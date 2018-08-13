Select Energy: An Excellent Q2; Shares Going Higher; Buy The (Small) Dip

This is a must read article for anyone who wants to understand the psychology behind stock trading.

I have written four articles on Select Energy Services (WTTR) in the past two months. My first article focused on the company and its competitive positioning, wherein I concluded the shares are currently worth $26-33, about double the current share price. My second article focused on why continued significant growth in WTTR's business, particularly in the Permian Basin, is all but assured. My third article focused on short-term trading considerations and the possibility that a large seller was weighing on the shares. My fourth article speculated on the potential for significantly improved revenues and margins in the Q2.

In this, my fifth article, I analyze the just reported quarter and compare the recent trading action in WTTR with its peer group and conclude the shares are likely to rally between 15-20% over the next week or so.

Q2 EARNINGS: I'LL GIVE IT AN A-

WTTR reported Q2 earnings after the close on Thursday and held their earnings conference call on Friday morning.

Revenues of $393.2 million were at the low end of analyst estimates and slightly below consensus of $406.2 million.

Adjusted EBITDA of $68.2 million was at or above the high end of consensus estimates, driven by strong margin improvement.

Margins, a key focus of management's, improved significantly, with adjusted EBITDA margins increasing from 15.8% to 17.3%.

While not the “blowout” that I had speculated as to, it was an excellent quarter nevertheless.

Analyst reaction was generally quite positive. Jim Wicklund of Credit Suisse described the release as “positive” and cited the “impressive margin expansion that overcame slightly lower-than-expected revenue growth.” Kurt Hallead of RBC also described the quarter as positive and headlined his initial report “Operational Beat; Headline Miss”. Thomas Curran of B. Riley titled his piece, “EBITDA Beats Again; Reaffirms It Should Grow Further Over 2H18; Maintain Buy, $24 PT”. Tommy Moll of Stephens reported, “WTTR reported 2Q18 results that were above our/Street estimates on adj. EBITDA, while revenue came in between us/Street[.]”

Only Judson Bailey of Wells Fargo had a slightly puzzling take. He wrote, “WTTR reported adjusted 2Q18 EBITDA of $63MM (excluding transactions costs), which was below our $66MM and slightly below consensus of $64MM.” On that basis he viewed the report as “modestly negative.” The fact is, however, that WTTR reported adjusted EBITDA of $68.2 million and not $63 million. Non-recurring transactions costs were $2.5 million so even if you excluded them you would arrive at $65.7 million in adjusted EBITDA and not $63 million. Also, non-recurring transactions costs are a classic and entirely normal add back to compute adjusted EBITDA and there is really no case to be made otherwise.

As far as I know, each of the above analysts has and continues to rate the shares as some version of buy, outperform or overweight with a price target meaningfully above the current share price.

A WILD TRADING DAY: WHAT’S NEXT

Notwithstanding the almost universally positive analyst reaction, the shares of WTTR had an unpredictably wild trading day on Friday, opening at $14.59 (-6.5%), trading as low as $13.33 (-14.6%), before closing at $14.70 (-5.8%). On the conference call, the RBC analyst expressed surprise at the “tepid” reaction of the shares in response to what he considered a very “solid” earnings report.

Thus, I have decided to begin this article by focusing on what is probably topmost on readers’ minds. If the quarter was so good, why did WTTR shares go down, and what will happen next? As it happens, I have what I believe are some very good answers.

In sum, I believe the shares of WTTR made their low on Friday morning and will bounce by about 15-20% in the very short term.

Why? Because every stock in the peer group bottomed either on the day of the earnings call or shortly before, and the average stock in the peer group has since rallied by an average of 13%. Companies issuing relatively positive outlooks rallied by even more.

DEFINING THE PEER GROUP

First let’s define the peer group. For the purposes of this analysis, the peer group consists of the following ten mid-cap oil service companies, all of them primarily focused on the lower-48 drilling and completions market. These are,

Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN)

C&J Energy (CJ)

Helmerich & Payne (HP)

Nabors Industries (NBR)

Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT)

Keane Group (FRAC)

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI)

ProPetro Holding (PUMP)

RPC Inc. (RES)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI)

The above companies represent almost all of the important, institutionally owned names in the space.

