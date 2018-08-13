Chimera Investment Corp.: Buy The Drop Of This 10.9%-Yielding Mortgage REIT

The mortgage REIT has more than enough wiggle room to increase its dividend payout, or pay investors a special dividend.

Chimera Investment Corp. is an interesting high-yield income vehicle to buy on the drop.

Chimera Investment Corp. (CIM) is a promising mortgage REIT on the drop for investors that require high, recurring dividend income. Chimera Investment Corp. has above-average dividend coverage metrics and more than enough room to fund a dividend hike. Alternatively, Chimera Investment Corp. could pay shareholders a special dividend, something the mortgage REIT has done in the past as well. Chimera Investment Corp.'s shares are far from being overpriced at today's price point. An investment in CIM yields 10.9 percent.

Chimera Investment Corp.'s shares dropped off a bit in August, potentially opening up another buying window for income investors: Shares are cheap, have an attractive risk-reward, and are close to being oversold based on the Relative Strength Index.

Source: StockCharts

Chimera Investment Corp. - Overview

Chimera Investment Corp. is an internally-managed residential mortgage REIT that invests in residential mortgage loans and investment-grade/non-investment-grade mortgage-backed securities. At the end of the June quarter, Chimera Investment Corp.'s investment portfolio was valued at $22.8 billion.

Here's a portfolio breakdown.

Source: Chimera Investment Corp. Q2-2018 Supplement

Chimera Investment Corp. buys mortgage securities with cheap debt and earns money on the spread between the yield of its securities and its funding costs. The mortgage REIT's leverage ratio at the end of the June quarter was 5.1:1.

Source: Chimera Investment Corp.

And here's an overview of the mortgage REIT's most recent yields, funding costs, and net interest margin.

Source: Chimera Investment Corp.

High Potential For A Dividend Hike

One of the most attractive properties of an investment in Chimera Investment Corp. is that the mortgage REIT has excellent dividend coverage stats for an 11-percent yielding income play.

Chimera Investment Corp. earned an average of ~$0.58/share in core earnings in each quarter over the last three years. However, the mortgage real estate investment trust only paid out an average of ~$0.49/share.

Here are Chimera Investment Corp.'s major dividend coverage stats including core earnings, dividend per-share, and core earnings payout ratio.

Source: Achilles Research

Chimera Investment Corp. raised its quarterly cash dividend in the past, and also paid special dividends on occasion. The current quarterly base dividend sits at $0.50/share.

CIM Dividend data by YCharts

Valuation

Chimera Investment Corp.'s shares sell for just ~7.8x Q2-2018 run-rate core earnings.

And here's how Chimera Investment Corp. compares against other mortgage REITs in the sector right now in terms of price-to-book ratio.

CIM Price to Book Value data by YCharts

Read also: "Chimera Investment Corp.: This 7.7%-Yielding Preferred Stock Is Worth A Shot"

Your Takeaway

Chimera Investment Corp. is a compelling high-yield, high-risk income vehicle for dividend investors with an above-average risk tolerance. The mortgage REIT easily covers its dividend with core earnings, and has potential to hand shareholders a raise (or pay a special dividend). Shares are attractively valued after the drop in August: Income investors pay less than eight times run-rate core earnings for a relatively safe 10.9 percent dividend. Speculative Buy for income and capital appreciation.

If you like to read more of my articles, and like to be kept up to date with the companies I cover, I kindly ask you that you scroll to the top of this page and click 'follow'. I am largely investing in dividend paying stocks, but also venture out occasionally and cover special situations that offer appealing reward-to-risk ratios and have potential for significant capital appreciation. Above all, my immediate investment goal is to achieve financial independence.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NLY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.