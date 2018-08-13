Annaly Capital And Arlington Asset Investment: MBS Pricing For First Half Of Q3 2018 (Includes Current BV Projections)

My current BV projection (BV as of 8/10/2018), buy/sell/hold recommendation, and current price target for NLY and AI are in the “Conclusions Drawn” section of the article.

This article also provides my projected valuation changes within NLY’s and AI’s investment/MBS and derivatives portfolios through 8/10/2018. I also discuss each company’s Q2 2018 performance versus peers.

When compared to the prior quarter, a similar-slightly more positive relationship existed between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations during the third quarter of 2018 (through 8/10/2018).

Since most mREIT companies have a portion of investments in fixed-rate agency MBS, providing this analysis will benefit readers who want to understand current trends within the sector.

Focus of Article:

The focus of this article is to provide readers fixed-rate agency mortgage-backed security (“MBS”) price movements during the third quarter of 2018 (through 8/10/2018). This includes pricing for both 15- and 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS holdings. Due to the constant fluctuations of mortgage interest rates/U.S. Treasury yields, a growing number of readers have asked that I periodically provide this specific analysis showing how changes in MBS pricing directly impact the mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) sector. I believe providing more timely articles of this nature allows readers the ability to pursue more active investing strategies in times of heightened volatility to either enhance one’s total return or minimize one’s total losses.

In addition, I will also include some general (and at times specific) impacts the recent fixed-rate agency MBS pricing fluctuations had on certain mREIT companies. This will typically focus on (but is not limited to) the following fixed-rate agency mREIT companies: 1) AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC); 2) Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AI); 3) ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR); 4) Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. (CHMI); 5) CYS Investments Inc. (CYS); 6) Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY); and 7) Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC). Technically speaking, AI’s current “entity status” is not a REIT per the Internal Revenue Code (“IRC”) but a C-Corporation. However, AI still maintains many “mREIT-like characteristics” including the type of investments held by the company, similar risk management strategies, and the amount of dividend distributions paid to shareholders.

In addition, the following hybrid mREIT companies that I currently cover had at least a modest portion of each company’s investment portfolio in fixed-rate agency MBS (which typically have higher durations): 1) Chimera Investment Corp. (CIM); 2) Dynex Capital Inc. (DX); 3) Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR); 4) MFA Financial Inc. (MFA); 5) AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT); 6) MTGE Investment Corp. (MTGE); 7) Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO); and 8) Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. (WMC). As such, the analysis below is not solely applicable to one company but more so the fixed-rate agency/hybrid mREIT sector as a whole.

Understanding recent fixed-rate agency MBS price movements is a very important metric when considering a company’s quarterly performance. For this particular article, I will focus on how recent fixed-rate agency MBS price movements have impacted NLY’s and AI’s valuation fluctuations. I will provide a similar type of analysis on two different mREIT companies towards the end of the quarter (to provide additional insight within this sector). Near the end of this article, I will also provide my projection in regards to NLY’s and AI’s CURRENT book value (“BV”) (BV as of 8/10/2018). This quarter, I wanted to provide NLY’s and AI’s valuation fluctuations within the same article due to the fact both mREIT companies continue to have fairly similar investing and risk management strategies when it comes to agency MBS.

It should also be noted I previously correctly projected NLY would “outperform” the company’s fixed-rate agency mREIT peers when it came to BV fluctuations during the second quarter of 2018 (contrary to other viewpoints). This was pointed out in several mREIT articles throughout the prior quarter.

Fixed-Rate Agency MBS Price Movements for Q3 2018 (Through 8/10/2018):

Using Table 1 below as a reference, let us first analyze the 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements during the third quarter of 2018 (through 8/10/2018). This will then be followed by a similar analysis (via Table 2) of the 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements for the same timeframe.

