.9% over the same period. For 2Q 2018, sequential SBA loan sales were essentially flat to 1Q 2018 at about $19.0 million and gain on sales stabilized at about $1.4 million for the quarter, a decline of only $40,000 or 2.8% from 1Q 2018.

HAFC’s securities sales, consisting primarily of mortgage-backed and other government securities, were down $21.4 million or 68.4% to $31.3 million YTD 2Q 2018 from $52.7 million YTD 2Q 2017. In the second light purple row in the table above, YTD 2Q 2018 there were losses of $361,000 on the sale of these securities compared to $1.2 million in gains for YTD 2Q 2017, producing a $1.6 million hit to noninterest income. For 2Q 2018, sequential securities sales declined $12.6 million or 134.0% to $9.4 million compared to $22.0 million 1Q 2018, but the sale of higher-yielding securities resulted in a small $67,000 gain for 2Q 2018 compared to a loss of $428,000 for 1Q 2018.

Due to the decline in gains from the sale of loans and securities, noninterest income declined $4.9 million or 29.0% to $12.0 million YTD 2Q 2018 from $16.9 million YTD 2Q 2017, wiping out the $4.1 million or 4.8% increase in net interest income after the loan loss provision for the same period. A $3.0 million increase in salary and benefits YTD 2Q 2018 - partly the result of a well-intentioned increase in HAFC’s minimum wage to $15 per hour which affected about 100 employees - helped boost noninterest expense $3.1 million or 5.5% to $59.3 million YTD 2Q 2018 compared to $56.2 million YTD 2Q 2017. Although sequentially for 1Q and 2Q 2018, noninterest expense was again under control with a de minimus decline of $247,000 or 0.8% between the quarters, the YTD increase in noninterest expense reduced HAFC’s YTD 2Q 2018 net income before taxes $3.9 million or 8.5% below YTD 2Q 2017.

As with so many companies in the 2017 tax year, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 came to the rescue with a $6.0 million or 34.3% reduction in income tax expense, boosting YTD 2Q 2018 net income by $2.2 million or 7.7% to $30.4 million from $28.2 million YTD 2Q 2017.

Taxes aside, will management be able to overcome the headwinds they face to show a pre-tax income gain for the full year 2017 to 2018 comparison? The sequential quarterly progress from 1Q 2018 to 2Q 2018 consists mostly of a very slight gain in net interest income, a lower provision for loan and lease losses and lower noninterest expense. Considering the full year’s prospective results, it seems unlikely that incremental operating improvements here and there - or the pro rata accretion from the SWNB acquisition - will be enough for 2018 pre-tax income to exceed that of 2017. Finally, what did the market think of the HAFC’s YTD 2Q 2018 earnings and prospects for the rest of 2018?

HAFC data by YCharts

The first break in the graph above occurs after the 1Q 2018 earnings release while the second occurs after the 2Q 2018 earnings release. To use an old phrase, the market puked on those results.

Some Statistics

HAFC management runs a very tight ship and may yet pull a rabbit out of its collective hat. When reviewing the comparison in the table below, however, it’s important to realize that 2017’s income before taxes was up 7.2% and that net income was down 2.4% from 2016 due solely to an adjustment required by the impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. In other words, the comparison makes YTD 2Q 2018 look a little better than it actually deserves.

YTD 2Q 2018, it would be fair to say that performance is worse than 2017 with rising interest rates applying the “squeeze” to the net interest margin, lower noninterest income due to declining gains on sale and the impact of increased salaries and benefits on noninterest expense apparent in the higher efficiency ratio. Asset quality remains excellent and the bank is well-capitalized, but management has let leverage drift up a bit to help offset the headwinds.

The Golden Watch

On June 15, 2018, the bank announced that CEO C.G. Kum would be retiring in May of 2019. The retirement appears to have been planned as Mr. Kum will be about 64 at the time of his separation from the bank. Kum was brought on board in 2013 to put the bank back on track after the difficult period from 2008 through 2012 - largely coinciding with the Great Recession - under former CEO Jay S. Yoo. Kum’s leadership has largely brought the bank back to its tradition of operational excellence. HAFC also promoted COO Bonnie Lee to President to help facilitate the transition and provide continuity in executing the bank’s strategy. The Board of Directors has commenced an executive search to find Kum’s successor.

Conclusion

In April I wrote:

I am a buyer at $26 per share, 1.50x book, a PE of about 15, and an indicated 3.70% dividend yield. At that price I am very comfortable with this management and its ability to compound shareholder value over the unfashionably long investment horizon of 3 to 5 years.

Unfortunately, it won’t be exactly the entire current leadership team running HAFC for the next 3 to 5 years.

To provide some context for HAFC’s value proposition, here is a comparison with a few other Asian- American Banks, all larger than HAFC.

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC) and Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ: CATY) are in a different league; strong performers selling at 16.0x PEs and 2.00x tangible book multiples with enough size to have a larger analyst and active portfolio manager following. Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOPE) is the underperformer of the group, still trying to overcome the collective weaknesses of the banks combined beginning in 2011 to create the institution.

Here is how these banks have performed against each other and the Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF over the past five years.

HOPE data by YCharts

HAFC's stock was on its way to a stellar five-year period until the beginning of 2017.

Paraphrasing the quote often incorrectly attributed to renowned economist John Maynard Keynes, with 2Q 2018 earnings, the facts have changed and I am changing my advice. I am lowering my price target for buying the stock as the current price does not completely reflect how difficult the back half of 2018 will be for HAFC. While net income and EPS will increase from 2017 to 2018, the increase will result from a lower effective tax rate, not a fundamental improvement in the bank’s operations. There probably will not be a recovery in earnings in 2018 that will send income before taxes rocketing past that achieved in 2017.

At some point HAFC is going to be just too cheap to not buy, but there is no hurry. There is some evidence that real estate is slowing and that would have a significant negative impact on the bank. There is also the uncertainty imposed by a lame-duck CEO and the ongoing search for a successor.

How cheap is cheap? The graph below provides some circumstantial evidence of a valuation floor at a PE of 12 and about 1.30x tangible book.

HAFC Price to Tangible Book Value data by YCharts

At the risk of following HAFC down a rabbit hole, the downside to the current price of $25.45 per share is probably around $22.50 per share at a PE of 12 and a 4.25% dividend yield where the stock will be a buy. Contrary to my advice in April, wait for a better price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.