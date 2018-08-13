Dividend Sensei's Portfolio Update 47: Overcoming Adversity And Soaring To New Heights

This week there are 28 great undervalued high-yield stocks worth buying, as well as 24 fast growing dividend aristocrats and kings trading at fair value or better.

I hope my personal story can serve as an inspiration to my readers and show that overcoming adversity to achieve financial success and happiness is possible.

Thanks to the support of my family, dog, and most of all the Seeking Alpha community, I've managed to rise from the ashes like a phoenix and achieve incredible success.

It's the two-year anniversary of my coming home to Minnesota after a disastrous five years that destroyed my: finances, confidence, and marriage.

Note that due to reader requests I've decided to break up my weekly portfolio updates into three parts: commentary, economic update, portfolio summary, stats, & watch lists. This is to avoid excessively long articles and maximize the utility to my readers.

This week's commentary explains how to build a safe high-yield retirement portfolio including 10 World Class Blue Chips To Get Your Started.

The economic update explains why you should ignore the media's obsession with overblown crises and focus on America's strong economic fundamentals (which are at a seven-month high).

Introduction

First, let me be very clear that this is my personal portfolio tailored to my specific financial situation, risk profile, time horizon, and personality traits. I am not recommending anyone mirror this portfolio. My situation is that I'm about to turn 32 but consider this portfolio an income-focused retirement one (though in a taxable account so I can use modest amounts of margin).

I'm also working full-time (self-employed) and thus able to continually add to this portfolio. I do not plan to actually tap the portfolio's income stream for 14 to 20 years, when I plan to move my family (and help support my parents) to the promised land of my people (retired dividend investors): Coastal Florida.

What this portfolio can be used for is investing ideas; however, this portfolio includes high-, low-, as well as medium-risk stocks, so it's up to each individual to do their own individual research and decide which, if any, of my holdings are right for you.

For a detailed explanation of my methodology, please read my introductory article to the EDDGE (Eternal Daily Dividend Growth Experiment) 4.0 portfolio. However, keep in mind that the portfolio is not static, and both it and the underlying investment strategy will evolve and adapt over time. This is because a changing world, new knowledge, and more experience will cause me to fine-tune it over coming years and decades to maximize my income and total returns.

Also note that this is a highly sector concentrated portfolio. That's because I received my professional training working at The Motley Fool's energy desk, specializing in midstream MLPs (and also lots of renewable energy YieldCos). Thus, my comfort with these high-yield and very fast growing industries. Since moving to Seeking Alpha (and becoming head researcher for Simply Safe Dividends), I've branched out into covering all industries (I look at about 200 companies per year in detail).

The bottom line is that researching dividend stocks are both my greatest passion and my profession. Thus, you should only use these updates as sources of ideas, but not mirror them exactly unless your risk profile/time horizon/goals very closely match my own.

Note that this experiment has certain preliminary performance targets (subject to change):

Break even within 4 years.

Match the market within 5 years.

Beat the market within 7 years (on an unlevered basis).

Beat smart beta ETFs that have historically outperformed the S&P 500 (like ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL)) within 9 years.

Beat all ETFs or smart beta ETFs (like Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ)) within 10 years.

In case the portfolio fails to hit these targets, then I'll consider adapting it to add what is outperforming it. That means switching to an alternative plan, which tentatively looks like this:

25% QQQ (Nasdaq ETF, which I consider a superior index to the S&P 500)

25% SCHD (Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF, which is also superior to the S&P 500)

10% non-dividend stocks (such as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), and Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B))

5% into bond CEF Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (GOF) - only form of bond exposure I plan on right now

35% individual dividend growth stocks (focused on maximizing long-term total return potential via my top 10 to 15 ideas)

Why care about total returns at all if income is your goal? Because over the long term if you can achieve greater total returns over time then a far larger more growth oriented portfolio can ultimately be converted into a higher-yielding retirement portfolio that yields greater total income.

Book/Audio Book Recommendation

I recently discovered and am now listening to a wonderful audio book that I think is a great resource for income investors: "Get Rich with Dividends: A Proven System for Earning Double-Digit Returns" by Marc Lichtenfeld. Marc is the Oxford Club's Chief Income Strategist and the Founder and Senior Editor of The Oxford Income Letter.

While his 10/11/12 income strategy isn't perfect (no strategy is), I consider this book/audio book to be a great overview of the power of income investing. It's also a potentially rich source of great investing strategy ideas for my readers. It also includes a good primer on preferred stock and conservative option writing income strategies.