Table 1 – 15-Year Fixed-Rate Agency MBS Price Movements (Q3 2018; Through 8/10/2018)

(Source: Table created by me, using MBS pricing data via private access to a professional resource [Thomson Reuters])

Table 1 above shows the 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements during the third quarter of 2018 (through 8/10/2018). It breaks out the 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS holdings by “government-sponsored enterprise/entity” (“GSE”). This includes both Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) MBS. Since Ginnie Mae holdings typically account for only a minor percentage of a company’s investment balance, these fixed-rate agency MBS price movements are deemed immaterial for discussion purposes and thus excluded from this table. Table 1 further breaks out the 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements into the various coupons ranging from 2.5% - 4.0%. Most mREIT companies currently hold an immaterial balance over the 4.0% coupon and thus these specific coupons are excluded from Table 1 above.

Using Table 1 as a reference, let us look at the 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements regarding coupon rates where most mREIT companies held a material balance as of 6/30/2018. The cumulative net MBS price movements for each coupon rate are shown within Table 1 under the “Cumulative Quarterly Change” column. For example, during the third quarter of 2018 (through 8/10/2018), a Fannie 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS with a 2.5%, 3.0%, 3.5%, and 4.0% coupon had a cumulative net price increase (decrease) of 0.01, 0.06, (0.06), and (0.10) to settle its price at 97.14, 99.44, 101.11, and 102.45, respectively. As such, a minor price increase occurred on the 2.5% and 3.0% coupons while a minor price decrease occurred on the 3.5% and 4.0% coupons. When compared to Fannie 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS as of 8/10/2018, Freddie 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS within the 2.5%, and 3.0% coupons had a slightly less attractive price fluctuation.

When compared to the notable sell-off in most 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS coupons during the fourth quarter of 2016 (due to the Federal Open Market Committee’s (“FOMC”) more “hawkish” rhetoric on monetary policy heading into 2017), MBS pricing (and generally speaking interest rates/yields) had taken a more “wait and see” attitude during the first three quarters of 2017. This positively impacted fixed-rate agency MBS prices (especially lower coupons). However, with the FOMC’s increase in the Federal (“Fed”) Funds Rate in December 2017 and then likely several increases in 2018, MBS prices (along with a majority of fixed income investments) “reversed course” and net decreased during the first and second quarters of 2018.

While this general trend continued during July 2018 (albeit at a lower severity), recent worries of the impacts of a global trade war have caused mortgage interest rates/U.S. Treasury yields to revert back to rates/yields seen at the start of the third quarter of 2018. This trend can be seen in most fixed-rate agency MBS coupons. This is due to the fact MBS prices typically increase when there is a decrease in mortgage interest rates/long-term U.S. Treasury yields (inverse relationship).

Now that we have an understanding of the 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements during the third quarter of 2018 (through 8/10/2018), let us take a look at the 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements.

Table 2 – 30-Year Fixed-Rate Agency MBS Price Movements (Q3 2018; Through 8/10/2018)

(Source: Table created by me, using MBS pricing data via private access to a professional resource [Thomson Reuters]; link provided below Table 1])

Table 2 above shows the 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements during the third quarter of 2018 (through 8/10/2018). It breaks out the 30-year fixed agency MBS holdings by GSE. As was the case with the 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS, this includes both FNMA and FMCC holdings. As stated earlier, most mREIT companies have an immaterial balance of Ginnie Mae fixed-rate agency MBS holdings. As such, these specific MBS are excluded from this table. Table 2 further breaks out the 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements into the various coupons ranging from 3.0% - 4.5%. Most mREIT companies currently hold an immaterial balance over the 4.5% coupon and thus these specific coupons are excluded from Table 2 above.

Using Table 2 as a reference, let us look at the 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements regarding coupon rates where most mREIT companies held a material balance as of 6/30/2018. For example, during the third quarter of 2018 (through 8/10/2018), a Fannie 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS with a 3.0%, 3.5%, 4.0%, and 4.5% coupon had a cumulative net price decrease of 0.00, (0.07), (0.10), and (0.24) to settle its price at 96.77, 99.41, 101.81, and 103.86, respectively. As such, an unchanged price occurred on the 3.0% coupon while a minor price decrease occurred on the 3.5%, 4.0%, and 4.5% coupons. When compared to Fannie 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS as of 8/10/2018, Freddie 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS within all four coupons had a slightly more attractive price fluctuation.