I have excluded the large global companies like Schlumberger (SLB), Halliburton (HAL), Baker Hughes (BHGE) and Weatherford (WFT) because they have a very significant international and offshore presence and their lower-48 drilling and completions segment represents only a relative minority of their business mix.

Notably, I have chosen not to include in this peer group the frac sand companies (SLCA, HCLP, SND, EMES, CVIA). The reality is that these are not so much service companies as product companies and their business model is correspondingly different. As I made clear in my first article, I believe the critical investment issue for these stocks is the likely potential for excess sand supply which will significantly reduce pricing. In my opinion, they are not appropriately part of the correct peer group for the purposes of this analysis. (That said, their inclusion would not meaningfully change the conclusion.)

TRADING THESIS

First let me present my trading thesis.

Over the past 90 days, every single stock involved in the lower-48 shale drilling and completions market displays an essentially identical chart containing each of the following three elements: (1) the stock tops out around the middle of May 2018; (2) the stock declines about 30-40% into the Q2 earnings period; (3) the stock bottoms either on the day of earnings or shortly before that and rallies an average of 19% off its trading low and 13% off its closing low in the ensuing days. Many of the charts also share an important fourth element in common--a sharp, high volume intraday capitulation bottom, typically in response to either its or a competitor’s earnings call.

Therefore, I expect WTTR to trade commensurately, and this implies a 13% rally over the next few days. Because, unlike some of the peer group, WTTR actually reported stellar results, I expect it to perform better than the peer group average, thus leading me to conclude something closer to a 15-20% gain.

Now, let me explain the rationale behind this thesis.

These ten stocks form essentially the entire universe of mid-cap, institutionally owned oilfield service stocks that primarily focus on the lower-48 drilling and completions market. These companies are all driven by the same global macroeconomic forces and even the same domestic microeconomic forces. They are all working for the same customers and, in many cases, even competing for the same limited pool of labor. Perhaps most importantly, they are all covered by the same investment research analysts and their trading is all dominated by the same short-term institutional investment psychology.

So, let’s look at when these stocks made their highs during this period.

Source: Author's calculations

As can be seen, they all topped out with days of each other. Why? Because they all march to the beat of the same institutional drummer.

I’m going to make the case that each and every one of these stocks also bottomed within days of each other and are all now headed higher. (Most companies reported earnings in the last week of July or the first week of August, and I express the low date in relation to the earnings conference call date. Thus, E-0 indicates the stock bottomed on the day of the earnings call, and E-1 would indicate that it bottomed on the day prior.)

How much higher and how quickly any stock will go will depend on how its individual fundamentals develop, but as every experienced investor knows, if you take care of the downside then the upside will tend to take care of itself.

A PLAY BY PLAY ANALYSIS

Let me start with the two multi-line companies. Both of these companies are exclusively focused on the lower-48 drilling and completions market across one or more product lines, including, contract drilling, pressure pumping, cementing services and tool rental.

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) declined from a high of $23.99 to $16.19 (‑32.5%) just prior to earnings. Selling pressure, as expressed by price action and volume, was particularly intense over the several days leading up to earnings as investors feared the worst. On earnings day, PTEN reported a slight miss on both revenues and EPS, and the shares declined as much 9.8% before recovering to close down just 0.9% on the day. Over the next few days, the shares traded as high as $17.36 which represented an increase of 8.2% over the closing low and 18.9% over the intraday low.

Shares of C&J Energy (CJ) declined from a high of $31.57 to a low of $21.22 (-32.7%). In this case the low was reached seven days prior to earnings. The shares traded down into earnings but did not make a low, which I interpret as a sign of relative strength. On earnings day, CJ reported a modest top line beat and in-line EPS. The shares increased 8.7% on the news and have continued to hold that level.

Now let’s move on to the two land drillers. It should be noted that both these companies do have some exposure to either international or offshore markets. In the case of Helmerich & Payne, this exposure is modest. But for Nabors the exposure is more substantial. I nevertheless include the company because it is so closely identified with the U.S. land drilling market.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne (HP) declined from $73.87 to a low of $57.60 (-22.0%) prior to the earnings release. The company reported modestly better revenues but missed on EPS. Nevertheless, the shares rallied as much as 7.1% in the next three days as the company confirmed a continued strong drilling environment.