Thank You For Making The Last Two Years Such An Epic Turnaround

This week is the two-year anniversary of the end of what I call my "five years of tribulation". This was the worst time of my life that began with my wife and I losing our first child to miscarriage. That kicked off a hellish period in which we would lose a total of five children to miscarriage/stillbirth and plunged us both into depression severe enough to contemplate suicide.

If that weren't bad enough, our families soon experienced a series of crises that stretched us all to the breaking point, psychologically and financially. That included:

my having to be medically retired from Army medicine due to injury

frequent job losses

car accidents (and associated medical bills)

cancer/other medical issues (and associated medical bills)

grinding poverty (literally couldn't afford to eat for a month, and had all utilities to home turned off)

Not surprisingly, the emotional toil all this took on us led to my marriage coming under massive stress, and ultimately my wife and her family ended up blaming me for most of our troubles (including stress causing the deaths of our five children). Since we were living in Alabama at the time to be near my wife's family, I lacked my own support structure, especially family or friends. Only the love of my dogs got me through this troubled time when I felt like a failure as a: father, husband, and human being.

Two years ago when my marriage finally came to its disastrous conclusion, I left Alabama to return home to Minnesota (where I was raised) to be near my family. I came here with no job, $50,000 in divorce debt (divorce judge was my ex-wife's Uncle so I got screwed) and no portfolio (ex-wife got that and the house in the divorce). I literally had nothing but the love of my family, my 6 pound Chorkie "puppy", and a stubborn entrepreneurial zeal to rebuild my American dream. So I started writing for Seeking Alpha with only modest hopes of helping as many people as possible achieve their financial dreams through the proven income and wealth building power of dividend growth investing.

I would have been happy to eke out a modest $1,000 to $2,000 per month income from my writing, considering it a labor of love and a privilege to be able to spend my life researching my greatest passion. Thanks to having to learn to live on a shoestring budget, such small income, when combined with my modest VA disability benefits (and free VA healthcare), would have been enough to live frugally but comfortably for the rest of my days.

However, through a strong work ethic (80+ hour weeks) and most of all being embraced by the Seeking Alpha community, I've managed to achieve success as an investment writer beyond my wildest dreams. In two years, I've managed to publish 430 SA articles and grow my followership to over 30,000 people.

What's more, my income from writing on this site alone has smashed my most optimistic dreams (over $5,000 per month the last three months). In addition, the rapid growth in my following and the high-quality of my work (three different mutual fund/hedge fund managers have told me I'm one of the most talented analysts they've ever met) led to an expansion of my writing empire. First with a joint venture with the Adam Mesh Trading group to launch DividendSensei.com. I also became the lead researcher for Simply Safe Dividends, where I analyze about 200 companies per year and also write numerous detailed investing guides covering every aspect of retirement, income investing, and taxes.

While highly variable from month to month, thanks to effectively leveraging my writing into a small business (I love being my own boss), I'm managing to earn about $120,000 per year doing what I love. And thanks to the blessing of having gone through such misery in the past, both personal, emotional, and financial, I've learned to live happily but very frugally. As a result, my post tax savings rate is about 90%. This has allowed me to:

Pay off 95% of my divorce debt ($2,500 to go)

convert -$50,000 in net worth into $166,500 in two years

build a very large and deeply undervalued high-yield income growth portfolio that is doing very well (up about $11,000 or 7% in the last two weeks).

More importantly, I expect that this growing portfolio will provide my future family all the income we need to live comfortably and eventually allow us to move to Florida where I can write just four days per week (have to keep mind active).

Basically, two years ago, I was the ultimate Millennial cliche: deeply in debt, very low income (technically none when I started) and feeling like I had spent much of the past five years spinning my wheels and getting nowhere. But through hard work, perseverance, an optimistic belief in the American dream, and most of all the support of my family, dog, and my Seeking Alpha followers, I've managed to turn things around in a big way.