Now that we have an understanding of the 15- and 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS price movements, let us take a look at how these price movements (including specified pool considerations) impacted valuations within two particular mREIT companies, NLY and AI. I will also discuss each company’s performance, from a valuation perspective, during the second quarter of 2018.

NLY and AI Investment/MBS and Derivatives Portfolio Valuation Analysis:

After a very negative relationship between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations during the fourth quarter of 2016 (notable widening of spreads), a more muted relationship occurred during the first and second quarters of 2017. A more positive relationship occurred during the third quarter of 2017. A minor-modest negative relationship occurred during the fourth quarter of 2017.

As the first quarter of 2018 progressed, a very negative relationship had begun to develop which I highlighted to readers in “real time” as it occurred. This led to most mREIT companies reporting varying levels of BV decreases during the prior quarter (which I correctly projected). During the second quarter of 2018, this negative relationship “abated” for the most part. In particular, I correctly pointed out to readers in last quarter’s MBS pricing article both NLY and AI were going to report a minor (less than 5%) decrease in each company’s quarterly BV during the second quarter of 2018. I also correctly stated NLY would outperform its fixed-rate agency mREIT peers when it came to BV fluctuations while AI would likely underperform its fixed-rate agency peers. This projection mainly stemmed from the composition of NLY’s and AI’s MBS and derivatives portfolios heading into the second quarter of 2018.

For instance, AI had 100% of the company’s MBS portfolio in 30-year maturities (and a very high proportion of specified pool securities) which underperformed when compared to 15-year maturities (more severe price decrease). In addition, AI continued to have a very large net long “to-be-announced” (“TBA”) MBS position throughout the quarter (proportionately speaking). Furthermore, AI continued to use extreme amounts of leverage when compared to all mREIT sector peers. While this positively impacted the overall monetary amount of net interest income AI reported during the second quarter of 2018, it turned out to be a negative from a valuation standpoint since MBS price decreases “trumped” derivative valuation gains. In fact, AI continued to have the highest leverage ratios out of all 21 mREIT companies I currently cover. When including a deferred tax liability charge (which will continue to occur in a rising interest rate environment), AI reported a (4.6%) decrease in quarterly non-tangible BV. This decrease was the largest out of the 21 mREIT companies I currently cover.

NLY, from a BV perspective, outperformed the company’s fixed-rate agency mREIT peers and was more “in-line” with its general sector peers during the second quarter of 2018. While NLY continued to maintain a relatively large portfolio of 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS during the quarter, the company also has diversification through recently allocating more capital into commercial debt/real estate, preferred equity, corporate debt, mortgage servicing rights (“MSR”), and most recently middle market (“MM”) lending. NLY’s added diversification should result in reduced volatility during certain interest rate cycles through a reduction in duration. Simply put, from a valuation perspective, most of these additional portfolio investments were favorable versus fixed-rate agency MBS during the second quarter of 2018. In addition, NLY continued to operate with modest leverage during the quarter. Furthermore, contrary to the trends over the past several years, NLY maintained a fairly elevated hedging coverage ratio during the second quarter of 2018. As of 3/31/2018 and 6/30/2018, NLY had a hedging coverage ratio of 91% and 92%, respectively. Simply put, NLY had hedges in place that partially mitigated the valuation decreases reported within the company’s agency MBS portfolio.

Now, switching gears to the current quarter, a continued muted-slightly more positive relationship has occurred during the first half of the third quarter of 2018. Let us now take a look at my projected valuation fluctuations within NLY’s and AI’s investment/MBS and derivatives portfolios during the third quarter of 2018 (through 8/10/2018). This analysis is provided in Table 3 below.

