General Motors: Missed Guidance, Cash Flow Deterioration, Unusual Items & Increasing Competition Require Heightened Due Diligence

GM's management team has marketed the investment case in GM as a forward-looking company focused on the future, with autonomous vehicles and electric cars.

Introduction

General Motors ("GM" or "the Company") looks "cheap" as a value stock. It trades at just 6x management's metric of "EPS Diluted-Adjusted".

The interesting thing about these "adjusted" earnings is that the company has traded at roughly 6-7x the same "adjusted" earnings for multiple years in a row now, and the stock price remains unchanged.

The reason for this, of course, is because the company is spending most of the earnings, and this spending to date has not led to higher earnings per share.

General Motors generated a significant amount of cash during its peak year in 2016, and it has been using excess cash flows to repurchase stock - a seemingly shareholder friendly move.

But are these share repurchases wise, particularly when they stand at odds with how their 'Big 3' competitors have used the favorable part of the auto cycle to strengthen their balance sheets?

Since 2016, GM's total 'net debt' has increased significantly - from $10 billion at the end of 2016 to $18 billion at the end of the most recent quarter. ('net debt' is defined here as total automotive debt, less automotive cash & marketable securities, plus GM's unfunded pension):

As a result of GM diverting cyclically high cash generation towards share repurchases, rather than strengthening its balance sheet as its 'Big 3' peers did, now GM has the highest level of "net debt" amongst the three:

Whether or not GM's decision to repurchase so much stock (over $12 billion in the past 3 1/2 years) was a prudent use of capital will likely be determined by how the next cyclical downturn plays out. And the industry may well be headed straight into the eye of the storm.

Repeated Missed Guidance & Falling Cash Flows

After GM's record year in 2016, GM's management told investors to expect continued strong performance, with 2017's free cash flows sustaining 2016's record levels.

The slide below is from GM's January 2017 investor presentation (note this slide was made before GM announced it was exiting Europe, so the free cash flows include losses from Europe):

As 2017 progressed, the Company announced it was exiting its money-losing European operations (which oddly enough are now profitable under new ownership). As late as the end of July 2017, GM re-upped its guidance call from the beginning of the year during its 2nd quarter conference call on July 25th, 2017:

But then 2017 came and went, and GM ended up reporting Adjusted Free Cash Flow of just $5.2 billion - over $1.8 billion shy of the guidance provided just 5 months before the end of the year. Worse, the free cash flow had the benefit of a relatively stable $2 billion worth of income from their China JV. Excluding the China JV, the miss was even larger:

Moving on to 2018, and presumably not wanting to disappoint again, management once again painted a case for stability. Per the 4th quarter 2017 earnings call on February 6th, 2018:

At the end of the first quarter, both Ford and Fiat had noted rising commodity costs, and Ford lowered its full year guidance. From Ford's 1st quarter 2018 conference call on April 25th, which was one before GM's 1st quarter conference call:

The next day, on April 26th, GM had their conference call and assured investors they had a steady hand at the wheel:

Fast forward three months, however, and GM had some fessing up to do, and alas, guidance was lowered - again, significantly. From the July 26th, 2018 conference call:

Now, the guidance looked like this:

As noted above, free cash flows excluding their China Joint Venture are forecasted to decline over 65% from their peak in 2016.

Another interesting point of note is that GM had clearly downplayed commodity cost pressures during their first quarter conference call (in contrast to Ford), but then blamed commodity prices for the revised guidance during the second quarter call:

It is worth noting that while steel prices have risen significantly this year, most of this increase had already occurred at the time of their first quarter conference call on April 26th. From the start of the year through April 26th, hot rolled steel prices had risen over 33% while cold rolled steel prices had risen over 25%. Since the first quarter conference call, average steel prices have only risen 3%.

Blue Pacific concedes that our steel price comparative overlay may not be a perfect match to GM's mix of commodity purchases, yet somehow Ford managed to see that commodity prices were a problem during their first quarter call (note: Ford has greater exposure to aluminum owing to its higher relative content in pickup trucks).