Today my net worth is:

In the top 13% for 31-year olds

Top 18% for 32-year olds (turn 32 September 2nd)

Top 40% for all Americans

Top 5.8% of all people in the world

In fact, according to GlobalRichList.com, I'm approximately the 260,323,150th richest person on earth. For context that's enough to:

feed 1,600 Ethiopians for a year

equivalent to the average net wealth of 165 Afghans

pay for 30,054 life saving mosquito nets in Malawi

I'm not telling you all this to brag or claim that I am some kind of modern day Horatio Alger, pulling myself up by the bootstraps to achieve fame and glory all on my own. Rather I wanted to thank everyone on Seeking Alpha (and my family, puppy, the team at DividendSensei.com, and Brian Bollinger at SSD) for helping me to achieve such a remarkable turnaround in terms of emotional happiness, professional success, and financial independence.

But most of all, I wanted to share my story to hopefully provide inspiration to others who are struggling right now. Never give up hope, because it truly is darkest before the dawn, and it doesn't matter how many times you get knocked down, only how many times you get back up.

Buys/Sells This Week

Bought $1,500 of Antero Midstream GP (AMGP) - partial position

Now that my annual spring cleaning is over (and my portfolio consolidation), I'm back to only buying quality, undervalued, high-yield income growth stocks each week.

Plan For The Next Few Weeks

$600 in cash is going into AMGP once more. That's because management is guiding for 62% CAGR payout growth through 2022, which makes this America's fastest growing income stock. More importantly, Antero Midstream's plans for achieving that sensational growth are realistic and purely based on a self funding organic growth plan with projects generating 25% cash yields. For context, that's about double the average cash yield of the average midstream growth project.

And thanks to my concentrated portfolio's very strong success, I have about $1,000 in unlocked margin that I can use as well. That is going into Oasis Midstream Partners (OMP). There are three reasons why this high-yield hyper growth hidden gem of an MLP is my second biggest holding. That's mostly based on management's confidence that its recent success in obtaining third-party contracts and a strong organic growth project backlog means the MLP will be able to achieve:

20% annual distribution growth "beyond 2021" (yield on cost in 2022 is 15.5%)

distribution coverage rising from 1.28 today to 1.5 to 1.7 by the end of 2019 (very low risk payout and potential self funding business model)

very strong balance sheet: leverage ratio 0.9 now, long-term target 2.0 (industry average 4.4)

OMP has been on a tear recently but remains about 35% undervalued right now. So I'm using my modest amount of margin (leverage ratio capped at 25%) to borrow at 3.41% to buy this 7% yielding payout growth superstar and fill out my position (capped at 10% of invested capital).

With EQT Midstream Partners (EQM) and OMP soaring and soon to pass 10% of my portfolio, I'll be directing any future unlocked margin (until yield curve inverts triggering recession prep mode and deleveraging) into Dominion Midstream Partners (DM), about $1,900 next week thanks to a gusher of dividends/distributions rolling in. This will mean effectively quadrupling my position in DM.

That's my smallest position at the moment, but thanks to FERC's recent revised rule change, it's recovering nicely and might exit its liquidity trap by early 2019. That would mean DM would be able to fund its $8 billion in midstream drop downs from Dominion Energy (D) and thanks to its recent IDR reset, return to its former annual payout growth rate of 20%. In fact, even without any drop downs management is confident they can extend their 5% quarterly hikes for a few more quarters (Morningstar estimates up to a year). The worst case scenario for DM, barring continued recovery in its price, is that Dominion ends up buying them out in an all-stock deal. So acquiring DM's 9% yielding units now might become a way to arbitrage into some very discounted Dominion Energy shares should the MLP be bought out by its sponsor. I classify DM as a medium-risk stock due to the potential for a sponsor buyout (effectively a payout cut) and so will be limiting my eventual position to 5% of the portfolio. That way if D ends up buying DM, I'll end up with about an 8% position in the regulated utility with the best long-term dividend growth potential (about 6% over the next decade).

Meanwhile, the plan for my weekly cash is to focus on the lower yielding but fastest growing stocks I own, meaning AMGP for now, and Noble Midstream Partners (NBLX), Antero Midstream Partners (AM), and NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) when that position is full.

Dividend Stock Watchlists

Feedback from readers indicates that a master watchlist or MWL of 300+ stocks is a bit overwhelming. Thus, I'll adapt the MWL into three shorter and hopefully more useful watchlist.

Top 25 low/medium risk high-yield stocks (includes K1 issuing MLPs and LPs)

Top 25 High-yield low/medium risk dividend stocks (no K1s)

Fast Growing Dividend Aristocrats (10+% long-term total return potential)

Note that as a rule (unless otherwise specified), all MLPs issue K1 tax forms. As always, I'll bold the stocks that are at fair value or better and thus potentially worth buying today.