Table 3 – NLY and AI Investment/MBS and Derivatives Portfolio Valuation Fluctuations (Q3 2018; Through 8/10/2018)

(Source: Table created by me, including all calculated figures and projected valuations)

Using Table 3 above as support, let us compare and contrast what has occurred during the first half of the third quarter of 2018 versus the first half of the prior quarter regarding NLY’s and AI’s investment/MBS and derivatives valuation fluctuations. Using the top right-hand portion of Table 3 as a reference, as of 5/11/2018 I projected NLY’s investment and derivatives portfolio had a net valuation loss of ($135) million. This net valuation loss is SOLELY the valuation fluctuations of NLY’s investment (including specified pool considerations) and derivatives portfolio and excludes all income and expense accounts. Now using the top left-hand portion, as of 8/10/2018 I am projecting NLY’s investment and derivatives portfolio had a net valuation loss of only ($18) million. While it is never a great “trend” when an mREIT’s combined MBS/investment and derivatives portfolio has a negative valuation fluctuation, I would point out the projected decrease this quarter is modestly less severe when compared to the prior quarter.

Some new readers of my articles may wonder how close my previous projections have been when compared to actual results within the mREIT sector. As such, I will provide some quick “projected versus actual” results when it comes to NLY’s valuation fluctuations. NLY reported a combined investment and derivatives valuation gain (loss) of $283, ($102), ($995), and ($106) million during the third quarter of 2017, fourth quarter of 2017, first quarter of 2018, and second quarter of 2018, respectively. In comparison, I projected (within quarterly mREIT articles) NLY’s investment and derivatives portfolio had a net valuation gain (loss) of $257, ($98), ($955), and ($93) million, respectively. As such, I believe all four projections were either very close or nearly an identical match to NLY’s reported results (only a $26, $4, $40, and $13 million variance, respectively). During this timeframe, NLY’s investment and derivatives portfolio had a fair market value (“FMV”) of $95-$100 billion and a notional balance of $80-$95 billion, respectively. Simply put, each quarter’s variance was very small.

Next, using the bottom right-hand portion of Table 3 as a reference, as of 5/11/2018 I projected AI’s investment and derivatives portfolio had a net valuation gain of $4 million. Now using the bottom left-hand portion, as of 8/10/2018 I am projecting AI’s investment and derivatives portfolio had a net valuation loss of ($1) million. As was the case with NLY, this net valuation change is SOLELY the valuation fluctuations of AI’s investment (including specified pool considerations) and derivatives portfolio and excludes all income and expense accounts (including any taxation adjustments/allowances). Unlike NLY, I would point out this fluctuation is basically the same when compared to the prior quarter (still a muted relationship).

AI reported a combined MBS and derivatives valuation gain (loss) of $13, $10, ($48), and ($5) million during the third quarter of 2017, fourth quarter of 2017, first quarter of 2018, and second quarter of 2018, respectively. In comparison, I projected AI’s MBS and derivatives portfolio had a net valuation gain (loss) of $18, $10, ($41), and $2 million, respectively. As such, similar to NLY, I believe all four projections were either very close or nearly an identical match to AI’s reported results (only a $5, $0, $7, and $7 million variance, respectively).

As Table 3 above shows, the relationship between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations constantly changes. As such, one needs to be constantly vigilant. An unfavorable relationship between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations is always a possibility in the mREIT sector and is termed “spread/basis risk”. While companies can take steps to “minimize” spread/basis risk, a company can never completely “mitigate” this risk. For instance, there was a notable widening of “option adjusted spreads” (“OAS”) during the fourth quarter of 2016 and first quarter of 2018. This more recent heightened spread/basis risk was basically the result of the FOMC’s more hawkish stance on future monetary policy (potential additional Fed Funds Rate increase during 2018). In addition, due to the anticipated growth in the U.S. economy by the Republican-led legislative and executive branches of government (lower regulations; lower taxes; etc…), market participants anticipated an increase in inflation which led to the “knee-jerk” reaction in markets (quick, notable “true-up” in rates/yields).

Conclusions Drawn:

This article provided to readers fixed-rate agency MBS price movements during the third quarter of 2018 (through 8/10/2018). After a very negative relationship between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations during the first quarter of 2018 (notable widening of spreads), a more muted/less negative relationship occurred during second quarter of 2018. A similar-slightly more positive relationship existed between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations during the third quarter of 2018 (through 8/10/2018).

