Realty Income Should Do This Before It Is Too Late

Realty Income is today presented with an opportunity to generate substantial value to shareholders.

The problem with Realty Income (O) is that it has become so large with its +$16 billion market cap that it is increasingly challenging to "move the needle".

On one hand, size and scale is an advantage as it allows for greater risk mitigation through diversification and better access to capital, but on the other hand, it makes it harder and harder to grow through new acquisitions.

Rather than buying new properties in the private market, we suggest Realty Income to have a look at what could be done in the public market. To be more specific, we believe that one of its close peers, Spirit Realty (SRC), is deeply underpriced and could be an attractive acquisition target for the "Monthly Dividend Company."

While Realty Income trades at over 18x FFO today, Spirit is priced at just 12x FFO despite owning a portfolio that is similar in quality coupled with a clean balance sheet. The reason for the deep discount appears to be past missteps of the management in capital allocations, but following the recent spin-off of its problem properties, Spirit is off to a fresh start with only the highest-quality properties left.

We believe that this could be a unique opportunity for Realty Income to bank on a mispriced net lease portfolio at a deep discount to what could be achieved in private markets.

More Similar Than Different

Comparing the portfolios and balance sheets of both companies, we find similarities at many levels:

1 - Both companies share many of the same top tenants

Looking at the top tenants, it is clear that Realty Income and Spirit follow a very similar investment strategy - targeting comparable properties. Among the top 20 tenants, we find that both companies share many of the same tenants including Walgreens (WBA), Dollar General (DG), CVS (CVS), Circle K, BJ's (BJRI), Home Depot (HD) and many other directly comparable retailers.

The fact that both companies have the same largest tenant, Walgreens, and share 6 out of their top 20 tenants proves that the assets are very similar in nature. One advantage of Spirit as compared to Realty Income here appears to be a stronger diversification with lesser exposure to its top tenants.

The tenant credit profile is also fairly comparable at 43% for Spirit and 56% for Realty. Moreover, the top 5 tenants of Spirit have a weighted average BBB credit rating.

2 - Both companies focus on service and other internet-resilient segments

On top of sharing many of the same tenants, both companies share exposure to very similar industries. The focus is put on service and other internet-resistant retail segments including convenience stores, quick service restaurants, drug stores, fitness, movie theaters, entertainment, and so on. We have often argued that this is one of the key reasons why Realty Income is such a low-risk company, and this applies to Spirit as well.

3 - Balance sheet quality is comparable

The balance sheet ratios are not any worse than peers Realty Income as well as National Retail (NNN). Opposite of that, the ratios appear strong in comparison, and we expect Spirit to soon get a credit upgrade.

Conclusion: The assets and capital structure share great similarities and, as such, Spirit's portfolio would be an easy integration for Realty Income.

The Opportunity for Realty Income (And Spirit)

Despite being comparable companies operating in the same industry, the valuation differential between them remains massive.

Realty Income sells today at over 18x FFO and could issue new shares at that price to buy out Spirit which currently trades at just 12x FFO. In an all-stock transaction, the deal could be accretive to shareholders on day 1. Essentially, Realty Income would issue shares that trade at a much higher price to buy shares backed by higher FFO per share and profit from this difference.

Realty Income did exactly that when it acquired American Realty Capital for $1.93 billion in 2012, and the results back then where phenomenal to shareholders:

It resulted in 17% FFO growth per share in a single year. It also allowed a massive bump in annual dividends as evidenced by the below chart:

With Spirit Realty, we are talking about a $3.7 billion acquisition, so this would "move the needle" for even the massive Realty Income.

In addition to boosting per share growth, this transaction would improve the overall diversification of Realty Income's portfolio - making it even safer than it already is. The transaction could be highly beneficial to Realty Income's shareholders who would see their income rise and their shares appreciate.

Two Ways to Play This

Given that both companies would be set to benefit from this deal, there are really two options here:

Go LONG the shares of Realty Income. Go LONG the shares of Spirit Realty.

The one which benefits the most will ultimately depend on the terms of the potential deal. We think that the decision in which to invest depends on one's risk profile and return objectives.

Spirit is much smaller and has a poorer track record - making it a riskier proposal than Realty income. On the other hand, it also trades at a massive discount despite owning comparable assets - making it potentially more rewarding. We consider both options relatively attractive, but as high yield seeking investors, we invest in Spirit Realty at High Yield Landlord.

The shares come with a 8.6% dividend yield which fits well with the 8% income target of our "HYPO" Portfolio. It is expected that the dividend will be reduced in the coming quarters due to the recent spin off, but the yield is expected to remain well above its peers, including Realty Income.

Final Thoughts

With increasing M&A transactions in the REIT field in 2018, we are positioning our portfolio to benefit from this trend. We recently also added Lexington (LXP) to our HYPO Portfolio, another REIT which we think could get acquired in the coming quarters - potentially leading to a quick gain to us.

Spirit is a bargain today and is a STRONG BUY for higher-risk seeking investors, while Realty income is a lower-risk alternative for more conservative investors. Both are set to benefit from this potential transaction, and therefore we would like to see it happen.

That said, this is all speculation, and we have no "insider information" on any deal. We just believe that it could make sense and seek to profit from the situation.