Top 25 Low/Medium Risk High-Yield Dividend Stocks (Includes K1 Issuers)

Ticker Company Target Yield (Fair Value) Current Yield Potential Long-Term Dividend Growth Total Return Potential Sector Industry (PEGI) Pattern Energy Group 6.7% 9.0% 8.3% 17.3% YieldCo Renewable Energy (DM) Dominion Midstream Partners 3.3% 8.8% 14.0% 22.8% MLP Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels (NYSE:GLOP) GasLog Partners 8.8% 8.6% 3.0% 11.6% MLP (no K1) Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels (MRT) MedEquities Realty Trust 7.4% 8.4% 4.6% 13.0% REIT Medical REIT (ANDX) Andeavor Logistics LP 5.9% 8.3% 6.0% 14.3% MLP Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels (HEP) Holly Energy Partners 8.0% 8.1% 2.0% 10.1% MLP Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels (TGE) Tallgrass Energy LP 4.2% 8.0% 7.0% 15.0% Midstream c-Corp (No K1) Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels (SEP) Spectra Energy Partners 6.0% 8.0% 4.0% 12.0% MLP Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels (NYSE:CORR) CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust 8.2% 7.9% 4.0% 11.9% REIT Infrastructure REIT (OTC:TRSWF) Transalta Renewables 4.0% 7.8% 6.0% 13.8% Utility YieldCo (EQM) EQT Midstream Partners 3.6% 7.8% 12.0% 19.8% MLP Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels (NYSE:MAIN) Main Street Capital 8.0% 7.2% 2.0% 9.2% Finance BDC (TERP) TerraForm Power 6.0% 7.1% 6.5% 13.6% YieldCo Renewable Energy (MPW) Medical Properties Trust 6.6% 7.0% 4.4% 11.4% REIT Hospital REIT (NYSE:KIM) Kimco Realty Corp 7.0% 6.9% 4.1% 11.0% REIT Retail REIT (IRM) Iron Mountain 6.0% 6.8% 5.3% 12.1% REIT Storage REIT (NYLD) NRG Yield 6.0% 6.7% 12.0% 18.7% YieldCo Renewable Energy (ETE) Energy Transfer Equity 5.8% 6.7% 13.0% 19.7% MLP Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels (FUN) Cedar Fair 5.5% 6.7% 6.0% 12.7% Consumer Discretionary (Uses K1) Amusement Parks (OMP) Oasis Midstream Partners 5.0% 6.6% 11.0% 17.6% MLP Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels (MPLX) MPLX 4.4% 6.6% 5.6% 12.2% MLP Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels (CNXM) CNX Midstream Partners 5.5% 6.5% 14.0% 20.5% MLP Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels (SHLX) Shell Midstream Partners 3.2% 6.5% 10.0% 16.5% MLP Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels (EPR) EPR Properties 6.1% 6.4% 5.8% 12.2% REIT Specialized REIT (BEP) Brookfield Renewable Partners 5.6% 6.3% 9.0% 15.3% YieldCo (K1) Renewable Energy

(Sources: Gurufocus, FastGraphs, Gordon Dividend Growth Model, Simply Safe Dividends)

Top 25 High-Yield Low/Medium Dividend Growth Stocks (Without K1s)