However, the relationship between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations needs to be constantly monitored (which I continually perform). If I start to see a more notable positive/negative relationship unfold, I will inform readers through several avenues within Seeking Alpha (through articles, “StockTalks”, and/or comments).

Through a detailed analysis that will be omitted from this particular article, I am projecting NLY’s BV and AI’s non-tangible BV as of 8/10/2018 was approximately $10.45 and $10.50 per common share, respectively. This projection excludes NLY’s and AI’s common stock dividend for the third quarter of 2018 (ex-dividend date has yet to occur).

My BUY, SELL, or HOLD Recommendation:

From the analysis provided above, including additional catalysts/factors not discussed within this article, I currently rate NLY as a SELL when I believe the company’s stock price is trading at or greater than a 5.0% premium to my projected CURRENT BV (BV as of 8/10/2018; projection provided above), a HOLD when trading at less than a 5.0% premium through less than a (5.0%) discount to my projected CURRENT BV, and a BUY when trading at or greater than a (5.0%) discount to my projected CURRENT BV. These percentage ranges are unchanged when compared to my last NLY article (approximately 1.5 months ago).

Therefore, I currently rate NLY as a HOLD. As such, I currently believe NLY is appropriately valued (not overvalued, not undervalued). My current price target for NLY is approximately $10.95 per share. This is currently the price where my recommendation would change to a SELL. The current price where my recommendation would change to a BUY is approximately $9.95 per share.

From the analysis provided above, including additional catalysts/factors not discussed within this article, I currently rate AI as a SELL when I believe the company’s stock price is trading above my projected non-tangible CURRENT BV (BV as of 8/10/2018; projection provided above), a HOLD when trading at through less than a (10.0%) discount to my projected non-tangible CURRENT BV, and a BUY when trading at or greater than a (10.0%) discount to my projected non-tangible CURRENT BV. These ranges are a minor increase when compared to my last AI article (approximately three months ago) due to the company’s “narrowed” underperformance during the second quarter of 2018 when compared to its fixed-rate agency mREIT peers.

Therefore, I currently rate AI as a HOLD.As such, I currently believe AI is appropriately valued (not overvalued, not undervalued). My current price target for AI is approximately $10.50 per share. This is currently the price where my recommendation would change to a SELL. The current price where my recommendation would change to a BUY is approximately $9.45 per share.

Along with the data presented within this article, this recommendation considers the following mREIT catalysts/factors: 1) projected future MBS price movements; 2) projected future derivative valuations; and 3) projected near-term dividend per share rates. This recommendation also considers the high probability of four Fed Funds Rate increases by the FOMC during 2018 (this is a more hawkish view when compared to most of last year) due to recent macroeconomic trends/events. This also considers the eventual “wind-down”/decrease of the Fed’s balance sheet through gradual “runoff”/partial non-reinvestment (which began in October 2017 which has increased spread/basis risk).

Final Note: Each investor's BUY, SELL, or HOLD decision is based on one's risk tolerance, time horizon, and dividend income goals. My personal recommendation will not fit each reader’s current investing strategy. The factual information provided within this article is intended to help assist readers when it comes to investing strategies/decisions.

Current/Recent mREIT Sector Stock Disclosures:

On 11/27/2015, I initiated a position in AGNC’s Series B preferred stock, (AGNCB). On 12/7/2015, 12/9/2015, 12/14/2015, 1/14/2016, and 1/20/2016 I selectively increased my position in AGNCB. When combined, my AGNCB position has a weighted average purchase price of $23.215 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. On 10/11/2017, 10/12/2017, 10/13/2017, and 10/16/2017 I selectively sold 50% of my existing position in AGNCB at a weighted average sales price of $26.425 per share. On 10/23/2017, 11/20/2017, and 12/7/2017, I selectively sold 7%, 14%, and 9% of my existing position in AGNCB at a weighted average sales price of $26.615, $26.30, and $26.50 per share, respectively. I currently hold (personally and through affiliated entities) 0.14% of the outstanding shares of AGNCB. Each AGNCB trade was disclosed to readers in “real time” (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha.

