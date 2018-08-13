Merger Arbitrage Mondays: August 13, 2018

Merger activity decreased last week with three new deals announced and one pending deal closing. We also had two deals that failed as discussed in the deal updates section below. After several years of low deal failures (more than 95% of all deals closed), 2018 has turned out to be a difficult year with 11 deals failing since the start of the year. Nearly half of these deals failed on account of regulatory issues. Even if all active deals close this year (an unlikely scenario) and based on the number of new announcements we see through the end of the year, it is unlikely that we will see 95% of deals succeed this year.

There were two new deals announced in the Deals in the Works section.

Deal Statistics:

Total Number of Deals Closed in 2018 94 Total Number of Deals Not Completed in 2018 11 Total Number of Pending Deals Cash Deals 42 Stock Deals 15 Stock & Cash Deals 18 Special Conditions 6 Total Number of Pending Deals 81 Total Deal Size $1.1 trillion

New Deals:

The acquisition of Bemis Company (NYSE:BMS) by Amcor Limited (OTCPK:AMCRY) (AMC.AX) for $6.03 billion in an all stock deal. Under the terms of the agreement, Bemis shareholders will receive 5.1 New Amcor NYSE shares for each Bemis share held. The combination will be effected through a merger of Amcor and Bemis into a newly created holding company (‘New Amcor’) incorporated in Jersey. It is intended that New Amcor will be tax resident in the UK after closing. New Amcor will have a primary listing on the NYSE and a listing on the ASX. Amcor and Bemis shareholders will receive shares in New Amcor in a tax-free exchange. The acquisition of Beneficial Mutual Bancorp (NASDAQ:BNCL) by WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) for $1.5 billion in a cash plus stock deal. Under the terms of the agreement, stockholders of Beneficial will receive 0.3013 shares of WSFS common stock and $2.93 in cash for each share of Beneficial common stock. The acquisition of The Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (NYSE:DNB) by an Investor Group Led by CC Capital, Cannae Holdings and Thomas H. Lee Partners for $6.9 billion or $145 per share in cash.

Deal Updates:

Closed Deals:

The acquisition of Williams Partners by The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) on August 10, 2018. It took 85 days for this deal to be completed.

Top 10 deals with largest spreads:

Symbol AnnouncedDate AcquiringCompany ClosingPrice LastPrice ClosingDate Profit AnnualizedProfit AKRX 04/24/2017 Fresenius Kabi (N/A) $34.00 $18.59 09/30/2018 82.89% 630.34% SCG 01/03/2018 Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) $47.29 $38.02 12/31/2018 24.39% 63.58% RSYS 07/02/2018 Reliance Industries Limited (N/A) $1.72 $1.4 12/31/2018 22.86% 59.59% GNW 10/23/2016 China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (N/A) $5.43 $4.45 08/15/2018 22.02% 4019.10% RMGN 04/03/2018 SCG Digital, LLC (N/A) $1.27 $1.11 09/30/2018 14.41% 109.61% SHPG 05/08/2018 Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (OTCPK:TKPYY) $194.74 $171.61 06/30/2019 13.48% 15.33% STC 03/16/2018 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) $50.70 $44.68 06/30/2019 13.47% 15.32% ESRX 03/08/2018 Cigna Corporation $93.36 $83.64 12/31/2018 11.62% 30.30% S 04/29/2018 T-Mobile US, Inc. $6.66 $6.03 06/30/2019 10.52% 11.96% GGP 03/26/2018 Brookfield Property Partners $23.50 $21.42 08/31/2018 9.71% 196.91%

