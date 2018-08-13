Cheap Tech Stocks Can Fight The 'Bubble' - Part 2

But this simply implies that cheaper tech companies with more stable growth histories are likely to outperform within the sector. Here, we will look at another example.

Recent news headlines devoted to tech stocks have many investors on edge, and we are now seeing a resurgence of analysts suggesting another bubble environment is in place for the sector. But these earnings misses have proven to be the exception more than the rule in terms of the broader performances we have seen in the space. Many investors spooked by negative headlines generated by the Facebook (FB) and Netflix (NFLX) stories have made the decision to sell the Invesco NASDAQ Trust (QQQ).

But, as is often the case, those that exhibit knee-jerk reactions may come to regret those decisions in the months ahead. Important holdings in QQQ still look cheap on a relative basis, and this should keep the ETF supported as we exit the summer trading period. As a result, I am long QQQ via call options in anticipation of new highs before the end of this year.

In all of the madness surrounding the massive declines in NFLX and FB, investors seem to have lost their bearings. This is why it is important to take a step back and take a more objective look at QQQ as a diversified approach to playing what some considered to be the new ‘tech’ bubble in equities. The analysis here is a continuation of a prior article highlighting Micron Tech (MU) as an example of an undervalued stock trading amongst all of the market’s external noise.

It can be argued that Apple Inc. (AAPL) is even more important as an extension of this argument, given that the stock makes up a massive 11.92% of the ETF's holdings. Perhaps not surprisingly, Apple has turned out to be a beacon of light in an otherwise negative news cycle for technology companies. En route to achieving its $1 trillion milestone for the first time in U.S. history, Apple showed Q3 earnings and revenue figures which indicate that the company is still capable of beating elevated analyst expectations.

Impressively, Apple’s revenue growth was stable across geographical regions. Most of the strength was present in North America. But double-digit growth was also posted in Europe, China, and greater Asia. A large portion of this growth is coming from Apple’s surging services business and the superior margins generated by higher prices on the iPhone X.

Apple’s services business grew by a massive 31% and the improving iPhone numbers suggest that the company’s consumer base remains loyal. This shows that global consumers are having no problem affording Apple’s high-end products, and this encouraging trend in technology spending suggests strength for the broader QQQ ETF in the quarters ahead.

On the negative side, vulnerability can be highlighted by the fact that the iPhone still accounts for 56% of the Apple’s total sales. The company has shown clear efforts to diversify its revenue base but its success has been limited. It can be argued that this puts the company in a problematic position if consumer demand for key product lines starts to slow. Apple’s services business is growing fast, but this segment accounts for only 18% of the company’s total sales. For tech investors, this will be an interesting area to watch in the long-term but not as significant for the sector in the coming quarter.

In broad terms, Apple’s revenue growth remains robust, coming in at $53.26 billion (or 17.3% on an annualized basis). Analysts were expecting to see $52.34 billion. As a result, Apple has posted revenue gains for seven straight quarters. The numbers are also encouraging because the fiscal third quarter is often a weaker period for Apple. The company typically launches new product offerings later in the year, so many consumers wait before making new purchases.

Clearly, these historical trends have not contributed a negative impact. For the quarter, net income came in at $11.52 billion, or $2.34 per share. This marks a gain of 32% and the numbers were well above the $2.18 per share shown in the analyst forecasts. Many aspects of Apple’s iPhone unit are looking sluggish. But this was not the case for the iPhone X. Clearly, the $1,000 price tag is not deterring consumers. In other words, this willingness to spend money on luxury tech products bodes well for tech sales, and this brightens the outlook for those currently long QQQ.

Looking ahead, Apple's CFO has commented on the fact that broad semiconductor trends will likely boost the company’s earnings numbers into next year. As prices for memory chips fall, Apple will be able to maintain its margins and possibly improve price offerings for consumers at the same time. This is not a tailwind that is not isolated to AAPL. More accurately, it is a trend that should keep the tech space robust as we move into the next few quarters.

Currently, Apple is trading at 15.35x forward earnings. This puts the stock in an excellent position in terms of its industry distribution. Apple still looks strong in terms of the company’s growing business services segments, stable cash flows, and attractive dividend yield. Bears might argue that alternate opportunities exist in tech, which offer better growth prospects for investors. But if we are using the performance of Apple as an indicator of what is possible for the consumer market in technology, there are many reasons here to be encouraged. Overall, the numbers show that the largest tech holding in QQQ remains healthy and robust.

The positive stories tied to Apple have helped to absorb the negative impact of earnings misses at Facebook and Netflix. But FB makes up only 4.97% of the QQQ ETF, while NFLX makes up 1.97%. So, we can see that the relative impact here is not as significant as the financial news headlines would have you believe.

With this in mind, we can see that the combined earnings outlook has been largely positive, and this is why QQQ remains a buy on dips. The ETF offers broad exposure to technology that is both diversified and well-allocated. Unfortunately, the recent news headlines in tech have put many investors on edge. But when we take a step back and reassess, there are really not so many reasons to be alarmed.

Earnings misses have proven to be the exception more than the rule in terms of the what the broader performances actually indicate. All of this short-term weakness has distracted from the realities. Apple’s results give us another example of strength in the core holdings of QQQ. This lends support to the bullish stance, and the ETF still looks attractive at current levels.

