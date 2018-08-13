3 Things In Biotech, August 13: Rare Disease Approvals And Other Forward Momentum

Welcome to another edition of "3 Things In Biotech," a daily digest dedicated to helping you keep pace with the fast-moving world of pharmaceutical and biotechnology research.

Alnylam clears the finish in amyloidosis

Company: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY)

Therapy: Patisiran

Disease: Transthyretin-related (TTR) amyloidosis

News: ALNY announced that the FDA has granted approval for patisiran (branded Onpattro) for the treatment of hereditary TTR amyloidosis, based on findings from the phase 3 APOLLO study that demonstrated a clear benefit in the various symptoms of amyloidosis in patients.

Looking forward: This kicks off the competition between ALNY and Ionis (IONS), which had its gene therapy inotersen approved last month. Certainly, being the first approved should be a boon for IONS in terms of market position, but there is the lingering concern of thrombocytopenia, which we'll need to see the impact of in the real world setting. This should be an interesting fight, but I think both companies stand to be successful in this space.

Buy, sell, or hold? Alnylam has a lot of interesting irons in the fire, though right now its market valuation is running hot. It still has serious potential for this to be the beginning of a building a juggernaut, but that is a long-term proposition. Don't buy in expecting a short-term gain, in my opinion.

Amicus gets an early approval in Fabry disease

Company: Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) and partner GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

Therapy: Migalastat

Disease: Fabry disease

News: FOLD announced that the FDA has granted accelerated approval to its "precision oral" medicine migalastat (branded Galafold) for the treatment of Fabry disease in adults. As with all accelerated approvals, this is based on highly promising early data, which is subject to confirmation in a larger trial. In this case, FOLD is conducting a phase 4 trial to assess the real-world safety and efficacy of Galafold as confirmation.

Looking forward: With this, FOLD stands to lay claim to a market with very little competition, although the disease is rare (estimated incidence of 1 in 80,000). This means that the overall market for this drug is fairly small, and with the increased scrutiny on drug prices in the public sphere, it's going to be interesting to see how FOLD reacts to this approval.

Buy, sell, or hold? Amicus sits at a sizable market cap, near $3 billion at the time of writing. I'm skeptical that it's going to be able to leverage this approval into sales that justify this market cap, let alone growth in corporate value itself. So I would continue to be cautious about jumping in feet-first here, in spite of the positive development.

Gemphire flounders in a NASH study

Company: Gemphire Therapeutics (GEMP) and partner Pfizer (PFE)

Therapy: Gemcabene

Disease: Non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH)

News: GEMP announced that the data safety monitoring board at Emory University has recommended that the phase 2a trial investigating Gemcabene in pediatric patients with NASH be terminated due to unforeseen problems. As it turns out, the first three patients in the study actually had an increase in their liver fat content, along with elevations in liver function enzymes, possibly indicating liver damage.

Looking forward: At this time it seems to be hurdles all the way down for GEMP, which is working to lift a clinical hold on Gemcabene in a phase 2 trial for NASH. So it comes to pass that GEMP is facing considerable scrutiny and uncertainty with respect to its flagship program, which doesn't give me much confidence for its long-term success.

Buy, sell, or hold? This is one to definitely avoid for now. Too much uncertainty.

