Patrick A Growth Machine

The company is however economically sensitive and any change in the cycle should be closely watched for.

Patrick Industries (PATK) has made a name for itself in the manufactured home, marine, and RV industries. The company operates nationwide through locations in 21 states and in China and the Netherlands. Patrick's major manufactured products include many of the basic items used inside and outside of recreational vehicles, manufactured homes, and boats. Patrick Industries was founded in 1959 by Mervin D. Lung. The company's operations began as a distributor of paneling to the Elkhart, Indiana area's manufactured housing industry. Patrick's core business model is based on quality products and service. While industry conditions may fluctuate from time to time, the company has established a solid platform to support future growth including expanded capacity, equipment and facility investments, and financial flexibility. As the company continues to expand its presence inside the products it manufactures for, it should continue to provide capital appreciation for investors.

Quarterly Review

The company recently reported an exceptional quarter with a beat on both top and bottom lines.

The result of this growth is primarily due to acquisitions that have enabled the company to capture more of the space inside many of products it builds for. Patrick's RV content per unit for the second quarter of 2018 increased approximately 26% to $2,639 from $2,101 for the second quarter of 2017. The manufactured home content per unit for the second quarter of 2018 increased approximately 20% to an estimated $2,503 from $2,084 for the second quarter of 2017.

As the company continues with acquisitions it could recognize a larger chance to cross sell products as it becomes able to offer synergies to its customers. Also being able to match finishes, offer themes, design bundled packages, and more, offers the opportunity to up sell customers.

Of course we have to be concerned with debt as the company continues its acquisition path for growth.

Source: 10Q

As we can see the debt load has shot up to $576 million from just $338 million a year ago. The company almost has no cash on hand either with $100k being all that is present. Looking at debt/ebitda we see a leverage ratio of about 3.25. This is a bit higher then we would like to see, especially for an economically sensitive company. Investors should fear a steady rise in rates for a few reasons. The product its produces for generally sell to consumers who take long term loans in order to finance their purchase. So a rise in interest rates could make it less affordable to purchase the RV, boat or, manufactured home they want.

Industry Fundamentals

Taking a look brief at the history of RV purchases we can see how much a recession truly does hurt the industry.

Source: RVIA

As we can see from 2007 to 2009 sales were cut to almost a third. If this happened today, Patrick would have a hard time meetings its debt obligations.

Presuming a cut in earnings of a 50% which is better then what we saw in the Great Recession, the debt/ebitda ratio could significantly increase. Since 65% of revenue is from the RV industry this is something important to watch.

Next we look at the marine industry fundamentals. While the recreational boating industry has had a few strong years, growth could come to a quick halt in any downturn as well. U.S. consumer spending on boats, marine products and services totaled climbed three percent in 2017 to $37 billion. Sales of new powerboats in 2017 are estimated to exceed 260,000 units with continued sales growth of 5-6 percent expected in 2018. Most boats interestingly are made in America. With 95 percent of the boats sold and made in the U.S. It’s not just new boats Americans are buying; there were an estimated 981,600 pre-owned boats sold in 2016 as well. The market for used boats can certainly help support the needs of boaters when economic times are not as sunny. Point being, a new boat purchase is not necessary, even for the most avid boater.

Below we found some information, however, it is slightly dated to 2014.

Source: Businesswire

The piece of information most interesting in this snapshot is that most boat owners have an income of less then $100k. This once again means that we could see unnecessary activities like boating come to a stop should the market take a turn for the worst. While Patrick only drives a little over 10% of its revenue from this industry, it is one more cyclical division that could have a negative impact on the company moving forward.

Manufactured Homes are also of interest. While not as much of a want as it is a need, new home sales are certainly open to pressure when the economy is compressing.

Source: Manufactured Housing Institute

Going back to 1996 we can see the industry was certainly stronger. It has since declined to a low of 49,000 units in 2009 which was almost half of 2007 volume. Meaning a significant recession could have the impact of cutting sales in half. While total delivered units has been rising since 2009 it still has not hit the levels it saw 10 years prior to 2017.

Source: Manufactured Housing Institute

The interesting part we could see barring any recession a continued rise in production. The cost of building new homes as risen significantly in the past few years due to a variety of factors. However, it cost less then half as much to have a manufactured home built. This is due to most of the home being built on site, reducing the need for step by step coordination from a stick built home.

We can see that the market is highly diverse between age groups and uniquely positioned to serve those making less then $40,000 a year.

The reason it is so attractive for this income bracket is due to the fast pace in rising costs of site built homes. $372,500 in 2016 for a new home makes it so it is not affordable for most working class adults in the U.S. The plus side for the manufactured home industry is that it is no longer building the traditional home which clearly stood out for being what it was. They now are being built to spec and look like any other home, allowing the home owner to design their dream home at a much lower cost. This should continue to help the industry grow. It will also probably take more share from the next to income brackets as the gap widens between the two home building methods.

The remaining division serves Industrial is defined in the 10Q as the following,

"comprised primarily of the kitchen cabinet industry, hospitality, retail and commercial fixtures market, office and household furniture market and regional distributors. This market is primarily impacted by macroeconomic conditions and more specifically, conditions in the residential housing market."

The company estimated that approximately 60% of its industrial revenue base was directly tied to the residential housing market in the first half of 2018. The company is making efforts to expand into more commercial settings but is still highly reliant upon the housing market at this time. This further deepens the company's reliance upon a healthy economy.

Performance

Patrick has had a few good years of performance.

PATK data by YCharts

Climbing from below $20 a share to above $60 in about three years. Investors who have been along for the ride have been well rewarded.

Source: Morningstar

The company has grown revenue from close to half a billion in 2013 to triple that in less then 5 years. Showing that its acquisitive efforts have helped greatly. While it is important for the company to continue its path towards growth, it must start to take into account its current debt and how it will meet is obligations. The company doesn't make one off large acquisitions which is a positive. Because of this, it is not highly reliant upon a successful integration for the acquisition to have to actually work, it also can greatly expand revenue due to its already existing companies. The strategy is smart and well thought out and hopefully continues. Management would be smart to wait for the next recession to really continue this pattern. These small suppliers will be severely pressured and offer a better economic price to Patrick when times are tough.

Conclusion

While Patrick is definitely a growth machine, and not a well known one to the investor community, it comes with risk. The company is highly sensitive to economic fluctuations and at this point in the cycle investors may be better off waiting to start a position in the company. A brief slow down in the economy could easily lead to revenues detracting anywhere from 30-50% and the stock price along with it. While it is not a short candidate, it certainly may not be worth the risk at this price level. Going forward the company should continue to perform well. If an investor does decide to start a position they should be diligent in watching for any signs of a slow down and be prepared for a decline. We will continue to watch the company as it has been a great growth stock and believe in the long term picture of the U.S. economy.