Shares of Nabors Industries (NBR) declined from a high of $8.87 to as low as $5.67 (‑36.1%) in the days leading up to the earnings report. Just prior to the report they closed at $5.98, successfully retesting the earlier low. NBR reported modestly better than expected revenues but a significantly worse loss per share. Nevertheless, the shares rallied as much as 14.5%, a level which they have mostly continued to hold.

Now let's go to the five pressure pumpers.

First to report was RPC (RES). The shares had declined from a high of $20.18 to close at $14.00 (-30.6%) just prior to the earnings report. The company reported a moderate (4.1%) revenue shortfall and earnings of $0.28 missed by a penny. That day, the shares declined as much as 7.3% on very heavy volume before recovering to close down less than 2%. In the ensuring days, the shares traded up as much as much as 12.1%, a level which they have continued to hold.

As the first to report, the RES call was particularly important and it set the tone for the pressure pumpers who all made their lows on that day.

Next to report was Keane Group (FRAC). The shares had declined from a high of $16.95 to a low of $11.90 (-29.3%), on a large volume spike, bottoming on the day of the RES earnings call. The shares then rallied 14.2% just prior to earnings. The company reported modestly better than expected revenues and in-line EPS. The shares have held their gains in the wake of the earnings report.

ProPetro Holdings (PUMP) shares declined from $20.62 to $14.35, (-30.4%) also bottoming on the day of the RES earnings call. Since then, the shares have rallied 19.8% from their close that day despite reporting earnings per share of $0.45, which was $0.09 below consensus estimates.

Liberty Oilfield (LBRT) shares declined from a high of $23.90 to a low of $16.32 (-31.7%), also making their low on the day of the RES report. Since then, the shares have rallied 22.9% as Liberty reported significantly better than consensus revenues and earnings.

Shares of FTS International (FTSI) declined from a high of $22.60 to $12.00 (-46.9%) just prior to earnings. On that day, they declined as much as 11.3% on very heavy volume before rallying to close almost unchanged. Since then, the shares have moved as much as another 11.3% higher despite reporting a 6.0% revenue shortfall and earnings of $0.95 which missed consensus estimates by $0.14 (12.8%).

Finally, we get to Solaris Industries (SOI), a provider of last mile sand logistics. Like WTTR its business model is unique in that it does not have any publicly traded comparables. Rather than providing frac sand, it specializes in the last mile delivery, handling and storage of sand.

Shares of SOI declined from a high of $19.03 to $12.97 (-31.8%), bottoming a few days in front of their earnings release. SOI reported a clear revenue and earnings beat and the shares have appreciated 33.0% from the low.

Now, let me explain the psychology behind these essentially identical chart patterns.

If, in April, you were to ask an investor in these stocks what was the most topical investment issue in the sector, you probably would have gotten a variety of answers. Some might have talked pessimistically about the potential impact of newbuild equipment on the pressure pumping market; others might have talked optimistically about the tightness in the pressure pumping market and the potential for price increases later in the year. Only the most astute would have focused on the potential Permian takeaway issues to impact activity levels and lead to a loosening in the psychology of the market.

Below is a chart of the December 2018 futures showing the price differential between Permian Basin (Midland) oil and WTI (Cushing, OK) oil. As can be seen, through most of 2017 and into early 2018, the differential was close to zero, as it should be in normal times.

Source: www.cmegroup.com

This spread started widening in February and was certainly topical within the industry by March. But it only began to filter into the consciousness of stock investors in April and May.

If, in May, you were to ask the same question, a lot more people would be discussing the Permian takeaway issues. It was starting to become topical and investors were trying to get their hands around the issue. At the time, the consensus judgment varied and many analysts felt that while the rate of growth of activity in the Permian would slow any reduction in activity was unlikely. Against that backdrop, the stocks began to top out.

Had you asked that same question in June, most people would have probably responded that Permian takeaway issues were the dominant short-term investment consideration and that Permian drilling and completion activity would inevitably have to slow, and any such slowdown would impact both utilization and pricing. Given the rapid change in sentiment, it is no surprise that share prices declined precipitously in that month.

