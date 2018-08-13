John And Jane's July Dividend Increases And Income Tracker - Taxable Account

By publishing these results, I am hoping to provide a road map for others so that they can see dividend investing really works!

The figures provided are actual figures of an account I help manage for two clients. The figures are current at the time the article is written.

Investment Thesis

July marks the ninth month that John and Jane have been receiving consistent dividend income from their taxable portfolio. This account saw three companies pay increased dividends during the month of July. As we approach the end of the first year, I am excited to see that the account has performed almost exactly as expected and look forward to making year-over-year comparisons that demonstrate how powerful (and simple) dividend investing really is.

I have been extremely happy with the new Google Sheets tables and believe that the information presented is much more valuable than what was presented in my previous Excel tables. Although the new tables take more work to maintain, I take great pride in the additional transparency that they create.

What's unfortunate is that if I'd had the Google Sheets tables when I first started tracking John and Jane's portfolio, it would have better demonstrated that the challenges that come with dividend investing. For instance, John and Jane had unrealized losses of around -$30,000 just a few months ago compared with unrealized gains today (as you'll see later in the article).

My Thoughts On Transparency

All of this has caused me to think more deeply about the importance of transparency. I have written for Seeking Alpha for nearly 2 years, and during that time, I have come to realize the following:

Transparency has helped me become a better investor because it forces me to own my mistakes and my successes.

My level of analysis has improved significantly because I must justify my decisions to John and Jane and all of you who read my articles.

Ironically, it is less work to present the basic truth compared with being disingenuous and disguising it.

Ultimately, continuing to emphasize all aspects of the portfolio (even when it's doing poorly) is my number one priority. For all those who read my articles, it is important to understand that you can't always be winning when it comes to investing in that anyone who portrays themselves as doing so is likely deceiving you (and themselves for that matter). The last sentence reveals a special truth about dividend investing which is that you can still get ahead in life as the average person even when it feels like you aren't winning. When it comes to investing, you are either winning or you are losing (and the good news is) if you are wisely investing while you're losing that it means that you will eventually be winning. The key is to establish a well-rounded approach to investing that involves being honest with yourself (and others if applicable).

Dividend And Distribution Increases

There were a total of three stocks that paid increased dividends in the month of July. This includes Cardinal Health (CAH), Realty Income (O), and W.P. Carey (WPC).

Cardinal Health - For all the positive articles about CAH (and the positive comments on articles), you would sure think that the stock was performing significantly better than it currently is. Even with 32 years of increased dividend payments, CAH is sitting close to its 52-week low of $48.14/share. Shares of CAH today are worth almost the exact same amount as they were over five years ago. Whenever I notice a significant discrepancy between the Seeking Alpha community and the performance of a stock, I tend to become significantly more interested (especially when the stock is underperforming compared with positive views from the SA community). It is true that CAH remains one of the biggest losers (unrealized losses) in the Taxable portfolio. With that said, CAH looks like a great value at these prices, which means that it is likely that we will be adding more shares soon.

CAH data by YCharts

Cardinal Health's dividend was increased from $.4624/share per quarter to $.4763/share per quarter. This represents an increase of 3% and a new full-year payout of $1.9052/share compared with the previous $1.8496/share. This results in a current yield of 3.86% based on a share price of $48.40.

Realty Income - At this point, I don't think the monthly dividend company needs much introduction. What is interesting is that shares have recovered from a 52-week low of $47.25/share. For those who follow Realty Income, we have seen some pretty pessimistic reviews of the stock, including claims of share prices dropping into the mid-$30 range and a significant dividend. Meanwhile, O's performance has demonstrated that these sensationalized scenarios are highly unlikely. In its most recent earnings on August 1, Realty Income boosted adjusted FFO per share to $3.16-3.21 for full-year 2018. Using the low end of the estimates, this puts the current payout ratio at approximately 83.5%. At current prices, Realty Income is no "screaming buy", but it's also not a bad one for long-term dividend growth investors.

O data by YCharts

O's dividend was increased from $.2195/share per month to $.22/share per month or an increase of .2%. This results in a current yield of 4.63% based on a current share price of $56.51. Since the beginning of the year, O has grown its dividend from $.2125/month to $.22/month, and if the dividend were frozen at these levels, it would represent a starting payout of $2.55/share and a current annual payout of $2.64/share, respectively.

