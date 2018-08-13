Penn Virginia: Potential Stock Upside On Strong Production Growth, High Price Realization And Deleveraging

A 31% upside potential likely considering the valuation gap as compared to peers.

Substantial drilling inventory, 3 operational rigs and premium LLS pricing likely to ensure growth guidance is met in the next 18 months.

I initiated the company as turnaround story from bankruptcy and the company's credit metrics will see further improvement in the next 18 months.

Strong production growth to sustain in 2H18 and FY19. With higher realized oil prices, there is robust EBITDAX growth visibility.

Investment Summary

Penn Virginia (PVAC) has been in my coverage radar since April 18, 2018. When I first covered the stock, my view was that a 50% upside is likely and the stock moved higher by 50% within one month of coverage.

I subsequently re-rated the stock on May 15, 2018 with an upside potential of 26% based on the company’s 1Q18 results and projected developments. Nearly three months down the line, Penn Virginia stock is higher by 32% from re-rated coverage.

On August 7, 2018, Penn Virginia reported 2Q18 results and, based on the company’s performance and guidance, there is a strong case for renewed coverage and valuation analysis for FY19.

This investment thesis will discuss the company’s growth plans for 2H18 and 2019. Based on the initial guidance for 2019, the company’s valuation will be discussed to establish case for further upside.

In terms of production growth, 2Q18 was stellar and Penn Virginia has guided for strong growth in the next 18 months. With higher oil price realization, the company’s revenue, EBITDAX and cash flow outlook is robust.

Additionally, as EBITDAX grows, I expect Penn Virginia to deleverage further. This is an important aspect as the basis of my first coverage was emergence from bankruptcy and subsequent balance sheet developments. In the next 18 months, positive credit developments will sustain for Penn Virginia.

The overall analysis boils down to the company’s valuation and Penn Virginia has at least 30% upside potential in the next 18 months. At current levels, fresh exposure can be considered to the stock and investors who have been holding since April 2018 can consider extending the investment horizon.

Production Growth To Be Stock Upside Driver

Penn Virginia has largely been a production growth story and, to put things into perspective, the company’s production has increased from 10,159boepd in 2Q17 to 22,200boepd in 2Q18. The timing of accelerated production growth has been excellent as it has coincided with a sharp increase in realized oil price.

According to the company’s guidance, production in FY18 is likely to average 23,000boepd (mid-point of guidance) and this represents production growth of 122% compared to FY17 average annual production of 10,353boepd.

Further, the company has guided for 40% to 60% production growth in 2019 and considering 50% growth as compared to FY18, average production in FY19 is likely to be 34,500boepd.

In the last few quarters, Penn Virginia has met or exceeded production guidance. However, I would like to specifically present points that make me believe that guidance for 2H18 and FY19 is achievable.

Penn Virginia has a substantial drilling inventory of 461 net locations in the Eagle Ford and with a multi-year drilling inventory; I expect production to remain robust. In the second quarter of 2018, Penn Virginia drilled and turned to sales 16.9 net wells and with three rigs active operational, there is clear visibility of drilling 15 to 20 wells on a quarterly basis. Penn Virginia expects to drill 55 gross (47 net wells) in FY18 and if similar number of wells are drilled in FY19, production growth of 40% to 60% is likely. The table below gives the 30-day IP for 8 wells drilled in the second quarter of 2018. With these 8 wells having an initial production of 8,902boepd, there is a strong case for strong production growth as 3 active rigs complete 40-50 net wells (on a conservative basis) in the next 18 months.

With these key factors in consideration, I expect Penn Virginia to achieve the guidance for the next 6 quarters.

EBITDAX And Scenario Analysis

The company’s EBITDAX and cash flow analysis is the core of the investment thesis as it elaborates on the potential upside and the company’s funding capabilities.

With the markets entering the second half of 2018, my focus will be on EBITDAX and cash flow analysis for 2019 and the resulting valuations.

Before moving to the EBITDAX scenario analysis, I would like to mention the following points:

Penn Virginia reported EBITDAX per BOE of $25.02 for 2Q17, $34.78 for 1Q18 and $37.47 for 2Q18. The company’s EBITDAX has been trending higher on the back of firm oil prices. Importantly, the company’s production receives Louisiana Light Suite pricing or LLS pricing that trades at a premium to WTI or Midland pricing. Even at 2Q18 average realized oil price of $67.9, the company is well positioned for robust EBITDAX going forward. The company’s direct operating expense has declined on a sustained basis from $14.4 per barrel in FY17 to $11.63 per barrel in 2Q18. With strong production growth in the coming quarters, I expect the direct operating expense to decline further. This should further help in improving the company’s EBITDAX margin.