By July, the market was rife with rumors that the pressure pumping market was softening significantly and prices were at risk of declining meaningfully. Judson Bailey, the Wells Fargo analyst, poured fuel on the fire by speculating that the “inevitable” pipeline delays would mean that takeaway issues would linger well into 2020 instead of being resolved by the third quarter of 2019 as most currently expect.

At this point, most stocks were already down 30-40% and the rate of decline naturally slowed, particularly for those with clean balance sheets. But investors remained very cautious, waiting for the next shoe to drop. Those who wanted to buy were in no hurry, waiting for any clarity that the earnings reports might bring. Those with a greater trading orientation were looking for any signs of a slowdown to bail.

As I noted earlier, the first pressure pumper to report was RES. It wasn’t a great report and management was fairly cautious in its commentary—supply was entering the market from numerous sources; while pricing was generally stable there were isolated reports of more aggressive pricing. For RES, at least, utilization would suffer because it was not going to chase revenues at the expense of margins. Upon hearing this assessment, a certain class of investor panicked. Having watched their stock slowly decline by 31%, they collectively threw in the towel. The essential takeaway from the conference call was that things were slower and it might be another quarter or two, or in RES’s particular case, maybe even a little longer, for things to pick up. These sellers, who could not see the light at the end of the tunnel, concluded that fundamentals were not getting any better and therefore the stock was going to continue to decline. The shares collapsed amid a wave of selling.

But then something happened. Investors started stepping in—real investors who saw the value in the company. Their mindset was yes, we know business is not as good as it was, but the stock is down more than 30% in the last 90 days, and we know this is a quality company with quality management and things will ultimately get better. We know there's a slowdown coming and we also know that it will be transitory. And they started buying shares. Whatever the sellers had to sell, they were up for buying. In the end, this played out like it always does at bottoms. Whoever had to sell drove the stock down to a price where buyers were ready to take it all. Eventually, the tide turned as the sellers dried up and the buyers took control. After declining from $14.00 to $12.98, buyers began to outnumber sellers and continued to bid the stock up. By day’s end, the stock closed at $13.75, for a loss of only $0.25 and well above of the low of the day. The next day, the shares climbed to $14.25. The day after they climbed to $14.82. And the day after that they reached as high as $15.19. At the close last Friday, they were $15.12 and looking like they wanted to move yet higher.

A similar thing happened with PTEN on earnings day. A certain class of investor saw a small headline miss and panicked. Even though the shares had already declined from $23.99 to $16.20, and were sitting on their low for the year, they sold the stock off yet further on heavy volume to as low as $14.60. By day’s end, the shares had almost completely recovered to close at $16.04 and, over the next few days, traded well over $17. Once again, a certain class of investor heard something they didn’t like or, more likely, didn’t understand, and they panicked. More informed investors, who actually listened and parsed through the conference call, came to an opposite conclusion and bought.

So, how do we know when a bottom has been made? First, it can only be identified in retrospect. Like the point of sharpest focus under a microscope, it can only be known when one has passed it. Certainly, one clue is volume and price action. When, particularly after a protracted decline, a stock makes a sudden sharp decline on high volume and quickly recovers, that’s a sign of a capitulation bottom. It’s that point of maximum pain when long-suffering investors abandon both hope and discipline and just begin to sell indiscriminately—in essence, holding the stock has become so painful that the only way they can relieve their pain is by getting the position off their books—NOW!

The significance of a capitulation bottom lies in its implications. It is a sign that the weak hands have sold to the strong hands, a bottom has been made, and prices are headed higher under all but the most adverse of conditions. From a trading perspective, it is an ideal point to own a stock.

LET’S TALK ABOUT WTTR

In my opinion, Friday's trading represented a capitulation bottom in WTTR. As I explained in detail in my third article, dated June 17, I believe that a private equity fund was a very large seller of WTTR beginning around mid-May. In that article, I speculated that the seller had finally been cleaned up and would no longer pressure the stock.

With the benefit of hindsight, I believe I was correct, but that the actual clean up did not occur until probably a week later. In either case, the stock endured a lot of selling during that time period and this can be seen in the date on which the stock bottomed—June 15 whereas all the other stocks in the group bottomed in late July or early August. In other words, while the industry as a whole bottomed during the Q2 earnings reporting season in late July and early August, WTTR bottomed about seven weeks earlier because of the intense selling pressure caused by this presumed one large seller. On a technical basis, the fact that on Friday WTTR retested its old low, but did not go on to make a lower low, should be seen as a sign of strength.

