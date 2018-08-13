3 Reasons To Buy Twitter Today

Throwing the baby out with the bathwater. When Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) stock took a massive hit based on a negative forecast, it was almost guaranteed that Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) would get crushed on anything other than a spectacular quarter. By many of the metrics, Twitter did report excellent earnings, but investors were focused on monthly active users. Focusing on one metric and assuming you can predict the future of a company is usually a fool’s errand. If we look a little more carefully at Twitter’s recent earnings, there are at least three reasons investors should consider adding the stock to their portfolio.

Let’s get right to it

I realize that not much else is going to matter until we solve this Monthly Active Users (MAU) debacle. In a perfect world, Twitter would grow monthly active users on a sequential basis, but that wasn’t the reality this quarter, and hasn’t been the reality multiple times over the last several years. In three different quarters over the last two years, Twitter reported either a decline or flat sequential monthly active user growth.

I’m not living in a bubble, I realize that Facebook growing MAUs by 11% annually to 2.23 billion, is more impressive than Twitter’s MAU gain of 2.8% to 335 million. I’ve seen multiple articles come out saying that Twitter experienced a decline in users, without even mentioning this was on a sequential basis not an annual basis.

The point is, each time Twitter has experienced flat or negative sequential MAU growth, the issue resolved the following quarter. Twitter has never had negative annual MAU growth. As long as this more important trend continues, investors should ignore the mis-leading information being fed to them from other sources.

Get on board

Twitter’s current quarter overall was excellent. Daily active users increased by 11%, which matched Facebook, albeit on smaller numbers. Twitter reported a 27% increase in revenue annually, versus Facebook’s increase of more than 40%. However, Twitter grew annual net income significantly faster, with an increase of nearly 140%, compared to Facebook's 31% gain. Twitter had a good quarter, but as in all industries, there are multiple opportunities for the company to get better.

The first reason to buy Twitter today, is the company has a huge opportunity with onboarding new users. You know that Twitter’s service has learning curve, when a quick Google search for Twitter tips yields articles from 2015 and several from this year as well.

When most of us signed up for Facebook, we were presented with a list of friends or family members we could connect to. We knew these individuals and expected to use Facebook to see what was going on in their daily lives. Twitter is a different animal completely. In fact, Jack Dorsey CEO said, “we do believe that Twitter is more of an interest network than a social network.” Assuming Twitter’s primary utility is to drive information to users about their interests, the sign-up process seems to miss the mark.

Inside of the boarding issue are two main challenges. First, as one tips article says, “one of the biggest challenges of Twitter is the mass amount of information thrown at you at a single time.” If a user signs up and follows a bunch of accounts, they are likely to see hundreds if not thousands of tweets. If they have never used a hashtag, retweeted a post, or never been limited to 280 characters, this can feel very jarring.

The second issue, is dealing with celebrity accounts. A more recent tips article puts the issue perfectly, “interacting with famous people on Twitter might as well be like talking to a brick wall.” I consider Adam Schefter of ESPN to be famous, and his 7.1 million followers do as well. As a simple example, his pinned tweet recently had 116 comments. He is very active, posting about every hour or even more. How can he post new information for his followers and respond to 116 comments on one post?... he can’t. Exposing new users to Twitter as a psedu-news service would help to solve this lack of response by celebrities.

Jack Dorsey CEO, specifically called this opportunity out on the company’s conference call. He said, “boarding remains a massive opportunity for us and something we are going to focus more and more of our attention on going forward.” This should be welcome news for Twitter investors, as onboarding the right way is key to keeping users active and growing the user base.

International advertising is a massive opportunity

The second reason to buy Twitter today, is the company’s international users represent 80% of the company’s MAUs, yet 51% of advertising comes from overseas. Twitter gets about 85% of its revenue from advertising. The company clearly isn’t having trouble selling ads, as total ad engagements increased by 81% year-over-year.

Twitter than generated about $4.30 in domestic advertising revenue per domestic user. On the international front, the company generated $1.15 of advertising revenue per user. To put this a different way, if Twitter can get its revenue per international user to match the U.S., this would add nearly $800 million in advertising revenue in the current quarter alone. In short, Twitter’s revenue in the current quarter would have come in at more than double the current amount.

What about the other 15%?

In the last section I mentioned Twitter gets 85% of its revenue from advertising. This is very different from Facebook, which got more than 98% of its revenue from advertising. This leads us to the third reason to consider buying Twitter, the company’s licensing revenue is another big opportunity.

Last quarter, Twitter’s licensing revenue was $109 million (15.3% of the total), and this amount increased 29% on an annual basis. The licensing business sells millions of tweets to companies looking for actionable data. Since Twitter specializes in real-time social news, this overwhelming flood of information for new users, is also a goldmine for other companies.

You’ll recall I mentioned in a perfect world that revenue would grow sequentially on a quarter-to-quarter basis? Twitter’s licensing revenue (aside from a blip in Q1 2017) has done that for the last two years.

(Source: Twitter 10-Q)

I added in a simple average line to get a sense of how this division might grow in the future. The current quarter was the best sequential revenue growth in licensing in the last two years. According to the trend line, it looks like investors should expect this division to continue its significant growth.

While Facebook has to rely on advertising for the vast majority of its revenue, Twitter has data licensing as a growth driver that almost no one talks about. With sequential growth, and at 15% of Twitter’s total revenue, licensing opportunities are a prime reason to consider Twitter’s stock.

The bottom line

Twitter’s MAU sequential decline has been overblown. The company has multiple ways to improve its user growth and revenue streams in the future. At about 40 times future earnings, the stock at first looks expensive. However, analysts are calling for more than 34% annual EPS growth over the next five years. The company has also beaten estimates in three of the last four quarters by an average of 28% per quarter, so it’s possible analysts are being too conservative.

Long-term investors have a chance to buy Twitter at a 30% discount to its 52-week high. If the company can improve on the three areas mentioned above, investors can always tweet or favorite this article as a reason for buying shares.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.