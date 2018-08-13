Walgreens In The Spotlight

Walgreens Boots Alliance has seen its shares downgraded by six analysts since Amazon announced it was entering the prescription space with its late June acquisition of PillPack.

Myth is much more important and true than history. History is just journalism and you know how reliable that is.”



- Joseph Campbell

Today we look at a large-cap name that has seen its share of analyst downgrades in recent weeks over concerns it might be "Amazoned". However, its CEO recently made a large purchase, and shares are cheap on a price-to-sales basis.

Company Overview

Based in Deerfield, Illinois, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) is the largest retail pharmacy across the U.S. and Europe. From its humble origins as a corner drug store in 1901 Chicago, Walgreens grew through the Prohibition era by selling prescription whiskey. The company now has over 14,000 stores, employs more approximately 400,000 people, and commands a market cap of ~$65 billion. It has been growing by leaps and bounds over the past decade, acquiring the likes of Duane Reade, Alliance Boots, and Rite Aid. The acquisition of 1,932 Rite Aid stores for $4.2 billion was completed in March 2018, ending a regulatory odyssey that began with Walgreens’ first overture in 2015. The company operates on a fiscal year (FY) that ends August 31st.

Reporting Segments

Walgreens has three reporting segments: Retail Pharmacy USA; Retail Pharmacy International; and Pharmaceutical Wholesale.

The Retail Pharmacy USA segment is by far the largest and consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of nearly 10,000 retail drugstores and convenient care clinics, as well as the operation of mail and central specialty pharmacy services. Sales for this division are principally derived from the sale of prescription drugs (72.5% of segment sales in 3QFY18) and a wide assortment of retail products, including health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables and general merchandise. In FY3Q18 (ending May 31, 2018), this division generated $25.9 billion of revenue, up ~15.0% over 3QFY17, owing mostly to its acquisition of Rite Aid stores. Comparable store sales dropped 1.2% versus the same period in 2017, as management emphasized profitability on non-pharmacy sales, which saw comps decrease 3.8% in 3QFY18. Pharmacy comps were flat as brand inflation was offset by reimbursement pressure and the impact of generics. Overall, this division filled 285.2 million prescriptions (including immunizations), representing a 22.4% U.S. market share, and both were the division’s highest ever - again, owing largely to the Rite Aid acquisition.

The Retail Pharmacy International segment, like its American counterpart, consists of pharmacy-led health and beauty retail businesses and optical practices. This division includes Boots branded stores in the United Kingdom, Thailand, Norway, Ireland, and the Netherlands; Benavides in Mexico; and Ahumada in Chile. Fiscal 3Q18 sales in this geography were ~$3 billion, representing an increase of 6.6%, although this was all due to favorable currency translations as sales decreased 2.1% on a constant currency basis. Comp store sales (also on a constant currency basis) decreased 1.4% compared with the year-ago quarter.

The Pharmaceutical Wholesale segment consists of the Alliance Healthcare pharmaceutical wholesaling and distribution businesses and its ~26% ownership of drug wholesale company AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC). Wholesale operations are located throughout Europe, Turkey, and Egypt. Sales for the segment are principally derived from wholesaling and distribution of brand name and generic pharmaceuticals, health and beauty products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to pharmacies and other healthcare providers. This segment had 3QFY18 sales of ~$6 billion, an increase of 12.6% from the year-ago quarter. On a constant currency basis, comparable sales increased 4.0%, which lagged the company’s forecast, owing to challenging markets in select continental European countries partially offset by strong performance in emerging markets and the UK.

Overview of Fiscal Third-Quarter and YTD Results

Putting all the divisions together, Walgreens earned $1.53 per share (adjusted) on revenue generation of $34.3 billion in 3QFY18. The earnings figure represented a 15% increase (13.5% on a constant currency basis) over the same period a year ago. The revenue number represented a 14% increase (11.8% on a constant currency basis). Again, the largest contributing factor to the quarterly increases was the inclusion of the recently folded-in Rite Aid stores. Walgreens generated ~$1.9 billion of free cash flow in 3QFY18.

Fiscal year to date, the company has earned $4.54 per share (adjusted), an increase of 19.8% (18.5% on a constant currency basis) over the first three quarters of fiscal 2017. The company generated revenues of $98.1 billion, up 11.4% (9.5% constant currency) from the same period in fiscal 2017. Free cash flow generation has totaled ~$4.4. billion YTD.