Now, let’s examine the intraday trading in WTTR last Friday.

In the pre-market trading, it was clear that some retail sellers were disappointed and wanted to sell. A few thousand shares traded in the low $14 range. Most retail investors are not particularly sophisticated and cannot read financial statements. Likely, they were reacting to the headline revenue miss.

The stock opened for real at $14.59 and continued to trade between that level and $15.00 until the conference call. As the conference call began at 10:00AM, the shares continued to hold towards the higher end of the range. In my opinion, this was not surprising as I thought the call was quite positive and upbeat. In fact, I expected the shares to bounce and perhaps even close up on the day. But once the call ended, about an hour later, something strange happened. I have no idea what catalyzed this, but the stock poured in for sale. I suspect that the initial sales were catalyzed by an analyst who cut numbers or price target or something like that. As the selling developed momentum, later sellers were likely simply reacting to the declining price. Selling begot selling. Why? Well somebody must know something.

But, as in the case of RES and PTEN, another class of investor emerged to buy the stock, and they overwhelmed the sellers. The stock closed at $14.70, which was $0.11 higher than where it opened. Despite being down as much as $2.33, or 14.6% on the day, the shares closed down only $0.90, or 5.8%. Volume was almost 2.7 million shares, more than four times the recent daily average. The VWAP (or volume weighted average price) was $14.36 and thus the majority of the volume took place well above the panic driven lows. Toward the close of trading, there were still sellers, but it felt that buyers were mostly in control.

How best to describe the trading day? I think the cartoon below does the trick.

Source: https://shop.kaltoons.com/products/buy-sell-print

So, where do we stand now?

I believe we saw an important capitulation bottom on Friday and that means the stock is almost certainly heading higher. Importantly, if Friday’s trading were the only data point, or if the company had actually reported a less than stellar quarter (as some of the peer group did) I would be much more circumspect in my call. But, having analyzed the trading activity across the entire peer group, and found so many near-identical parallels, and having analyzed the quarter in detail and finding nothing less than good, I feel pretty confident about saying we almost certainly saw a significant bottom on Friday. The tremendous expansion in volume also adds significantly to my confidence level.

The bottom line is that, out of the 10 peer group companies that have reported, which comprise almost the entire universe of mid-cap, institutionally owned, lower-48 drilling and completions oriented service companies,

every single stock topped out in mid-May and declined significantly into earnings, with a minimum decline of 22%, a maximum decline of 53%, and an average decline of 34%.

every single stock bottomed either on the day of its earnings call or in the ten days before, with 4 stocks bottoming on earnings day and the average stock bottoming 3-4 days prior to earnings;

on a qualitative basis, two stocks (LBRT, SOI) clearly beat both consensus revenues and earnings expectations; another two (CJ, FRAC) reported essentially in-line results; four stocks (PTEN, HP, NBR, PUMP) missed either revenue or earnings expectations, or both; and two stocks (RES, FTSI) significantly missed both revenues and earnings;

regardless of the earnings quality, every single stock rebounded significantly off its low, with a minimum recovery of 5.0%, a maximum recovery of 32.5%, and an average recovery of 13.6%.

This shows the power of the institutional mindset.

So, how do I think WTTR will trade this week?

Applying those percentages to WTTR would yield a basic expectation for the shares of to recover a further 13.6%, suggesting a price of $16.70 in relatively short order. That’s entirely consistent with my trading sense on Thursday when the shares closed at $15.60, after trading as high as $15.85, and appeared to be heading higher.

Personally, I believe this was an excellent quarter. The conference call was upbeat, forecasting continued growth and margin expansion, and the results were almost uniformly well received by the analyst community. Therefore, I am inclined to think the stock's recovery will be somewhat better than average, leading me to conclude that a 15-20% move off Friday's closing price is more likely. This would yield a short-term price of $16.91 to $17.64.

Obviously, I am benchmarking my price expectations relative to the peer group of stocks. To the extent they continue higher, my price expectation for WTTR would rise commensurately, and vice-versa.

Q2 EARNINGS COMMENTARY

Now, let’s dig into the Q2 results.