On 1/31/2017, I initiated a position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) at a weighted average purchase price of $15.10 per share. On 6/29/2017 and 7/7/2017, I increased my position in NRZ at a weighted average purchase price of $15.775 and $15.18 per share, respectively. When combined, my NRZ position has a weighted average purchase price of $15.349 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each NRZ trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha.

On 6/29/2017, I initiated a position in CHMI at a weighted average purchase price of $18.425 per share. On 10/6/2017, 10/26/2017, 11/6/2017, and 1/29/2018 I increased my position in CHMI at a weighted average purchase price of $18.015, $18.245, $17.71, and $17.145 per share, respectively. When combined, my CHMI position has a weighted average purchase price of $17.797 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each CHMI trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha.

On 8/23/2017, I initiated a position in TWO’s Series B preferred stock, (TWO.PB). On 8/24/2017, I increased my position in TWO-B. When combined, my TWO-B position has a weighted average purchase price of $25.283 per share. I currently hold (personally and through affiliated entities) 0.26% of the outstanding shares of TWO-B. Each TWO-B trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha.

On 8/31/2017, I initiated a position in CHMI’s Series A preferred stock, (CHMI.PA). On 9/12/2017, I increased my position in CHMI-A. When combined, my CHMI-A position has a weighted average purchase price of $25.198 per share. I currently hold (personally and through affiliated entities) 1.36% of the outstanding shares of CHMI-A. Each CHMI-A trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha.

On 1/29/2018, I initiated a position in TWO at a weighted average purchase price of $15.155 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. This TWO trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha.

On 2/9/2018, I re-entered a position in ORC at a weighted average purchase price of $6.845 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. This ORC trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. On 7/17/2018, I sold my entire position in ORC at a weighted average sales price of $8.042 per share as my price target, at the time, of $8.05 per share was met. This calculates to a non-annualized realized gain of 17.5% in roughly 5 months and a non-annualized total return (when including dividends received) of 24.4%.

On 3/1/2018, I initiated a position in CYS at a weighted average purchase price of $6.34 per share. This weighted average per share price excluded all dividends received/reinvested. This CYS trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. On 6/18/2018, I sold my entire position in CYS at a weighted average sales price of $7.515 per share as my price target, at the time, of $7.50 per share was met. This calculates to a non-annualized realized gain of 18.5% in roughly 3.5 months and a non-annualized total return (when including dividends received) of 22.0%.

On 3/8/2018, I initiated a position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc.’s (NYMT) Series D preferred stock, (NYMTN). On 4/6/2018 and 4/27/2018, I increased my position in NYMTN. When combined, my NYMTN position has a weighted average purchase price of $23.489 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. I currently hold (personally and through affiliated entities) 0.64% of the outstanding shares of NYMTN. Each NYMTN trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha.

All trades/investments I have performed over the past few years have been disclosed to readers in real time (that day at the latest) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha (which cannot be changed/altered). Through this resource, readers can look up all my prior disclosures (buys/sells) regarding all companies I cover here at Seeking Alpha (see my profile page for a list of all stocks covered). Through StockTalk disclosures, as of July 2018 I had an unrealized/realized gain “success rate” of 97.0% and a total return (includes dividends received) success rate of 100% out of 33 positions (see my profile for more detailed investing statistics). The slight increase in percentages, when compared to June 2018, was due to the fact my re-entered position in Altria Group Inc. (MO) recently turned positive. I encourage other Seeking Alpha contributors to provide real time buy and sell updates for their readers which would ultimately lead to greater transparency/credibility.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGNCB, CHMI, CHMI.PA, MO, NRZ, NYMTN, TWO, TWO.PB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I currently have no position in AI, AGNC, ARR, CIM, CYS, DX, FMCC, FNMA, IVR, MFA, MITT, MORL, MTGE, NLY, ORC, REM, or WMC.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.