The Rest Of Disney's Story With Brian Langis And Derek Thompson (Podcast)

The Atlantic's Derek Thompson and Seeking Alpha author Brian Langis share their views on why Disney can do it and what to watch for as the story unfolds.

It's clear that Disney is a leader in content and that it has to figure out distribution in the modern internet era.

By Daniel Shvartsman

The outlines of the plot are familiar. The slow-moving giant, the leader of the industry that everyone has grown to know, whether they love it or hate it, is faced with a fleetfooted competitor. All of a sudden, the advantages that led to its dominance are weaknesses. The future is in doubt. Out with the old and in with the new, cry the people, and the incumbent is left trying to find its way, lest it risk fading away.

Disney meets the giant, and the giant is Disney. (Source: Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN))

I come back to the idea of 'story' whenever I talk about Disney (DIS) because so much of the discussion is centered on the story of the stock rather than the numbers, and because of course Disney is the king of story-telling, at least in the mass media sense. You filled in the blanks above easily - Netflix (NFLX) is the most obvious competitor, though YouTube (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Facebook (FB) and others may fill the bill as well. The battle is over switching to a streaming model and whether Disney can pull it off. Disney has told us about it, and everyone knows it's coming, but that doesn't make it any easier to predict. Which leaves us falling back on stories.

We talked about the company in a podcast a few weeks ago, based on an article written by Brian Langis that was story-focused and fairly optimistic for Disney. We found the article fairly convincing - I opened a small position in the stock that I still own, and Mike seemed cautiously optimistic about Disney. But this is a drama that is going to take years to play out, so we thought it worth revisiting.

I spoke with Langis a few weeks ago to talk about the scope of his analysis, where he sees Disney going, and a few bonus comments about value investing in light of this article. Then, Mike Taylor and I spoke with Derek Thompson of the Atlantic. Thompson has written quite a bit about both Disney and the power of familiar stories, and he lent us a different though also optimistic perspective for Disney.

(Note: we had some technical challenges recording the interview with Thompson, so the sound is not pristine. Sorry for this).

Topics covered:

Brian Langis interview - 2:00 minute mark to 49:00 minute mark

2:00 - Reviewing Brian's thesis and a new hope for Disney

7:45 - What are you watching for in the transition to streaming? When does the tipping point come?

16:00 - How big a deal is Fox (FOX) (FOXA), how much to worry about $20B extra? The running cost of content and the offense/defense game.

20:00 - Looking at Netflix (NFLX) across the aisle from Disney

24:45 - Getting to the numbers for Disney. What is the story there?

28:30 - How do we avoid getting attached to Disney shares when we enjoy Disney products?

35:30 - Talking value investing in an expensive market, and a cheesy answer. Getting to Alimentation Couche Tard (OTCPK:ANCUF) and Dollarama (OTC:DLMAF) as examples.

41:00 - What has changed in the past five years for your investing?

45:30 - The Iger risk for Disney.

Derek Thompson Interview - 50:00 minute mark to 1:30 minute mark.

50:00 - Setting the scene on Disney, one of the most interesting companies in the world

54:30 - Why does Disney have a good chance of pulling off the transition to streaming?

56:30 - Why relinquish ESPN to decline? What barriers are there?

1:01:30 - What do the economics look like once Disney makes it to streaming land?

1:08 - Are we at the tipping point where video is too easy to make, thus drowning out Disney's advantage?

1:16 - How important is Fox?

1:19 - Vertical integration - is this business different? Why not work together with Netflix?

1:27 - Let's get into the fintwit discussion

What was interesting this time around was that after hearing the bullish story from a couple different sources, it felt a little less complete. Mike, for example, tells me he feels the risks of this transition and the current climate are fairly priced in. And while I think Disney will survive through this transition, I do think more analysis is needed on the other side of the streaming picture. Even if Disney is one of the 2-3 big winners of the streaming wars, there's no guarantee that the surplus value from this will go to shareholders - it could be that competition makes it a slimmer margin game than the old cable and movie theater model, for example.

But what do you think? Is Disney going to thrive or struggle in the coming years, and how long are you ready to wait to declare a winner? Let us know below.

