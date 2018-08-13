Do Calls For Low Returns Matter?

For long-term investors who continue to accumulate shares, it shouldn't matter a great deal, as there will likely be opportunities to achieve higher returns.

Calls for only 3 or 4% growth in stock prices have gotten quite common as values have gone up.

Over the past 90 years, the S&P 500 (VOO) has returned an average of nearly 10 percent per year. Many investors come to expect this benchmark on a yearly basis. Because of volatility, a single year could see a 30% gain. But it could easily see a 30% loss as well. Even with the volatility, over the long haul, the 10% return has pretty much held.

Currently, there are some pretty high valuations in the broader market. Last year, many analysts complained about the P/E ratio of the S&P 500. It stood at 23.59 in mid-August. As of August 10, 2018, the ratio actually increased over the course of the past year. The S&P's price-earnings ratio now stands at 24.05, which is actually down from the 24.97 from January 1.

This is not quite as bad 1999, when the ratio was nearly 33 at the beginning of the year, but it's still pretty high by historical measures. Most other times when the P/E ratio got to such high levels, a recession was the culprit. Today, we're about a decade into a bull market.

Beware Low Returns Going Forward

Because of high valuations, many voices have recommended that investors expect low returns going forward. Larry Fink, the CEO of BlackRock, argued that investors should expect 4 percent returns in a blended portfolio of stocks and bonds over the next decades.

Obviously, a blended portfolio will generally return less over the long term. However, it will also usually have less volatility. Still 4% returns are not the growth that most people will need to see their retirement funds grow to levels that are necessary for a comfortable retirement.

High valuations do, in fact, tend to lead to lower returns over time. Back in 1998 and 1999, Coca-Cola (KO) had some pretty high valuations. On December 31, 1999, KO had a P/E ratio that was approaching 60.

A couple of years ago, I did some research as to how Coca-Cola had done since that high valuation. The purpose was to analyze the company as a solid, or not-so-solid, investment for dividend income investors. Keep in mind that KO has a large moat, a large distribution network, and one of the world's most recognizable brands.

Between 1998 and 2016, the company's stock returned a whopping 2.62 percent annually. Needless to say, this was quite a bit less than the S&P returned over the same time frame. Since I wrote that article in May 2016, the stock's price has barely budged, which would actually bring that 2.62 percent return down in a time when the overall market has surged (keep in mind that this was before the election).

Volatility Makes All The Difference

These high valuations might make many investors a bit skittish when it comes to putting more money into the market. However, it's important to remember that high valuations today may not be so high a year two down the road.

Those who are in the accumulation phase should keep this in mind. Those who decided to dollar-cost average into Coca-Cola by purchasing a fixed dollar amount every month or year (perhaps company employees or those who bought the stock directly) would have seen the price drop by more than half by early 2013. My research back in late May 2016 showed that those who invested at this point saw a 9.75 percent average annual return between March 2003 and May 2016.

Nearly 10% is obviously quite a bit more than the 2.62% return for those who might have invested once at the company's peak valuation.

What does this mean for people concerned with high valuations on the S&P 500? There will be drops going forward. These are opportunities to buy. The market may very well return 4% over the next decade from today's valuation. But that 4% return is only based on today's valuation.

It's not likely that the market will stay at its current valuation for 10 years or that it will go up in a straight line of 4% returns over the next 10 years. There will no doubt be some measure of volatility.

The current bull market is nearly a decade old. Even this lengthy bull market has seen two years where the S&P returned only around 2% (2011 and 2015). No one knows what the price of any stock or index will be at any time in the future. The last two recessions saw massive negative returns, including three straight years of negative returns when the 1990s tech bubble burst, but those who bought during then saw some pretty impressive gains after them.

The best way to build wealth and achieve a rate of return that's more than 4% is to save steadily over a period of years or decades. That way, it's possible to take advantage of dips in the market to buy more shares at a discounted price. The forward returns on those purchases will likely be much more than the 4% estimated returns that Fink gave for the next decade.

If one has been investing for some time, it's likely that their previous investments have returned much more than 4% on an annual basis. Therefore, their average return might be 4% for the next decade from here, but their overall return would be higher when accounting for the past decade.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not an investment professional. This article is intended for educational/entertainment purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy any company. Be sure to do due diligence before investing in any security, as a loss of all invested capital can occur.