W.P. Carey - Just like Realty Income, WPC has increased its adjusted FFO per share guidance range from $5.30-5.40 to $5.40-5.50/share for full-year 2018. WPC continues to overwhelmingly outperform consensus and maintains an occupancy of 99.6% and a weighted-average lease term of 10 years. Across all of John and Jane's accounts, WPC represents one of the largest REIT holdings (Along with EPR Properties (EPR)). If shares move to the low $60 range, we plan to add more shares.

WPC data by YCharts

W.P. Carey's dividend was increased from $1.015/share per quarter to $1.02/share per quarter. This represents an increase of .5% and a new full-year payout of $4.08/share compared with the previous $4.06/share. This results in a current yield of 6.29% based on a share price of $64.90.

July Income Chart And August Income Estimates

I have created the following chart to assist with keeping track of John and Jane's taxable portfolio. As mentioned in the intro, I've built these table so that we can easily compare month-to-month and YoY changes.

Green represents when dividends were actually received.

Yellow represents dividend estimates.

**Note that shares of SCL were sold as the stock became fully-valued. Some of the funds were reinvested into additional shares of Helmerich & Payne (HP). This also helps explain the increased cash balance in the Taxable portfolio.

I think it is important I reiterate the following:

Dividends are not reinvested. John and Jane are at the point where they don't need the money, but we also want to build a cushion that allows us to purchase additional stocks in case the market drops and equities become more attractive.

Since dividends are not reinvested, the only time payments increase is when the dividend is raised or when additional shares are purchased with excess cash.

Conclusion

John and Jane's portfolio is at the point where it's easy for me to boast about its performance, and it's all thanks to a strong stock-market performance. The true test of John and Jane's portfolio will be made obvious over the remaining five months of 2018.

There are a number of indicators that point towards a stock market crash (I found the article 8 Measures Say A Crash Is Coming, Here's How To Time It to be quite interesting). I shouldn't say a crash doesn't concern me, but just like I mentioned at the beginning of the article, we can't always be winning. In fact, the only way to truly win in the long run is to take advantage of/be smart during times when you are losing.

Fortunately, for John and Jane, their taxable account alone is producing just under $1,000 of dividend income per month on average. This type of paycheck from well-run companies represents the type of certainty all of us should be striving for. For those who like breaking down concepts into their most simple ideas, let's think about the following terms in a different way:

Dividends - regular monthly, quarterly, or annual payments are comparable to the salary of a job.

- regular monthly, quarterly, or annual payments are comparable to the salary of a job. Dividend Increases - these represent annual cost-of-living adjustments and, in some cases, are larger, which is much like getting a raise for doing your job well.

- these represent annual cost-of-living adjustments and, in some cases, are larger, which is much like getting a raise for doing your job well. Special Dividends - these are like bonuses the company pays out when it does well and wants to reward you for your contributions.

- these are like bonuses the company pays out when it does well and wants to reward you for your contributions. Unrealized Gains - Uncommon for the average employee but is much like being awarded equity in a non-public company for years of loyal service (I tend to think of an ESOP).

The first bullet point represents what we all depend on, a regular paycheck. The second bullet point represents what we all have come to expect on an annual basis, but we do not expect a raise with the same certainty we do our normal paycheck. The third bullet point represents what we all hope to get but that we do not (or should not) expect since it is dependent on how our company does and how generous our employer is. The last bullet point represents something that most people don't or won't ever think about since it is not that common.

The main reason why I wanted to break down these various concepts is to show the level of concern an investor should have for each one.

You should be extremely concerned if your pay gets cut (basically, you just got fired) or you aren't meeting sales expectations for a commission-based job.

If you don't get the raise you think you deserve, it is likely you will continue to work your job although you're likely to seek out other offers. At the same time, you might even consider what you need to do to get that raise next time.

If you get a bonus, you should be ecstatic. Much like a raise, if you don't get a bonus when you think you deserve one, you are likely to continue working while looking for employment elsewhere.

If a private company never offers you equity ownership, you will likely never think anything of it and you aren't likely to look for employment elsewhere. In fact, the company can keep employees without assigning equity as long as they are properly rewarding you with good pay, good raises, and good bonuses.

In other words, special dividends mean very little to me (although they are nice), but capital gains mean next to nothing. In fact, the only time I am concerned with capital gains is when the company doesn't seem to be meeting the first three obligations, and so I sell it (or to use the analogy above, I jump ship to another employer). By moving that capital to another employer, I am able to put my money in a company that exhibits the qualities above that I am most concerned with.

The goal is to find companies that satisfy the first three things so that you don't need to care if it is satisfying the 4th.