A Strange Set of Circumstances

As shown above, the last couple years have been tough with respect to GM's ability to sustain stable free cash flows. Neither Ford nor Fiat Chrysler have been shy about lamenting the pressures they've been facing. But GM has tried each year to present a case for stability, only to come up short.

Enter 2018 - the year of many unusual things at GM.

Blue Pacific notes several strange things in GM's financial statements in 2018 that are unique to this year.

None of these in and of themselves are necessarily problematic, but we find it curious that so many of them are occurring all at the same time, particularly given the obvious operating pressures the Company has been facing (pressure which management seems reluctant to concede based on prior guidance behavior).

Strange Things Part 1: Accounting & Finance Department

During the first quarter, GM changed its business and accounting practices related to transfers of vehicles to daily rental car companies. This change had the following impacts on first quarter results:

i) increased revenues in the quarter by $1.1 billion;

ii) increased reported automotive gross margins by over 100 basis points, and;

iii) increased reported income before taxes by nearly 40%

On June 12, 2018, the Securities & Exchange Commission sent GM a letter asking for additional information with respect to the accounting change described above.

On June 13, 2018, General Motors announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Charles Stevens, was retiring. Mr. Stevens is 58 years old. Mr. Stevens has sold over 375,000 shares of stock generating over $8 million in proceeds in the past 15 months. Prior to these sales, Mr. Stevens had sold less than 2,000 shares in the previous 5 years combined. (Note: Blue Pacific believes the timing of the SEC letter referred to in point 3 and the timing of Mr. Stevens resignation is most likely coincidental. Blue Pacific has created this list in chronological order and it happens that the two occurred right next to each other).

Mr. Stevens has sold a lot of stock at prices near today's levels. If GM's shares are worth $60 per share at some point in the next couple years, Mr. Stevens has left a lot of money on the table:

On June 26th, Thomas Timko, GM’s Vice President, Global Business Solutions and Chief Accounting Officer, responded to the SEC’s letter.

On July 24th, Thomas Timko notified GM of his resignation. No press release was filed on GM’s website. Mr. Timko was in attendance for the second quarter conference call. His departure was not mentioned on the second quarter earnings call on July 25th. On July 26th, GM filed an 8-K with the SEC disclosing Mr. Timko’s departure.

From the July 25th, 2018 conference call:

Strange Things Part 2: The China Joint Venture

During the first quarter, General Motors borrowed $1.3 billion from its Chinese Joint Venture (JV) to provide “additional liquidity to support our operations and capital investment”. The company did not appear to use these proceeds for anything, nor did it use the proceeds to repurchase stock.

During the first half of the year, GM's 'Big 3' competitors reported dismal results from their China operations. Both companies' Chinese operations swung from profitable last year to unprofitable this year, as Chinese auto industry pricing has meaningfully deteriorated in the wake of China’s reduction of auto import tariffs.

GM’s China JV, however, has reported net income growth in excess of 20% for the first half of 2018. Perhaps all is not well in China afterall, though, which is a potential big problem for GM since their China JV is expected to contribute half of their free cash flow this year.

GM provided some insight into the second half goings on in China, and provided the following full year 2018 outlook on their second quarter earnings call:

Accordingly, the implied performance for the China JV in the second half looks as follows:

Clearly, if this second half forecast for China continues into 2019 amidst continued industry price deterioration, that $2 billion dividend GM has been getting from China for the past few years may get a lot smaller.

To conclude on the uncertain goings on in China, General Motors has filed a set of audited financials for its China joint venture (SAIC General Motors Corp) as an exhibit to its Annual Report on Form 10-K with the SEC. No audit report for SAIC General Motors Corp for Fiscal 2017 has been filed with the SEC and it is now six months late based on timing of prior year disclosures. Where is the SGM Audit and why is it late?

GM Cruise - A Lot of Hype?

GM has been very promotional regarding how it has described SoftBank's investment in GM Cruise. We do not believe the information they have included in their investor presentation slides is an accurate depiction of the terms of the transaction as it stands today.