As I noted earlier, Q2 revenues were modestly lighter than consensus expectations while margins were significantly better. For people who understand companies, these two data points are likely significantly related. Most companies, and certainly companies in the price sensitive oilfield sector, can increase revenues by chasing after lower margin business. In fact, at least two pressure pumping companies specifically discussed this issue on their calls. Both companies missed their revenue and earnings estimates by a meaningful amount and both specifically stated that they turned down potential business with inadequate margins. Now, almost certainly these would have been profitable contracts; but, management ultimately decided they would rather have their equipment sit idle and maintain pricing discipline. They are not going to chase the market lower which, in effect, guarantees that the market will go lower.

In her prepared comments, CEO Holly Ladhani said,

The labor and equipment markets remained tight which has heightened our focus on pushing price when appropriate and selectively pursuing those customers that offer the most profitable and consistent work. While the component of our recent margin improvement is the result of higher prices, much of the pricing improvement is off offset by continued cost inflation. Labor continues to remain a challenge across the industry, and we are highly focused on not only hiring but more importantly retaining our talented workforce in a very competitive environment. In our Water Solutions Segment, we continue to see meaningful opportunities across all basins, in the Permian in particular, with our GRR footprint in the Northern Delaware area, the number of long-term opportunities for us remain high in spite of potential near-term constraints. Select is in a unique position as the market leader in the water solutions industry. We partner with top-tier customers that driving a leading edge of increasing completions and intensity in this rapidly evolving, unconventional landscape, and we continue to focus on finding the most cost-effective and value-added ways to service our customers through investments and technology, the right equipment for today's completion and logistically correct water sources and infrastructure.

In other words, while the company sees many revenue opportunities ahead, it is deliberately focused on trying to partner with companies that offer the most profitable and consistent work, particularly in a tight labor market. This is a theme that was recently echoed by PUMP, who noted that, as the Permian Basin shifts into more of a long-term manufacturing mode, the old oppositional paradigm of buyer versus seller is now shifting into more of a cooperative partnership mode.

In the Q&A, Ladhani further discussed the issue of revenue growth.

Ian McPherson (Analyst) I was a little surprised that the market had a tepid reaction. I thought the results for the quarter were good. I guess one working theory would be that your top line in water solutions in the quarter was up 6%, while positive, were lower than the observable rate in completions activity, so I was wondering if you could address that and talk about what parts of your water solutions business grew stronger or by less in the quarter and given flattening completion outlook for the second half, but also probably still rising service intensity for companies like you, how do you see your top line trajectory for water solutions in the back half? Holli Ladhani (CEO) That's a great question, and you know one of the things that we talked about, I think on the last call, Ian was, we really had two primary focuses, one was on margin enhancement and one was on integration. And on the margin enhancement front, we really want to make sure we are taking on the right work with the right customers and utilizing our own people and our own equipment. And I would say we were successful and we achieved another 100 basis points improvement in the water solutions business with that strategy. And, again, it's just part of a transition we are going through. And as it related to integration, I feel like we largely have that behind us and I would look back upon it as a significant amount of work and a big success. The team has done a really fantastic job in a relatively short period of time of bringing these two companies together. And the way I look at it is that we now have a higher margin platform to grow from. And we think that there are obviously, going to continue to be good opportunities to grow this business through our current service lines, through infrastructure. So, we are still very optimistic about the ability to grow the top line. The one thing I would note on the flattening of activity, it will be interesting to follow is that, we are seeing more stages per crew, and so even though horsepower may stay relatively flat if it hangs together where they continue to find those efficiencies. For us, more stages mean more water and so that well intensity that we would continue to benefit from.

What I understand her to be saying is that, given the transformative nature of the Rockwater acquisition, the company has elected to focus first on integrating the two businesses and improving margins before aggressively moving to grow revenues. They are trying to get their platform and customer messaging right—this is what we do, this is how we do it, and this is what we charge. The water business is good—I have no doubt about that—and I have no doubt that the company could have chased another $12 million of revenue if it wanted to. But, as management indicated, they are working toward a vision of leadership in the industry—they want to do business with the right customers, using their own people and their own equipment. No doubt they could have found more business, perhaps at lower margins with less efficient customers and using rented equipment and temporary workers, but they chose not to do so. I don't have a problem with that.