Ticker Company Target Yield (Fair Value) Current Yield Potential Long-Term Dividend Growth Total Return Potential Sector Industry PEGI Pattern Energy Group 6.7% 9.0% 8.3% 17.3% YieldCo Renewable Energy GLOP GasLog Partners 8.8% 8.6% 3.0% 11.6% MLP (no K1) Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels MRT MedEquities Trust 7.4% 8.4% 4.6% 13.0% REIT Medical REIT TGE Tallgrass Energy LP 4.2% 7.9% 7.0% 14.9% Midstream c-Corp (No K1) Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels CORR CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust 8.2% 7.9% 4.0% 11.9% REIT Infrastructure REIT TRSWF Transalta Renewables 4.0% 7.8% 6.0% 13.8% Utility YieldCo TERP TerraForm Power 6.0% 7.1% 6.5% 13.6% YieldCo Renewable Energy MAIN Main Street Capital 8.0% 7.0% 2.0% 9.0% Finance BDC MPW Medical Properties Trust 6.6% 7.0% 4.4% 11.4% REIT Hospital REIT KIM Kimco Realty Corp 7.0% 6.9% 4.1% 11.0% REIT Retail REIT IRM Iron Mountain 6.0% 6.8% 5.3% 12.1% REIT Storage REIT NYLD NRG Yield 6.0% 6.7% 12.0% 18.7% YieldCo Renewable Energy EPR EPR Properties 6.1% 6.4% 5.8% 12.2% REIT Specialized REIT (NYSE:WPC) W.P. Carey 6.7% 6.3% 3.3% 9.6% REIT Diversified REIT (OTCQX:IMBBY) Imperial Brands 5.6% 6.2% 8.8% 15.0% Consumer Defensive Tobacco (T) AT&T 4.9% 6.2% 5.1% 11.3% Telecom Wireless/Internet (AY) Atlantica Yield 5.6% 6.2% 8.0% 14.2% YieldCo Renewable Energy YieldCo (NYSEMKT:APTS) Preferred Apartment Communities 6.7% 6.0% 7.0% 13.0% REIT Apartment REIT (ENB) Enbridge Inc. 3.5% 6.0% 8.0% 14.0% Midstream c-Corp (No K1) Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels (SKT) Tanger Factory Outlet Centers 4.7% 5.9% 5.3% 11.2% REIT Retail REIT (NYSE:RDS.B) Royal Dutch Shell 7.0% 5.6% 3.0% 8.6% Energy Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels (OTCPK:EMRAF) Emera 4.3% 5.6% 8.0% 13.6% Utility Regulated Utility (NYSE:VTR) Ventas 5.8% 5.5% 4.2% 9.7% REIT Healthcare REIT (PM) Philip Morris International 5.0% 5.5% 5.0% 10.5% Consumer Defensive Tobacco (NYSE:LTC) LTC Properties 6.0% 5.3% 4.0% 9.3% REIT Healthcare REIT

(Sources: Gurufocus, FastGraphs, Gordon Dividend Growth Model, Simply Safe Dividends)