GM has described the SoftBank investment as follows, per Slide 5 of the 2nd Quarter 2018 Earnings Deck:

The transaction’s purchase agreement and LLC agreement (both filed with the second quarter 10-Q filed with the SEC on July 25, 2018) describe the investment somewhat differently.

Blue Pacific's reading of the documents suggest that SoftBank’s initial investment is a senior preferred convertible equity investment and earns a 7% annual dividend (GM receives none). We believe the terms likely dictate that SoftBank can recoup all of its investment (pre-conversion) before GM can receive any distributions. The table below is a depiction of how Blue Pacific has interpreted the transaction (disclaimer: investors should seek their own legal and financial advice to review the Purchase and LLC agreements between GM and SoftBank to determine if they agree with the analysis contained herein. Blue Pacific makes no representations nor warranties as to the accurateness of this description):

(Source: Blue Pacific estimations)

How About the Actual Free Cash Flow Drivers?

Why have General Motors' cash flows declined so significantly in the past couple years? The answer is fairly straightforward using the disclosures General Motors provides with respect to the variable operating profit contributions of its three major product lines: cars, crossovers and trucks.

Blue Pacific estimates GM has lost over $3.5 billion of variable operating profit in the car and crossover segment in the past two years alone.

As the table above demonstrates, GM has been pushing price on pickup trucks to make up for the shortfalls in cars and crossovers. Interestingly, variable profit contribution from crossovers has declined despite healthy growth in unit volumes.

The Outlook: Hanging on by the Tailgate

Absent a bullish pricing recovery case for cars or crossovers, which Blue Pacific believes to be unlikely, future free cash flow growth is likely contingent upon GM realizing price and volume increases in their pickup truck segment. Are such expectations realistic?

Unit sales of the major brands of full-size pickup trucks are now approaching record high territory. Further, the quantity of new full-size pickup trucks sold in the past 3, 4, and 5 years is also in record territory. Combined with the leasing environment, the supply of used full-size pickup trucks is poised to begin growing at a pace not seen in nearly a decade.

Further, full-size pickup truck prices now trade an all-time high premium - based on MSRP - to the average MSRP of the 6 most popular non-pickup vehicles.

To add even greater uncertainty to the prospects of GM's truck segment (which includes large SUVs such as the Suburban and Tahoe), competitors are increasing production capacity - in both full-size pickup trucks and large SUVs. Ram announced their new full-size pickup truck manufacturing facility will have capacity to produce 100,000 more units than its prior facility, representing a 20% increase over Ram's retail sales.

Ford has also announced capacity expansions for its large SUV segment - the Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator.

Other competitors are in motion as well.

Nissan revamped their Titan in 2017 and have quadrupled their sales in just 2 years, gaining over 1.7% of market share.

Toyota, which sells over 100,000 full-size pickups, has indicated they will undertake their first significant revamp of the Tundra for the first time since 2007. The last time the Tundra was overhauled in 2007, its sales increased nearly 50%, close to 200,000 units, grabbing a nearly 10% share of the full-size pickup truck segment.

Last but not least, several new entrants have expressed interest in introducing brand new pickup truck models, including Jeep (the Jeep Scrambler model is expected in 2019 or 2020) and Hyundai. Toyota & Nissan, the only other two players of significance in the full-size pickup truck market, have also upped their game.

Conclusion

General Motors has made a lot of announcements in the past year and a half that claim they are focused on the future and reducing costs. The operating results, in the meantime, have told a much different story - one of a core manufacturing operation that is facing rapid operating deleverage and falling free cash flows.

It seems to us that General Motors is going to need to throw and deliver a Hail Mary in its pickup truck segment in 2019, while hoping China can sustain stability. It is true that 2018 may have been disrupted by the pending pickup truck model changeover, but the gap between where the Company was in 2016 and where it can get from a successful pickup truck relaunch seems quite wide to us. Further, the broader pickup truck industry backdrop seems to be more difficult than ever entering 2019 and 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

