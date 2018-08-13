Merger Arbitrage Mondays: August 13, 2018

Merger activity decreased last week with three new deals announced and one pending deal closing. We also had two deals that failed as discussed in the deal updates section below. After several years of low deal failures (more than 95% of all deals closed), 2018 has turned out to be a difficult year with 11 deals failing since the start of the year. Nearly half of these deals failed on account of regulatory issues. Even if all active deals close this year (an unlikely scenario) and based on the number of new announcements we see through the end of the year, it is unlikely that we will see 95% of deals succeed this year.
Deal Statistics:
|Total Number of Deals Closed in 2018
|94
|Total Number of Deals Not Completed in 2018
|11
|Total Number of Pending Deals
|Cash Deals
|42
|Stock Deals
|15
|Stock & Cash Deals
|18
|Special Conditions
|6
|Total Number of Pending Deals
|81
|Total Deal Size
|$1.1 trillion
New Deals:
- The acquisition of Bemis Company (NYSE:BMS) by Amcor Limited (OTCPK:AMCRY) (AMC.AX) for $6.03 billion in an all stock deal. Under the terms of the agreement, Bemis shareholders will receive 5.1 New Amcor NYSE shares for each Bemis share held. The combination will be effected through a merger of Amcor and Bemis into a newly created holding company (‘New Amcor’) incorporated in Jersey. It is intended that New Amcor will be tax resident in the UK after closing. New Amcor will have a primary listing on the NYSE and a listing on the ASX. Amcor and Bemis shareholders will receive shares in New Amcor in a tax-free exchange.
- The acquisition of Beneficial Mutual Bancorp (NASDAQ:BNCL) by WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) for $1.5 billion in a cash plus stock deal. Under the terms of the agreement, stockholders of Beneficial will receive 0.3013 shares of WSFS common stock and $2.93 in cash for each share of Beneficial common stock.
- The acquisition of The Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (NYSE:DNB) by an Investor Group Led by CC Capital, Cannae Holdings and Thomas H. Lee Partners for $6.9 billion or $145 per share in cash.
Deal Updates:
- On August 6, 2018, SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) and Connecticut Water Service (NASDAQ:CTWS) announced that they have amended the terms of their previously announced merger agreement from a stock-for-stock transaction to an all-cash acquisition of all outstanding common shares of Connecticut Water by SJW Group for $70.00 per Connecticut Water common share.
- On August 6, 2018, Web.com Group (NASDAQ:WEB) announced an amended agreement with affiliates of Siris Capital Group to purchase all of the outstanding common stock of Web.com for $28 per share in cash through a merger. In addition, the “go-shop” period provided for under the terms of the previously announced merger agreement between the company and affiliates of Siris Capital Group has expired.
- On August 6, 2018, GulfMark Offshore (NYSEMKT:GLF) confirmed that it has received a non-binding, unsolicited proposal from HGIM Corp. to combine the companies through a merger in which GulfMark would acquire Harvey Gulf, with the combined company remaining publicly listed.
- On August 6, 2018, LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) announced that it has filed an investor presentation with the Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with the previously announced merger with affiliates of Blackstone Real Estate Partners. After careful consideration, the LaSalle Board unanimously determined that the Blackstone transaction represents a compelling opportunity for LaSalle shareholders.
- August 6, 2018: According to The Wall Street Journal, Carl Icahn is going public with his campaign to scuttle Cigna's (NYSE:CI) plan to buy Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX).
- August 6, 2018: According to Reuters, U.S. antitrust enforcers are in the early stages of reviewing T-Mobile US’s (NASDAQ:TMUS) plan to buy Sprint (NYSE:S), and have reached no conclusions on how many wireless carriers the country needs.
- On August 8, 2018, Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) announced that it has mutually agreed with Albertsons Companies to terminate their previously announced merger agreement.
- On August 8, 2018, The American Medical Association, which represents U.S. physicians, urged the U.S. Justice Department to stop CVS Health Corp's (NYSE:CVS) plan to buy insurance provider Aetna (NYSE:AET), saying the deal could result in higher prices for prescription medicines.
- On August 8, 2018, SJW Group announced that members of the Moss family, stockholders who in aggregate own more than 31% of the company’s outstanding shares, have expressed support for the combination with Connecticut Water Service under the revised terms.
- On August 9, 2018, Tribune Media Company (NYSE:TRCO) announced that it has terminated its merger agreement with Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI), and that it has filed a lawsuit in the Delaware Chancery Court against Sinclair for breach of contract.
- On August 9, 2018, Gramercy Property Trust (NYSE:GPT) announced that its shareholders approved the acquisition of Gramercy by affiliates of Blackstone Real Estate Partners at its special meeting of shareholders. The transaction is expected to be completed in either September or the first-half of October of this year.
- On August 9, 2018, USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) announced that it will hold a special meeting of stockholders on September 26, 2018.
- On August 9, 2018, Hedge fund Glenview Capital Management backed Cigna's deal to buy Express Scripts in the face of stiff opposition from activist investor Carl Icahn ahead of a shareholder vote.
Closed Deals:
- The acquisition of Williams Partners by The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) on August 10, 2018. It took 85 days for this deal to be completed.
Top 10 deals with largest spreads:
|Symbol
|AnnouncedDate
|AcquiringCompany
|ClosingPrice
|LastPrice
|ClosingDate
|Profit
|AnnualizedProfit
|AKRX
|04/24/2017
|Fresenius Kabi (N/A)
|$34.00
|$18.59
|09/30/2018
|82.89%
|630.34%
|SCG
|01/03/2018
|Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)
|$47.29
|$38.02
|12/31/2018
|24.39%
|63.58%
|RSYS
|07/02/2018
|Reliance Industries Limited (N/A)
|$1.72
|$1.4
|12/31/2018
|22.86%
|59.59%
|GNW
|10/23/2016
|China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (N/A)
|$5.43
|$4.45
|08/15/2018
|22.02%
|4019.10%
|RMGN
|04/03/2018
|SCG Digital, LLC (N/A)
|$1.27
|$1.11
|09/30/2018
|14.41%
|109.61%
|SHPG
|05/08/2018
|Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (OTCPK:TKPYY)
|$194.74
|$171.61
|06/30/2019
|13.48%
|15.33%
|STC
|03/16/2018
|Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)
|$50.70
|$44.68
|06/30/2019
|13.47%
|15.32%
|ESRX
|03/08/2018
|Cigna Corporation
|$93.36
|$83.64
|12/31/2018
|11.62%
|30.30%
|S
|04/29/2018
|T-Mobile US, Inc.
|$6.66
|$6.03
|06/30/2019
|10.52%
|11.96%
|GGP
|03/26/2018
|Brookfield Property Partners
|$23.50
|$21.42
|08/31/2018
|9.71%
|196.91%
Disclaimer: I hold positions in RadiSys (RSYS), SteadyMed (STDY), GGP Inc. (GGP), magicJack VocalTec (CALL) and Rite Aid. Please do your own due diligence before buying or selling any securities mentioned in this article. We do not warrant the completeness or accuracy of the content or data provided in this article.
Disclosure: I am/we are long RSYS, STDY, GGP, CALL, RAD.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.