NexGen Energy: A World-Class Deposit In A Safe, Mining-Friendly Region

Resource additions from ongoing exploration has the potential to increase the value regardless of the price of uranium.

The entire Rook I project which Arrow is part of is located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, which is an extremely safe and mining-friendly region.

Investment Thesis

NexGen Energy (NYSEMKT:NXE) has one of the most interesting exploration assets around with regard to size, grade and cost of production. Its assets are located in Saskatchewan, Canada, which is one of the safest and most mining-friendly regions. The valuation is attractive based the data that is available now, and the full scope of the discovery is not yet known. Due to the size of the discovery, it also holds a strategic importance for the global uranium market, which could fetch a premium from any company that is looking for more control over the uranium market.

Company Overview

NexGen is an exploration and development company with projects across the Athabasca Basin. Its value is primarily based on the Arrow deposit fully owned by the company, which has an indicated mineral resource estimate of 179.5Mlbs of uranium with an average grade of 6.88%. The deposit has a high-grade core of 164.9Mlbs with a grade of 18.84%, and this is the primary reason why operating costs are expected to be extremely low. To understand the scale and quality of the deposit, the figures can be compared to Cigar Lake operated by Cameco. Cigar Lake is presently the world’s highest-grade uranium mine, with proven and probable reserves of 198.0Mlbs with an average grade of 14.91%.

Figure 1 - Source: NexGen Corporate Presentation August 2018

It is important to note that the company is still in the exploration and development phase, so no revenues should be expected in the next couple of years. However, cash and cash equivalents as of Q2 2018 amount to Can$ 142.9 million and working capital of Can$139.8 million. In the current phase, there is no shortage of liquidity.

Market

Uranium has been in a prolonged bear market since the Fukushima disaster in 2011, and the price for both spot and long-term contracts have been falling significantly. Few miners can remain profitable or even have positive operating cash flows at current levels.

Figure 2 - Source: Cameco Investor Presentation July 2018

Even though we have seen little movement to the upside on spot or contract prices, some mining stocks have started to move upwards, which signifies how depressed many miners have been. Looking at the Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA), where NexGen Energy is the second-largest holding and accounts for 7.86% of the ETF, we can see that the overall mining stocks have plateaued over the past few years. At current depressed levels, stocks will have moved well before profitability is achieved by the general industry, which should be kept in mind for positioning.

URA data by YCharts

Figure 3 - Source: YCharts

Uranium Supply

I have discussed the uranium supply in earlier posts on Seeking Alpha like "Take Advantage Of The Reduced Supply Among Uranium Producers," but the main points worth highlighting are the following (Note - These are by no means a comprehensive list of all supply reductions in the market):

KazAtomProm will reduce its supply by 20% over three years starting in 2018.

During November of 2017, Cameco announced that it would temporarily halt production from its tier 1 asset McArthur River and Key Lake. During the Q2 2018, the company confirmed operations will remain closed for the foreseeable future. Cameco is now drawing down inventory and buying in the spot market to satisfy contract obligations.

Even though there are some exploration project like NexGen, the general appetite for near-term exploration and development has significantly decreased in the overall market. This can be illustrated by data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration in the below chart.



Figure 4 - Source: EIA

Uranium Demand

Global energy demand has been growing consistently, and it is difficult to see how that will slow down if we consider the development of emerging countries and increases in electrification.

Figure 5 - Source: Cameco Investor Presentation July 2018

While solar and wind might have more impressive growth rates, the sources are coming from a relatively low base and are primarily eating into fossil fuels. The below chart illustrates this point for North America.

Figure 6 - Source: NexGen Corporate Presentation August 2018

Focusing more specifically on the nuclear power side, Cameco estimates that there are 57 reactors in production which will need to source uranium going forward. There are far more reactors in the planning phase. If we also consider the portion of long-term contracts that would need to be re-signed in a scenario where global exploration is extremely low, the price of uranium has the potential for not just normalization around $50-60/lb, but significantly overshoot to the upside.

Figure 7 - Source: Cameco.com

Project Financing

NexGen has a market cap of Cad$915.7 million with a price of Cad$2.64 per share. Based on the estimates from the company, Cad$1,189.2 million is required for mining and processing with working capital at Can$140, so additional financing will be required.

Figure 8 - Source: NexGen Corporate Presentation August 2018

I am sure there are several producers that would be interested in buying the asset outright or a potential partnership. Cameco would be a natural partner due to the experience operating in the region, but would be unlikely to propose anything until the tax dispute with the Canadian Revenue Agency has been concluded. The tax dispute has the potential to cost Cameco Cad$2.5 billion in a worst-case scenario, which means management is curtailing expenses until the company has a better handle on the outcome.

Even if the asset will not be generating revenues for a few years, NexGen will have exposure to the uranium price in the short to medium term due to financing. If we exclude the unlikely scenario of 100% debt financing, higher spot prices and contract prices will likely dilute existing shareholders less when the company refinances.

Economic Assessment

The below numbers were announced in July 2017. It is important to point out that this was a preliminary economic assessment where inferred mineral resources are included. In consequence, the numbers should be treated with caution. However, the indicated high-grade core of 164.9Mlbs with a grade of 18.84% is a significant portion of the overall estimates which can be assumed with a higher level of confidence. The numbers were presented in July 2017, and a pre-feasibility study is due in Q3 2018, which would increase the accuracy but also incorporate additional drilling in the new resource estimates.

Figure 9 - Source: NexGen PFE Presentation July 2017

Given the assessment, the asset would have value even if the depressed uranium prices remain in the long run, which I think is highly unlikely, since very few other mines would have to be able to operate at these levels. Short of another Fukushima-scale event, a very low estimate would be contract values around $40/lb of uranium, which would already make this a very profitable investment.

Given the supply demand dynamics discussed earlier, significantly higher spot and contract prices for uranium is a more realistic scenario where Arrow would pay off very quickly. It is important to point out that Arrow is not the only exploration project for NexGen.

The Harpoon Discovery, for example, which is located at the Northern part of the Rook I project, has had a few interesting drill holes with grades around 4% of uranium and even up to 12-20% at shorter intervals. These are initial finds which appears not to be at the same scale as Arrow. My takeaway is that the entire Rook I project has significant potential, and it might take several years until we have a better handle on whether Arrow is the only large-scale discovery with mining potential in the project.

Figure 10 - Source: NexGenEnergy.ca

Risks

As with all exploration projects, there is always the risk that estimates change materially once further drilling is performed. Considering what we have seen from additional drilling results since the last economic assessment and the high-grade core of Arrow, this is less of a concern to me.

Also note that delays due to regulatory hurdles are common occurrences. Once again, though, being in a region which is safe and mining-friendly definitely provides some reassurance in this regard.

The long-term commodity risk, short of another Fukushima-scale event, is not a major concern for me given the supply-demand situation and the price which is required for most uranium deposits just to break even. Financing capital expenditures could, in the short term, dilute existing shareholders to a larger extent if the uranium market remains depressed over the next couple of years. Also, any company that needs to refinance is dependent on the overall market liquidity, which is never guaranteed.

Conclusions

Given the 2017 economic assessment study, the stock price still offers a lot of upside:

From just marginal increases in the price of uranium from current depressed levels, not to mention a scenario when the price overshoots due to the lack of exploration over the last few years.

Resource additions in the pre-feasibility study from the exploration drilling over the last year.

Additional discoveries or development of discoveries from the whole Rook I project.

Keep in mind that exploration projects are prone to delays, which could temporarily depress the share price. So, patience is certainly required, even with a quality project like Arrow that is further along the process.

