Magellan Midstream Partners LP: Time To Buy This Top Dividend Stock?

Those returns look sustainable thanks to dozens of new pipelines, terminals, and storage facilities under construction.

Some people can't help playing around with their investments.

They're always buying this and selling that. Each time, they hope to strike it rich on the next hot stock.

Income investing doesn’t work that way. It's a “get-rich-slow” approach, which requires patience and self-control. But by holding great companies that raise their distributions, investors can compound their wealth with a lot less of the stress and disappointment that often comes with high-risk trading strategies.

Case in point: Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). The pipeline operator has a long track record of growing dividends. Thanks to an expanding asset base and higher tariffs on shipments, the Oklahoma-based company has raised its dividend for 18 consecutive years, including a 2% increase announced in June.

Those small, steady dividend increases can really compound over time. Since going public in 2001, Magellan units have delivered a total return, including distributions, of 2,530%. That easily beats the S&P 500’s total gain of 135% over the same period.

But that's looking through the rearview mirror. What does the future hold?

New technologies have unlocked vast quantities of oil and gas across the country, which has resulted in a shortage of energy-related infrastructure. Magellan has positioned itself right in the middle of this boom, with plans to spend $2.0 billion on expansion projects over the next two years. This covers a number of initiatives, including new oil pipelines, expanding existing routes, and adding additional terminals and storage facilities across its network.

Magellan has also moved into the seaport terminal business to profit from America’s growing oil exports. Last quarter, the partnership announced plans to expand its Seabrook logistics terminal. The project will add a second ship dock that can handle Suezmax vessels and 700,000 barrels of crude oil storage capacity.

Management has also hinted that they could build an additional crude oil export terminal in Corpus Christi, Texas. If given the green light, this facility would add another $700.0 million to Magellan’s project backlog and could be operational as early as 2020.

All of this investment should pay off for income hunters.

Reflecting the expected profits from these new expansion projects, analysts expect Magellan to grow distributable cash flow per unit between seven and nine percent per year. Based on the partnership’s recent closing price and an annualized dividend of $3.79, units currently yield 5.4%.

If we conservatively assume the business will grow its distribution at the low end of its growth guidance for the next five years, the payout would grow to $5.31 by 2023. That comes out to a projected yield on cost of nearly 7.6% at today’s unit price.

MMP Dividend data by YCharts

Of course, these growth assumptions aren’t set in stone.

Lower oil prices would knock the wind out of the American energy patch, which would reduce the need for new infrastructure. Pipeline stocks also compete directly with fixed-income securities for capital. If interest rates rise, income-focused investors would likely dump their Magellan units for safer returns elsewhere.

That said, prospective investors are buying Magellan units today with a big margin of safety. Over the past few years, traders have dumped energy names for cryptocurrencies and hot tech stocks. As a result, midstream businesses trade at some of their lowest valuations since the financial crisis.

In the case of Magellan specifically, units trade at only 15.3 times distributable cash flow (well below the partnership’s long-term average). Even if management doesn’t hit their long-term growth projections, the business would still deliver compelling returns with today’s upfront yield alone. And if any optimism returned to the oil patch, I wouldn’t be surprised to see this multiple expand in a hurry.

I won't try to guess where Magellan units will go over the next few weeks. They could rally, drop, or go around in circles for all I care. But over the long haul, I expect this distribution will grow substantially. Ultimately, that should result in a higher unit price and tidy returns for patient investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.