As the CEO also noted, the integration is essentially behind them and, while continuing to work to improve their margin structure, they are now in a better position to start pursuing new revenue opportunities and pursuing price increases. As one analyst noted, "I know that your mandate to the field has been to pivot to offense now and to start competently but methodically pushing for increases, specifically for temporary transfer and flowback in well testing." If the company can successfully achieve price gains above and beyond the current cost inflation, margins can improve significantly further. Of course, since all your customers can also listen to the conference call, it would be bad business practice to broadcast this type of intention and the company wisely downplayed the issue on the call.

One particularly compelling investment opportunity is to install an in-ground pipeline system for water transport in the Permian Basin. The company referenced these projects in its prior conference call as well and appears to be in relatively advanced negotiations on at least two different pipeline projects. I suspect the company is in the process of trying to secure firm customer commitments for capacity usage. Going ahead with either project would probably generate very significant revenue growth.

As I noted in my first article, water is going to be one of the hottest stories in 2018 and 2019. I have no idea how fast this company can grow revenues, but I am not at all concerned with revenue growth. There are plenty of opportunities for both organic and inorganic growth. What investors need to understand is that, from time to time, the growth might be more in the nature of a step function. As the company systematically expands its infrastructure, it will naturally grow revenue meaningfully. The installation of an in-ground pipeline system in the Permian is a perfect example of such step function growth.

As I look at the company, I focus on the following metrics as the most relevant indicators of its fundamental progress and value. It also shows what an excellent quarter this was.

Source: WTTR ppress release, author's calculations

Results for Q4:17 are presented pro forma for the Rockwater acquisition.

In Q4, the company reported adjusted EBITDA of $51.6 million and suggested that Q1 would be roughly comparable. For Q1, the company reported actual EBITDA of $59.6 million, well above even Credit Suisse’s “optimistic” $55.7 million estimate. For Q2, the company reported adjusted EBITDA of $68.2 million, once again well above consensus of $64 million and above the high end of analyst estimates.

One thing that I particularly like about this company is that they give relatively more granularity into their capital expenditures. For example, over the past three quarters the company has consistently spent about 40% of its budget on maintenance, 20% on margin enhancement projects, and 40% on growth initiatives. One reason I believe that WTTR has a far superior business model is that its maintenance capital requirements are a fraction of its depreciation. During the quarter, the company recorded a depreciation charge of $31 million, but it only needed to invest $12 million to maintain its capital stock. That bespeaks a very high quality of earnings.

In my opinion, free cash flow before growth and margin capital expenditures and before working capital is the most important metric for judging this particular company at this stage in its life cycle. While there are many definitions of what constitutes free cash flow, I think of it as the cash flow that is available to either reinvest in the company for growth or return to shareholders, while still maintaining the core capital stock of the business. As for working capital, while I don’t mean to shortchange the importance of such requirements, they are lumpy from quarter to quarter and this company still has a lot of work to do to optimize their working capital usage. Rather than using actual working capital use, I would rather use some sort of theoretical model of working capital requirements.

As can be seen, free cash flow before working capital and growth and margin enhancement capex has increased from $38.5 million to $46.6 million and now to $56.0 million in the latest quarter. Those are terrific results and that’s what I would use to judge this particular company at this particular moment.

While I cannot ignore working capital needs, I believe that the clearly excessive working capital requirement will be fixed. Working capital fluctuates from quarter to quarter and, given the company’s promise to reduce working capital significantly by year-end, I am going to assume fairly generous normalized working capital of 60 days. (Remember current assets use capital but current liabilities generate capital. Accounts receivable and inventory are to some extent offset by payables and other liabilities.) Thus, the normalized working capital requirement should have been closer to $11 million leading to about $45 million in genuine free cash flow for the quarter. That’s an annualized rate of $180 million, or $1.70 per share. That’s really pretty terrific and a whole lot better than the peer group.

Finally, my one area of genuine disappointment continues to be the company’s high level of accounts receivable, which represents a needless consumption of cash. Once again, this is not an issue with potentially uncollectible accounts receivable, but more a matter of simply collecting on a more timely basis.

As can be seen below, at the end of the quarter, the peer group had an average of 62 days receivables while WTTR sticks out like a sore thumb at 98 days—fully 9 days higher than second highest. There's really no excuse for that.