Company Outlook

The company raised the lower end of its guidance for fiscal year 2018 by 5 cents per share and now anticipates adjusted diluted net earnings per share of $5.90-6.05. This earnings guidance assumes current exchange rates and little impact from Rite Aid.

Innovation

It can be argued that given Walgreens’ number one position as a pharmacy retailer and the regulatory difficulty it encountered acquiring Rite Aid, the company will not be growing meaningfully through acquisitions - at least domestically - anytime in the near future. The mostly likely paths to growing earnings will be through improved efficiencies and innovation.

From an efficiency standpoint, Walgreens started store closures related to its Rite Aid acquisition in March 2018. The store optimization program will result in the closure of 600 stores from March 2018 through October 2019 at a cost of ~$450 million. However, it is expected that this consolidation will result in ~$300 million of annual savings by the end of FY20. Integration and rebranding of the remaining Rite Aid stores will cost the company ~$1.25 billion in incremental capex and acquisition-related costs over the next three years, but should result in ~$300 million in annual synergies within 4 years of the initial closing.

From an innovation standpoint, Walgreens is experimenting with the development of healthcare services beyond the nurse practitioner and urgent care clinics that are being evaluated in certain test stores. For example, the company is developing a partnership with Humana (NYSE:HUM) to bring full primary care clinics into its stores for the first time. The first roll-out will be in the Kansas City area. Also, LabCorp (NYSE:LH) opened a number of clinics in Gainesville, FL, area stores that management has indicated are performing well.

Another initiative includes expanding its strategic partnership with FedEx (NYSE:FDX) - whereby customers can have their FedEx packages dropped off at Walgreens - to include the recently acquired Rite Aid stores. Additionally, Sprint (NYSE:S) has set up shop in some locations next to Walgreens’ customer service areas peddling its wares. These are attempts to secure more foot traffic into its locations.

Amazon

The biggest news surrounding Walgreens all year does not appeared to be self-generated, but rather from without. On June 28th, 2018, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) announced that it was entering the prescription space with its ~$1 billion purchase of online pharmacy and delivery company PillPack. Shares of WBA sold off ~10% during the next trading session, as several analysts reacted to the news by downgrading the stock. The shares have since rebounded to pre-news levels.

Balance Sheet and Analyst Commentary

Walgreens had ~$1.8 billion in cash and ~12.5 billion of long-term debt as of May 31st, 2018. The company is a cash-generating machine, as evidenced by its $4.4 billion FYTD free cash flow. As previously mentioned, owing to Walgreens’ size, it is unlikely another major acquisition is on the horizon. Instead, free cash is being funneled into stock repurchase programs and dividends. Concurrent to its 3QFY18 earnings release, the company announced a $10 billion share buyback and a 10% dividend increase to $0.44 per quarter, for a 2.6% current yield.

Since the Amazon news hit the tape in late June, six Wall Street retail analysts have lowered their ratings on Walgreens, with Mizuho, Jefferies, and Citigroup downgrading shares from a Buy to a Hold, while Cowen and Baird downgraded shares from an Outperform to a Hold. Bank of America lowered its investment outlook on Walgreens from a Hold to an Underperform. Overall, there are 5 Buy ratings; 5 Outperforms; 13 Holds; and 1 Underperform from the Street. The median twelve-month price target for analysts proffering opinions in 2018 is $78, representing a ~17% total return from its July 25, 2018, close of $66.70.

Billionaire CEO and Executive Vice Chairman Stefano Pessina has a much different outlook than the Wall Street brain trust regarding Walgreens’ outlook based on his purchase of ~1.7 million shares at ~$63.92 per share on July 16, 2018.

Verdict

Walgreens is a ubiquitous cash-generating machine but faces a potentially stout challenge from the 800 lb gorilla, Amazon. However, its move to provide primary care in its stores is a strategy Amazon cannot counteract. The way the stock has rebounded from the Wall Street community’s six downgrades in the last month is a likely indication that the selling that started in late January around $80 per share is overdone. The stock is currently trading at ~.5x’s TTM sales, and the shares will be buttressed by a $10 billion share repurchase. It’s too late to use the Amazon weakness as a buying opportunity, but the strong rebound off its lows after six analysts jumped ship and insider buying portend to still higher stock prices for Walgreens. This is hardly a potential "home run" stock like some of the small biotech stocks we cover on these pages, but the shares seem like a solid "single" at current levels.

By giving us the opinions of the uneducated, journalism keeps us in touch with the ignorance of the community.”



- Oscar Wilde

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in WBA over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.