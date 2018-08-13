Alibaba Pours Billions To Maintain Market Leadership

By the end of this year, we should get a good estimate of the future strategy which Alibaba and Tencent will use for their loss-making food delivery platforms.

Both Alibaba and Tencent are looking to spend aggressively in food delivery logistics but this cash burn could soon reach its limits.

Alibaba (BABA) is reported to be looking for additional financing of $3 billion to $5 billion in Ele.me, its food delivery platform. This investment will be led by Softbank’s Vision Fund. Early this year, Alibaba had purchased the remaining shares of Ele.me in which the company was valued at $9.5 billion. Ele.me main competitor is Meituan which is backed by Tencent. Meituan is looking to raise $4 billion in IPO with a valuation of $60 billion. These are very big numbers which are backed by robust growth of both these platforms. However, behind this growth lies the big burden of very heavy cash burn which falls on both Alibaba and Tencent.

Both Ele.me and Meituan have used armies of food delivery personnel to popularize the use of their platform. Both these companies are currently fighting trench warfare where they have to invest heavily for every additional increment in their market share.

A higher market share has been possible for both Ele.me and Meituan because of the deep discounts offered by both of them. The end customers get significant benefit by using these platforms but both these companies are burning cash at an alarming rate. Even for giants like Alibaba and Tencent, this pace of cash burn will start hurting their ability to invest in other segments of their business.

Challenges in getting outside financing

I think it would be quite challenging for either Ele.me or Meituan to get financing due to the strength of their own platforms. There are a number of reasons for this. The most important reason is that both Ele.me and Meituan end up benefiting the payment segment of Alibaba and Tencent respectively. Both Alipay and Wechat Pay have seen positive tailwinds due to the popularity of Ele.me and Meituan. Unless the outside investor also gets a piece of Alipay, it would be difficult to justify an investment into Ele.me.

The level of losses is also quite staggering. Meituan reported loss of 5.35 billion yuan in 2015, 5.91 billion yuan in 2016 and adjusted net loss of 2.85 billion yuan in 2017 (Current exchange is $1= 6.68 yuan). These losses are justified by the rapid revenue growth in the company. Meituan revenue increased from 12.99 billion yuan in 2016 to 33.9 billion yuan (around $5 billion) in fiscal 2017. But this revenue base requires continuous cash burn. If Meituan reduces its cash burn, Ele.me will gain market share and vice versa. This is preventing both Alibaba and Tencent from putting brakes on the losses of Ele.me and Meituan respectively.

Already it is evident that Meituan is facing some trouble in getting the desired valuation. Bloomberg had first reported about an impending Meituan IPO in March 2018. Reuters has recently mentioned that the company might list in October. However, according to Reuters interaction with industry insiders, this $60 billion valuation would not be possible due to cash burn rate and overall business model of Meituan. A similar problem will be faced by Alibaba’s Ele.me.

I don’t think that Ele.me or Meituan have big network effects. Customers end up choosing services like food delivery on the basis of which company provides better discounts. There is minimal loyalty towards these services. It can also be compared to ride-sharing services in terms of business model and customer loyalty.

Future direction

Every company, even Alibaba, has only limited resources which it can invest to build long-term business with reasonable margins. By investing heavily in Ele.me, Alibaba ends up giving up the option to invest significantly in other segments. Some of these segments like cloud, media, physical retail and international operations require immediate investment from Alibaba. The company also needs significant spare resources to counter the sudden growth of its competitor Pinduoduo (PDD). According to its sec filing, it has gross merchandise value of close to $30 billion in the last 12 months and a customer base of 295 million.

By asking outside investors to invest in Ele.me, Alibaba is trying to reduce the burden of putting cash in this loss-making enterprise. A likely scenario is where both Alibaba and Tencent end up investing in their respective platforms to defend their market share or allow only for minor decrease instead of expanding the market. This defensive play will certainly limit the cash burn at Ele.me and give Alibaba more options to invest in other more lucrative segments of its ecosystem.

Investor Takeaway

Alibaba has already mentioned about the fall in its margins due to investment in segments which do not have the level of profitability enjoyed by its core commerce segment. However, the extent of margin decline will be important. If Alibaba is forced to continue investing in Ele.me it would limit the company’s ability to invest in other areas like cloud, media, physical retail, international operations, etc. It would be important to note if Alibaba’s rival Tencent is able to get a successful IPO of Meituan, at a reasonable valuation, in the next few months and the level of cash burn required by Ele.me.