Source: 10Q's, author's calculations

On the conference call, management explicitly signaled that this was an area of focus where they expect to make meaningful progress by year-end. According to the CFO,

This will be a focus going forward and we expect to make meaningful progress on our cash conversion cycle in the back half of the year. We expect to finish the year with a lower working capital balance than we had at the end of the second quarter.

To be fair to management, they have a new CFO and are just finishing a period of extensive work on the integration of the two companies. My earlier article, which highlighted this issue was published on June 6, too late in the quarter to have any impact on the Q2. I have confidence that management will deliver, in large part because it should not be that great a challenge.

Reducing the days receivables to the industry average of 62 days will generate an incremental $155 million in free cash flow and I continue to believe a share repurchase would be a logical and appropriate use of that cash.

Thus, while disappointed in the company’s inability to move working capital lower this quarter, I continue to view this as a significant opportunity. So does management, now.

GROWTH VERSUS MARGINS

In my opinion, the most misunderstood aspect of this company is the opportunities for growth and the tradeoff between growth and margins.

I’m not at all worried about revenue growth. As the conference call made clear, there are numerous opportunities for growth in revenues, EBITDA or both. At this point, the issue is really more strategic. Where does the company want to invest its growth capital and how does it want to balance growth in revenues against growth in margins? For the moment, the answers appear to be that,

given the tight labor market, there are constraints on hiring and, to an extent this is acting as a headwind to growth. Therefore, the company is looking to increase automation which will allow them to grow the business without increasing headcount proportionally. So, the company is investing heavily in automation which will improve margins by reducing the labor intensity.

during the downturn, the company held back on capex, for example, leasing equipment instead of buying equipment. There's a lot of easy margin expansion by substituting leased equipment with owned equipment and the company is investing appropriately toward that end.

the company is doing small fill-in acquisitions, buying water sources where it makes sense.

the company is planning to invest significant growth capital into one or more in-ground pipeline systems in the Permian which will have the potential to create a step function increase in growth.

Picking up a major new project would also provide significant growth. I understand that the company is working on just such a project in South Texas where it will be the sole water provider for a large new development project involving up to 500,000 acres.

LOOKING FORWARD

Overall, the conference call was quite upbeat. Management clearly stated their expectation for continued improvement in revenue and margins. Given the still lingering uncertainty over Permian activity levels, it is not surprising that they would not quantify either. Thus far, this appears to be a fairly conservative management team. Therefore, I take it to heart when they say they are “still incredibly constructive on U.S onshore,” and “continue to see meaningful opportunities across all basins, in the Permian in particular,” and that “the number of long-term opportunities for us remain high in spite of potential near term constraints” (which I take to be a reference to Permian takeaway issues and the tight labor market.)

Given that management continues to invest 20% of its capital expenditure budget into margin enhancing projects, continued significant margin improvement appears very likely. I sense there is still a low of low-hanging fruit there.

CONCLUSION

This was an excellent quarter and Q3 is shaping up to be incrementally better. A combination of another 4-5% sequential growth and an additional 150 basis points of further margin improvement would make EBITDA on the order of $74-75 million.

I believe that the shares have considerable upside and very limited downside making it ideal for both traders and investors. I continue to believe this company is worth $26 to $33 per share today, with significant appreciation potential beyond that.

ADDENDUM

Earlier, I presented this chart, showing the price differential between Permian Basin and WTI oil.

Source: www.cmegroup.com

I explained how the widening price differential foreshadowed growing investor pessimism during the May to July period as to the likelihood of a meaningful slow down in Permian activity.

Now here's an interesting development. After blowing out to more than $16 per barrel, spreads have now tightened significantly to $8 per barrel. The majority of that tightening came in just the last week. One reason might be a recent report that at least one company is accelerating their Permian pipeline plans. This would directly contradict the speculation of the Wells Fargo analyst, who assumed that unanticipated delays were more likely than not. Given the enormous amount of money at stake, I am not surprised that all parties would seek to accelerate the time schedule.

This is a chart that should be closely watched. It's entirely possible that investors have grown too pessimistic on the prospects for takeaway capacity. If so, the stocks could really run.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WTTR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.