Fast Growing Dividend Aristocrats

Ticker Company Target Yield (Fair Value) Current Yield Potential Long-Term Dividend Growth Total Return Potential Sector Industry (LOW) Lowe's Companies 1.7% 2.0% 19.8% 21.8% Consumer Cyclical Home Improvement Stores (ABBV) AbbVie 3.5% 4.0% 15.2% 19.2% Healthcare Biotechnology (DOV) Dover 2.2% 2.4% 15.0% 17.4% Industrial Diversified Industrials (NASDAQ:CTAS) Cintas 1.1% 0.8% 15.1% 15.9% Industrial Business Services (NYSE:SPGI) S&P Global 1.3% 1.0% 14.7% 15.7% Financial Capital Markets (NASDAQ:ADP) Automatic Data Processing 2.4% 2.0% 13.6% 15.6% Industrial Business Services (NASDAQ:TROW) T. Rowe Price 2.6% 2.4% 12.9% 15.3% Finance Asset Management (NYSE:SHW) Sherwin-Williams 1.1% 0.8% 14.3% 15.1% Basic Materials Specialty Chemicals (LEG) Leggett & Platt 3.0% 3.5% 11.0% 14.5% Consumer Cyclical Furniture (NYSE:BDX) Becton, Dickinson & Company 1.7% 1.2% 13.0% 14.2% Healthcare Medical Equipment (NYSE:SYY) Sysco 3.0% 2.1% 12.0% 14.1% Consumer Defensive Food Distributor (WBA) Walgreens Boots Alliance 1.9% 2.6% 11.1% 13.7% Consumer Defensive Pharmacy (ADM) Archer-Daniels Midland 2.6% 2.7% 11.0% 13.7% Consumer Defensive Farm Products (NYSE:GWW) W.W Grainger 2.0% 1.5% 12.0% 13.5% Industrial Industrial Distribution (APD) Air Products & Chemicals 2.4% 2.8% 10.4% 13.2% Industrial Industrial Gas (ITW) Illinois Tool Works 2.1% 2.9% 10.2% 13.1% Industrial Diversified Industrials (ROP) Roper Technologies 0.6% 0.6% 12.5% 13.1% Industrial Industrial Tech (AOS) A. O. Smith 1.1% 1.3% 11.5% 12.8% Industrial Building Products (MMM) 3M 2.5% 2.7% 9.8% 12.5% Industrial Diversified Industrials (NYSE:VFC) V.F. Corp 2.0% 1.9% 10.5% 12.4% Consumer Cyclical Apparel (NYSE:MKC) McCormick & Company 2.0% 1.7% 10.3% 12.0% Consumer Defensive Food & Beverage (PG) Procter & Gamble 3.1% 3.5% 8.2% 11.7% Consumer Defensive Household & Personal Products (CLX) Clorox 2.7% 2.7% 8.6% 11.3% Consumer Defensive Household & Personal Products (T) AT&T 4.9% 6.2% 5.1% 11.3% Telecom Wireless/Internet (NYSE:BF.B) Brown-Forman 1.4% 1.2% 10.0% 11.2% Consumer Defensive Alcohol (NYSE:MCD) McDonald's 3.1% 2.5% 8.6% 11.1% Consumer Cyclical Restaurants (XOM) Exxon Mobil 3.4% 4.1% 7.0% 11.1% Energy Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels (KO) Coca Cola 3.2% 3.4% 7.7% 11.1% Consumer Defensive Food & Beverage (KMB) Kimberly-Clark 3.1% 3.6% 7.3% 10.9% Consumer Defensive Household & Personal Products (PPG) PPG Industries 1.5% 1.7% 9.0% 10.7% Basic Materials Specialty Chemicals (NYSE:CVX) Chevron 3.9% 3.6% 7.0% 10.6% Energy Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels (NYSE:PNR) Pentair 2.0% 1.6% 9% 10.6% Industrial Water Infrastructure (GPC) Genuine Parts Company 2.7% 2.9% 7.6% 10.5% Industrial Auto Parts (JNJ) Johnson & Johnson 2.8% 2.8% 7.6% 10.4% Healthcare Diversified Medical (PEP) Pepsi 3.0% 3.3% 7.0% 10.3% Consumer Defensive Food & Beverage (NYSE:AFL) Aflac 2.4% 2.2% 8.0% 10.2% Finance Insurance (CL) Colgate-Palmolive 2.4% 2.6% 7.6% 10.2% Consumer Defensive Household & Personal Products (HRL) Hormel Foods 2.0% 2.0% 8.0% 10.0% Consumer Defensive Food & Beverage (MDT) Medtronic 2.2% 2.2% 7.8% 10.0% Healthcare Medical Products (NYSE:TGT) Target 3.3% 3.1% 6.7% 9.8% Consumer Cyclical Retail (NYSE:EMR) Emerson Electric 3.0% 2.6% 7.0% 9.6% Industrial Electrical Components (NYSE:WMT) Walmart 2.7% 2.3% 7.3% 9.6% Consumer Defensive Grocery Stores (NYSE:FRT) Federal Realty Trust 4.0% 3.2% 6.0% 9.2% REIT Retail REIT Average 2.5% 2.5% 10.1% 12.6%

(Sources: Gurufocus, FastGraphs, Gordon Dividend Growth Model, Simply Safe Dividends)

The Portfolio Today

(Source: Morningstar)

Dividend Risk Ratings

Low risk: High dividend safety and predictable growth for 5+ years, max portfolio size 10% (core holding, SWAN candidate).

Medium risk: Dividend safe and potentially growing for next two to three years, max portfolio size 5%.

High risk: Dividend safe and predictable for one year, max portfolio size 2.5% (sole exception is HCLP due to its "special opportunity status")

Safety Outlooks

Negative outlook: Fundamentals of industry and/or company are deteriorating, rising risk of safety downgrade. If it's a turnaround story, the turnaround is unlikely to succeed.

Stable outlook: Fundamentals are stable, or if in turnaround, the management plan seems likely to work. The risk of a safety downgrade is low.

Positive outlook: Fundamentals are strong and rising.