The table below gives the company’s EBITDAX scenario analysis for 2019 with base case EBITDAX considered at the same level as 2Q18 ($37.5).

For a bull case scenario, I have assumed an increase in EBITDAX by 10% ($41.25) driven by lower operating cost and relatively higher realized oil price.

For bear case, an EBITDAX of $31.9 is considered that would imply 15% decline in realized EBITDAX as compared to 2Q18. While I see the probability of this scenario panning out as unlikely, it is important to talk about it to judge the potential downside risk in the valuation analysis.

Further, for 1H18, Penn Virginia reported operating cash flow of $120 million on EBITDAX of $126 million. This translates into a cash conversion ratio of 95% and that has been used for calculating the operating cash flows.

Besides the EBITDAX scenario analysis, the table also provides some insights on the potential leverage for FY19.

Considering a base case scenario, the following points are important to note:

Penn Virginia has invested $287 million in 1H18 that includes acquisition of $86 million. Considering 1H18 drilling & completions capital expenditure of $201 million, the company is looking at annualized investment of $400 million. For FY19, Penn Virginia expects to spend within cash flows. With potential operating cash flow of $449 million considering the base case scenario, the company is well positioned to match or exceed 2018 investments. This makes production growth guidance of 40% to 60% very likely. As of August 3, 2018, Penn Virginia had debt of $444 million and the company expects to spend within cash flows from 4Q18. Even if debt is assumed to increase to $500 million in FY18, the company’s leverage is likely to decline to 1.1 in FY19. For FY18, the company has guided for leverage of 1.5. With sustained decline in leverage on EBITDAX growth, Penn Virginia is positioned for stock upside on credit metrics improvement.

Valuation Analysis Based On Given Scenarios

The table below gives the 2019E EV/EBITDAX valuation for Penn Virginia considering the EBITDAX in the different scenarios.

The table also gives the peer 2019E EV/EBITDAX valuation and the following points are worth noting:

The peers, Lonestar Resources (LONE) and Wildhorse Resources (WRD) are best for valuation comparison with these companies focusing on the Eagle Ford shale. The peer EV/EBITDA multiple for 2019E comes to 4.35 and this is at a premium to Penn Virginia’s 2019E base case multiple of 3.6. Using the peer valuation multiple, the equity value for Penn Virginia comes to $1,566 million and this implies upside potential of 31% from current levels. It is worth noting that Lonestar Resources trades at 2019 EV/EBITDAX multiple of 3.7, but the company’s 2019 end leverage is likely to be 2.2x. For Penn Virginia, I expect 2019E leverage at 1.1. Therefore, the potential upside for Penn Virginia can be higher than 31%. Considering bear case EBITDAX for Penn Virginia, the company’s upside potential comes to 1.1%. The important point here is that even if there is a 20% decline in EBITDAX from base case scenario and an increase in debt funding for financing investments, Penn Virginia appears to offer downside protection. The key reason is the company’s attractive cost profile with cash operating margin of $43.39 per barrel as of 2Q18.

Overall, in my opinion, Penn Virginia has at least 31% upside potential in the next 18 months with minimal downside risk even if oil prices were to decline from current levels.

Note: Peer 2019E EV/EBITDAX is derived from my calculations from August 9, 2018 article on Lonestar Resources.

Conclusion

Penn Virginia is one of the oiliest companies in the Eagle Ford Shale and the company has leveraged on higher oil prices to reduce balance sheet stress and accelerate production growth.

The company has been meeting its steep growth target and I believe that the next 18 months will be positive for the company in terms of meeting production guidance and generating robust cash flows.

While the stock has already seen meaningful rally in YTD18, there is a clear case for further upside based on peer valuation and as credit metrics improve in the coming quarters, the upside thesis will be supported by production growth, credit improvement and cash flow factors.

I recommend fresh exposure to Penn Virginia at current levels with a time horizon of 18 months and a target upside potential of 31%.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.