High-Risk Stocks

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) - Stable outlook (WIN revenue diversification plan outlook improving)

Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE:HCLP) - Positive outlook (sensational long-term cash flow growth potential)

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) - Stable outlook (confidence in management executing on turnaround plan)

Medium-Risk Stocks

Pattern Energy Group (PEGI): Will be upgraded when the payout ratio declines under 85% - positive outlook

EPR Properties (EPR): Due to exposure to cinemas (though thriving ones)

Energy Transfer Partners (ETP): - Positive outlook (turnaround is going well and ETE merger would make it low risk stock)

Dominion Midstream Partners (DM) - positive outlook (liquidity trap potentially ending soon, D buyout risk decreasing)

Low-Risk Stocks

Brookfield Property Partners (NYSE:BPY) - Stable outlook

Simon Property Group (SPG) - Stable outlook

Enbridge (ENB) - Stable outlook

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) - Positive outlook

Dominion Energy (D) - Stable outlook

Iron Mountain (IRM) - Stable outlook

Spectra Energy Partners (SEP) - Stable outlook

NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) - Positive outlook

AbbVie (ABBV) - Stable outlook

EQT Midstream Partners (EQM) - Stable outlook

EQT GP Holdings (EQGP) - Stable outlook

MPLX (MPLX) - Stable outlook

Noble Midstream Partners (NBLX) - Stable outlook

Antero Midstream Partners (AM) - Stable outlook

Antero Midstream GP (AMGP) - Stable outlook

CNX Midstream Partners (CNXM) - Stable outlook

Oasis Midstream Partners (OMP) - Stable outlook

QTS Realty (NYSE:QTS): Stable outlook

NRG Yield (NYLD): Stable outlook

My portfolio began with five stocks, all medium- to high-risk, in two sectors. Right now, I'm in 27 stocks, mostly low- to medium-risk, in four sectors. Eventually, I'll expand into all sectors, but for now limited capital must be allocated with care, into the best opportunities you know of. Thus, the stronger focus on the most undervalued income growth opportunities in each week.

Top 10 Income Sources

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

While income diversification is important (in case of a dividend cut), I'm also balancing that with concentrated positions in my highest conviction names.

(Source: Morningstar)

The portfolio has become far more diversified by stock style, especially compared to the early days when it was pretty much 100% small-cap value. That being said, I'm fundamentally a value focused investor and so will always be overweight in that investing style.

(Source: Morningstar)

My portfolio is VERY concentrated in energy, because that's where the best overall opportunities are in terms of: safe yield, fast payout growth, and valuation. Keep in mind that my expertise is in midstream MLPs so I feel very comfortable with this kind of concentration. Meanwhile, I remain heavily exposed to utilities (mostly renewable YieldCos) and REITs. With the exception of HCLP, everything I own has very stable and recession resistant cash flow. So I expect very few, if any, payout cuts during the next recession.

Sector Concentration

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

In the future, I plan to add more utilities to help build up the defensive side of my portfolio. The utilities I'll be buying include:

Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP)

TerraForm Power (TERP)

Atlantica Yield (AY)

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

Note that the five- and 10-year dividend growth figures are artificially low because my tracking software doesn't average in anything that hasn't existed for those time periods. Many of my holdings have IPOed in the last few years and so the one-year growth rate is the most accurate. These figures are purely organic growth rates and assumes no dividend reinvestment.

In the coming months, I expect to boost that significantly thanks to building a 10% stake in AMGP, the fastest growing income stock in America. Market conditions permitting, I'll also build up a 10% stake in NEP, which is likely to grow its payout at 15% annually for the next decade at least. And thanks to building up positions in NBLX (20% growth through 2020, analyst projection 18% through next decade) and AM (30% through 2020 and 22% through 2022), I should be able to keep my dividend growth rate rising over the next year or so.

Projected Portfolio Dividends Over Time

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends) - Note assumes no dividend reinvestment, just organic growth that slows gradually over time (constant holdings)

Even assuming no dividend reinvestment (I do that manually) and that I never sell anything I own (if growth slows and I find better opportunities), this portfolio would become an income powerhouse. And even if I were to not add to the portfolio at all with fresh savings within 20 years, I would have achieved my goal of financial independence.

Over the long term, my goal is about 5% portfolio yield, with about 10% long-term dividend growth over time. In order to maintain that, I may have to recycle some holdings when they no longer meet my needs.

For perspective, the S&P 500 yields 1.8% and its 20-year median annual dividend growth rate has been 6.2%. So, the goal is to about triple the market's yield, with about 4% faster dividend growth. Since 1871, the S&P 500 has generated annual total returns of 9.1%. The market's historical inflation-adjusted total return has been 7.0%. Even assuming no valuation multiple expansion (my deeply undervalued portfolio always remains so), this portfolio should easily be capable of about 15% unlevered total returns over time. Factoring in multiple expansion (already starting to happen) and 25% leverage, the returns could be even greater, potentially north of 20% annualized net levered returns.

Portfolio Statistics

Holdings: 27

Portfolio Size: $209,678 (all-time record high)

Equity: $168,655 (all-time record high)

Remaining Margin Buying Power: $767,819

Margin Used: $41,023

Debt/Equity: 0.24

Leverage Ratio: 23%

Dividends/Margin Interest Ratio: 10.6

Distance To Margin Call (How Much Portfolio Would Need To Fall): 71.0%

Current Margin Rate: 3.41%

Yield: 7.1%

Yield On Cost: 7.4%

Net Yield On Invested Capital: 8.8%

Time Weighted Total Return Since Inception (September 8, 2017): 7.0%

(Source: Interactive Brokers) - note these are all in, levered total returns

It's been a very nice recovery in high-yield stocks. I'm up for the 6th consecutive month, five of which I've beaten the S&P 500. Portfolio now on track to potentially set new all-time monthly return record thanks to new concentrated approach. That's despite using just 1/4th the leverage I had back in December 2017.

Unlevered Total Return Since Inception: 11.3% (early use of excess margin was detrimental) vs. S&P 500 16.8%

Year-to-Date Unlevered Total Return: 8.4% (vs. S&P 500 7.2%, catching up to market)

Annualized 2018 Unlevered Total Return: 16.2%

Unrealized Capital Gains (current holdings): $8,110 (+4.1%)

Cumulative Dividends Received (including accrued dividends): $11,660

Annual Dividends: $14,816

Annual Interest: $1,399

Annual Net Dividends: $13,417

Monthly Average Net Dividends: $1,118

Daily Average Net Dividends (my business empire never sleeps): $36.76

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

Portfolio Beta (volatility relative to S&P 500): 1.24

Projected Long-Term Dividend Growth: 10%

Projected Annual Unlevered Total Return: 15%

Projected Net Levered Annual Total Return: 18% (assuming long-term average leverage of 25%, 3% average margin rate)

Long-Term Net Levered Annual Total Return Goal: 16.0% (on track to beat)

10 Worst-Performing Positions

Stock Loss Cost Basis HCLP -10.5% $15.25 AQN -10.5% $11.10 IRM -6.4% $37.09 BPY -4.8% $20.56 D -4.3% $73.83 PEGI -3.8% $19.51 NBLX -1.8% $49.77 BIP -1.7% $41.39 ENB -1.5% $36.54 AM 0.3% $32.16

(Source: Interactive Brokers)

10 Best-Performing Positions

Stock Gain Cost Basis QTS 28.5% $34.38 CNXM 25.9% $16.42 EPR 20.0% $56.31 OMP 17.5% $20.18 UNIT 16.1% $16.19 SPG 11.9% $155.79 OHI 10.7% $28.04 ETP 10.3% $20.82 MPLX 10.0% $34.53 NEP 6.8% $44.32

(Source: Interactive Brokers)

Bottom Line: A Successful Life Isn't About Avoiding Adversity, It's About Overcoming It

Life is what happens to us while we're making plans. I fully admit that I bear a large amount of responsibility for my 5 years of tribulation. I made a lot of fundamental mistakes, both in terms of my choice of life partner (we had too many contradictory outlooks on important life issues), as well as not ending things sooner.

However, what ultimately matters isn't what bad things happen to you, or what mistakes you make. It's the willingness and ability to learn from our errors and struggles and make better choices in the future that largely determines where we end up in life. And thanks to the great support of my: family, friends, dog, and most of all my Seeking Alpha readers, I'm now on track to achieve all of my long-term life goals.

So from the bottom of my heart, I want to thank everyone at Seeking Alpha (including our great editorial team) for helping to make the last two years the happiest and most successful of my life. Thanks to you I hope that my story of overcoming terrible adversity and poor life choices can be an inspiration to everyone who is struggling with their own: financial, relationship, and emotional turmoil.

Despite what the media may tell you, the American dream isn't dead. It's still very much alive and open to those who have the: drive, perseverance, and willingness to slog through the tough times. Above all, remember the immortal words of Winston Churchill: "If you're going through hell, keep going".

Disclosure: I am/we are long EQM, OMP, NYLD, BPY, ABBV, ETP, BIP, AM, NEP, HCLP, PEGI, SEP, EPR, EQGP, D, CNXM, OHI, MPLX, IRM, QTS, AMGP, UNIT, ENB, SPG, AQN, NBLX, DM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.